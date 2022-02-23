Rebuilding our fleets as a maritime nation would bring more Brexit wins

During our time in the EEC/EU our merchant fleet and our fishing fleet suffered a bad decline. The ECJ striking down an Act of Parliament designed to promote our maritime activities did not help. The Common Fisheries Policy invited many more foreign fishing boats in to plunder our fishing grounds. The EU then imposed ever stricter quotas on U.K. fishing boats to reduce the impact of over fishing. A vicious circle was created denuding many of our great fishing ports of most of the trawlers that used to put to sea to fish our waters.
Rebuilding our fishing fleet should be an urgent priority. During the so called transition period we should be tougher on fishing by banning all the super trawlers of over 100 m in Length to help our fish stocks to rebuild. The government should work with private sector to put together boat finance, crew training and permits to fish to rebuild our lost fleet.
We should also reform the licensing, flagging and tax arrangements to make it more attractive for vessels to register in the U.K. Creating a larger flagged merchant fleet would stimulate more bunkering, victualling, repairs and refits in U.K. docks and yards. The MOD and other government buyers of vessels should usually buy from UK sources, to boost our shipbuilding capability. This could stimulate more private sector orders and construction. Some of our seaside towns need revival as they miss many of the maritime activities that used to be part of their commercial life.
Indeed and so many other potential Brexit wins are possible but alas as Sir IDS has said Sweet FA is being done. In fact quite the reverse is happening.
Sir Iain Duncan-Smith said Britain has “huge opportunities now” to cut red tape in areas from finance to medical research, to “recapture some of the real dynamism” the economy needs, and move away from the EU’s “unwieldy, burdensome” model of pre-emptive regulation.
But instead the Government has failed to act and could miss its chance completely…
“Pre-emptive legislation”
Ah yes, the old listening to the science, and regulating dangerous products before they are marketed and cause a disaster nonsense, yes, that.
@ lifelogic – “Sir Iain Duncan-Smith said Britain has “huge opportunities now”…” – No, no,no! Rather none at all that it did not have two to six years ago.
What Britain has is a Government too useless or worse to seize such opportunities. You bet it does!
Far fewer, actually, than it had seven years ago.
Ask the seafood fishers, pork producers, steel workers, car makers, etc. etc.
Good morning.
Is this for fish that will be sold in the UK or exported elsewhere ? If in the UK, then fine. If we are to export it then I think we need to make sure that those markets are open to us first. I am not opposed to licensing to foreign trawlers so long as we in the UK can dictate what can and cannot be caught, how much can be caught and what percentage has to be landed in the UK. Just building boats and training people is not enough, there needs to be a whole support industry to go with it. eg Nets, boat maintenance etc. You can destroy an industry in just under a year (witness the hospitality industry) but it will take decades to grow it again.
Perhaps you would kindly look at the under-arming of the ENORMOUS Type 32 frigates under construction and then pressure the MoD to add some weapons to them. Under present plans, and for want of a modest investment, they will be little more than gin palaces that are no match for many an aggressor’s corvettes.
From what I can glean from this it is a cheaper Type 31 with emphasis on littoral combat and anti-mine warfare.
You could also insist that the 4 close support vessels are built in Britain. No other country let’s foreign yards build fleet auxiliaries.
They’ll only get diverted to water borne taxi duties.
I believe that the Type 32 Frigate was commission to engage UKs soft power policy, to fly the flag but never engage in a sea battle…’soft power’ is the new byword of this government
glen cullen.
February 23, 2022
@SW; Indeed! The govt needs to increase defense procurement, we urgently need to rebuild our navy’s capabilities, along with those of the other services. The post cold-war era was a mirage not a miracle, as was the idea that Soviet era communism had collapsed within the European theater.
Defence spending needs to be supported by a strong economy, otherwise you get overstretch and decline.
Britain already spends a vast sum on defence as a percentage of GDP. Furthermore a lot of that is wasteful – armoured vehicles that don’t work, aircraft carriers with no planes etc. Value for money never seems to be a consideration.
The claim that Brexit is “done” is untrue as this and other posts by you demonstrate.
A letter to my MP
Dominic,
There has been a lot of discussion on the internet about yourself, Boris, May, Rishi and other cabinet ministers being listed on the WEF website as members who have “infiltrated the cabinet”. Boris’ agenda of carbon zero is a WEF policy that nobody voted for. May’s migration obligations were a WEF policy nobody voted for.
The discussions have focused on whether it is possible for a politician to serve two masters.
So the question is, as Justice Minister, when you draft the new UK Bill of Rights are you going to serve your country and put in a clause saying something like “The UK Bill of Rights is the supreme law of Great Britain and there are no laws between it and God.”
Or are you going to serve the World Economic Forum and omit this clause or put a clause subjugating the United Kingdom to supranational laws?
Regards
Javelin,
Good luck with getting a reply to that. You will be lucky to even get an acknowledgement .
