Brexit wins

As we now have a new Minister charged with the task of securing some of the many wins the UK can enjoy from its freedoms out of the EU I will be writing a few pieces setting out some of those opportunities again to assist the government’s task.
Today I wish to look at a few of the particular laws and ECJ decisions of the EEC/EU which were opposed by the UK at the time and were damaging to UK interests.
There was the Factortame case, the first one where an Act of Parliament was struck down by the ECJ. The ECJ prevailed and prevented the UK’s Merchant Shipping Act from boosting the UK fleet. We should reinstate measures to expand our merchant marine and fishing fleets as other independent countries do.
There was the EU legislation to damage the competitive position of the UK auction houses and to impose the droit de suite payments, helping US rivals. This could be amended.
There was the EU railway legislation requiring the separation of track and trains, which needs changing to allow a reconfigured railway with single accountability for track and train where appropriate.
As we were leaving the EU imposed a Ports Directive which the UK government and the industry disagreed with. It should be repealed.
The current ” transition” for our fishery still leaves too much of the catch for EU boats at the expense of our own industry. EU policy led to a big loss of UK based fishing activity, and a move of the UK from being a net exporter to being a net importer of fish.
There was the set of decisions of the ECJ that reduced the UK tax take from Corporation tax, as with the case that decided continental losses could be offset against UK profits which the Treasury had contested. The Treasury should review the cases and legislate where it wishes to impose the original intention.
The Factortame case, droit de suite and Corporation Tax. They talk of little else in Sunderland. Thanks for confirming Brexit was all about making life easier for the rich. What a con
Reply Factortame is about rebuilding a U.K. shipping and fishing industry with more jobs. The Corporation tax issues are about taxing companies more. There’s plenty more wins to come in forthcoming posts. Why are you so negative and so worried?
Reply to reply
We are worried and negative because we are disappointed and more.
Look at the crazy things this govt is doing/has done.
Look at what happened in Southend.
And soon we will not dare to share our views with you/or you will have to only accept pro govt views….if you can muster any.
Online Harms.
+1 All this appeasement and following of EU rules gives the Rejoiners hope, and that hope will result in them NEVER accepting Brexit. This government is ignoring the majority, and playing into the hands of the noisy minorities which will please very few, and annoy millions!
Shirley M
Very well said
Shirley what makes you think you are in the majority ? The only time being out of the EU was more popular was in 2016 when we were being fed lies about the likelihood of millions of Turks invading, and that we would stay in the single market even if we left.
As all polls show since, most now realise we were wrong to leave.
If you want to trade, you have to align, it’s as simple as that.
I ignore polls, but I respect votes, and every countrywide vote has been in support of Brexit, or Brexit supporting parties.
February 18, 2022
‘’ If you want to trade, you have to align’’
But that’s one-way, the EU never appease us
I understand that they’re even telling us to ‘tag’ in ears our cows in NI
Trade is one thing, political alignment is another
Yet the biggest traders with the EU are not members of the EU Richard.
All traders make products that meet the requirements of the market they are selling into, that is obvious.
February 18, 2022
Precisely and that Sir JR is why we are worried. You set out all the benefits, the reasons for me wanting to leave and have done regularly but what you have also done regularly is highlight non or evasive answers from Ministers and almost total inaction apart from puff pieces in the press spinning what HMG is looking at.
What progress has been made on the list of regulatory wins that IDS led on?
I have no doubt Jeramy Hunts group, other Remain MPs plus the Civil Service, especially Treasury and the Foreign Office are being negative/obstructive to keep us as aligned as possible to facilitate our re entry.
If that’s not true it’s about time to show us evidence instead of thoughtful ‘opportunity’ pieces.
+1
There’s been a bit of spat over Keir Starmer’s remarks on Radio Newcastle:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/02/16/__trashed/#comment-1300112
The SNP say he betrayed Scotland, and the unelected-legislator-for-life Lord Adonis had a fit:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1566372/lord-adonis-andrew-adonis-twitter-brexit-news-eu-latest
“Labour’s Lord Adonis tweeted: “There is a strong case for ultimately rejoining the EU – step by step, after first rejoining the customs union and single market
“The case is simple and compelling – namely, the entire prosperity & trade of the country.””
