What is a possible end to the Ukraine tragedy?

The valiant resistance of Ukraine to the invading Russian army means Putin cannot have his way. It looks as if he expected little Ukrainian resistance, a drive into Kiev for his tanks and troops, followed by the rapid departure of Ukraine’s elected President. Putin probably thought he could then have settled terms with the Ukrainians over their future government. He probably wanted them to rule out any future NATO membership and to recognise Russian leadership and trade patterns as some kind of friendly satellite. He may well have assumed he would rapidly consolidate a land bridge from Crimea to the eastern rebel provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk and may have wanted to create a split Ukraine with some under direct Russian rule . Instead six days on he has made far less progress militarily and is being forced into using far more force for far less effect than planned.
Putin is currently exploring a negotiated peace at the same time as pressing his ugly invasion. Maybe the talks are cynical. Maybe they are an attempt to find a less embarrassing and less damaging way out from the violent mess he has created. How should Ukraine respond, given the unprovoked aggression from Russia, the lack of any climb down so far by Putin, but also the wish to avoid more violence if that is possible?
Putin probably expects still to get more control of Ukrainian territory by military means. He has vast firepower compared to the defenders. He should however weigh the shortage of Russian troops to seize and occupy a country and population as large as Ukraine’s, now that most people people there are hostile to him and willing to fight for freedom. He needs to remember that wholesale destruction of cities and mass deaths of civilians will be seen by the West as war crimes, confirming his and Russia’s pariah status. What would be the point of prosecuting the war with widespread death and damage, creating lasting hostility from those Ukrainians who survived and making it impossible for Russia to govern it in any acceptable modern way without the use of permanent large scale intrusive force?
March 3, 2022
Good morning.
I care not what President Putin intends to do. What I do care about is the invasion that is going on nearer to home. How many illegals have arrived this week ? We don’t know because the government now refuses to count them in.
As fo Ukraine, because this is a Ukranian topic, I hear that our esteemed PM has stated that we will take 200k Ukrainian refugees. In truth, it will be more like 2m and they won’t be all refugees just those seeking free healthcare and a nice house and some pocket money, plus child benefit.
But don’t worry everyone, it is all FREE ! Except for the poor British taxpayer.
March 3, 2022
The curious thing is Mark B, over the coming months, we will all become poorer as the cost of everything rising kicks in; the dinghy illegals will still be being paid for, and arriving. How will that work if we add in extra large numbers of Ukrainians? The books won’t balance at all!
March 3, 2022
Putin wishes to rebuild the Soviet Union and feed his psychopathic urge for total power, and as long as he has an active support group ready to bolster their own egos as well as his, Ukraine and Moldova (and probably the other smaller states on Russia’s boundaries) stand little chance against him.
Just another repeat chapter in human history across the world, sadly.
March 3, 2022
I don’t watch, listen or read what the MSM has to say however if they’re not very careful Biden, Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen shall push Putin and Russia in the direction of China.
March 3, 2022
In which case, my money would be firmly on China – not out of a feeling of benevolence for their current regime, but because I suspect the Chinese authority is far more capable than the Russian one.
March 3, 2022
It could well become another Afghanistan in the making. The Ukraine has mountains to be able to use as bases and a nation so proud and full of hate for Russia that would become an open wound for Putin for many years even decades. Just as the Taliban discovered weapons can be and are readily available to keep them in the fight. Ukrainians will not forgive or forget the war crimes committed against their civilian population.
March 3, 2022
Putin will possibly find that smaller countries on his borders will now in light of this incursion into Ukraine, lean them towards membership of the EU and Nato as the proof is there for the world to see Russia cannot be trusted in any shape or form. The question after Ukraine can only be “who will be next”?
March 3, 2022
Putin’s Ceasar Decree war has one intention, to make Ukraine uninhabitable. Ukraine will become buffer against the West. The man’s an intelligent psychopathic that many Western leaders underestimated. Cold, calculating, unemotional and utterly immune to human suffering.
The new Sino-Russian alliance is now a threat to world peace. Taiwan will be next. A new cold war and the West demands real leaders and yet we have the current crop of progressive halfwits and Davos lackeys. No wonder Putin and Xi see the West as weak when Western leaders despise their own citizens.
Divisive, racist progressive Neo-Marxism embraced by many western politicians, including the self-indulgent Tory party and scum Labour, and leaders has destroyed the West. This politics must be criminalised.
We must now protect women and children at all costs. Putin must be starved into submission and targeted. It’s gonna get costly. It’s a shame our leaders have just pissed down the sink $4 trillion on the Covid scam.
