Simple negotiating

I am glad the government is going full ahead with showing how the WTO option can work for the UK, and will do what it takes to make sure we trade and do business after March 2019 if there is no deal. That is a sensible contingency plan, as well as a good negotiating strategy.
It is quite clear from the different tone of remarks coming from Mrs Merkel, the Commission and elsewhere within the EU that they are very worried at just how popular the WTO model is with many UK voters. Brexit voters understand that this model delivers us full control over all our money from March 2019 with no additional payments, full control over all our laws including the laws transferred from the EU with the end of all ECJ jurisdiction, and full national control of our borders from day one out of the EU. That is what we wanted from Brexit. That is what “taking back control” was all about.
The wider partnership agreement that the UK wants mainly revolves around adding a free trade agreement to that list of advantages from simple exit. The debate is going to be over how much damage should we allow to the many advantages of just leaving in order to secure that free trade agreement. Some seem to think it is worth billions in extra payments, and worth keeping some ECJ involvement. I don’t agree.
I suggest the government starts from a different perspective. It should remind the EU that a deal will only be acceptable if it is indeed better than the WTO “no deal” option. That does not leave scope for giving money away we do not owe, or for accepting continuing EU jurisdiction. So first secure the WTO choice, then I suspect the EU will be more willing to seek tariff free trade which we know it wants. We do not need to pay to trade, especially when it is much more import than export. We certainly do mot need to pay for talks.
Some say we do need a transition period after we have left. There is sufficient time to put in place all that is needed to conduct our EU trade on the same basis as we currently conduct our non EU trade under WTO rules before we leave. That should be the government’s overriding practical aim for the next seventeen months. We will only need some implementation period beyond March 2019 if we have an Agreement reached late in the negotiations that requires something different from WTO border arrangements.
I am receiving numerous messages to get on with Brexit and keep to the March 2019 deadline to leave.
Exactly right.
Patrick Minford is exactly right on this issue. It is more in the EU’s interests (also certain vested business interests) to have a deal, but we do not need one and should plan for none. The cost of living in the UK should decline by circa 8% as prices fall to world levels and we remove the input tariffs, rather than suffer the over priced EU levels.
They can fall further when we move (as we should) to a far smaller state sector, far lower & simpler taxes, a bonfire of red tape, cheap on demand energy, relaxed planning and easy hire and fire. It is hard to see us getting this with Corbyn light and McDonnell light in nos 10 and 11. Let us hope the budget is not as dire and damaging as I fully expect it to be.
Any Questions Yesterday had, as usual, a collection of dire lefty remoaners. The BBC seem always to have either 4:1, 5:1 or a full house of them.
Hilary Benn MP, the CBI’s Carolyn Fairbairn, and the totally potty Anna Soubry this time.
Plus invariably the presenters are lefty, PC, climate alarmist, arts graduate, remainers too. Do the BBC employ anyone front of screen who is not? Andrew Neil perhaps. He at least is fair, competent and middle of the road, but even he seems to be used rather less now.
He was got rid of from several programmes when the “gender pay” row blew up. John Smith’s daughter Sarah is now in his place. She has a deep Scottish voice but it is not the same.
Oh please no more Andrew Neil. BBC This Week is not half as funny as it thinks it is. As a politico I loved it but it is just nonsense now. It is not clever journalism to say “I understand that but…” then vomit up something out of context a politician said twenty years ago. Twenty years ago my ex-wife told me she loved me. She now says she was an idiot. She still is.
Lifelogic, A close acquaintance was invited on a FiveLive program. There were 3 Remains, and 2 lukewarm Leaves who sounded like Remains to me. Only she stood up for taking back control. The BBC praised itself for balance on that program!
The BBC is institutionally incapable of seeing its own bias. Out of prejudice it called the Referendum incorrectly. It is self evidently not serving half its customers. One solution that approaches the pay-to-view model, is for the TV Tax to only be required for watching the BBC. Other providers to charge how they see fit.
Your fourth paragraph recommending a change of perspective says it all, take WTO as the start point rather than the current EU-centric basis which has failed so many people and the majority have rejected.
We do not currently conduct our non EU trade under WTO rules. We conduct that trade on the basis of the large number of bilateral and multilateral deals struck by the EU – inform yourself by looking at this list – http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/countries-and-regions/negotiations-and-agreements. Once the UK is no longer a member of the EU, we lose the benefit of these deals.
Your error on this point has been pointed out so many times that I question your motives in repeating false information.
Reply Then why are we well advanced with transferring the EU’s trade deals to us and to the residual EU?
We are not well advanced. No such transfer is occurring. No State will give the UK as a good a deal as it gives the EU, because the EU is bigger and more powerful.
Helena, Your error on this point has been pointed out so many times that I question your motives in repeating false information. The RTAs are a relatively small part of the over-arching, fundamental WTO principles signed up to by all WTO members.
In any case we have already signed a joint letter (11th Oct) with the EU, for the WTO at Geneva, which states the UK’s position on trade with third countries after Brexit:
“… the UK will remain a Member of the WTO …”
The UK “… will have its own separate schedules of commitments for goods and services, to take effect immediately upon leaving the EU.”
“Specifically the EU and UK intend to maintain the existing levels of market access available to other WTO Members.”
Since “non-discrimination among trading partners is one of the core principles of the WTO” (WTO website), it follows that third countries in the WTO will reciprocate the unilateral declaration by the UK/EU to maintain access both ways at existing levels pro-rata. That means existing RTAs will be accepted; or improved upon, which the UK can do quickly as a single country.
I’d be quicker to question your motives, Helena.
No sooner does Mrs May gather up her papers and start looking for the exit than the EU sings small. There’s a surprise!
If only they read this blog in Downing Street. In fact, here’s my tip for the PM: depute some lowly spad to trawl daily through all the political blogs, yea, even unto the comments, and make a report to Mrs May’s top people. It may be a mighty dunghill, but it contains many a nugget of useful gold.
Good Morning,
AT LAST…!