Just the same old lie that our prosperity is crucially dependent on EU membership, in fact “the entire” prosperity, 100%, when even the EU only claims a few percent, and that’s the average across the EU not for a low beneficiary like the UK, and it is a gross figure before taking into the account the high costs involved with EU membership when it could become a negative figure:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/02/13/getting-rid-of-the-budget-deficit/#comment-1299433
You never accepted membership of the EU and its predecessors – despite a referendum and nine subsequent general elections all returning large majorities in favour. That is a large majority of both votes and MPs.
Meanwhile there has never been a majority vote in favour of any type of Brexit at a general election. No wonder your Brexitist minority is frit.
+1 Eh. I am sure Sir J gets frustrated with many of us, but what, when bloggers are whittled down to Andy & Co.?
Agree
So out of the thousands of laws and rules which appear to suit twenty-seven other countries, Sir John manages to find four – of which most people have never heard – which he thinks could beneficially be repealed.
I assume, I think reasonably, that he would start with what he believes the most egregious affronts to UK sovereignty from our erstwhile membership were, and this is what he produces.
Well, at last we have some specifics at least.
Any good news for those farmers, having to destroy and to bury perfectly good pigs by the thousands?
Reply Your silly criticisms are pathetic. Why do you bother to daily belittle yourself like this, deliberately twisting or ignoring what I say?
I agree with your comments regarding pig slaughter. Why just pigs, and not cattle or sheep? Maybe because many UK slaughterhouses are being converted to religious slaughter?
Good morning.
The EU Referendum was over five years ago, what and we officially left the EU in 2019, so what has taken this government so long ? And please, don’t use the Covid excuse, the government continued to make laws during that time.
No transitions are easy and I expected there to be teething troubles.
However, I think the reason for little to no movement comes back to too many within the system trying to put a spanner in the works because leaving never suited them.
I think many are probably all at sea because of the loss of the EU comfort blanket excuse for inertia.
My former MP who now looks like a beacon of honesty by comparison, was quite clear about many of his and local businesses plans to be ready from day one, being thwarted at every turn.
With an 80 seat majority this government is quick enough to bring forward and rush through legislation supporting their green revolution…..and have the brakes on for any legislation to support brexit ideals
February 18, 2022
There is only ONE person “within the system” who is putting “a spanner in the works” and preventing the UK from making changes to take advantage of Brexit. And that person is BORIS. Boris Johnson is a coward and a traitor and is not willing to do anything that will upset the EU. In this he is undoubtedly supported by others such as Sunak, but at the end of the day Boris is PM and he can force things through or block them. And he is choosing to block them.
It’s because the PM isn’t brave. We must hope that JRM, and others, will now stiffen Johnson’s spine. The government has the time and majority to get stuff done.
February 18, 2022
He ‘braves out’ shocking information about his lifestyle, chums, financial affairs, Cabinet decisions etc.
He does appear to be two-faced with regard to the UK people and the EU
The appointment of JRM is meaningless and will achieve NOTHING. Lord Frost couldn’t persuade Boris to stop the NI checks and revise the Protocol, senior Tory statesmen like our own Sir John, or IDS, are completely ignored, and backbenchers like the ERG are totally supine – so why do you think Boris will now make the changes that we want? He won’t.
February 18, 2022
Because there’s no actual willingness in government to reverse any of the damaging EU legislation. Just the same as there’s no wish to stop the channel invasion.
We need someone like Lord Frost in charge Boris can’t do anything but Carrie Antoinettes bidding.
Ian Wragg,
Willingness and strength of purpose to fix things is completely absent from this government.
February 18, 2022
February 18, 2022
A lot of ‘remainer’ lawyers and MPs who are ex-lawyers dragging their feet and putting spurious arguments in order to delay changes to past EU legislation.
