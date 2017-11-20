Better jobs

The UK economy has been good at creating many new jobs over the last seven years. It has been successful at taking unemployment down substantially. One of the main aims now should be to promote higher skilled and better paid jobs. This is the essence of how to tackle the so called productivity problem.
It is normally easier to get from a job to a better paid job, than to get from unemployment into work. It is possible for many to work with their employer. Good companies have schemes to foster training and to help employees achieve qualifications. This usually leads in turn to promotion within the firm.
There are many skilled areas where the UK is recruiting where we could do with more skilled young people from our own Colleges. Various companies and industries complain of a shortage of good people with the right skills. Often they turn to inviting in people from overseas to fill the gaps. The UK economy has been great at generating jobs for new migrants as well as for people already settled here.
Raising employee productivity can take place in several ways. The company may just get better at selling service or product, and raise the amount supplied per worker through good sales combined with processes that allow the existing workforce to service some of the growth. The value of the company’s output may rise for other reasons. When, for example, the oil price goes up the employees of the oil producers become more productive because the value they each produce rises. A company may introduce better product or service which commands a higher prices which also boosts productivity. A company may invest more capital in computing, automation or more modern process which can allow the same workforce to produce and sell more.
The UK has a great opportunity to replace more imports with domestic production given the improvement in our competitiveness in the last couple of years.
18 Comments
The march of the robots is going to make ‘good jobs’ ever more difficult to find. We can’t all be roboteers.
So why are we still importing 600,000 people a year ??? Especially soon to be redundant Uber drivers ?
We could be creating ‘good jobs’ right now in our border controls but the government just won’t do it.
What part of the referendum message are they not getting ?
What part of the “we don’t want open borders” message is Frau Merkel not getting ?
The EU is causing boiling resentment and political instability yet Remainers are allowed to have it that everything is going swimmingly.
If you remember, prior to the referendum they were in complete denial that the decision would be to “leave”.
They’re prevaricating in the hope of a Brexit fudge, otherwise we would be seeing significant investment for a post Brexit infrastructure.
Good morning
For businesses it is all about profit. People no longer expect loyalty from a company and vice versa. So why would any company want to take on and train people to a high standard only for a competitor to offer just a little more money knowing that they can having never invested a penny in that person.
For lower skilled jobs automation and offshoring is what is being used. This is undermining the old government scheme of a human ponzi. It is getting far less back. The numbers of people in the UK have increased but tax revenues have not yet, the costs of these new comers is an additional expense. We are in fact subsidising big business at the expense of the State / taxpayer. This cannot go on.
Your last paragraph is only possible if we actually leave the EU and are not stuck in the exit as a lot of politicians would like.
Any more capitulation and your finished.
that really sounds like a lot of rubbish, if we have aa bigger market we can deliver more of those products to the 450 million people
Ian Wragg: “Any more capitulation and your finished.”
The Tory party deserves to be finished. It was the party that should have ‘conserved’ our independence, but Heath employed deceit and trickery to get us into the EEC.
Don’t be surprised if they are using the same tactics to pretend to get us out.
John,
It sounds like a great idea the last paragraph as long as it becomes and remains competitive
I read from Continuity Remain that much of this years soft fruit harvest in the U.K. has remained unpicked as EU migrant workers who picked it in the past haven’t come this year due to the Brexit induced fall in £ which makes it not worth their while. This seems an unlikely claim – does anyone know whether it’s true?
Reply Seems unlikely – there have been plenty of UK strawberries and raspberries in the supermarkets
We need more companies to offer good worthwhile apprenticeships and stop young people gaining worthless degrees at uni. Not everyone is academic but the training opportunities are not there anymore. We have a shortage of home grown plumbers, heating engineers, plasterers and sparkies. When my husband gained his City and Guilds with British Gas over 50 years ago it was an intensive 5 year course with practical experience. C&G is still recognised in other parts of the world but not taken much notice of here now. Instead we have tests involving modules with diplomas but the knowledge gained is limited. We must encourage successful companies to provide better training. If Dyson can do it why not others?
On the Andrew Married show yesterday he trued to say to Hammond that the 1.4million unemployed were ‘forgotten’ . I wonder his many of those choose to be unemployed? We all know there are those who just dont want to work because in many cases they are still better off on welfare and doing a bit if wheeling and dealing on the side.
Sorry, above should read Andrew Marr. My phone likes to think for itself.
I see James Dyson was thinking of starting his own small University, given the failure of our own education system to provide the engineers of the future.
I understand from his interview last week on the Marr show, he has already had talks with Government Ministers about the failure of the present system, which is holding industry back.
Seems we can import students from the EU and pay them grants/loans (which we may or may not get back) but cannot import students from outside the EU because they have to return back to their homes after studying is complete.
We seem to have to import students from abroad, because we do not have enough young people interested here to take up positions in manufacturing.
A major fault in the education system that seems to discourage/devalue all types of engineering.
Why are Mrs May and Mr Davis so useless at addressing the a Irish border question? Surely the answer is very simple – the UK won’t be implementing a hard border as we expect a free trade deal with the EU and may decide not to put up tariff walls into the UK even if there isn’t one. So it’s up to the EU whether they want to force Ireland to put up a hard border.
Reply The UK has set out how it will have a soft border which it can implement unilaterally if the EU does not agree to such a sensible proposal
Big couple of weeks coming up. The spite of the EU as demonstrated by the statements of Tusk and the Irish were their spiteful responses to the successful rejection of so many amendments in the bill through parliament. Britain needs to toughen up in its statements. All or nothing should be the position. I wonder how the eu will try to block the uk trading at all with other countries on exit.
It is normally easier to get from a job to a better paid job, than to get from unemployment into work.
Totally agree John and our biggest problem is we do not have an education system that is geared in the way to teach children from an early age to have a CV mentality.
When I worked within an ISO 9000 system it was amazing that all the employees l had skills outside their skill set and the company were never aware of just what they were employing.
We tried to get our staff to go back through their life and identify what actual skills they had be it life, trade or professional skills. Would love a pound for every time I was asked “why were we never taught this in school?
There is more to going to school than just achieving academic qualifications. Everyday life skills are just as important as numerous companies will vouch for.
Sorry completely off topic, but how on earth can Mrs May be thinking of doubling our monetary offer to the EU while there is no Government in Germany, and where no decision can be made. Double it, triple it , if there isn’t the political authority in Germany to make a decision we will be wasting our money.
Incentives and productivity are closely linked . It has always been the case that when an individual is more inspired – for all sorts of reasons , he/she will contribute more . Organisations have to look carefully at what others are doing and , if they do not equal or compare favourably with competitors , stand to lose key employees . Independent surveys are conducted from time to time to assist in this process with reports made directly to the Board room .
Communication from the top of a company to every employee is a key ingredient to its success ( this does not mean employee representation on the Board which I am very much against ). The Chief Executive has to know what he is doing and must always keep his forward planning details in mind ; if he strays from his plans the company will sense this and its day to day trust will be damaged . I have always maintained that front line supervision is the key to operating efficiency .