David Davis was right to urge the EU to engage on the future relationship for their own sake

The EU is trying to stick with the idea that you can settle the Irish border issue without deciding the basis of our future trading. They hope that by delaying trade talks they will get more money out of the UK. The Brexit Secretaary was right to offer no money and to remind them that a Free Trade deal is in their self interest.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
12 Comments
The EU approach to the Irish border which indeed cannot be resolved without a trade deal does show they are desperate, actually desperate for our cash because they know they have real problems without it.
It would be relatively easy with a firm line to say they are not getting any money til we talk trade. After all it is one whole package that needs negotiated so holding up the talks because of payments makes it seem they are only interested in payment which may be the whole point.
David Davis MP should concentrate on what is best for the UK.
Off topic
Let us hope that an orderly transition of power in Zimbabwe occurs. Independence had not turned out well for them.
I think there is slow realisation in some parts of the EU, with some EU politicians, that a WTO Deal is worse for them than us, and that free trade for both sides would be preferable..
We need to remember that to pay for trade, is NOT a free trade deal.
We must not falter or waiver, but stay strong and refuse to pay any more than has been offered, which is already rather too generous in my view.
Indeed he was .
More climate alarmist drivel from the BBC yesterday on the radio 4 today programme the propaganda is incesant, It is an outrage that the BBC can keep pushing complete, alarmist nonsense on this issue . Often using the phrase “scientist say that”and “that is not in any doubt” the “only plausible cause is human” … most sensible scientist say nothing of the sort. Predicting thousands of deaths due to sea levels changes and the likes with no one putting the sensible alternative view or questioning the alarmist religion.
There is an excellent YouTube video on the “Economics Behind Windmills” by Lord Monckton I found last night. Just why are we building these absurdities with tax payer subsidies. They do not even save any significant CO2. He refers particularly to the Mad and hugely expensive Heritage Cost Dorset scheme. Why does the BBC fail us so badly on this issue?
Your prediction that the EU business interest would labour to help the UK in the Brexit negotiations is not materialising despite your claims of the contrary.
In the meantime, I read with some amusement that Grimsby, which voted 70% for Leave, would like an exemption from Brexit for itself.
Haven’t the Leavers learned by now that they will not have their cake and eat it ?
Reply Wait and see. There are 26 months to go on these negotiations. Continental business is not keen to lose tariff free access to the UK
Good Morning,
If reports in the MSM are correct that Mrs. May is considering giving more money away for ‘a promise of trade talks’, then the Conservative Party might as well retire now, because they won’t exist in the next parliament.
DD at least has a business background and should know how to negotiate these things, Mrs. May, with no commercial experience, seems to keep undermining him.
It’s essential the govt walks away and focuses on preparations for no deal if there is no clear move to talks on a full trade deal after the EU council in Dec. If the U.K. has its bluff called again it will be impossible to strike a deal – the EU will demand more and more.
Separately, what was all this fuss about enshrining the date in law? It didn’t seem necessary to me and now it seems the govt are to climb down. Let’s fight the battles we need to win.
‘Hello Mr Davis”, says Mr Barnier. “I’m sorry to hear you are no longer renewing your club membership, if you would like to come to my office we can settle your account”.
“I have settled my bar bill” says Mr Davis..
“Ah yes Mr Davis”, says Mr Barnier, “but there are other matters that need settlement”
In Mr Barniers office Mr Davis explains that he has settled his bar bill so wonders what else he can possibly owe the Golf Club? “Well Mr Davis” begins Mr Barnier, “you did agree to buy one of our Club Jackets”.
“Yes” agrees Mr Davis “I did agree to buy a jacket but I haven’t received it yet”. “As soon as you supply the jacket I will send you a cheque for the full amount”.
“That will not be possible” explains Mr Barnier. “As you are no longer a club member you will not be entitled to buy one of our jackets”!
“But you still want me to pay for it” exclaims Mr Davis.
“Yes” says Mr Barnier, “That will be £500 for the jacket. “There is also your bar bill”.
“But I’ve already settled my bar bill” says Mr Davis.
“Yes” says Mr Barnier, “but as you can appreciate, we need to place our orders from the Brewery in advance to ensure our bar is properly stocked”.. “You regularly used to spend at least £50 a week in the bar so we have placed orders with the brewery accordingly for the coming year”. “You therefore owe us £2600 for the year”..
“Will you still allow me to have these drinks?” asks Mr Davis. “No of course not Mr Davis”. “You are no longer a club member!” says Mr Barnier.
“Next is your restaurant bill” continues Mr Barnier. “In the same manner we have to make arrangements in advance with our catering suppliers”. “Your average restaurant bill was in the order of £300 a month, so we’ll require payment of £3600 for the next year”.
“I don’t suppose you’ll be letting me have these meals either” asks Mr Davis.
“No, of course not” says an irritated Mr Barnier, “you are no longer a club member!”
“Then of course” Mr Barnier continues, “there are repairs to the clubhouse roof”.
“Clubhouse roof” exclaims Mr Davis, “What’s that got to do with me?”
“Well it still needs to be repaired and the builders are coming in next week”, your share of the bill is £2000″.
“I see” says Mr Davis, “anything else?”.
“Now you mention it” says Mr Barnier, “there is Fred the Barman’s pension”. “We would like you to pay £5 a week towards Fred’s pension when he retires next month”. “He’s not well you know so I doubt we’ll need to ask you for payment for longer than about five years, so £1300 should do it”. “This brings your total bill to £10,000” says Mr Barnier.
“Let me get this straight” says Mr Davis, “you want me to pay £500 for a jacket you won’t let me have, £2600 for beverages you won’t let me drink and £3600 for food you won’t let me eat, all under a roof I won’t be allowed under and not served by a bloke who’s going to retire next month!”
“Yes, it’s all perfectly clear and quite reasonable” says Mr Barnier.
(Go whistle ed)!” says Mr Davis
Now we understand what Brexit is all about.
If an opinion pollster were to ask me whether I was happy with the way that the government has been conducting the Brexit negotiations I would now be part of the large discontented majority. However if the pollster wished to explore further I would say that my rapidly increasing anger with what is going on originates with the appalling behaviour of the EU leaders and only touches the UK government because our ministers are still prepared to smile and tolerate us being taken for bloody fools. I might have thought that over half a century of dealing with these people would have been more than enough to show that you will get nowhere by trying to crawl up their backsides, and if memories are not that long they might at least stretch back to the contemptuous way that they treated David Cameron when he tried to negotiate some minor reforms.
“They hope that by delaying trade talks they will get more money out of the UK.”
they seem to have read Treseme about right if reports are to be believed. why is no-one making the constructive case for a WTO deal, lower food prices, flexibility on Corporation tax, speed of execution, nett gain in Tariffs from EU trade, no ransom bill, no extension of membership payments, free trade deals we can sign up to now with implementation when we leave, potential early departure saving yet more money, fishing grounds, immigration control etc etc. Thus Government, self centred, supine, weak, pathetic and seemingly incredibly challenged both morally and intelectually.
That’s strange, because I’ve just been listening to a German commentator on The Today Programme saying that in principle he’s already committed to paying £50 billion.
There is nothing to lose by stating that we will not pay ; avoiding this position merely invites the view that we will surrender .