This weekend I will be writing yet another letter to our local newspaper, on this occasion to mark the fourth anniversary of this letter that they published on February 27th 2018:
https://www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/news/letters-to-the-editor/128146/easy-solution-to-eu-border-conundrum.html
“Easy solution to EU border conundrum”
That and a succession of similar letters to the newspaper were copied to Theresa May, my MP and then Prime Minister, and duly printed in the one and acknowledged by the other, but she preferred to use the largely fabricated problem of the Irish land border as a pretext to try to give the CBI and other business lobby groups what they wanted.
That suited her, and it suited the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar as well, and the word “collude” made a quiet appearance in some later letters both in the local paper and in two Irish newspapers …
As for her successor, the Great Charlatan, it may be recalled that he had his own private meeting with Leo Varadkar, in October 2019, at Thornton Manor, and afterwards it seemed the problem of Northern Ireland had been solved through Boris’s brilliant negotiating skills.
I have no idea how this is going to end, but a return to communal violence now seems a real possibility, and is made more likely by headlines like this on the Bloomberg website:
“Brexit Supercharges the Political Push Toward a United Ireland”
And all this is for the sake of retaining maybe 2% of GDP at most (Theresa May) or perhaps only 1% of GDP at most (Boris Johnson), the latter being equivalent to the natural growth of the UK economy over about five average months, rather than being prepared to accept the temporary loss of that small mess of pottage as a trivial price to pay to recover our national democratic birthright.
The headline “EU must drop pretence that protocol is protecting peace” is getting around this morning, but then who cares? Certainly not our present so-called “Conservative and Unionist” Prime Minister, effectively propelled into Downing Street by his “Brexit means Brexit In Name Only” -that is, if there is any Brexit at all – so-called “Conservative and Unionist” predecessor. He cares more about projecting his inflated image on the world stage as a great defender of Ukraine than about the integrity of his own country, and he cares far more about his precious “Canada style” trade deal with the EU than peace in Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, Sinn Fein calls in the Germans to help their cause:
https://www.sinnfein.ie/contents/63098
“Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed a significant statement from German politicians in the Federal Parliament stressing the “central importance” of the Good Friday Agreement and Irish Protocol, following a briefing to the Bundestag’s European Affairs Committee.”
it is obvious from that statement that these German politicians, like some US politicians, do not understand that the first of the fundamental principles underpinning the Good Friday Agreement is supposed to be “parity of esteem of both communities”, and that principle is clearly not observed when anybody – Sinn Fein or any other political party, or journalists, or the EU, or the Irish government, or most shamefully of all the UK government and Parliament- gleefully tell unionists that this is the protocol, signed and ratified, and if they don’t like it then tough, because it’s not going to be changed, they just have to suck it up.
You can accord “central importance” to the protocol or to the agreement, but not to both simultaneously because they are incompatible; Boris Johnson has chosen to give priority to the protocol that secured his feeble trade agreement and allowed him to pollute our television screens with his lies:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/12/11/advisers-advise-ministers-decide/#comment-1283033
“Well, last Christmas Eve Boris Johnson went on TV and told us that his “Canada style” trade deal with the EU was worth £660 billion, which would work out as about 30% of our GDP. Clearly we could not easily afford to lose such a “fantastic” trade deal, but then of course luckily it is only another of his fantasies.
The EU estimates that the trade deal is worth forty times less than that, 0.75% of GDP … “
Indeed plus all the endless regulatory damage on top. But so little is being done to correct this now we have left. I see that “UK voters did not understand what they were voting for when they backed Brexit in 2016, the European Parliament has said” well I did and we have not got it fully as yet – will we ever under Boris/Carrie and these fake Tories?
+1
So did I.
One of the few fishmongers around here was most pessimistic about Brexit. He said things would not be better…in fact they would probably be worse.
Overall he wasn’t wrong was he?
And now I see that online fish outlets are selling Ecuadorian White Shrimp!
The ‘didn’t know what they were voting for’ line is now so ‘yesterday’ but is still dragged up endlessly especially by the certain types of a certain age group who think they are so much more informed.
