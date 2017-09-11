The EU claims it bases its foreign policy on the wish to promote democracy and the freedoms of countries and people living near it. If they mean this it should be good news for us as one of their neighbours.Under the Treaties the EU is required to be both friendly and to promote trade with neighbours.
They pursue something called a European Neighbourhood policy towards the countries to the east of the EU, and the Middle Eastern countries to the south. For these groups of states they encourage political association, economic integration and increased mobility of people. The Eastern Partnership of the EU with Moldava, Ukraine, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Georgia has proved fraught. Russia is worried by aspects of it, and the EU’s intervention in Ukraine has not proved well judged.
To the south the EU intervenes in Syria and Libya, both troubled countries. It seeks peace between Israel and Palestine based on a two state solution. It is concerned about the Iranian nuclear programme.
The EU sees itself as giant as it has a large collective economy, but it is not of course a military giant. It has two battle groups available to intervene on a small scale when it wishes, but relies for its bigger force on contributions from member states. In practice the EU cannot defend itself against a serious enemy without NATO support and the security guarantee provided by the USA.
So far EU foreign policy has not been successful in either the east of our continent nor to the south in the Middle East. The EU borders some very troubled states. Its proximity to Turkey and the Association Agreement it signed with Turkey has also caused difficulties, leading to Mrs Merkel’s recent harsh words about Turkey. She is now seeking to stop Turkey’s application for EU membership proceeding, after years of the EU encouraging Turkey and signing an Agreement for close relations.
There is nothing more dangerous than poking the Russian Bear. How would they like it if Russia laid claim to Lithuania?
And Sga Mogherini and before her, Baroness Ashton both poked very hard.
Baroness Ashton – what sensible person would appoint such lefty, sociology graduate to do such a job or indeed to do almost any job.
Please…
The EU foreign policy for all its numerous failing is at least trying to address issues such as immigration, the middle-east or Libya.
This is in stark contrast with the Foreign Office under Secretary Boris Johnson which literally has nothing to put to its name… Not a single major policy initiative since he is there.
Crafting a foreign policy & negotiating it with relevant parties is hard work. That is probably too much to ask from Secretary Johnson.
If Brexit was a vote for irrelevance, I simply did not expect it to start even before the negotiations are over.
EU foreign policy is based on bribing countries with our money to accept is doctrines…
The EU was almost totally responsible for the way Russia reacted to the events in Ukraine – if the EU hadn’t actively been pursuing a Russian spring there would not have been any action by Russia.
The EU is a pigmy when it comes to understanding world politics – it believes it can change everything to its own image, but that is just its juvenile attitude to everything!
Boris is it again on the Today program, lying. There were weather forecasts of Harvey, Irma and Jose ten days in advance. The Dutch had a rescue ship starting from Curaçao last week, the French one ship from Guadeloupe. The British ship is still not yet on area.
What a stupid woman upsetting Turkey. What will happen to the agreement over illegal immigrants now? Watch this space. Personally I would have preferred if Turkey hadn’t joined in the first place. Mrs Merkel is her own worst enemy..
Thank you for that helpful overview, which has a huge bearing on everything else.