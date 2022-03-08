My intervention in the Government’s Economic Crime Bill debate

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): The Home Secretary has a lot of support on the Government Benches for the compassionate and sensible way in which she is going about this. Will she confirm that she is listening both to what the refugees want, which is often not a long-term settlement a long way from Ukraine, and with regard to the security issues that this all poses?
Priti Patel, The Secretary of State for the Home Department: My right hon. Friend is absolutely right. I must emphasise that every single crisis requires a bespoke and unique response. There are two very big calls coming from the region and from our counterparts. First and foremost, they are asking for help on security measures right now; that consistent theme is coming over. That comes down to checks—they are undertaking checks—but they are also very concerned about wider security issues, some of which I simply cannot discuss in this House, for clear reasons. The second point—even the Ukrainian ambassador made this point to me yesterday and I hear it every single day from my counterparts—is that there is a call to keep people in region. There is a big demand for that, and that is where the wider aid effort has to focus, in addition to the work that we are doing on humanitarianism.
March 8, 2022
There should be a new science, devoted to the study of collective madness.
There’s been quite a lot of it in recent years, from the preposterous delusions of the brexit herd to the rabid criminality of Trump’s storm troopers to the general flakiness of the anti-vaxxers.
Why should the Russians be immune?
But we could at least do a bit more to ease the symptoms meantime.
March 8, 2022
The Government’s Economic Crime of the century so far is to pour concrete down the only immediate source of UK fracking gas going on right now as if Putin had personally requested Boris to allow it.
Madness – utter folly in the face of common sense.
March 8, 2022
Bespoke and unique response?
What has she done regarding the dingy invaders? Three fifths of sod all.
Not a lot of hope then for the Ukrainian wanting to come her
They have a 80 majority and are afraid to use it to repeal the very laws that are causing the problem.
Pass a law that nobody entering this country is eligible for any handouts or government support for a minimum of three years or until they have been legally employed and paid contributions and taxes for a minimum of 30 months.
Those who have been deported get a second chance to cross again apply to stay and its given.
March 8, 2022
Surely if people can prove they are from Ukraine, and can prove they have family members here, who can house and support them, and all can verify such with some sort of official proof of identity, why hold them up, they are after all proper refugees. !
The boat people on the other hand who seem to have no proof of anything, and who appear to be simple economic migrants from goodness knows where, who fund the criminal people smugglers, seem to be helped and treated with the utmost generosity, at huge taxpayers expense.
We seem to have our priorities wrong yet again.
March 8, 2022
March 8, 2022
It is good to know that the Home Secretary appreciates that this latest humanitarian crisis is much more complicated than the ‘Let them all in regardless’ cries from the Opposition and much of the press, imply.
March 8, 2022
The most glaring thing which apparently the Home Office cannot see is the difference in the treatment of mostly women and children who are likely to be no threat to us and are escaping genuine war are put through a bureaucratic nightmare to get here and the channel hoppers, mostly young men who come with no documents from a free country are welcomed and put up in hotels with full board and spending money. Is this ‘Woke’ reverse racism? Is it because these people are predominantly white and so do not fit the government’s list of Woke priorities?
March 8, 2022
Thinking of crime, at TCW Conservative Woman today there is an article entitled ‘ The Story of how Ivermectin was cancelled ‘ (with the full collaboration of the government in my view) and an eighteen minute video. That cancellation shows what the present cabal really thinks about us.
March 8, 2022
At least this time the very dubious benefit of a long answer.
But what has the HS actually achieved so far?
March 8, 2022
So “Ask and it shall be given to you”.
Doesn’t work for the 280,000 U.K. homeless does it?
Won’t work for our energy and tax payments either.