The west needs a real leader. We don’t have one
March 3, 2022
It’s the likes of Putin who criminalise politics that they don’t happen to like.
You give great succour to his kind.
March 3, 2022
A case against Putin and his army commanders need to be put together with the object of issuing arrest warrants to be implemented if they and him leave Russian territory.
March 3, 2022
The one aspect lacking from Commentators is an understanding of his reasoning and thoughts on an end game.
He cannot withdraw empty handed yet will be stuck with a divided broken country whose citizens will continue to resist even if ‘puppets’ are installed whilst his own economy goes south.
Certainly Ukraines military response and the West’s political stance would seem to have caught him by surprise and in that respect the West’s politicians should bear some of the blame.
Re negotiations, we must not let up on strangling him economically at the first hint of ‘conciliatory’ words.
He has proved to be bellicose, unhinged and not to be trusted. The cage door must be shut firmly on the Bear until a new regime emerges.
March 3, 2022
I think that your analysis agrees with that of good sense, based on such information as we have, Sir John.
Putin has confirmed the worst suspicions that the world had about him, and that will change perceptions of his country for many years, unless there were a popular revolution to reshape it as a free, open, democratic modern country with an end to thug rule, and all that goes with that.
There is no hope at all for normal relations with any country, least of all with Ukraine until that happens.
March 3, 2022
And in other news the government is still insisting on people returning from abroad to fill in a passenger locator form. With the relaxation of quarantining rules etc there is zero reason for this apart from surveillance and control.
I can spend a few days in the North of England on a holiday break and return home but if I visit Calais a far shorter journey for me I have the stress of the locator form to complete.
More uncaring rubbish from the Minister for Transport.
March 3, 2022
“the stress of the locator form to complete” ?
How is this any different from entry forms and processes always needed elsewhere in this past, eg when entering USA from the UK.
I wouldn’t categorise such things as “stressful”, rather a minor irritation like any other part of travel admin.
March 3, 2022
JR: “He probably wanted them to rule out any future NATO membership and to recognise Russian leadership and trade patterns as some kind of friendly satellite. ”
You mean just like the UK ruled by the USA? How many troops do the USA have on UK territory, right this instant?
To what extent does the CIA interfere in the internal affairs of the UK?
And here we are, pawns of the New World Order, and Clause Schwab.
Parliament sat on its hands for a year, and you claim we live in a democracy.
March 3, 2022
Putin is a mad man same as Hitler, I don’t think he believes any of the scenarios you write.
He wants total capitulation and nothing else will do.
God bless the Ukrainians for giving him a bloody nose.
March 3, 2022
If he manages to seize Ukraine completely it will result in a protracted civil war/guerrilla-style war of independence (depending on your point of view). Ukraine will not quietly submit to Russian rule and long-term Russia will not be able to subdue it providing the draconian sanctions remain in place. It couldn’t hold Afghanistan and longer-term it won’t be able to hold Ukraine.
We must retain sanctions and do out utmost to ensure that our less-than-reliable allies don’t start lifting them. For a start that means using our own oil, gas, shale and coal reserves which are under our feet and in the north sea. The twaddle coming from Johnson that it means we need more renewable energy is at best naïve and at worst negligent of our security.
March 3, 2022
I’ve no idea what the end will look like. I can only hope there will be no escalation. Putin could be replaced but not by someone the Western leaders would approve of. It could be someone who will think that Russia should take over as police man of the world instead of US.
The invasion of Ukraine is wrong on so many levels.
Putin’s points on the treatment of Russians, the Azov Battalion’s etc have now been blasted to smithereens by his stupidity.
If many in the West didn’t want to talk to him about it in the past, they sure won’t now, now he’s given them the moral high ground.
It is that assumption of the moral high ground from people who have themselves invaded other lands with flimsy pretexts, not even the excuse of protecting their own nationals, that is making me feel sick with rage.
The appalling loss of life to our own as well as countless civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya.
The skinning of the British tax payer to pay for it all, who then end up giving homes to half the world and his Uncle because of the ‘humanitarian’ invasions, while those responsible just shrug their shoulders.
I doubt that point will be lost on Putin, unless of course he has completely lost his marbles. He may think that if he’s going down he’ll take a few of those whose actions haven’t been dissimilar with him.
Biden will be airlifting aid to the people of Iran!!
I can only hope that particular clip has been doctored as a piece of anti-Biden propaganda. If not then we should all be afraid. If you don’t know what I mean there is a clip on You Tube showing him talking of the support for the Iranian people as Russia invades.