These delusional fools also do a very spiteful and hateful line in blaming and wishing for the early demise of their elders and certainly betters.
Except – you didn’t actually know what you were voting for.
February 18, 2022
The North Sea storm & floods of 1953 killed over 2,500 we shall see how bad this one really is in a couple of hours.
Frazer Nelson today today:- “Boris is about to make Nick Clegg one of the most powerful men in Britain.
The Government’s Online Safety Bill gives Big Tech too much power to censor opinions it does not like.”
How appallingly depressing this is. Who on earth would want to give any to such a deluded, green crap pushing, EU/ERM/EURO pushing, anti EU referendum, anti-democrat, remoaner, LibDim & Social Anthropology Grad. any real power.
Wiki says Clegg has a Dutch mother and is multilingual – speaking English, French, Dutch, German, and Spanish. Doubtless talking the same deluded drivel in all of them. Still we have to be grateful to the Libdims as without them pushing for PR in the EU elections then Farage/UKIP would almost never have come been able to come first in these election and to force the pro EU dope/thin gruel Cameron into the EU referendum. Similarly to Major for his ERM fiasco.
Who are this “we” who should expand our merchant and shipping fleets?
This is the private sector.
If the operators see potential in expansion then they will do this. If unnecessary laws were standing in the way then they would lobby against them. I have heard of no such pressure or campaign.
However, I have heard of many fishers going bust because of the loss of easy access to their hitherto markets on the Continent, and of logistics companies – of which shipping is a part – struggling against the mountain of brexit red tape in shipping to the European Union.
Remove whatever laws you like. The force majeure brexit facts and geography will more likely cause continued decline rather than expansion.
We need to stop adopting EU rules now that we are supposedly out of it!
The latest traffic laws definitely come from Holland. I read about, and was horrified by their priority rules years ago.
I imagine that it won’t take long for us to adopt similarly awful rules of trespass, just to dispossess us that little bit more!
And what was the point of leaving if we immediately destroy our country at the behest of….who? What? Still the EU? WEF?
Indeed. And bikes, fuelled as they are by human food, do not actually even save any significant CO2 when you do the numbers – unless the cyclist off just cold porridge or similar. Far more efficient to put 3 or more in a car and no need for hot showers on arrival.
February 18, 2022
February 18, 2022
February 18, 2022
Correct – It doesn’t feel any different (I’m not sure we’ve left)
+1
No different at all
And I suppose that our postal service was wrecked so we could “harmonise”🤮 with the EU?
And what about Johnson’s promise to go back to lbs and ounces?
And when is the Coronavirus Act going to be repealed?
Sometime? Never?
Wait until Euro 7 emission rules comes in, the towns and cities with their own different and complicated clear air/emission Zones will make a fortune. !
+1
Oh dear.
That sounds like fun!
This is tinkering at the edges and without substance.
All Tory MPs have become what their enemy wants them to be. They are nothing more than that.
Reply There’s plenty more to come
Many of these posts are tinkering at the edges. Radical change is needed, not nudging.
NHS. Pack up and start again.
HS2. Stop tearing up the countryside. Now.
Housebuilding. Why do we need more?
Immigration. Are we not an island?
Our host rightly flags up the following, but again nothing happens.
EU. Why should we follow their ways any more than Australia’s or USA? That we need an Australian to explain to Patel what needs doing shows cloth ears.
Tax. Why are we increasing taxes into a recession? Why can’t we compete with Ireland on 15% Corporation Tax? Offsetting continental losses or not is small beer in comparison.
Covid. Why have we struggled to get honest data?
Oh I fully agree…well said Sir Joe Soap
Oh, isn’t there just, Sir John?
How depressing, please can we get Boris/Carrie/Sunak to drop their two insane flagship policies expensive unreliable energy/net zero and the idiotic socialist big government levelling up agenda.
We have about 100+ year of natural gas under our feet so get fracking & practical fusion will arrive in about 25-50 years to take over and certainly before 100 years. Stop pissing money down the drain on net zero, energy market rigging, subsidies for EVs, wind farms, the war on tree food and all the rest.
