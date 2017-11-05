The UK Treasury needs to wake up to the power of those US tax cuts

I read in the papers that the Treasury is busy scrambling around to find more taxes they can put up. If they stopped giving away so much of our money to the EU and stopped trying to find ways to carry on giving away our money to the EU they would not need to worry about where to find the cash. If they fully embraced the idea that lower tax rates often lead to higher revenues we could make more economic progress.
This week the Republicans at last rose to the challenge of tax cutting. They announced a blockbuster package. If it or something like it passes it will increase US growth materially, it will be a boost to the whole world economy, and it will suck business into the USA from higher tax regimes elsewhere.
The Bill includes slashing the Corporation tax rate from 35% to 20%, and to just 12% as a one off to get large US corporations to repatriate profits they have been holding offshore to avoid high rates. It gives a big boost to the average earner by cutting bands of Income tax from 7 to 4, and lowering the tax take on all but the richest. It is costed as providing a $1.5 trillion stimulus over ten years. In practice I suspect the proposals will collect rather more revenue than the conventional official models predict, but it will certainly be stimulatory in its impact.
We do not need at the same time a budget in the UK looking for new ways to tax small business with extra VAT or National Insurance. We can live without a tax attack on the self employed. We do not need further tax attacks on homeowners. We need to match the US approach and show some enthusiasm for lower tax rates. We need a more dynamic economy, collecting more revenue, which comes from fewer, simpler and lower tax rates.
So much of the UK economic establishment is dominated by endlessly repeating the arguments of the Brexit referendum for no good reason. Instead they need to talk about tax cuts and tax reform, appropriate deficit levels and Central Bank policy. There is a danger the UK will be left behind by the boldness of the US approach. If they carry this package or something like it it will have an electrifying effect on the US economy.
I have been a life-long reader of (non-fiction) English and European history.
For centuries, almost all governing authorities have blithely raised taxes, whether to fund Crusades, fight territorial expansionist wars, admonish certain sectors of the population for their bad behaviour or religious beliefs, or simply to line the pockets of the ruler and his cronies.
Generation after generation, some nincompoop in power thinks it would be a good idea to bleed dry the workers and producers. And what happens? Revolutions, civil war, permanent damage to the economic structure of the country.
Yet the practice continues. I despair, I really do – and coming on top of the all-too-credible stupidities that are being currently revealed in Westminster, and the unbelievably stupid reactions of the Prime Minister, my reaction is now ‘ a plague on all your houses’. Frankly, I do not know how you, John, and a handful of your saner colleagues, can continue without going crazy.
May, it seems, is using the sleaze at Westminster issue to purge her government. If she’s not deposed she will remain as PM for the foreseeable and my party, my nation and indeed my sanity will be severely damaged
Tax cuts are an anathema to Keynesians like May and Hammond. These two believe the citizen exists to serve the interests of the political state. I have news for them, we don’t.
This liberal left PM and her obsessions with identity politics is a disgrace to my party and an offence to decency.
It is incumbent on decent politicians to bring her down before she does even more damage
“It is incumbent on decent politicians to bring her down before she does even more damage” – indeed it is.
But to do so without letting Corbyn in is rather tricky after her failed – “vote for me and I will punish you even more with yet more taxes and loss of benefits” election.
If we had a true Tory government then what you say may happen. Having a limp dumb Prime minister and Chancellor means we will get more of the same.
3 cheers for Donald.
Wonderful. When companies conspire to fix prices it’s called collusion and bosses end up in jail. When governments do it with taxes, it’s called harmonisation and we’re invited to applaud.
An end to monopoly government? A tax race to the bottom? Bring it on!
Indeed also the state have a competition authority to try to ensure fair competition in the private sector. But the most unfair competition is in health care, education and social housing where the government largely kills all the more efficient private competition by using tax payer subsidies and free or uneconomic pricing.
Giving dire, death causing, state monopolies. Take it or leave it mate we have you money already!
Lower simpler taxes from here would produce more revenue not less. We are taxed well above the Laffer point in most areas. Taxes should be well below this point and not at it for maximum good. The basic point is that people and businesses spend and invest their money far better than governments do, so leave it with them. We do not want government “help” or “advice” we want then to get out of the damn way.
Also encourage more of the rich to use private schools, private medicine and the likes with tax breaks or vouchers.
