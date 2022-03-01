Offset the economic damage

Sanctions come with a cost to those imposing them as well as to those suffering them. The West’s sanctions on Russia will slow world trade, help keep energy prices high and add to the loss of real incomes . There will be a bit more inflation and a bit less growth as a result.
Central Banks have to grapple with emerging stagflation. It means they should not be too hawkish on curbing inflation when falling real incomes will start to do their work for them.
In the U.K. after a policy which was too inflationary there rests the danger of flipping to too tough a policy with too sharp a slowdown. The Bank is determined to over correct for its error of continuing to create too much new money last year. The negative impact of the war and sanctions reinforces the case to abandon the tax rises and cut VAT before they hit in April.
Just after the Brexit vote I met the woman who triggered the birth of the Brexit Party with one letter. In one of those wide-ranging conversations one has late at night in the conference hotel carpark we ended up discussing the huge UK debt and solemnly agreed that the powers that be would either let inflation rip or stage a war.
Neither of us expected both.
Oh how terribly inconvenient. It’s all the Russian’s fault.
/sarc
This is the narrative that I am beginning to now heat elsewhere. High taxes, high costs, high inflation is the consequence ‘we’ must suffer to fight tyranny. All from the same kind of people who brought you the SCAMdemic and lockdowns. Lockdowns that were not needed and created an even bigger mess than that created by the banks over a decade ago.
Funny that
The negative impact of the war should be turned positive by starting fracking and drilling in the North Sea.
Fracking licenses can be issued on the understanding that domestic demand be satisfied before exporting.
It’s not difficult.
Interesting to see the German government appreciating that the situation has changed and abandoning its ‘spend as little of Defence as we can get away with’ policy. Would Merkel have done this? And will Boris be as bright – and realise that energy security is more important than the futile effort of fighting ‘climate change’.
If BP suffers from being pressured to divest its Russian investments then the government should reimburse it in full.
The first para could really read “will help the Great Reset/Agenda 20/30 no end!”
You know…that old conspiracy theory we were proscribed from exploring….
Central banks will act politically as they have been doing since they decided that Socialism is now the new religion in western political circles. Rates will remain benign to allow political governments to abuse the public purse using cheap debt.
Tory leaders abuse the public purse to ease the strain on the immoral, unprincipled party they lead and parasitic Labour extract ever greater levels of public sector funding from weak Tory leaders. Either way, inflation is embedded simply as a result of weak Tory leaders and parasitic Socialists
Was it really necessary for us to get involved in the Ukraine situation? Was it necessary for Putin ( also an ex pupil of the globalist school) to escalate matters? Putin has asserted his authority in his territory before without our undemocratic and equally warlike leaders reaching for their smelling salts.
I just hope they don’t stop me watching Messi, Gerda, Sasha and Masha on YouTube. I have but few pleasures and consolations and our govt. has ruined everything else for me….😢
Sir J, All for cutting tax rates. It both reduces the economic slowdown risk and gives Government less money to waste. I say waste rather than spend quite deliberately.
I would like to see the BofE continue to raise interest rates to 2% as a minimum. It SHOULD cost to borrow money. We may not be in the current economic straights if world banks has maintained positive interest rates for the last 15 years.
Fortunately the Freedom Genie is out of the bottle in Ukraine, and Mr Putin can’t put it back in.
No matter which area you look at the great British public are going to take a massive hit with rising costs. What is it going to achieve? Three fifths of naff all.
All because the people in charge are backing all the wrong horses and are not applying good economic practice and common sense. Come the May elections I hope that they will all pay the price for failing to stop, think, and listen. Not too sure they are capable of real constructive thinking. They are blinded by their own sacred personal agenda which in the real word (our world) is neither use or ornament.
Indeed the case to abandon the huge tax and NI rises, allowance freezes and the red diesel changes is overwhelming.
Reading’s Sunak bizarre Mais lecture he mentions productivity 22 times. Je says one thing but is doing the complete opposite in spades. But what Mr Sunak are the main things limiting UK’s private sector productivity? Well it is the state sector spending nearly 50% of the GDP yet producing little of value and doing active harm, the high taxes deterring investment, the mad expensive intermittent energy agenda, the road blocking/constricting and the pushing of expensive electric cars agenda, the endless misguided red tape everywhere that wastes so much productive people’s time, the restrictive and daft OTT employment laws, the hugely over complex tax laws, the millions of wasted soft loans for daft and often almost worthless degrees, delays in issuing driving licences, passports, or doing operations…
So demand for trains declines but rail fairs go up 3.8% it seems – so clearly not remotely a fair or real market then. Commuting to work costs are not even tax deductible so effectively yet another disincentive to working. Though of course MPs get them paid as tax free expenses and Lords get a daily tax free daily bung of £323. “All in it this together” as Cameron liked to say.
Here’s a figure to watch out for, as this unnecessary crisis continues. The fuel spokesman for the RAC has said that if the oil price reaches $110 , it would cause “untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives”. A lot more economic damage can be foreseen, if all countries involved do not de-escalate the conflict.
I can’t think why they would abandon their ace cards…the tax rises and the VAT…surely the very best ways to impoverish us with maximum speed and “legality”?
Chelsea and Arsenal football clubs are owned by Russians.All remaking fixtures should be cancelled for with.
It trains are so efficient and green why does a single ticked London to Manchester cost £156.20 even before the increase. This when I can take 5 in a car for more like £30?
In Sunac’s speech he does in one part say:- “Complicated taxes, excessive regulations they make life impossible for entrepreneurs. So I will always put the same questions to Ken Clarke and his business team.”
But Sunac has done the complete reverse. Ken Clark is a lawyer and a failed (essentially socialist), pro EU politician, pro excessive regulations, high tax rates & tax complexity has risen hugely, certainly since Thatcher left office. Much of it directly due to Ken Clark types.
Cameron/Osborne gave us the Office of Tax Simplification set up 12 years back since then tax complexity has probably doubled at least. But doubtless they all get still their bonuses, wages and gold pensions and are in no danger of being fired.