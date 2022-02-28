There are wild allegations circulating about dirty Russian money in London and in U.K. politics.

U.K. law is very clear. U.K. parties cannot accept donations from overseas residents and companies. All donations with their source have to be registered. If anyone has evidence of a party breaking this rule they should send it to the police.

U.K. law is also clear about Foreigners with wealth coming to live,work and invest in the U.K. They need to meet the Home Office rules on rights to live and work here. When transferring money into the country they need to satisfy banks receiving the cash or securities that they comply with anti money laundering rules. These rules are designed to stop people depositing any proceeds of crime. This ranges widely from drugs and arms dealing money through theft and bribery to tax avoidance. Again if anyone has evidence of a rich foreigner resident here breaking these laws they should inform the authorities.

We should not want to live in a society where it is a crime to be rich or where any rich foreigner living legally here is automatically branded a crook. There will be rich Russians in London who have obeyed our laws and who oppose Putin’s thuggery. If they wish to give money to political parties they need to comply with our donation laws. Many rich settlers in the U.K. make welcome contributions by investing, creating jobs and supporting good causes. It will now be illegal to do business with Putin cronies now on the sanctions list.

(I pay for my own election leaflets and political support.)