Is exaggeration a Brexit win. In West Dorset at the moment we have a stiff breeze. Where’s the storm?
+1
Eeeeeeeeeek.
Here!!!
Did the ruinous govt whip it up?
The wind is getting up.
Just wondering if glen’s prediction of yesterday will come true.
Imagine riding a U.K. magic carpet powered by windmills…Boris triumphant, sitting cross-legged at the helm.
Flying over France, Germany and beyond to confound the wicked EU.
Like the best Victorian nursery tale or ancient Punch cartoon!
I fear we wont make take-off speed as most of the wind-turbines have either stopped spinning as the wind is to strong or the propellers have broken off due to poor maintenance and build quality (wind turbines components sourced in china)
Oh darn it!!
Whatever happened to “Made in Britain”?
I heard that a windmill has actually collapsed!
What a shame!
Looking at the DT comments on the Russia Ukraine crisis. There are a couple of computerised troll bots pushing the wests position.
Jim Bob -“Putin is a dictator. He must resign.” or some variation generated by a computer.
CS Advisor – “He will wreck Ukrainian and leave it in pieces” – comments are longer but are also just as declaratively generated.
Neither troll bot responds to other comments. The other comments are humorous and sarcastic about the west and it’s propaganda.
When the vast majority of support for the West appears to come from a couple of computerised troll bots then you know the whole situation is a fiction to distract from Boris, Clinton and Biden’s woes.
There is nothing like a Ukrainian (not quite dead) cat to throw on the table as a distraction from other concerns such as party gate.
Javelin, you say ‘…..then you know the whole situation is a fiction to distract from Boris, Clinton and Biden’s woes’. Not sure that that is quite the case but yesterday, in cycling to town for shopping, I met by chance my MP out on a walk. We exchanged greetings (I’ve known him for years) and I said ‘interesting and possibly dangerous times we are living in’. His response was ‘no we are not’.
I asked him why he thought that and he said ‘it’s the mass media stirring things up’. I still can’t work out whether or not that he is alone in his thinking, or why that should be their mindset. Beats me…….
February 18, 2022
Plus the former head of MI6 said,in an interview with the Atlantic Council(itself a rapid propaganda organ) a few days ago,that all this invasion”intel” fed to the media is propaganda.
Why is every MSM outlet in the west printing this tripe without question?
Sheer desperation-the end is nigh for western elites-they are going to be defunded by the emergence of the new China-Russia-led world order.It’s not those who print the money but those who control the resources who now matter.
February 18, 2022
77th Brigade – thats 3 people and 1 desk
Sir J, there are other EU rules which could also be dropped/adopted. In particular linked to financial services where the UK has a leading offer and where changes could release billions of pounds. As one example, swift changes to the Solvency II regime would be a good start, yet the Civil Service represented by the Prudential Regulation Authority resist.
These all seem to be suggestions of how we can proceed but we are at the mercy of those who never wished to be unshackled in the first place so it seems.
I look forward to the immigration suggestions you have because it’s crystal clear that the Conservative leadership have just exchanged one freedom of movement for another.
The magic points system seems to have opened up our borders even wider, unless of course Migration Watch are making false claims, but our eyes do not deceive even if other’s mouths do.
Then we have the illegals.
None of this can be blamed on EU if it ever truly could be in the first place.
+1 Michelle – I will never understand why this government spends more money on illegals, and gives them greater benefits, than the legal citizens of this country. I am sure no other country does this. It shouts out the obvious, ie. this government is actually encouraging illegal immigration, and this is confirmed by the complete absence of deportations, even of terrorists and violent criminals.
The reason is simple and I’m amazed you still haven’t understood it. WE ARE GOVERNED BY COWARDS AND TRAITORS.
Got it now?
The latest proposal / plan / thoughts, from a well known Think Tank is now talking of 48 hr deportation possibilities and possible despatch to yet another three territories, Alderney, Cyprus military base areas and Ascension Island cited. Alderney wishing that info would not be bandied about before being consulted, understandably. No matter what is done, the current conditions, migrant benefits & pussyfooting this government continues to insist on, only allows the criminals to thrive & to h… with the rest. I despair at the priorities of this government.
