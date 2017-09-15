Where is Overseas Aid when you need it?

The decision of the UK to guarantee it would spend 0.7% of its National Income every year on Overseas Aid has been contentious. Some dislike the idea of committing to spend without assessing need and capacity to spend wisely. Some dislike the way the UK is one of the few countries to honour this international obligation whilst rich countries like Germany (0.5%), Italy (0.2%) and France (0.37%) do not bother. Some just think we have more pressing priorities at home and should confine overseas aid spending to crises and humanitarian disasters.
Most people in the UK probably agree with the government -as I do – that the UK should send immediate relief to British territories in the Caribbean to provide food, shelter, clothing, and medical assistance to those caught up in the disaster. Most probably also think the UK should help those countries rebuild their shattered towns and homes by offering practical and financial help. Surely this would be a cause for overseas aid that would unite more people than it would divide? What better use of part of our large overseas aid budget?
However, the spending of overseas aid is subject to rules and guidance from an international body. Apparently the Caribbean islands concerned did not have a low enough national income when the hurricane struck to qualify for overseas aid. I fear the hurricane has taken care of this in the short term, but international accounting definitions and data seem to be getting in the way of commonsense. I hope our Overseas Aid Secretary gets them to think again. I would like us to be generous to help these islands, and think it should be paid for out of our substantial Overseas Aid budget.
I expect the government to lobby for a change of definitions. As one of the few countries that hits the international target we should have some leverage on this matter.
While we are about it, they also need to review definitions of which military expenditure counts as Overseas Aid. When we commit our forces to peace keeping or peace making in a civil war torn country, that too should count. Peace keeping is often a crucial step to restoring or crating prosperity in a poor country. Without a peace businesses cannot flourish and people find it difficult to go about earning their living.
11 Comments
Dear John–Why do we have to care what some International body has to say? It is hardly as if we are evading our responsibilities–Seems absurd that other countries do not reach compliance at all yet we in compliance are at the mercy of definitions–In any event surely it is a time for discretion–We should worry less about what others think and do what we know to be right.
Reply Because we live by the rule of law and Parliament has legislated to require government to spend 0.7% as defined by an international body
And why are the ministers and civil servants kowtowing to the OECD? Barbuda is described as now being “uninhabitable” while “poorer” Ethiopia received UK taxpayers money for its own version of the “Spice Girls”. Keen readers of the FT will have noted that Ethiopia’s national airline is trying to acquire one of Nigeria’s airlines not exactly a basket case? JR perhaps with this lack of application of common sense and subservience to IGOs you might now understand why the voters hold Whitehall and Westminster in such contempt?
WHy not just ignore the international body ?
Indeed having virtue signaling targets and restrictive rules for overseas aid is absurd. We should do it when in makes sense so to do and as the need arises. Flexability and sensible peoe in charge of it is what is needed.
Rather odd that Osborne seems to have such a pathetic and viceral dislike of T May. To me they are both very similar. Both are tax, borrow and waste, climates alarmist socialists and clearly economic illiterates who both wanted to remain in the EU and were both prepared to lie to deceive the voters to that end.
From the reports I have read, it appears that disaster relief cannot come from the International Development budget, under OECD rules. As someone commented elsewhere, we do not plug holes in the NHS by taking money from the Defence budget.
However…..as you state, John, the whole system of aid to other countries has become a bureaucrat’s dream but a taxpayer’s nightmare of irrationality.
Good morning.
My view of the Overseas Aid fiasco is one of governance. I was never consulted or asked if I wanted to hand over 0.7% (for now, but it will rise like it did before) of my wealth, either by GE Manifesto pledge or, referendum.
If the UK cannot secure a sensible outcome then it is time to reduce it, but set-aside the difference for such terrible situations. I do not know if this is at all possible but I think it is time we started to get tough with those, and not just the EU but the UN as well that likes to tell us what to do, and who think our money is theirs – it is NOT !!
And I think it is also important that the UK Government start to consider thinking about what it signs us up to. I am sick of being used for a bit of political virtue signalling by various parties.
Oh, and please Mr. Redwood MP sir, can we do something about any so called charities that will try and profit from these poor souls via our pockets. Enough of these Carpet-Baggers !
Any aid sent to the Caribbean should take into account the wealth of the residents there.
British Virgin Islands levies no taxes on them, so isn’t it about time they paid their way?
I usually fine myself agreeing with Reece Mogg on most things but yesterday he described Osborne in glowing terms, the man was an appalling chancellor and is clearer even more bitter that the dire Ted Heath. His views, where his religion take over from his brain, are rather odd to say the least. How do you square such pro life views with wanting capital punishment to reduce prison populations. What next their organs being used too?
So even he is rather going off the rails. Such is the power of religion over reason even is relatively sensible people.
Reply There is no leadership vacancy and Mr Rees Mogg is not a candidate, so I am not sure why you are picking on him out of all the MPs who express views.
It is totally unacceptable that we should be restrained, in any way, by an inflexible international body … Who signed us up to this nonsense
You’d think the UK would be very careful at signing binding international treaties, after our experiences with the EU…. but I somehow doubt it – some see such treaties as “the way forward” …. but towards what? FGS
The time is overdue for a review of treaties, especially those with the UN – let’s see what successive governments have done to give power away to the unaccounatable unelected!
Reply The UK Parliament signed up to this, and placed an obligation on government to pay the money according to their definitions.
Only politicians can make this rubbish up and continue to justify the unjustifyable. Like giving money to Chinese factories to help their workers stop smoking plus money to countries with nuclear weapons or space industries,whilst these islands that have been wiped out apparently don’t qualify.
The government desperate for good news spins the fact we have two new aircraft carriers and are investing in new destroyers but we read today that two thirds of our existing fleet is out of action because there is no money to run or man them and allegedly one of our larger vessels sent in support broke down and was delayed a week. So we can’t defend ourselves but shovel often ineffective foreign aid out to make ourselves look good. The countries that don’t meet their obligations aren’t stupid, they know where their main responsibilities lie.
If you look at Nelson’s column he has probably got a patch over both eyes!
The OECD is another one of those supranational outfits that’s well passed it’s sell by date. But you would think that the British Virgin Islands, probably the UK’s largest Tax heaven, could rebuild those islands, out of loose change.