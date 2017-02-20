Major problems with overseas aid for Eastern European countries

I was surprised to read in the Sunday press that some people think it a good idea to divert overseas aid to Eastern European members of the EU to “buy” a better deal with that organisation.
As I have explained before, there is no Treaty power to require a UK leaving payment above and beyond completing our annual payments to their budget for the period of our continuing membership. Nor is it legal under WTO rules to pay for more favoured trade with a particular country or group of countries than the rest. Payment for trade under WTO rules takes the form of accepting tariffs, and these have to be limited to the current mfn schedules the EU has agreed.
The trade choice is for the rest of the EU to make. The Uk would be quite happy to carry on tariff free. That will help the rest of the EU more than us. It would mean registering our current trade arrangements as a Free Trade Agreement at the WTO. Or we can trade under mfn arrangements under the WTO. Most of UK trade will be tariff free, whilst EU sales of agricultural products would suffer heavy tariffs into the UK. The UK could agree lower or no tariffs with other cheaper suppliers of food around the world through the WTO process. I have said it is in the EU’s interest to accept the tariff free offer, and they may do so after much huffing and puffing. I have also always said that they might decide to harm themselves by accepting WTO terms instead. Under the general WTO arrangements the UK will be fine.
The overseas aid idea also falls well foul of the overseas aid rules. The Eastern countries in the EU do not qualify for overseas aid under the international definition, as they are too well off. UK Ministers by law have to hit the 0.7% Aid target under international definitions, so they could not switch this aid money to Eastern Europe unless they repealed the 0.7% requirement. It would not be easy to achieve repeal, given the likely fact that all the opposition parties would oppose repeal other than perhaps the one UKIP MP. The government might be able to persuade enough Conservative MPs to get it through the Commons, but the Lords would be likely to have a big majority the other way. As it would not be a Manifesto pledge, and does not stem directly from a referendum, the Lords might become very difficult.
In circumstances where the EU Commision and one or two large countries were not wanting a free trade Agreement with the UK for political despite their interests in having one, it is difficult to see how offering to send money to Eastern countries would buy a change of heart.
4 Comments
“It would mean registering our current trade arrangements as a Free Trade Agreement at the WTO.”
Our “current trade arrangements” include subjection to the jurisdiction of the European Court. So you are signing up to that! What an extraordinary volte-face!
Reply Not so. WTO procedures replace ECJ!
I’ve been in some eastern European cities and they are doing better than anywhere in the UK. Hardly surprising given the way multi nationals can move there with big perks.
Good Morning,
The overseas aid budget of 0.7% of GDP is monstrous; frankly we are a laughing stock because of ‘some of the ‘needy’ aid projects we fund. We should remember, the UK government, us, has to borrow the money it gives away!
PLEASE propose an amendment to this obligation such that the any overseas aid can only be made from a national budget surplus in the year in which it is paid.
Dr Redwood, once again you make the point about a ‘divorce settlement’ very clearly. There is no case for any payment to be made by the UK to the EU.
You say: “The UK would be quite happy to carry on tariff free. That will help the rest of the EU more than us.”
Your readers may be interested in the research we published on this last week, which shows that the UK’s trade imbalance with the EU was £94 billion last year, based on latest official figures. Germany alone benefited from £31.6 billion of this.
We’re not optimistic that when it comes to the negotiations the EU elites will operate with their heads rather than with their political ideologies, but two things are clear :-
1. The peoples of the EU27 have a lot to lose if their politicians adopt an ideological stance and reject the UK’s offer of tariff-free trade, and
2. The UK will do very well even if we have to adopt WTO arrangements.
The link to our two research articles is here:
http://facts4eu.org/news_feb_2017.shtml#official_-_eu_made_over_100_billion_from_uk_in_2016
Regards, the Brexit Facts4EU.Org Team