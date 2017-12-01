UK Housebuilding and property is doing fine

One of the many wrong forecasts by official bodies before the referendum was a likely fall in house prices and in housebuilding after a No vote. Almost a year and half later, house prices are up modestly and housebuilding has expanded by around 15%.
The latest house price survey from Nationwide shows prices up 2.5% over the last year. The rate of price growth rose to 5.6% after the vote in August 2016 and has since calmed down a bit. The movements post the vote are not very different from before the vote. The February 2017 level of 4.5% growth was the same as the growth rate in December 2015, as an example. The recent cooling in house price rises reflects the Bank’s decision to slow credit growth a bit.
In 2016-17 the UK added 217,350 dwellings to the stock, a rise of 15%. Housebuilding numbers are continuing to expand. The biggest source of growth by far is new construction. Conversions from commercial property are also making a growing and useful contribution. The decision to allow conversion of office space to residential with simplified planning has helped. There will also be shops on the edges of retail areas that will be suitable for conversion as the public switches to more on line and main centre shopping. 37,190 new homes have come from change of use over the last year.
The previous high for new homes came in 2007-8 just before the crash, when the UK produced 223,530. There was then a 44% fall in numbers as a result of the banking slump.
Meanwhile main commercial property companies still report good tenant demand. British Land is the latest company to report sales of properties at 13% above their valuations, showing that valuers continue to be unduly cautious about values.
2 Comments
Good morning
There is little in this to be proud about. It is either the UK is experiencing a massive baby-boom or, MASS immigration ?
There is indeed much building going on, especially on East London. But we cannot keep building in one tiny corner of England and nowhere else.
Converting commercial property into residential show a degree of desperation.
What new infrastructure is the Government proposing. Lots of rail but what about water and electricity, especially for all those electric cars the government what us to buy ? And do not get me started on gas, you are banning it remember ?
Yesterday they were over playing the decrease in EU migration, this time last year if my memory serves me right they were reporting a surge in numbers arriving before the Brexit cut off. The BBC don’t understand Balanced and impartial reporting. That Greek guy calling for England to be Balkanized on QT last night, why does He not go and sort His own Country out?l