As I have previously said, who are this “we” who should rebuild “our” fleets?
This is the private sector. If there is scope for expansion and for increased profits then the operators will do this.
However, with access to the main export market for premium fresh seafood greatly hindered by brexit our seafood fishers have been going bust instead.
As for shipping, that to the Continent has been hit by brexit red tape too.
If it were unnecessary legacy law that were the problem then there would be pressure and lobbying from the industries against this, but we hear little from them about it.
No, they have bigger problems, caused entirely by brexit.
I believe it’s the case most of what is caught in UK waters goes for export and most of the seafood the UK eats is imported. Try getting UK people to eat shellfish (no thanks).
British young people don’t want a life on the sea – all that cold and wet, getting up early and it doesn’t fit with flexible working.
So if foreign boats want to fish UK waters, regulate their activity and charge them for a license. Don’t bother trying to build up the UK fleets, people just don’t want it.
Please do keep reminding HMG of what they should be doing – they need all the inspiration they can get.
Is Boris a closet remainer, as has been suggested in some quarters — the evidence of a botched Brexit makes it seem that way.
Not usually buy from UK sources.
Always buy from UK sources. End off.
Emphatically yes Turbo. I have not KNOWINGLY bought any EU product since we voted leave, support British Industry and buy local if at all possible.
Maybe if Ministers made such announcements we would believe something might happen. As of now. No chance. No vision. No guts. No action.
Maybe if Johnson stopped making unachievable ridiculous comments like threatening Putin with more NATO and pop gun sanctions he could concentrate on sorting out the total mess he has made of governing this country.
Or better still. Eff off. I have had enough of his BS and lies’
Putin has taken the EU interpretation of Northern Ireland border to confiscate the Eastern Ukraine as a perverse reverse takeover only using tanks instead of tankers. Biden backed EU and so “What in God’s is ” right for the EU to do this too?
The Boris meanwhile sits on the fence about NI, fleets military and and fishing…
UKRetired123: I’d say Putin is acting more in accordance with NATO’s breakup of Serbia in 1999, when it declared Kosovo should be independent. At the 2007 Munich Security Conference, he hinted that he would be guided in future by what NATO had done: ignoring international borders. We can hardly feign surprise now. He gave us fair warning, after all.
Maybe the only good thing you could say about Johnson is that, if he’s sitting on the fence and going nowhere, at least he’s not going in the wrong direction. But we’ll see.
For two years there has been very little done to regain control of our fishing grounds and your ‘blog’ today, Sir John, clearly illustrates that somewhere within Westminster progress is being blocked. You are close to the action so is it not time to name where this is happening?
Is it because we enshrined EU law into UK law so that we could change it easily that we are now discovering that it is very much more difficult than we thought? Also do we have remainer lawyers dragging their feet in the hope of wrecking Brexit?
It is MPs who repeal laws, not lawyers.
Why would anyone commission a boat to be built here when it is dramatically cheaper to have them built in countries with labour costs that are a fraction of ours? Tomorrow, pass a law that halves wages and prices for everything. Oh, you couldn’t do that because of the housing debt.
House prices, debt, the size of government and the obsession with imports are the root of all the problems this country faces.
“Rebuilding our fishing fleet should be an urgent priority.”
And the setting up of fish and shellfish processing plants who should receive government funding and help with sales to increase UK sales of UK caught fish and with exports.
I like what you’re saying SirJ but Boris sold off our fishing territories to the French till 2030….no businessman/ fisherman is going to commission a new lease, build or refit till after 2030, and to be honest probably till 2035 until new licences have been issued……..and no doubt the boats will have to be electric
Tory fisheries plan = barrier after barrier after barriers, more bureaucracy, more net zero, higher costs, higher tax
And the sailors will still have to be injected, or no job.
“During the so called transition period we should be tougher on fishing by banning all the super trawlers of over 100 m in Length to help our fish stocks to rebuild.”
And the banning of pulse fishing if this is still taking place.
Also enacting legislation to force water companies to stop emptying enormous quantities of untreated sewage into our seas.
The presiding judge described the actions of one water company in the south of England, who have been taken to court many times for hundreds of infringements, as “a shocking and wholesale disregard for the environment, human health and fisheries and that he was satisfied that each of the offences was committed deliberately.”
The fines imposed have always been negligible compared to the company’s profits.
Like the pirates boarding or attacking shipping in other seas for ransom, perhaps we could utilise the hundreds of dinghies abandoned on our shores to become weapons elsewhere in the world.
It must have been an EU priority to destroy our ship building industry thus preventing us from remaining a great maritime country.
Fancy joining and remaining in THAT club!
Well said EVERHOPEFUL , they are enemies not friends as BJ implies.
A similar topic.
Will anyone ask the PM if the Tory government’s policy and practise of cutting our armed forces over the last decade while Russia has been building its own was beneficial to the UK’s security.
So many opportunities but the Government better get cracking before the tide goes out.