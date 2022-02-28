There are wild allegations circulating about dirty Russian money in London and in U.K. politics.
U.K. law is very clear. U.K. parties cannot accept donations from overseas residents and companies. All donations with their source have to be registered. If anyone has evidence of a party breaking this rule they should send it to the police.
U.K. law is also clear about Foreigners with wealth coming to live,work and invest in the U.K. They need to meet the Home Office rules on rights to live and work here. When transferring money into the country they need to satisfy banks receiving the cash or securities that they comply with anti money laundering rules. These rules are designed to stop people depositing any proceeds of crime. This ranges widely from drugs and arms dealing money through theft and bribery to tax avoidance. Again if anyone has evidence of a rich foreigner resident here breaking these laws they should inform the authorities.
We should not want to live in a society where it is a crime to be rich or where any rich foreigner living legally here is automatically branded a crook. There will be rich Russians in London who have obeyed our laws and who oppose Putin’s thuggery. If they wish to give money to political parties they need to comply with our donation laws. Many rich settlers in the U.K. make welcome contributions by investing, creating jobs and supporting good causes. It will now be illegal to do business with Putin cronies now on the sanctions list.
(I pay for my own election leaflets and political support.)
All very well and good. But what about universities ? Who funds them and why ?
The enemy that dare not be named?
Assets can be hidden behind anonymous companies and off shore accounts.
The Panama Papers offered a few examples.
We don’t even know the true identity of the owners of many British buildings. Land Registry ownership records do not always reveal much.
Universities are part funded by the government, part funded by students, part funded by research grants and sometimes part funded by businesses.
And we fund universities so you don’t all grow up thick.
Do you have a favourite wall for your graffiti?
Again MSM is irresponsibly whipping up a very dangerous narrative.
(Or doing the govt’s bidding maybe?).
Forcing people to “take sides”and to abide by the official story.
Black or white…no shades in between or cancellation ensues!
And let us make no mistake.
Thuggish behaviour in leaders is not new.
Remember the past couple of years!!
Indeed, we certainly should not want to live in a society where it is a crime to be rich or where any rich foreigner living legally here is automatically branded a crook.
David Starkey surely get it about right in his video on “Putin‘s Power & Western Impotence”.
It would be better for us to be levelled up to the low tax levels paid by rich foreigners.
Yet we see the garrulous Michael Gove demanding that pro Kremlin people should have their residences confiscated. On the basis Sir JR assures us their money is legitimate we now see a Tory cabinet member wanting to punish someone for their political beliefs. Something that authoritarian regimes would do and we would criticise.
And not a squeak of dissent from his colleagues so I guess they accept a crackdown on political beliefs that don’t suit them.
Putin will surely be terrified should he google “Sir Ian Lovegrove” (English Oxon.) and his leaked “Mission Critical” document – With the chiefs of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ extolling the virtues of diversity inclusion and the vital matter of avoiding words like “manpower” and “man-up” also worrying about their personal pronouns.
I suspect Putin’s army have never even been “educated” in these basic essentials for effective defence. What chance will they have against the west without this basic & vital knowledge?
I assume to our security forces will also be converting all our tanks, trucks, missiles, aircraft, guns and ships to solar, battery, sail, wind or hydro power for the net zero agenda. This should go well, so long as we get sufficient generators & charge points in the skies, seas and on any battlefields prior to any battle. Perhaps agree some recharging breaks from the battle schedule also needed at night or when the wind is too weak or too strong. The two armies can perhaps play unisex football together during these vital breaks before resuming the battle?
We should keep an eye on what the govt. is doing during this plague extinguishing crisis.
What’s all this about an EU Council Pandemic Treaty?
And what are the ramifications?
Is it sneakily going ahead with health passports?
Is it just waiting to release news of the next whispered Omicron to further delight us?
Not to mention this news breaking in a couple of papers.
Daily Mail 28th Feb
“Scientists did not have accurate Covid data when they predicted that 500,000 people could die if the UK took no action during the first wave of the pandemic”
(This well below the warmongering columns.)
There’s a surprise then.
All that suffering and now Hell bent on risking a major, major conflict?