Meanwhile the public services we get for all this over taxation are generally second rate and often appalling.
The treasury have already delayed a NI threshold increase that was planned. There is so much waste and state sector fat that could usefully be cut. So much of the state does nothing of any use anyway and so much red tape that cut usefully be cut too. Yet May and Hammond just keep giving us more drivel, such as enforced gender pay reporting. Childish virtue signalling by socialist dopes with a broken compass.
The Treasury and HMRC have behavioural insights teams working on our minds and seem to think we can be persuaded to enjoy paying more tax and collecting it. Possibly, this is why someone came up with the bright idea of encouraging enterprise by making small businesses with a very low turnover collect VAT for the good of their pay and pensions. When US companies decide that tax rates in Ireland are going up, under pressure from the EU, the Irish could always try behavioural insights on Google and Macs and possibly persuade them to stay.
The current tax regime in the UK, income tax, cgt, corporation tax, NI, vat, insurance premium tax, renewable energy tax, duty, bed, inheritance, stamp duty etc can easily take 90% of (what your capital would have been) off you over the years. Giving you just 10% of it to pass on.
Why would anyone rich want to live and invest there? Unless their hobby is reading tax books, talking to expensive tax consultants, HRMC and tax lawyers that is. Plus looking forward to Corbyn’s version of Venezuela. Not that talking to HMRC is that easy. Last time I waited for about 15 mins on the phone then the system just hung up on me. Or perhaps their hobby is giving money to the government and watching them piss it down the drain.
Some of the richest people in the world are living in the UK. Very lightly taxed..
I guess this is what we get for having Authoritarian Remainer Socialists as PM and Chancellor.
Replace them with Libertarians or anyone who has understood the concept of the Laffer curve, and our problem is solved.
Ladder curve eh? And what about those transnational corps that still will not pay up even when you lower corporate tax rates?
We have no moral obligation to taxmen. Obeying the law is sufficient.
Higher taxes? You speak of the Treasury as if it’s a body outside the (Conservative) Government’s control.
So much of the UK economic establishment is dominated by endlessly repeating the arguments of the Brexit referendum for no good reason.
But is not the case with all change programmes? It creates three groups of protagonists:
Those that make it happen.
Those that want it to happen
Those who wondered what the hell happened.
The remainers are definitely in the latter as all they can relate to is the perceived changes that will affect them and their easy existence.
As with fracking this new financial package for the American people will have a huge effect on their economy. This country needs more people in positions of influence and power to make it happen for the UK.
The line in the sand has been drawn and politicians and civil servants have to make a choice of cross over and make it happen or just walk away, we cannot carry on like this tearing the country apart from within. We have more than enough problems outside our borders to worry about. The old guard has to be disbanded and allow new blood and new ideas to take us forward those who are open to change and totally committed to making it happen.
If boldness was a necessary attribute for your Cabinet, most would fail at the interview stage, eg Hammonds totally risk averse approach to Brexit and Theresa May being elected as a safe pair of hands. Unfortunately I haven’t heard one dynamic utterance from her with her approach to the energy sector confirming she does not understand markets.
The other factor is the strength of Corbyn and it is obvious she is chasing him left so is closer to Blair as was Cameron, than Thatcher.
You are correct and businesses, wealth creators are desperate for a low interventionist, reduced tax and regulation economy and there lies the rub Trump is a business man and risk taker not a machine politician, that is why he beat Clinton, oh and he has charisma (like him or not).
Actually the Brexit and for Corbyn, vote showed the same as the Americans that we are fed up with being run by a narrow self serving, self satisfied elite who think they know better than us and hold our views in contempt. You can almost see the smell under the nose of the likes of Clegg, Soubry, Heseltine etc
However I fear their view will prevail again. I am also convinced that Hammond and the Treasury have been told by the EU not to reduce corporation tax.
Keep on plugging away sir, surely it is time for you and like minded colleagues to get this out to a wider public.
Worst of all has been the tax rate left where it is – to capture people by stealth. So that ordinary workers can now find themselves paying higher rate tax. Also inheritance tax originally designed for aristocratic families now paid by ordinary people too.
O/T A big disincentive to buying a house have been estate agent fees – set at a percentage with no link to increased effort. Boom time for them.