Forget the EU commission/Barnier, total focus by government on finding and implementing the advantages of WTO trade. Find and mitigate all the problems and issues. 17 months is short but with focus it can be done. You’ve got 20 billion pounds to find solutions!
I wish the government would simply state to the EU that there will be no ECJ or EU rules on us after March 2019 under any circumstances and we will only pay what we have signed up for. Unfortunately I don’t think they can do that because of a weak majority in the house caused by the person who wrote that manifesto. Did they do it deliberately?
It never ceases to amaze me about the sheer arrogance of all the people both in politics and business who blindly abide by project fear when communicating about the EU.
Never once have I heard one sentence let alone a speech giving me one reason to doubt my vote and the country leaving the EU.
For me like a lot of the population, membership was a one horse race and an easy way (their way) for politicians and business people to pass the buck and basically lose their competitive cutting edge.
I still firmly believe that this great country is still expected to abide by the old control process of the shovel system operated by the EU.
When they shout crap we jump on the shovel.
We legally owe them nothing as a loyal member we have always paid our dues and a strong leader would not bend to their threats and blackmail.
We are a proud nation and history has shown us that we have never given in to such behaviour and here in 2017 is not the time to start.
What is your answer to those – such as Lord Mandelson – who say the loss of ‘preferential access’ to the EU single market will be disasterous for services exports, leaving aside tariffs?
Reply We will not lose access, as they will still want access to our market
The question is about the consequences of loss of “preferential access”, not “access”.
Mr Redwood therefore has refused to answer your question, Richard! Telling …..
Reply I have written at length about passporting if that is what you mean by preferential access.
The threat of such loss of access is purposely vague from the likes of Mandelson. And such people are not challenged. It is clear there is an issue with financial passporting, though it may be regulatory equivalence will mean we continue in much the same way. What other preferential access there is, other than no tariffs, is not clear.
Soper
Not sure who and what your business trades in but mine doesn’t enjoy and never has had preferential access when dealing with Germany whilst in the EU so being out of it makes hardly any difference
Even if we did lose all access to EU markets (which is highly unlikely as it is not in the EU’s interests), it is only a tiny percentage of the UK’s overall GDP anyway. This could (if required) be switched to production for the home market and for other overseas markets quite easily.
There is thus no cliff – unless of course (thanks to the hopeless May and Hammond) we end up as Venezuela – as we clearly will if Corbyn and McDonnell get in. That is the real cliff!
I’d say that as we’ve actually got so little from the EU single market:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/09/25/the-german-election-2/#comment-890829
Mandelson is deliberately exaggerating the losses we’d incur from leaving it and no longer having that “preferential access”.
And I’d also say that as an ex-Commissioner Mandelson knows perfectly well that none of the member states have actually got much from the EU single market and he is doing what he does best, namely lie through his teeth.
Brexit voters want their country back in its entirety. Any grubby political deal by the pro-EU Tory party leadership will surely mean defeat at the next GE.
The political fortunes of the Conservative Party are irrelevant compared to the reassertion of all those facets of a sovereign independent nation
A total removal of all ECJ involvement, influence and persuasion. We need laws passed by Parliament to prevent pro-EU judges from taking their direction from ECJ rulings
Personally, when I see May and Merkel with each other, smiling and grinning like 2 Cheshire cats, it all appears far too cosy and convivial.
If only we had 30-40 UKIP MPs. We’d now be out of the EU
The irony is that those voters who voted to leave the EU (traditional Labour voters) then made the error by voting for Labour at the last GE rather than UKIP. Now Labour have stabbed their electoral base in the back, they are facing a situation where their wishes of leaving the EU may never be fulfilled or realised
Finally, I do not trust May nor Hammond to adhere to the result of the EU referendum. I believe we will see a capitulation or some form of grubby deal that handcuffs the UK. The blame will lie firmly at the feet of Tory party backbench MP’s for electing May as their leader knowing full well she was an ardent pro-EU supporter
Right now the Project Fear 2.0 is making all the running with no rebuttal from official sources. The Florence speech was supposed to be the agreed Cabinet position. It seems Mrs May has gone beyond that; if so she has gone too far. Once we know the size of the EUs demands (to the nearest £1 billion) then it will be necessary to win public opinion over to the WTO choice and to hoist Mr Corbyn with his own petard (of paying up whatever the EU demands). All this presupposes a united Cabinet and Conservative party. Is that still possible? Is May going to live up to her previous statements about bad deals? And does her definition of a bad deal match yours?
Mrs May, backed by the Remain civil service, is looking only at tomorrow, or next week at the most. Our civil service needs to take a couple of steps back (their job) and ask how these negotiations will be perceived in 40 years time. Just like in 1972 it will be seen as appeasement.
Yes, the Eire/N.I. border is a problem but there already exist technical solutions both for trade and migration. The other two cited by the EU are just invention. EU nationals to have the same rights as any other visitors to Britain, overseen by UK law and courts. No upfront payment for trade talks. Frankly we should walk away from them because the WTO deal is the best, given the circumstances.
I’m glad that JR sees things clearly because I don’t. He can see that Mrs Merkel and the EU are very worried but I don’t see it- surely our politicians should have thought all of this brexit stuff well through before we started on this road. A50 has been triggered and to tell you the truth i don’t think the EU gives a toss what the UK does. I don’t think there will be a future agreement with the EU so then no need for a transition period- March 2019 is the deadline, that is what we voted for so best to get on with it and plan for all of this new global trading with partners overseas we were promised.
So hands up! all those who are tired of all of these useless old slogans- “taking back control”- etc- ECJ, an extra 350 for the NHS and WTO free trade.. why don’t you tell us something about the new Britain you are promising? will it be something like back in the 1950’s when we had plenty of merchant ships trading with the four corners of the world or will it be a more condensed version where we rely on shipping largely owned by companies in the EU countries to supply us while we take our summer hols in Blackpool and Brighton again indifferent to the larger world outside but where we are happy in our own company- a bit like the workers paradise that Corbyn has in store for us..just wondering?
