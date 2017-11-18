Housing at the centre of the debate

There has been a tussle going on over how to finance a larger housebuilding programme. The Prime Minister announced her intention to build more homes in her Conference speech, but was only able to agree modest sums of public money for the affordable housing she had in mind. The Treasury is seeking to limit the expenditure of taxpayer cash, and to look at other ways of relaxing the housing market to foster more development.
This week we read that the independent Office of National Statistics who put the £70bn of Housing Association debt onto the government’s balance sheet in 2015 is now going to take it off. The Office is apparently now satisfied that the Housing Associations are sufficiently independent of government so their debt is not part of the state’s obligations. This follows legislative changes concerning Housing Association finances and management.
This is significant because it removes Treasury concerns that more Housing Association borrowing impedes reducing state borrowing as a percentage of GDP, one of the government’s chosen targets. It will allow Housing Associations to borrow more to build more, subject to their own balance sheets and credit worthiness. It means that the Communities Secretary’s plea to borrow more at these current low interest rates to invest in housing has just got a bit easier for part of the housing sector.
Thursday we saw the PM out and about highlighting the housing issue. The Communities Secretary made a speech urging Councils to achieve more with their local plans. There remains the issue of the capacity of the housebuilding industry. Successful large companies dominate the activity, and have their own reasons to limit the pace of growth in their activity. They worry about maintaining standards, and recruiting and training sufficient skilled people. Local Colleges can help by putting on sufficient places for building trades courses, and promoting these to potential students.
As the government turns its attention to more affordable housing it is important it includes enough affordable housing to buy, as that is still the preferred tenure for most people. It also needs to expand shared ownership and rent to mortgage models to create additional pathways to ownership. The government should also bring forward its proposals for a new migration policy for post Brexit.
Instead of bricks and mortar we should consider a ‘house in a box’ similar to the type of housing found in Scandinavian countries. They are cheaper to build, well insulated (something that will be important with rising energy bills) and quick to erect. We should demolish many eyesores known as ‘listed buildings’ which can often be taking up a lot of valuable land space and that could take the pressure off the green belt. The problem in the UK is too many people and too much money being made by developers.
Not sure about “too much money being made by developers”.
It is the money being made by developers that makes them build more houses, and then is usually reinvested to build more. If you reduce incentive you will get fewer houses built. That is the market incentive that is needed.
But I agree it is too many people (often on low wages) chasing too few houses – in the popular areas anyway.
Prefabricated housing does not save over conventional construction and is not suitable for many of the small difficult sites that are available, as the plans have to be shaped to the boundaries and cannot be repeated. The main problem is that, even if unlimited money was available, there is not enough land to supply the increasing population. The high cost of planning, building regulation, conservation requiring slavish copies, insane preservation of pests, treating trees like sacred cows, wayleaves, legal conditions, submitting to councillors who can’t read a drawing and having to pay to consult dimwitted officials in LAs with high pay and pensions, is secondary. If this waste was removed, land prices would just go up. However, it would help small developers, who cannot even start to deal with it.
Have absolutely no idea how you expect anyone to comment on this?
There are many ways to increase housing supply and reduce the cost of building them. Many without any cost to government at all, indeed often the reverse. Relaxing the planning regulations being the main one (and stop demanding tree surveys, bat survey, newspaper notices and loads of other largely pointless expensive reports).
Move to easy hire and fire, stop attacking the self employed and the flexible efficient gig economy, more to cheap reliable non green crap energy, cut out most of the OTT green crap building regulations, get more real competition in banking development and mortgage finance.
Reduce the absurdly high stamp duty rates and the extra 3% mugging for landlords and thus tenants. Reduce land registry fees and cut some of the largely misdirected red tape on bank lending.
Then stop funding all the pointless degrees at often duff universities (perhaps up to 75% of them) and move this money to training builders, electricians, roofers, engineers, ground workers and the likes. Many people will then have no useless degree no £50K of debt and can earn an income at 16 + or 18 +. People you go to university for a useless degree might will have no net earning after tax, NI and the student loan until they are 30 or so! Someone starting work at 16 has 14 years of income and experience by that age.
Cancel HS2, all the green crap subsidies and Hinkley C and release these workers to build more sensible things instead. Cancel gender pay gap reporting, work place pensions and other time wasting lunacies.
More competition in utility supply connections they often over charge hugely.
Get a proper conservative government with a pro growth, small government, deregulation, positive vision so that the prospect of Corbyn’s Venezuela/Zimbabwe looks rather less likely. Stop forcing people to use over expensive (and expensive to run and less reliable) boilers and the likes. Get rid of the pointless energy performance certificates.
Encourage more self build too. People buying a plot then perhaps living in a portacabin/caravan while they build their own homes in their spare time.
In short a bonfire of red tape, more builders, doers, stem subject students, sales people, engineers and far fewer red tape spewers & thus red tape consultants, planning consultants, bureaucrats, lawyers, hr experts and the likes.
More people producing things of value and far fewer people spewing out red tape, producing next to nothing and hindering the productive.
Alas we have May and Hammond so not much chance of anything sensible like this.
“The independent Office of National Statistics who put the £70bn of Housing Association debt onto the government’s balance sheet in 2015 is now going to take it off.”
Clearly just a childish political move that fools no one, but enables Hammond to pretend he has not increases the public debt by quite as much as he has. Housing Associations are essentially grossly unfair competition for the private sector. Rather like the NHS and free schools – where is the competition authority here – they seem very selective in their activity?
A good rule of thumb is that any organisation that feels it had to claim to be “independent” never is.
Meanwhile we have:- EU threat to withhold Britain’s budget rebate. Thanks goodness we are leaving,.Why does anyone one want to remain in an anti-democratic club ruled by people like this?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/17/eu-threat-withhold-britains-budget-rebate-brexit-bill-wrangle/?WT.mc_id=e_DM589692&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient_2017_11_18&utm_campaign=DM589692
In that case, as advised here, we should deduct our rebate from further payments, like tenants deduct the last months rent in case the landlord doesn’t return it. Fat chance with Treezer the Appeazer in charge. She will probably give them an advance on the nation’s credit card.
Rejoicing at the possibilities for more debt given the sleight of hand that “….removes Treasury concerns that more Housing Association borrowing impedes reducing state borrowing as a percentage of GDP, one of the government’s chosen targets” is all fine but why stop there?
Better would be to have the Treasury first accept all the debt then through the secondary market have the Bank of England buy it all with money newly created (it can be called QE). As you know, the cunning plan then is to offset liability and asset and voila! – target ratios improved and free new housing, even if it becomes stock to assist foreign money launderers in their endeavours.