On the button again, JR. ‘Enthusiasm’ and ‘boldness’. Would that we could witness both from our Government, instead of this relentless mediocrity.
I agree with all this. Certainly it’s going to be a great lesson to high taxing European governments including the U.K. if the much reviled Mr Trump succeeds in really boosting US growth through radical tax reform. Presumably he will get re-elected if he does, & we will be able to enjoy the horror and outrage of BBC-Guardian types when that happens.
But is there a majority in Parliament for the ‘Thatcherite’ approach you propose?
Funny how results of economic forecast models are anathema to some when produced by some institutions but become “It is costed as providing a $1.5trillion stimulus over ten years” for other types of believers when produced by other models in other countries.
Then those blighted models disappear and are replaced by the oh-so-much better “I suspect the proposals will collect rather more revenue than the conventional official models predict”.
We really need JR and his crystal ball at the Treasury.
Good fun to start a beautiful Sunday morning.
Reply I write it like that as I suspect these US official forecasts also overstate the revenue loss.Revenue loss equals stimulus to the establishment forecasters
And not just the EU where we should definitely pay not one penny in a so called divorce bill. Instead of finding ever more ways to tax hard working people, how about cutting the ridiculous arbitrary foreign aid budget, the bloated public sector including politicians, the skewed Barnett Formula, the over generous benefit system. Oh and how about getting our money back from RBS, most of which is going to prop up greedy bankers’ pensions?
Just a few to be getting on with if only we didn’t have a socialist, wasteful, incompetent Government under May.
Does the Treasury run the Chancellor, PM and Brexit negotiations?
” If they (the Treasury) fully embraced the idea that lower tax rates often lead to higher revenues we could make more economic progress.”
We could make even more progress if we understood that higher revenues shouldn’t be interpreted as giving the Govt more money to spend. It should be the other way around. When the economy is buoyant and revenues are high, the Govt should trim back its spending and/or raise taxation to prevent overheating and inflation in the economy.
On the other hand when the economy is sluggish and revenues are low the Govt needs to spend more and/or tax less to speed it up.
If it were so simple then why cannot JR get enough support in the house and force the necessary changes? If he cannot get the necessary support or anywhere near it, then we can only guess who that someone is who is so out of step with the rest- simple!
Mr Redwood your logic cannot be faltered.
However, there are powerful forces out there pushing us to somehow maintain these eu payments.
On Farming Today, BBC Radio 4 last week we had a professor from Imperial College London (15 million Euros received in eu grants this year) and somebody from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (works for the eu distributing £millions of Horizon 2020 funding).
They wasted no time in telling us of all the problems we would encounter from Brexit.
This was followed by an anti Brexit question in the HoC by Barry Sheerman MP in the “Exiting the EU” – questions to the minister (Steven Baker) session on Thursday, where he cited “Farming Today” as a credible source for the prediction that “farmers are going to go bankrupt”.
Whether that was an orchestrated campaign or Mr Sheerman was being played like a violin by the BBC, the result was that the unelected tail was wagging the elected dog.
I would say that the Treasury can be added to the list of unelected anti-Brexit organisations.
For the sake of the country the PM must get the message out loud and clear that:
– the civil service is working for the UK and not the eu;
– eu-funded organisation will soon have their funding (if any) coming directly from the taxpayer instead of via the eu
– the BBC has no right to run this constant propaganda
The sooner these unelected people realise they will no longer be within the eu orbit – whatever happens – the quicker we may get to some balance and common sense.
Our system of Government is moribund. It is a part time, antediluvian, inefficient, unproductive operation with timeouts, recesses, delays, unnecessary procedures, reviews, green papers, white papers being the norm. Blair’s second biggest failure for me was the missed opportunity with his massive majorities to revolutionise the way Government and our overpowered mandarins operate. Brexit is of course the current prime example. Any idea of serious change that has good support is lucky to hit the statute book in two years or in a parliament. Successive chancellors have bemoaned the complex tax laws but do nothing but increase the number, now up to 20,000 pages in the official tome. A simple change like combining income tax and N.I. causes apoplexy in the Treasury it would seem.
Hammond will continue this mess and more if small businesses become subject to VAT, who pays? The taxpayer does e.g. work on my car itemised VAT at £147 on its recent service, mot etc., if this spreads to window cleaners, small jobbers more cost, more bureaucracy.