BartD, Interesting . . . . Remains say we didn’t know what we were voting for (though they never do explain how they “know” this); then when we say in reply we want to take back control of the powers ceded to the EU over the last 45 years, the Remains wail: enough of “these useless old slogans”.
Then the discredited Remain manufactured complaint about £350 (million?) for the NHS. Given that the Thatcher rebate is paid a year in arrears, the annual figure of c£18bn+ gross is true. Therefore the c£350m pw is true. No one promised that the whole £350m pw would be spent on the NHS; alternative possible recipients were suggested, one of which was the NHS, as an example, without specifying an amount.
Why is it that Remains pop up with problems about leaving the EU, and assume, simply because they have just thought of them, that no-one else ever has? I haven’t seen one single Remain objection that has not been already considered by eurosceptics years, sometimes decades, ago.
BartD
Oh dear oh dear oh dear. You are so far out of touch that you a probably from a galaxy far far away. I can’t even be bothered to deconstruct your drivel but for a start 80% of our economy is in SERVICES , they aren’t delivered by boat. Oh and I’m going on holiday to the Caribbean and then the USA , I am allowed holidays outside the EU aren’t I….. what a berk.
Did you ever tell us what you expected for the EU in the future?
The New Britain will be much the same as it is now. All the problems will continue, except possibly get worse.
Whether or not we are in the EU is a minor detail.
Dr Redwood, you are correct but this is not the Tory remainers’ position nor the Labour party’s, both these groups seem to be working against the result of the referendum.
I should add that the Govt’s response (https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200165) to the ‘Leave the EU Immediately’ petition is a bit weak e.g. end of direct jurisdiction of ECJ – what is the word direct for? Vast contributions evey year will end – what is the every year for?
To respond with such wriggle room is concerning.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/869290/Brexit-news-UK-EU-Theresa-May-European-Union-Lord-Heseltine-LBC-video
I think it’s about time someone did some digging to find why all these anti British people want to stay in the dreaded eu and published could it be money
It is their EUtopia, with a pension, and the political mechanisms to stop us being independently minded and responsible for our own lives, our own families, and the freedom to make mistakes, and be generous to others, or not – it is all about our own and our nation’s sovereignty!
They wish to stay in the EU because they European people. We should stop calling them Remoaners. They are European people. We are British people. Fair enough!
One cannot be other than thankful for your resolute clarity, JR. One also hopes that you have the support of others, behind the scenes, whether in or out of Parliament.
Given the potent controlling EU spirit that’s permeated everything these past few decades, it was a wonder that we ever had a referendum, and that it turned out the way it did. To my mind, the very nature of the struggle we are witnessing confirms this is an EXISTENTIAL BATTLE for the historical entity we’ve known and loved as ‘Britain’ – and in saying this, I’m going back generations (go into any parish churchyard, and read the gravestones.) Wow – through thick and thin – what a wonderful country we’ve had: such freedom, and at such great cost, all now so very fragile and at risk, for the deeper reasons I’ve touched on before.
One can also see that the very people who are opposed to Brexit confirm what I’m saying: at best, they’re misguided through lack of vision; and at worst, they are traitorous to our sovereignty as a nation (nothing to do with money really, Mick). The whole EU concept, like the revised ‘Roman’ Empire it truly is, seeks to expunge all such sovereign identity.
I see the very nature of this battle as a final, gracious, warning to our nation: ‘CHOOSE THIS DAY WHOM YOU WILL SERVE!’
The emphasis has to be on ‘simple’
Are you aware that they are reading all of this nonsense over in Brussels as well?
JS – ‘Are you aware that they are reading all of this nonsense over in Brussels as well?’ – I truly hope so, they may begin to understand how we really feel.
– G’day Donald, Jean Claude and Michelle.
Jack, If you stop writing it, they won’t be able to read it. Win-win for us and Brussels.
In reality our Government will not be ready in March 2019. The EU will continue to string us along and the electorate will become even more disenchanted with politicians.
There is a great danger the Government will fall into the hands of the Left and for years hence the Tory party will carry the stygma of mismanaging Brexit.
Now is the time for government to ready the country for March 2019. It will pay a high price for delay.
“I am receiving numerous messages to get on with Brexit and keep to the March 2019 deadline to leave.”
I am pleased to hear it, and trust you will pass the message on to those actually negotiating.
Indeed. Just leave the “negotiation” will go on for evermore anyway, prior to leaving and indeed after leaving.
Paying extra money to the EU is unacceptable. EU jurisdiction over anything is unacceptable. Implementation periods are unacceptable. Threats from bloated EU bureaucrats are unacceptable. It is high time that the British government show they have a spine and tell the EU that unless they offer something we want at a good enough price no deal is what they’re getting. We should leave now if that’s going to be the way it is. What. exactly, are we staying in for?
We are being stabbed in the back by large elements of the Labour Party/SNP. The EU are holding out time-wise hoping these undemocratic people will overturn our negotiating position and leave us staying in the EU.
Rob, Absolutely agree.
Indeed.
Never did understand why the government was so slow and reluctant to plan for this option in the first place.
Had we been firm at the outset, we may have saved 5 months of dithering negotiations and gained some time for so called transition at the outset.
Free trade is trade that you do not need to pay for, otherwise its not free trade, but blackmail or bribery
JR:”The debate is going to be over how much damage should we allow to the many advantages of just leaving in order to secure that free trade agreement. Some seem to think it is worth billions in extra payments, and worth keeping some ECJ involvement. I don’t agree.”
Those advocating that we pay for free trade with the EU never consider asking the EU, which has a £70bn surplus with the UK, to pay for continuing free trade access to our market. They never question the attitude of the EU in these so-called ‘negotiations’ whilst continually sniping at the government’s stance. They, along with the modern day William Joyces in the broadcast media, feed us a daily diet of EU sycophancy and project fear mk2 in order to see the result of the referendum overturned and the UK entrapped in the anti-democratic EU.
They must not be allowed to succeed. I hope you and your colleagues will press the government “to get on with Brexit and keep to the March 2019 deadline to leave.”
