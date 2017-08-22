Brexit negotiations

There is still more commentary and idle speculation about Brexit than I would like, whilst what we need is to pin down the EU on whether they want a deal or not. The more the opposition, business and some in the media argue on about what the UK position should be, the more likely it is the EU will delay and avoid engagement in the hope that the UK will give more ground.
This is, however, a very dangerous strategy for the EU. The more they reject sensible approaches by the UK, the more UK opinion will harden against them and in favour of simply leaving. If the EU delays talks about trade for too long, they reach the point of no return where they will run out of time to prevent the imposition of tariff and other barriers on Danish bacon, French dairy products, Dutch vegetables and Irish beef. At some point they will need to respond positively to the UK offers on trade if they wish to retain full tariff free access to the UK market.
The EU has some strange negotiating aims, and one understandable one. They seem to think the European Court of Justice should still decide cases affecting the UK. They have missed the point that when we become an independent country again the UK Supreme Court is the ultimate appeal court for UK based matters, just as the ECJ will remain as the ultimate appeal court for EU based issues. So an EU citizen legally settled in the UK will come under our jurisdiction for their rights in the UK, just as surely as a UK citizen living on the continent will continue to fall under ECJ jurisdiction on matters surrounding their rights. Trade disputes will be resolved by the usual international methods, as they are today between the EU and Australia or the USA. This does not entail Australia accepting ultimate ECJ authority. There are WTO procedures for adjudications of trade disputes.
They seek to think the UK should stay wedded to EU laws as they evolve. Again this is not something other countries have to do just to stay trading with the EU. Of course if the EU wishes to impose requirements on products and services they are importing they may do so, as long as these are the same conditions for the whole world, and are not a restraint on trade as defined by the WTO. It will be a matter of future negotiation and UK choice how far we go in matching or adopting standards and rules the EU imposes for the rest of our trade. The UK will regain its voice and vote on a number of global standards bodies where we may be able to help create global standards that are good and drive more trade.
They seem to think the legal settlement of someone in the UK under current rules should allow them to pre-empt any future UK migration policy. Most of us want there to be a fair policy after exit that offers the same rights to EU and non EU arrivals.
The issue I understand but reject is their belief that we should go on paying after we have left. This would clearly be helpful from their point of view. There is no legal basis whatsoever for any such payments. The UK did not receive a bonus or downpayment when we joined the EU to reflect liabilities they had all built up before our joining, so why should we pay them for future liabilities. Once we have left we get no benefit of the spending so we should not be contributing to the spending.
You write: “if the EU wishes to impose requirements on products and services they are importing they may do so, as long as these are the same conditions for the whole world, and are not a restraint on trade as defined by the WTO”. And yet, right now, the EU may not impose such conditions on our exports, thanks to the single market. Your “plan” is to throw away that huge economic advantage, and accept new and serious restraints on almost half of the UK’s export trade, at a loss of many thousands of British jobs. It is grossly irresponsible of you.
Reply There are many advantages of leaving
In this situation, what the UK collects in duty on EU goods could be used to compensate UK exporters for duties they have to pay on their goods going to the EU. The balance of this trade is such that the money should be there to do it.
I struggle to understand how our economic relationship with the EU is “hugely” to our advantage when the EU 27 don’t buy more in goods and services from us than we buy from them, on top of the free fish and increasing trade levy we have to pay the EU every year.
John, I don’t see the problem. You told us that German carmakers would be lobbying their government to make sure the UK got a really good deal, because they want to keep selling us cars. That is happening, isn’t it?
Reply Yes
Any chance of Canada overtaking the UK? After all it will have a comprehensive trade EU deal in March 2019 whereas the UK will just have started this arduous process. To avoid that the UK might opt for an more off the shelf Norway model option for the next five or ten years and negotiate an even better deal. (not yet politically acceptable but today is 2017) The independence from EJC is already shown in EFTA arrangements and could be copied for the time being.
What may well suit Norway, with its population of 5 million, is unlikely to suit the UK, with its vastly bigger economy and population of 66 million.
Why is the EU risking the loss of zero tariff access to the lucrative UK market?
Your point about the financial arrangements when the UK joined is a great one, and I have been amazed that this has not been part of the public debate so far.