Why has so little been done to redress the situation? Why are we allowing the EU’s disrespect in NI?
Very thin gruel compared with the sunlit uplands promised.
Suspect a proper fact check would debunk much.
Any MPs words still supporting the degenerate charlatan currently at No 10 cannot be taken at face value.
Lots of nonsense written about deregulation on here too. There needs to be regulatory stability and in most cases alignment with EU as all sensible trade experts recognise, to begin to make up for the damage of brexit.
Reply Plenty more to come
Occasionally, “in the chilly hours and minutes of uncertainty”, I wonder whether I made a mistake by voting to leave the EU. However I didn’t vote that way in the expectation of significant identifiable economic benefits – the reality is that so far EU membership has never had more than a marginal economic impact on the UK – but to try to restore and improve our national democracy, and by God everything that has happened about the referendum – before and since – has confirmed the desperate need for that.
February 18, 2022
February 18, 2022
What and when? You’ve had years to work out what regulations you want to lose.
Many useful improvements could be brought about by statutory instruments but I see no indication of Mr Rees Mogg taking that bull by the horns. More platitudes to come from him no doubt.
I thought the demise of UK fishing was due to UK fishermen selling their fishing rights rather than fish.
And where are we to get the workers to kickstart a renewed fishing fleet? Can you see snowflake generation doing it, whilst demanding flexible hours and WFH? Plus having to face peril on the sea.
Oh yes, immigration.
All this is urgent, and action could have been taken to correct these injustices but nothing has been done because ‘Boris’ in particular does not want anything to be done because it requires courage which he hasn’t got. He would rather have his picture in the paper giving the impression he is action man. He is in fact weak and just a poseur and ‘gobber’.
JR-M will get nothing done, just as Frost got nothing done and Liz Truss has got nothing done.
‘Boris’ is dangerous to the UK as we have seen in connection with Northern Ireland but England is on his list for destruction too.
VAT ?
For our VAT policy please read EU VAT Directive 2006/112/EU….and will not change while the TCA & NIP are in force
Thank you Sir John. Six of your paragraphs clearly illustrate how the EU systematically tried to destroy our country because they knew that one day we would wakeup and leave.
Their worst fear has happened so it is no surprise that they are being utterly difficult. Our problem is that we have a PM who has to be liked, so I hope he is strong enough to let J R-M take the flack and get Brexit implemented.
What seems to happen is that despite genuine efforts to try and promote and increase the speed of departure from the EU we are being plagued with those happenstance, coincidence moments that have yet to reach the action stage. We seem to be being held back at every twist and turn of progress by a well marshaled, orchestrated, dedicated fifth column within parliament and the civil service especially. Until this is properly addressed and resolved it will be a case of a very slow, long winding road to meet our ultimate destination.
Cometh the hour cometh the man. That time has arrived we cannot carry on as we are. Boris could do it maybe but only with the right team around him, drop all his Net Zero and grandiose projects, totally focus on the job he said he would do. He cannot be all things to all people. It’s his line in the sand moment.
Excellent contribution to the debate. WHY were these not handled immediately we left?
I’m sure there were plenty more occasions where EU law and ECJ damaged British interests, not just recently but over many years – We really should identify them all.
I have a link to the database of EU regulations still in effect in the UK, but wading through them to identify the worst, for the UK, is very trying, with so much vagueness and wordiness.
It really is time we removed the EU totally from our lives!
Why have these Brexit win measures not been taken before? Government too busy partying through Covid?
For those who have not read or watched it I recommend the recent Romanes lecture by Kate Bingham. She was put in charge of getting vaccines quickly to counter the Corona virus. This was only achieved at speed by bypassing the NHS bureaucracy and other constraints. She offers trenchant criticisms of the way the civil service operates, including its recruitment mix and promotional incentives. This government will not make progress unless it can dilute the bureaucratic treacle that frustrates changes to the established order. It is evident that this government has been too preoccupied with eco zealotry and not on the fundamental issue which got it elected in the first place. That needs to change with a PM who grasps this imperative and not the pursuit of a personal agenda.