The BBC’s pro EU agent in Brussels even told us a day or two ago that the EU realizes Mrs May is in political hot water at home and is therefore going to help her to pay the money. And she didn’t mean chip in.
Correct, and although David Davis leads a department expressly set up to pursue the official government policy of withdrawal from the EU he cannot be bothered to fight back against those who are waging a propaganda war to frustrate that policy.
This day of the week could be renamed Remoanerday, with Remoaners allowed free rein in both the printed and the broadcast media, but his civil servants are all busy having nice Remoanerday roast lunches with decent wines and none of them are on duty in the department and manning the twitter account …
https://twitter.com/DExEUgov
Let me introduce your readers, Mr Redwood, to some useful acronyms:
AEOs. BCPs. REACH, NTBs – I think that will do for the moment.
They prove that we need to stay in the EEA when we leave the EU.
We can do it through joining EFTA.
Reply We can have our own versions of any such arrangements that are worth having
I see Richard North’s hysterical scaremongering over REACH has spread far & wide. Leaving aside the fact that REACH is an overly burdensome chemophobic green nightmare… it really is not a problem to sell chemicals from outside the EU into it. In the world of specialty chemicals, if you need it, you need it, where so ever it comes from. To give but one concrete example.. my company uses a particular niche acrylic resin made in Japan. No one else makes it & the Japanese couldn’t be bothered to engage with the regulatory regime, so we registered it ourselves along with 3 competitors, sharing the cost. Job done.
Frankly much of the industry would be happier if REACH didn’t exist. I am perturbed to hear HMG wishes to perpetuate it in another form.
Reply to reply: Obviously, we can. But how long after 30/03/2019 will the UK versions of these “acronyms” become active?
And are the EU-repatriated trade deals with the rest of the world be operational from 01/04/2019. I hope you are right, but deep down I doubt it.
“We can do it through joining EFTA.”
Let me introduce you to the fact that even if we were foolish enough to want to do that it would only be possible with the consent of 31 other countries plus the EU, it would not be automatic or even straightforward as you seem to be implying.
Yes indeed I would prefer going straight to WTO terms as soon as possible. Any improvement could be addressed once we are out.
I think the biggest problem is those within the UK who seek to frustrate and undermine Brexit. They do the EU’s work for them.
Excellent summary. We need to keep the pressure on.
It amazes me that our Government, Opposition main steam media seem to be unable to understand how to form a coherent negotiating strategy.
I see constant undermining of David Davis and his team (even by May and Hammond), this is not helped by very poor media handling by his department.
Emily Thornberry claims that you can’t go in to a negotiation whilst threatening to walk away if you don’t get what you want – Rubbish, the party you are negotiating with needs to know from day one what your red lines are, if they are not going to even make an effort to approach those, then there is no negotiation.
To date we have not seen the EU move one iota…
There have been national elections in the last few days in Austria and the Czech Republic, to our advantage. Le Pen has now started campaigning again as Macron has accomplished zero so far. Italian regions are getting enthusiastic about independence. The EU fiddles while Brussels burns
Emily Thornberry would never negotiate to buy a car or a house on the same basis she advises us to negotiate with the EU. Why doesn’t anyone on the media call her out on this?
Correct. The EU has not moved one iota. Remember John redwood promising we’d get a great deal, and quickly, because the EU needs us so desperately? Untrue!
Yet the unelected forces are substantial.
The civil service; the BBC; universities; endless quangos and think-tanks – many funded by the eu; the Lords; charities, again many funded by the eu.
All of the above versus the People.
On top of that some MPs may end up defying the will of their own constituents in order to side with the unelected.
They know that the argument to just leave with no transition – with or without a deal – is overwhelming on every level. So, rather than face an argument they are bound to lose, they muddy the waters by deliberately over-complicating the issue.
Keep plugging away John.
I would much prefer we exited cleanly from April 2019. I hope that the PM has not agreed to further money transfers as rumoured. Paying to talk is ludicrous. Unfortunately the “transition” seems baked in even though the EU have rejected it on this first pass, an opportunity to drop it and walk back surely?
I admire your glass half full optimism but I thought Mrs.May a poor, easy choice for PM. Her early approach was wrongheaded e.g. confirming Hinckley C. She is wavering on basic Conservative values e.g. welfare and allowing falsehoods about our exit and the Referendum result to abound. Her interview on LBC was another indication of her lack of political nous, but I suppose filling the Cabinet with Remainers says it all.
Indeed no vision, HS2, Hinkely, green crap subsidies, the David LammyPC discrimination/grievance agenda, building on EU employment red tape, huge further increases in taxation and red tape, daft attacks on the gig economy & a total failure to cut the state down to size and relay planning laws.
Why did she join the Tory party when she is clearly a LibDim at heart, rather like Soubry really.
A Sedgewick, Exactly.
You say we will only need some implementation period if we have an Agreement reached late in the negotiations – and that is surely the EU’s trump card. They know about all the efforts by the likes of Mr Umuna to keep us in or keep us in for as long as possible. The EU will put forward some superficially sounding attractive deal just in time before March 2019 which lacks clarity in all areas and therefore requires an ‘implementation period’ to tie up all the details.
I agree with your proposed approach but now have to agree with other contributors in wondering whether Mrs May is the person to stand firm and put that view forward.
It is commonplace to write transitional provisions into treaties. In the case of the 1957 Treaty of Rome founding the EEC the six countries wrote into it that they would set up their common market in stages over a period of twelve years after the treaty had come into force. Compared to that it would be nothing to write in transitional periods of up to two years for after we leave the EU.
As part of the preparations for leaving, should we not also put in hand arrangements for our fishing fleet to be increased to take over the volume catch currently taken by foreign boats. Perhaps support for British yards to increase build capacity in the shape of low interest loans for equipment and training. Also training courses for aspiring fishermen to develop the skills in fishing techniques and boat and equipment education to provide the optimum level of high productivity and fisheries stock management to safeguard future stocks.
And, of course, can we please have an urgent building programme and training programme to provide the fisheries protection vessels which will certainly be essential.