When it comes to things like off balance shee pension liabilities, the numbers had become much bigger by the time that former soviet states from central and Eastern Europe joined. Their budget contributions have not been adjusted to reflect the portion of the budget devoted to historic liabilities, nor have they received a capital payment to compensate for the liabilities that they are taking on by joining.
The EU chooses to run its pension policy on ‘chain letter’ rather than an actuarial accounting basis. This allows it to understate its staff costs, and to saddle new members with the bill for past spending choices. It is not an accident, but a deliberate policy that suits the EU and was designed by people who thought the EU would only ever get bigger.
Article 50 could have been drafted to stipulate that a departing member would have liabilities to be settled. But the Eurocrats drafting it did not want to make EU membership look like an expensive liability. Unfortunately they now don’t want to follow the letter of their own rules. If Greece were crashing out of the Euro & EU, they would not attempt to get an exit fee. The only reason that they try to send a bill to the UK is that they believe opportunistically that there is money here for them to take.
When it comes to things like off balance shee pension liabilities,
===============
Actually the EU has them on the balance sheet if you look.
It’s just John and his fellow MPs who hide them.
But both are ponzi set ups where the money goes to early joiners and late joiners will lose.
If Mr Average in the UK had been allowed to invest his NI, he would be sitting on £1,100,000 if he retired today. Most of the state’s debts, pensions wouldn’t exist.
Instead he gets 112K of pension, not enough to live off, and there’s a 425K share of the states debts.
On Greece, etc, you are right.
A pathetic ploy by an intransigent, arrogant political entity who even now simply refuses to accept the legitimacy and meaning of the EU referendum result
The British people want their country back in its entirety. That means the ECJ and EU law will cease have any meaning within the borders of the United Kingdom when we leave.
The EU cannot concede that no longer will their laws apply in the UK. This loss of legal and political control represents a loss of ego and pride to them
I don’t want to hear the name Juncker ever again. Nor Barroso. I am sure they are decent people in a private capacity but as politicians they represent all that is wrong with the EU
The UK Govt has one simple task. Bring our country home. Get on with it and stop pandering to the EU ego
I agree with all of that. Except the bit about Juncker’s personal qualities.
Agree. Can you see the USA permitting EU law to operate in the US in respect of EU citizens resident in the US.
Well said, Duncan.
The government and David Davis is particular is proving to be an incompetent negotiator. As soon as theEU started to talk about ‘phasing’ the talks the Uk government should have concluded the prospect of no deal was very high and set that as the expected outcome with industry and the public. The error has been compounded by a ‘standstill’ transition which ensures any small change from the status quo will be in the run-up to the next election which you will deserve to lose for failing to take back control. This will maximise EU leverage as the campaign is overshadowed by wails about ‘cliff edges’ and you will have missed the window of opportunity afforded by the Trump presidency to co close a fee trade agreement with the USA. There are no words to describe the incompetence of Davis and Hammond or the opportunistic May who gambled the country’s future for personal reasons.
It is correct to say that as an independent country we do not expect to be subject to the ECJ nor continue to pay the EU for future liabilities.
In addition we expect to be in full control of all our assets, viz, our fishing grounds up to the 200 mile internationally agreed limit where applicable.
I trust that the continued “commentary” on the ceding of our fishing rights is just “idle speculation” as control of our fishing will be seen by the public for as much a test of sovereignty as no longer being under the jurisdiction of the ECJ.
It is also time to play hardball. The EIB has reportedly ceased funding projects in the UK under the guise of due diligence. Our response should be to cease payments to the EU until funding resumes.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/844206/european-investment-bank-brexit-funding-uk-hospitals-schools-university-treasury-eib
Ask the WTO if we can impose 100% tariffs on BMW or are the UK and Germany “bound”?
My bet is that the WTO will say when we leave nothing changes for existing agreements and tariffs and barriers can only ratchet down unless both sides agree.
The only change is the EU doesn’t negotiate for the UK.
Get that precedent from the WTO, and the EU can whistle.
We need to reconcile ourselves to the fact that the most likely outcome of the negotiations will present the British people with a choice between a bad deal, remaining in the EU and leaving without a deal.
Much more work needs to be done to reassure MP’s and the public that the sky will not fall in if we leave without a deal.
Unilateral free trade is counter intuitive and it’s advantages need to be articulated and better and more widely understood