We’ve been here before. It’s a tired and tedious subject of no worth and significance to those who live in the real world. If the Tories want to counter Labour’s barbed comments then they should abolish public sector union subs that feed into Labour’s coffers rather than moaning about Labour’s accusations
Is there any chance of your party actually taking a right and courageous decision informed by its core beliefs or are we now expected to suck up this daily dose of shite because it’s terrified of its own shadow.
The best approach is brutal honesty. That’s what the public want.
They won’t clean up Union Funding because that would mean cleaning up the Conservative donation processes as well. And that, in turn, would mean taxpayer funded donations of political parties which they know would go down like a bowl of cold sick and they’d have to blatantly exclude “unapproved” parties (like UKIP back in the day, and the Reform, Reclaim and SDP now).
I’m sure that I won’t be the only one of your regulars who will be unsettled by your post this morning. The failure by the government to wheel out the Unexplained Wealth Order weapon is lamentable. London has not been improved by the addition of 150,000 Russsians.
Changing tack, what is Kwarteng up to? Seemingly, by pressuring BP, he is trying to inflict further damage on the BRITISH economy.
Dirty money is already against the law!
From what I understand govts have been very happy to inflate property prices via foreign investment.
Has it not? During my lifetime I would say London has been greatly improved by the addition of all sorts of nationalities, including Russians.
Sir John is right that there are laws against illicit gains and clear laws about political donations. Let them be enforced. Let people who say they aren’t being come forward with evidence. Not lazy blanket smears.
A Government money laundering risk assessment concluded in December 2020 that money laundering has probably increased since 2017, suggesting that UWOs are yet to have the desired impact.
It’s in your own report….
From The Washington Post Feb 26th
“Oligarchs in London,” Johnson declared, “will have nowhere to hide.”
“For too long, our country has been a safe haven for the money Putin and his fellow bandits stole from the Russian people,” opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said..
Both pretty inflammatory statements?
Absolutely. Lots of leftist smearing of the Conservative Party is what this is really about. I know, work and have worked with plenty of civilised and able Russians, who would be and are as horrified by Putin’s crimes as we are. We should certainly not allow the left to demonise such people.
Except they aren’t wild allegations.
The cross party group of MPs on the Intelligence and Security Committee produced a report before the last election – the ‘Russia Report’ – which described London as a ‘laundromat’ for illicit Russian finance.
The committee also found the Russian elite, with links to Putin, were well established and well connected in the UK – Londongrad they called it.
The MPs said minsters had taken their eye off the ball with regard to the threat posed by Russia, they questioned Russian influence in British politics – particularly in the House of Lords and asked why the government hadn’t investigated claims of Russian attempts to interfere in UK elections.
This report was ready to be published before the last election but for reasons known only to Boris Johnson, Boris Johnson decided to publish it in the middle of Covid instead.
Mr Putin has awakened us. Any agreement with him is not an agreement that can be relied upon.
By tax avoidance I guess you mean when they’ve not paid up to 50% income tax plus NI plus up to 28% capital gains tax in the countries where the money was made?
One of Germany’s main political parties, the SPD, has for decades had an explicit stated policy of developing close ties with Russia. They provided a Chancellor in Gerhard Schroder from 1998-2005 who is and was a personal friend of Putin – he even spent Xmas with him one year – and on leaving office became a paid lobbyist for Russia in various German projects in the energy sphere including the gas pipelines. Another of the major parties there, the CDU, provided the next Chancellor Angela Merkel (2005-21) who had an explicit policy, which she announced, of making Germany dependent on Russia for their energy supplies. Those are the two biggest party groupings in Germany. Throughout that entire period Putin has been running Russia.
Now Continuity Remainers, tell me again about the Conservative Party ?
I wonder how much the Russian money plus back channel influence contributed to our supine approach to Putin because assuredly, although they would deny it, London plus Washington, Berlin etc have contributed greatly to this conflict by ignoring Putins behaviour going back to his Crimean incursion.
Putin didn’t believe the world would act as it now has done albeit far too late. Bullies need standing up to and failure leads to what we are now seeing.
And Johnson has announced new legislation to stop the entry of I’ll gotten gains. So which is it Sir JR, legit to date or not?