Michael McGrath…we slso need a huge building programme for merchant ships, container ships with capacity for carrying refrigeration product in particular, and until I see signs of that then I’m afraid that i will still see all of this brexit business and new trade deals with countries worldwide as just that, pie in the sky.
Michael McGrath.. we will need to initiate a serious ship building programme as well for new merchant ships, especially for large container ships that have cargo holds atmosphere controlled, and that can carry large numbers of refrigerated units. Until I see signs of this type of development then am afraid that all talk about new trade deals with countries worldwide and far away is all pie in the sky as far as I am concerned.
Just endured watching a disaster of a car crash interview with the Communities Secretary and Andrew Marr on BBC.
Surely this is not the best we have? Couldn’t answer a single question.
It was like a lamb to the slaughter.
The party has got to get it’s act together pretty damned quick if we have any hope of staying in power for the long haul to the next GE.
The back benches have a abundance of very knowledgeable and competent members just being passed over, and for what purpose?
You cannot make it up.
I have just posted a comment which basically supports what you have written i.e. that we have a very poor team (predominantly Remainer) supposed to be effecting Brexit, led by a weak and, in my view, incompetent PM. The Remainers and the media are having a field day with May’s Brexit team/strategy and, as Denis Cooper states very clearly, we have no rebuttals team organised by government to deal with the 24 hour media and the EU propaganda. It really is beyond belief. There are many posting on here, Mr Redwood, who are voicing real despair, frustration and anger with the PM and the Conservative Party.
I take it you are referring to The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP . I only heard an edited clip. Generally he was okay with some people in Grenfell Tower likely being here illegally and occupying flats illegally and had to forgive in advance unlawful actions by criminals just to get a list of tenants.
He should not be speaking, if he is, of building more homes and borrowing money. He should perhaps borrow money to find out who is living in this country. Social and private landlords cannot be trusted to do the job.It will cost billions. But worth it. An investment for the future. Until then, the result , not one more house or flat should be built except jails to house landlords social and private. And some of their “tenants”.
The Home Secretary could be involved too if you can pull her off surfing social media looking for naughty people and the most inexperienced unintelligent terrorists the world has ever known who somehow get internet access. . She can do that in her spare time after she has finished her Home Office work, which should be marked afterwards.
I have long felt that if we are looking purely at our economic relationship with the states that comprise the EU then it would be best to end all cooperation with Brussels – including sending them money. There would be no negotiations over trade. Free trade should simply be allowed by the UK, even if the EU were foolish enough to restrict it on their side. At the same time we could declare free trade with the rest of the world. That would be the best economic choice for the UK, and it is ironic that the negotiating strategy of the EU might actually push us into this correct position.
Given that the UK government has begun talks with the EU mainly for political reasons, it should continue the talks with the EU in a polite and constructive manner. If anyone should end the talks, that should be EU. It needs to be made clear to the many countries in the world outside the EU that Britain did its best to form a constructive relationship with the EU.
When the UK continues to prosper after it has left the EU, one of the side effects of talks which did not lead to a deal (unlikely) would be that in a WTO Europe of low or non-existent tariffs, people might begin to wonder if ANY nation actually needed the EU.
The only people who get any perceived benefit from the EU are second rate politicians (most of them nowadays as we are seeing) who like to be able to demonstrate that they are part of something BIG.
I agree.
And the last thing we want is any possibility for the rEU to dig out some paragraph from behind the sofa that forces us to change course, accompanied by the inevitable arrogance that can only eminate from Brussels and its environs, with an unavoidable target of hurting Britain and even themselves.
History isn’t kind to them at all.
Stephen,
the majority of the 500 million Europeans in the Eu fortunately feel very different about the EU than you do. Including 71% of the Danes who are significantly more successful economically than we are because of the Eu as well
Brexit has beset the EU with numerous problems major ones being; a budget black hole, cooperation and free trade arrangements that without the UK causes major economic and bureaucratic dislocation and the setting of a precedent that may encourage other members to fallow suit. They appear prepared to sacrifice the second to solve or at least ameliorate the other two by insisting upon a draconian and a wholly illegal divorce bill. In fact they are fixated on that objective which they will find if the UK rejects it that by ignoring the second the other two will become considerably worse. The EU will find that not being sensible while the UK remains implacably so will be for them to cause their own demise. The EU will fall apart. It will not survive the disruption, recriminations and resentment of the remaining members of creating yet another crisis(cock up).
Yes get on with WTO rules. If the EU see us working to that end they can always come up with a deal which the UK can consider post 3/2019
Dear Mr Redwood,
I’m genuinely a fan of yours (I like you personally as well as much of your thinking in particular on transport and energy, and to a degree the EU, but disagree with you overall about the EU. Plus i think you’re pretty smart – way smarter than me, anyway).
I hear a lot now in the media about Thatcherism in the context of Brexit (Thatcherism pro hard Brexit). And that you are a Thatcherite. I believe you are a Thatcherite (of sorts at least)?
Can i please just challenge you. I think Mrs Thatcher was a great woman. I hate socialism (not socialists) and i think Mrs Thatcher was one of the best socialist dragon-slayers in history. But i also think power and politics went to her head somewhat, and she became, frankly, too much of a hard capitalist. I would have loved to have been alive to meet her and say, ‘well done, Mrs Thatcher. You did a great job defeating socialism. But you are WRONG, WRONG, WRONG about hard capitalism (of course, I might be wrong, she right ..).
Hard capitalism (Thatcherism) (in particular, too much deregulation) leads to instability in economy over the long-term. Rather, we want soft capitalism which is all about supporting the strong to do well, whilst ensuring that they don’t get up to mischief either … (hence an appropriate amount regulation). And that we build up our economy through hard work / work ethic, respect towards employer and employee, supporting and financing skills for the workplace, soft investment in infrastructures, focus on the tech industry (building up Apples, IBM’s, Oracles, Amazons, Googles, and so on of the future) and not relying so much on financial industries and The City (important as it is of course).
