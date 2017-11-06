Brexit is an important political event but not an important economic event

The opponents of Brexit who are still out to stop or dilute it seem to see Brexit as some big economic event. It is difficult to see why.
They concentrate on trade. There is no evidence that joining the EEC or completing the single market did anything to boost UK growth so it is difficult to see how leaving it will do the opposite. Our trade with the rest of the world handled with tariffs under WTO rules is continuing to expand more rapidly than our trade with the EU. The figures quoted for the proportion of our goods and food trade that is with the EU fail to point out it is far more imports than exports.
I predict that you will not see the impact of Brexit on world growth or world trade figures after we have left. If there are tariffs we may import more food from non EU sources and less from the rest of the EU but not much else will change. We will certainly grow more of our own if the EU insists on tariff barriers.
It is also likely the EU will want tariff free when they think they have wrestled as much cash as possible from the UK government in search of a deal. The big win economically for the UK will be saving the money we send them. The more we delay taking control of our own money, the more we delay getting the benefit. The win is a double one, as it will lead to a sharp improvement in our balance of payments when we cancel the contributions, as well as giving us money to spend at home on our own priorities.
I assume the briefings that the UK government is offering E60bn of divorce settlement is disinformation. There is no way the public will accept that, and unlikely the UK government would have offered anything firm just to hold talks that the EU is going to hold anyway.
I see we are now going to train more nurses at home instead of expecting to bring in more EU nurses after we have left. All EU nurses currently here are of course welcome and can stay as valued members of our society, but it must be a good idea to train more of our own and work away at reducing unemployment further.
Those who say non tariff barriers and delays at borders are issues under WTO procedures are out of date. In February this year the new Facilitation of Trade Agreement by the WTO came into force which will work well.
Apparently the public are being prompted to apply for Brexit withdrawal monies and the website says all are entitled. How true is this ?
I am really pleased we will grow more of our own food. Please, Mr Redwood, could you tell me where you are going to put our orange trees, banana plantations and olive groves? How about avocados and pomegranates?
Reply We have lost 20% of the market for temperate food which we can produce for ourselves.
EU Nurses, doctors and consultants are leaving the NHS in droves, apparently because of derisory pay rates compounded by a 10% pay cut caused by the post referendum devaluation of sterling. The nurses need a pay rise. The NHS should be properly funded and not privatised by the back door, as is happening at the moment.
John
You assume the briefings of a fiscal transfer of £53 billion to the EU are “disinformation” as the public will not accept that…more to the point, why would this Govt. accept it? I hope this internecine sex scandal bru-ha is not opportunistic cover to slip out horrendous news. Be in no doubt a capitulation of this magnitude to the grasping and bullying EU would finish the Tories for a generation.
Sadly John it is easier and takes less effort to destroy and be negative, than to build and be positive.
Afraid we have rather too many negative thinkers in our House of Parliament for our own good.
The real problem however is that those negative thinkers because they believe they know best, are always putting obstacles in the way to hold us back from moving forward.
Be it tax rises, more regulation, unnecessary spending, weak law making etc, etc.
Carney is at it again.
Good morning
Exactly !
Never let your opponent choose the ground on which you will be fighting. We should have told the EU that it is up to them to tell us how much it is and to give us a breakdown. If we receive nothing from them, then nothing is what they shall receive.
The ever rising sums are designed to hide the true figure. As it gets higher and higher eventually a much lower sum will be agreed. This will be portrayed as a victory for the government. This will make any so called deal more acceptable. It was the same trick used by Harrold Wilson, John Major and CMD. It will work because most MP’s and the public still have not cottoned on to it.
Leaving the EU will not be easy but, if done correctly, a bright future awaits us.
I would hope the economic jolt of Brexit will provide encouragement to accelerate import substitution and the adoption of technology to improve productivity. Both developments could benefit from budget changes if Mr Hammond has the wit to make them.
Good. More need to speak out to counterbalance negative spin.