The Business and Energy ministry could stop following the EU carbon trading scheme which has quadrupled the cost of carbon credits. Instead, it has doubled them in 12 months, refused to change and thinks it is a brilliant way to decarbonise. Now we are about to pay for it on top of the increase in gas price and the last coal power station will close. Politicians and civil servants obviously wish for Brino and the Carrie On set is in charge.
The question I would ask is why has it taken so long to deal with all these areas designed by the EU to disadvantage the UK. Is it that our establishment/civil service have been reluctant to act, a successful UK being anathema to their script.
Does anyone have any confidence that this government will achieve anything of benefit to the people of the UK? They seem determined to impoverish most of us and take away our liberty and freedom with alacrity. They are untrustworthy and the worst government in my lifetime, as is the House of Commons.
I understand the major players in a number of markets are now campaigning AGAINST repealing laws that they originally were dead set against.
Although repeal would save them money, it would involve more change to internal systems and processes etc but critically, they see themselves as having absorbed those costs whereas new entratnts to the market would avoiud them altogether, being free to set up streamlined processes without needing to address any of these issues.
Sadly, modern government listens far too much to such vested interests and ends up preserving the status quo (in terms of favouring and thereby preserving the current players).
Government needs to recognise that its function is to define the business environment, not to do what’s best for the current shower. Innovation drives future prosperity and innovation means change.
The party donorship model works against good government. Also, it’s been sad to see how many of the “questions” in the oC are driven by personal interest – people who are in receipt of payment from companies for questionable “services”.
The majority that voted for Brexit will need to see the red meat of withdrawal from the EU well before the next election. Promises at the next election of rescinding various EU laws which could have been dealt with years ago will be seen as the usual political jam tomorrow and push voters towards Nigel. Dont your fellow MPs realise this?
Time and excuses are running out for Boris and Carrie who cannot take us forward as too few in the executive have your powers of observation and proven skills to organise and deliver what we voted for 6 years ago.
The lack of STEM at the top executive highlighted by the CV19 pandemic is the key Achilles heel that still needs urgently addressing.
Without STEM we have no backbone framework to guarantee moving forward only going round in ever decreasing circles as many here have noted.
The EU is a system dreamed up by useless politicians to hang on to the coattails of German industry.
As such, it has no relevance to the UK. Many politicians wanted to remain members of the club because it absolved them of responsibility but left them free to enjoy all the perks of being an MP.
We need a patriotic leader of the Conservative party. I cannot see any other party contemplating patriotism which appears to have become a dirty word in Westminster. Johnson is too weak willed and, like all Old Etonians, wants an easy life.
Why not raise taxes, who cares? Not MPs living mostly off untaxed “expenses” and “fact finding missions”.
There are many, many flaws in our society, but no will to fix them. HELP!!
JRM has almost been given his dream job ( only PM or Chancellor would be better ). Let’s hope he acts swifty and decisively to recommend a whole series of changes to benefit our country.
There is nothing that can be done to legally stop him but his first and biggest battle will be with the Civil Service whose overwhelmingly Remainer members will attempt to keep us in line with the EU on every issue. He will have to be ruthless in putting down this 21st century militant tendency and I suspect there will be plenty of blood spilt in the process. Bring it on !
John these and many other Brexit opportunities must be put into place urgently. Whilst doubting the possibility of us re joining the EU the chances of an anti Brexit coalition government in two years time resisting positive changes is credible. The lack of urgency as illustrated by the outstanding issues with NI, fisheries and our participation in the ECHR (which complicates our ability to co control our borders) is worrying.
Thank you Sir John for reminding us of the damage done to this country by the EU. Many others I’m sure, do remember but I had forgotten these cases.
Why have these harmful laws not been reversed? I see no excuse. Our government has instead chosen to inflict enormous harm on this country instead, with lockdown and all the associated damage. Let’s not forget the draconian legislation they found time to pass, more attune to a police state than a libertarian democracy.