Also, hard capitalism (/ Thatcherism) does nothing to address or build up patriotism. Patriotism is love of country, involving love of one’s own people, culture, arts, nature, history, language, heroes, monarchy, army and so on. Hard capitalism is too focused on the quick buck. And patriotism is essential not just for a safe and secure ‘society’ but also to support our economy, as patriotism encourages work ethic / public duty and so on (so people work harder, and do more charity work, are less of a burden on the NHS and public services in general).
I challenge anyone here to defend Thatcherism. I might be wrong, of course. And open to persuasion. But i think our country and Tory Party needs to ditch hard right Thatcherism (but not Mrs Thatcher’s great legacy in defeating the dragon of socialism although ironically it’s returned to a degree, as a result of our politics lurching too far to the right as well as for other reasons including Blair and Iraq War) and instead turn to more moderate, soft right-wing, Conservative capitalism. Both for the long-term sake of our economy, patriotism, but also to stay in power and keep the socialists out.
Also, in the old days, Conservatives used to say, ‘With power comes responsibility,’ whether you were a country landlord, a mayor or anyone with power. That seems to have gone out the window in recent years.
We need to return to the day when more of the poor respected the rich / weren’t jealous of the rich, and at same time, and when more the rich didn’t look down on the poor / treated the poor with respect.
We now live in too much of a dog-eat-dog world which destroys patriotism, public duty, work ethic and the stability of our economy. And I’m afraid that hard capitalism feeds the dog-eat-dog world where as soft capitalism (driven by work ethic) doesn’t although there’s still competition.
You’ve said it exactly.
What you’ve said should have been put to the EU in the first place, none of the pandering, and leave the EU to make its unrealistic demands in a vacuum.
The EU does itself a great disservice, as it shows the rest of the world too, that it has serious cognitive dissonance, and therefore wary when dealing with the EU.
Pandering to the EU does not do our own image any good, but if we now take a clean straight forward approach (as you have written), that sends a clear message to the world about the determination of the UK.
We need to deal with the rest of the world who are not demanding that we pay them anything, and stop wasting time on the EU.
Thank you for your efforts and for putting the Brexit case so clearly when you are on the media.
Politicians should respect the will of the people – Starmer in particular who wants to side up with the Tory remoaners and obtain a final say on the Brexit terms . Recent polls have also shown that there has now been a significant shift from remainers to now back Brexit . The last thing the public want is for the HoC to turn its back and disregard the public .
History has shown so many times that autocratic regimes all tumble to the weight of the ordinary person in the street . Imposing restrictions that ignore the public is a signal to the likes of Starmer and Soubry that they are doomed and their race has been lost . We have won the first stage in the battle with the EU not by the action of politicians but by the vote of the people ; the second and third stage also depends on continuing this approach .
Theresa must not buckle to the pressure that exists within the ranks of MPs to sacrifice one penny more than is reasonable and necessary and , above all , she must not ignore the supremacy of our laws to that of the ECJ . Starmer can rest knowing that we have as much interest in the protection of our working people and the success and happiness of everyone . Our negotiations are not a General Election .
Use the 20bn punishment fee to cut corproation tax.
The Evil Empire has shown us hostility (contrary to its values as espoused) and we would do well to point out to its member states individually that the UK will have a long memory.
Security seems now to be a Brexit topic: we cannot be expected to assist in future those who spurn us as we liberate ourselves from the Evil Empire.
Good morning
The government’s proposal of a two year extension is a far worse situation than just asking for an extension under Article 50 whereby, the UK would still maintain full membership and benefits as it currently does.
I do not believe everything will be in place but I also do not believe that there is some cliff that we will fall off. There is too much to lose on both sides and all this is just a rouse to get some sort of ‘deal’ through.
The WTO option, although not my preferred option, should have been Plan A right from the start. A ‘deal’ with the EU should have been treated as Plan B and they should have been treated as such – ie with total indifference. We should have made our ‘red-lines’ clear, like taking back full control of our fishing grounds and denying EU and other nations access from day one. Any licenses can only be issued to trading nations we have a FTA with.
There has been too much pandering to the EU by a weak and feeble PM. Mrs. T was never like that and, she still remains the only PM to go to Brussels and come back with something. And that is because she was strong !
Theresa May appears a complete amateur in her task to effect Brexit. She has got herself into a position of great weakness with the EU by playing all the wrong cards, and conducting herself in a subservient and sometimes grovelling manner. For what reason is not clear, other than she is not a committed Brexiteer, she has a predominantly Remainer team within Cabinet and is supported by key civil servants who are apparently committed Remainers. What a ridiculous situation. This country deserves far better from its PM and her government, in my view.
Mrs May does focus. According to Sunday Politics which also shows the usual MP timewasters, maungy failed Labour Leaders, she is involved in stopping information via the internet. This is book burning.
As I read the reports about the negotiations each day, I become more convinced that we have absolutely no-one who is capable of carrying our negotiations in a business like manner.
As you say, our starting point on Day 1 should have been, “What can you offer us which is better than our reverting to WTO terms?”. So far the EU has offered nothing and are simply demanding money to discuss the issue.
Indeed EU is acting just like e-mail scammers who ask for money before they will show you how to claim a fortune that has been left to you. Presumably our negotiators are the sort of persons would fall for all these scams!
Not once has anyone said we have an itemised bill for what ‘we owe’. It could be any figure they care to conjure up. The awful Thornberry woman said this morning that No Deal won’t be voted through the commons so why are we even talking about it? Of course, being from the Labour party she thinks any amount of money is fine. The British plebs can pay it!!
The UK and France are bound.
Neither side can increase tariffs or barriers to trade where none exist now unless the other agrees.
Why are you talking about tariffs being introduced?
You do not understand the WTO and that’s very worrying.
Equally we here May is going to make good will payments to the EU.
What’s an acceptable level of nurses and GPs being sacked to pay the EU?
The majority who voted Leave expect nothing less than a clean break.
No tribute.
No ECJ.
No CET.
No free movement.
Anything less and you will be slaughtered at the next election.
Companies have had a fair time to study and re-plan for a possible WTO exit from the EU. i should not be surprised if business soon calls for a WTO exit so that they have certainty in their planning.
Lots of words but no beef from Davis and Barnier. We are awaiting Barnier getting a possibly revised ticksheet for negotiations from his EU High Command.Meantime Starmer and Co are snapping at our heels in harmony with EU bullet-point positions against the UK.
I am very pleased you are receiving messages to get on with Brexit and stick to 2019 deadline, please can you advise the cabinet if they go ahead with paying billions of our money to EU for trade or transition period and accepting rule of the ECJ it will be rejected by the public and we won’t forget being ignored.. Please reinforce to the cabinet what we voted for as they seem to have forgotten. Today we have Brussels demanding Theresa May shut down Boris Johnson and all brexiteers or no trade deal, who do they think they are to demand the UK government do anything. They know if they can get rid of Boris and the Brexiteers the remainers in the cabinet and opposition parties will agreet all their demands. The EU are scared of Boris hence they want to rid of him. Make Boris more prominent instead. WTO rules and completely out by March 2019, no more money to the EU and everything money, borders, laws under our control. Businesses have known for some time the date we leave if they didn’t start on making arrangements for leaving then that’s their problem. The current plan for transition and accepting everything the ECJ throw at us for even two years or more is totally unacceptable! The cabinet and remainers should read your blog they might learn a thing or two. Keep up the fight please.
Exactly Mr Redwood, but there are 2 problems,
firstly the cabinet is full of remoaners who deep down don’t want to leave the EU at all, secondly Mrs May doesn’t appear to have the testicular fortitude to tell the EU we are no longer playing their silly games so therefore it’s ‘WTO !’
I see project fear was alive and well on the BBC this morning via Chuka Umuna, saying no deal would mean miles of lorries at Dover and planes would stop flying – utter nonsense – but nobody from Government has yet responded to this scaremongering.
He went on to speak about several Amendments to the EU wihdrawal bill, including that the ‘Transitional period’ should be written in Law and that any deal should be approved by parliament before acceptance.
This really mystifies me because any such arrangements on transition or deals needs EU agreement, and what if there is no agreement ? and even more mystifying as to what purpose these amendments serve as we leave via A50 regardless in March 2019. The only reason I can see is to try to delay and frustrate the will of the British people.
Your second paragraph sets out exactly what we voted ‘Brexit’ for and the Cleggs and Blairs of this world should stop insulting us by stating that we did not know what were doing or likely to get.
Your fourth paragraph sets out an excellent approach and our politicians should stop being over polite. We need to adopt a straight forward business approach and completely ignore the EU’s time wasting tactics. They are spinning out the time in the hope that we might give up and many remoaners have the same aim. As I have commented here before that would be a complete disaster and the EU would wreck this country out of pure revenge and because several of their members have wanted to ‘take’ the UK as they have been trying to do for nearly a 1000 years.
Several comments today refer to the BBC’s approach and stance on Brexit. I have to say that when it reports on events and meetings in Brussels it does remind me of Lord Haw Haw’s broadcasts during the 39/45 war. Every statement or comment by the EU is dressed up to be a ”winner” or ”game stopper”. One has to wonder as to whether any of William Joyce’s DNA has infiltrated the BBC’s editorial offices?
The slight case of EUphoria that we have seen since the summit is false. The EU has only been kind to Mrs May because they fear that if they maintained their belligerent stance and sent her home with nothing, she might well be replaced by Boris.
If anything Merkel and Macron have hardened their stance on money and a future role for the ECJ. In fact the demand for a huge Brexit Payment is just as firm as it was. The more public opinion moves in favour of No Deal, the likely they are to get worried about their future trade. After all it’s the German car industry and French agriculture that have the most to lose if tariffs are introduced.
Mrs May must maintain and build up the threat of No Deal and WTO terms, not rule it out as Thornbury stupidly did on the Marr show this morning.
There was an interesting piece in the Express this morning suggesting that David Davis might suggest that the issue of money might be referred to an independent tribunal to allow trade talks to commence.
This would be an excellent move. I would think the idea would be rejected outright by Merkel, Juncker and Co because they already know from their own legal advice that there is no legal basis for their demands.
Their refusal to go to arbitration would prove to voters beyond doubt that the demand for a mountain of our cash is nothing more than blackmail.
precedent
Liam fox seems to be a little outside of his brief today talking on ITV Peston, surely he should be concentrating on these new worldwide free trade deals that he is lining up for us instead of being concerned about what Macron said or didn’t say.. or am I missing something? He now says that he would like to have a deal with the EU..it’s hard to know what to believe anymore? The people voted out but now senior government ministers who are supposed to be planning for our exit are saying they want to go back in..seems to me? Jeez it’s hard to know what’s going on
Dear John Redwood,
It is good news to see that the European Union in general, and Angela Merkel and the Dutch Prime Minister in particular, is inching at last towards making some concessions in the Brexit negotiations. It seems that this is out of concern that Theresa May is in a weak position and that she could be ousted in favour of a Euro-sceptic, so they are softening their stance so that Mrs May has a deal that is at least palatable to the British Public.
Theresa May is in a weak position: There are (as there has been in recent weeks) continued reports that Labour will woo Pro-EU Tories so that wrecking amendments are put to the Brexit legislation so that Parliament can vote against Britain leaving the European Union without a deal. The Shadow Brexit Secretary Kier Starmer is confident that there are enough Tory rebels to force the Government in at least 12 areas to amend the critical Brexit legislation.
If this happens, we effectively remain in the EU in all but name, pay a massive Brexit Bill and the Conservatives will lose the next General Election. Millions of Britons will be disgusted at the apparent disregard of the Brexit Referendum result, but it will be the Conservatives that suffer from the electoral backlash, not Labour.
Yourself, Sir along with as many of your Conservative colleagues in Parliament as possible need to remain ultra vigilant to the machinations of all Bremain -groupings in Parliament that seek to undermine the Brexit process and weaken Theresa May’s position. What do you think Mr Barnier makes of the fact that our government really doesn’t have the teeth to make the European Union do anything – what hope do we really have of getting a decent deal??