Sir John,
Looking back there seems to have been a pattern of behaviour by the EEC, EU and ECJ, quite often at the UK’s expense. What was originally promoted as a “common market” in which we would all benefit is now just ancient history.
What’s the point in scrapping a few EU laws when this Government is introducing a multitude of new net-zero and tax-increasing laws to take more money off hard-working British people?
Just wait until the cost of the new clean air zones, green energy subsidies, National Insurance increases hit. People will be outraged. If they don’t get your money when you are alive they will take it once you are dead with thousands more people being caught up in the Inheritance Tax allowance freezes. None of the main political parties care about the middle classes, they just see us as a cash cow to be exploited.
All very good suggestions. I don’t know why we have not banned the very large trawlers for environmental reasons.
But what about the most important issue, controlling our borders?
Why has this not been tackled despite the Brexit vote, the Conservative Party manifesto, an 80 seat majority at the last GE and numerous polling results?
The Government even invites illegals – mainly young men of fighting age with no ID- into the country with RNLI/Border Force/RN safe pick up in the Channel, 4 star hotel accommodation, £40/week pocket money, freedom to roam our streets as they wish and never ever any chance of being returned to their home countries.
Why did the Government employ a head of Border Force who said “Borders are a pain”?
Who is running the country, the Marxist, pro-EU, pro-immigration arts educated civil service or our elected representatives in Parliament?
It doesn’t seem to matter who you vote for the policies are still those of the civil service.
I believed that the Boris ‘green revolution’ was his own idea…it wasn’t its the law of the land and a EU directive from 2018 (after the referendum but before the deal)
It covers heat-pumps, wind-turbines, transport, energy production, inter-connectivity, bio-mass, etc etc
‘Directive (EU) 2018/2001 of the European Parliament and of the Council of
11 December 2018 on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources’
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/eudr/2018/2001
I’d like to see all trade with the EU cease. I can live without German and French cars, Bosch, Neff, Zanussi etc. appliances and tasteless Dutch tomatoes. It would do our balance of payments a lot of good too.
Keep up the great work Sir J, looking forward to seeing your full list! Mifid II in there?
And smaller Government too promised, please can this include local government, who in effect now mainly issue work orders to subcontractors and perform contract management.. make the council tax collection centralised and reduce those departments.
Reply I do not comment on financial services
My goodness. So many impatient user of your blog.Rome was not built in a day.We we’re in the E U for 40 Years.During that time our loads and masters learnt how to work with Brussels. They now have to implement the freedoms we voted for.
How long will this take?
We used up the first 5 years. So fingers crossed we can get further to the promised land in 10 years? 15 years?
+1
Hopefully you are right.
I just expected it all to end on the day we voted “Leave”.
Not realistic at all.
I also expected people to honour the vote!
The new Brexit Secretary and indeed the Foreign Secretary should be tallying the number of aliens in our country by country of Origin, and we should have carbon offsets per capita.
We might find we can ‘afford’ to frack, maintain the internal combustion engine and much else.
Light relief.
Cartoon doing the rounds on FB,
Two old ladies standing adjacent to an old traditional washing line full of clothes.
One says to another ” do you realise I am utilising modern technology here”
“How come was the reply”?
I’am using wind and solar power.
+1
Actually I imagine there is a lot of truth in that.
We will be returning to coppers, dollies, mangles and lines.
Ash and urine, flints and sparks etc.
Assuming they allow us fire?
Deindustrialise.
The simple fact is we still have a mainly remainer Parliament and civil service, who simply cannot get their heads around the fact that we can now make our own policy decisions.
They have been sucking at the EU rules and regulations for so long, they have forgotten how to plan and manage our own affairs.
We shouldn’t need a new minister of Brexit opportunities, the government should have know what the opportunities were before we left.
The plan should have been made and all that was needed was to execute them.
I see the MP for Dover is claiming all the extra bureaucrats that have had to be hired to deal with all the new red tape this government has created is a “Brexit win”.