The upshot of the 2017 General Election has been an unmitigated disaster for our Government. Would it not be better to urge Theresa May to go to the country again (or make way for someone who is willing) – This time on a Manifesto commitment to just walk away and not pay the European Union a penny more. We can also pledge to slash Foreign Aid and use the money to invest heavily in more affordable homes and much-needed income tax cuts to help the economy. I think we stand a good chance of turning the tables on Corbyn as such a Conservative Manifesto would appeal strongly to voters- especially those struggling to buy a home and those concerned at how Brexit is currently starting to look like it might not be Brexit at all.
I wish you all the best in making sure that Brexit actually happens!
Ian Pennell
JR, I know how the simple claim that “No deal would be better than a bad deal” started life but surely it is time to clarify that this is just about a trade deal.
Otherwise you will continue to have fifth columnists in this country falsely implying that “no deal” means there would be no deals on anything, eg on customs arrangements, or on security co-operation, or even on mutual defence under NATO.
As you link a “no deal” scenario to reversion to the WTO regime for trade:
“I am glad the government is going full ahead with showing how the WTO option can work for the UK, and will do what it takes to make sure we trade and do business after March 2019 if there is no deal.”
clearly in your mind it is just about trade, not about other aspects of our relationship with the EU countries such a security – which was in fact what Amber Rudd was talking about, when she said “I think it’s unthinkable that there would be no deal … ”.
If we do come to an impasse on future trade arrangements it will be because the EU holds as a matter of fanatical quasi-religious doctrine that trade and immigration must always be linked, and the “four freedoms” of their single market cannot be separated into three (goods, services and capital) plus one (persons).
Before Cameron embarked upon his futile attempt at renegotiation they made it clear that they were not prepared to consider a trade deal with the UK which did not involve all of their citizens being given unfettered freedom of movement into the UK, and since our EU referendum they have made it perfectly clear that this is still the case now.
“We will only need some implementation period beyond March 2019 if we have an Agreement reached late in the negotiations that requires something different from WTO border arrangements.”
Well, I have no difficulty imagining that some legal and practical changes made necessary by our withdrawal would have to be completed after we have left the EU, and I have no problem with the principle of transitional provisions being written into the various agreements.
But I would emphasise three points which seem not to be fully understood, in some cases deliberately misunderstood.
1. The transitional provisions must operate AFTER the treaty as a whole has come into effect, so in this case the transition is completed AFTER WE HAVE LEFT THE EU.
2. It must actually be a transition, a series of changes from a starting point to an agreed finishing point, not this silly nonsense of a “standstill transition” which would be just a continuation of the status quo.
3. There must be a defined schedule for the transition to take place, it cannot be a case of it just allowing to be dragged out longer and longer.
On Sunday Politics they interviewed a Brexiteer and the way he was talking you could not be mistaken in that he was implying about other forms of payments we might be required to be met.
It begs belief that how far are we down the road and even those that say they want to leave have a problem in presenting a united front. No wonder the media and the remainers wipe the floor with us. Is it too much to ask to present a united front?
When will the EU begin straight talking? Every month that passes brings Brexit closer, and without a deal, more uncertainty. This means more contingency planning and more cost for planning for all eventualities by both government and business.
18 months to go and £18billion on the table. How about reducing the money by £1billion for every month that passes with no “sufficient” progress by the EU team?
Succinct, clear and to the point! No more to be said on the matter.
“It should remind the EU that a deal will only be acceptable if it is indeed better than the WTO “no deal” option”
This is the solution! The rest is mere background noise!
It is imperative that we leave the EU in March 2019 with a complete and clean break as it may well be our last chance to do so before the drawbridge is closed through a new treaty.
It appears that the issue of most concern to the EU is our exit fee, the large size of which suggests that either the £10bn/year net we are told we pay the EU is in fact far smaller than the true figure of our future commitments or it is fallacious.
Although the government is right to fight the EU hard to protect the UK taxpayer from false EU claims the government should finally offer the EU a generous financial settlement.
Firstly to come to a deal which means that in the short term the EU does not carry out its recent threats to treat us as a rogue state (stopping flights etc.) but more importantly because in the long term whatever the amount offered it will be less than that it will cost us to remain in the EU.
The EU is a bottomless pit, and our contributions will only increase as the EU rapidly expands both through the accession of further eastern European countries and through continued immigration into the EU from the third world.
Furthermore, our contributions will not be controllable as already, before further expansion, net recipients can outvote net contributors on QMV issues.
Freedom is priceless and the figures quoted are no bigger than those the government intends to waste on such projects as HS2 (£50-£100bn) and Hinkley Point C (currently £50bn+ to build and support but will certainly increase as the French do not even know yet how to build this nuclear reactor).
I’m still convinced the only way to get a proper deal, and the one most people want, is to have a panel of negotiators and civil servants who are solidly for Brexit, not people with EU leanings or who secretly wish the UK wasn’t leaving at all.
Personally, I want a total separation and that can be a massive advantage to the UK. Making closet remainers see the strength of that argument is an uphill if not impossible task, and their employment in any capacity is an impediment to a process that should be quite straightforward.
Quite where that leaves Mrs May is a moot point, but perhaps, looking around at the alternatives, we are stuck with what we have until a better qualified person steps forward to take up the reins. And as god is my judge, it isn’t for the want of me trying to convince possible replacements of the dire need for urgency and strong leadership.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
John
You are really getting beyond your self again. The WTO solution for the UK business and with less that 16 months to go it gives UK no alternative tan to open subsidiaries in the Eu to enable them to continue trading as they already are. It will be expensive and it will mean the loss of thousands of jobs.
But as a politician you keep just going on you bandwagon about WT, which will mean lower living standards and a big expenses for UK business and employment
I just wish people could see through your anti-EU propaganda. You have been away from business so long that you really do not have a clue of the consequences for what you are agitating. Poor John
Stephen,
the majority of the 500 million Europeans in the Eu fortunately feel very different about the EU than you do. Including 71% of the Danes who are significantly more successful economically than we are because of the Eu as well