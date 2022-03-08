My intervention in the Government’s Economic Crime Bill debate

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): The Home Secretary has a lot of support on the Government Benches for the compassionate and sensible way in which she is going about this. Will she confirm that she is listening both to what the refugees want, which is often not a long-term settlement a long way from Ukraine, and with regard to the security issues that this all poses?
Priti Patel, The Secretary of State for the Home Department: My right hon. Friend is absolutely right. I must emphasise that every single crisis requires a bespoke and unique response. There are two very big calls coming from the region and from our counterparts. First and foremost, they are asking for help on security measures right now; that consistent theme is coming over. That comes down to checks—they are undertaking checks—but they are also very concerned about wider security issues, some of which I simply cannot discuss in this House, for clear reasons. The second point—even the Ukrainian ambassador made this point to me yesterday and I hear it every single day from my counterparts—is that there is a call to keep people in region. There is a big demand for that, and that is where the wider aid effort has to focus, in addition to the work that we are doing on humanitarianism.
31 Comments
March 8, 2022
There should be a new science, devoted to the study of collective madness.
There’s been quite a lot of it in recent years, from the preposterous delusions of the brexit herd to the rabid criminality of Trump’s storm troopers to the general flakiness of the anti-vaxxers.
Why should the Russians be immune?
But we could at least do a bit more to ease the symptoms meantime.
March 8, 2022
Perhaps you want a vaccine mandate, to impose your preferred antidote.
March 8, 2022
You think you are always right NHL
Every post shows you have a hard left world view.
You have in this post just described your own position.
March 8, 2022
What was the £400 million for? Why not set them up near where they come from in a safe country?
March 8, 2022
The Government’s Economic Crime of the century so far is to pour concrete down the only immediate source of UK fracking gas going on right now as if Putin had personally requested Boris to allow it.
Madness – utter folly in the face of common sense.
March 8, 2022
+1 Political insanity too.
March 8, 2022
Bespoke and unique response?
What has she done regarding the dingy invaders? Three fifths of sod all.
Not a lot of hope then for the Ukrainian wanting to come her
They have a 80 majority and are afraid to use it to repeal the very laws that are causing the problem.
Pass a law that nobody entering this country is eligible for any handouts or government support for a minimum of three years or until they have been legally employed and paid contributions and taxes for a minimum of 30 months.
Those who have been deported get a second chance to cross again apply to stay and its given.
March 8, 2022
Also bear in mind Zelensky has issued arms to all and sundry to repell invaders-and in news just breaking from multiple sources-that c450 ISIS fighters are today being airlifted from Idlib in N Syria to participate in the Ukraine war;transiting via Turkey but not on the Turkish payroll apparently.
March 8, 2022
Surely if people can prove they are from Ukraine, and can prove they have family members here, who can house and support them, and all can verify such with some sort of official proof of identity, why hold them up, they are after all proper refugees. !
The boat people on the other hand who seem to have no proof of anything, and who appear to be simple economic migrants from goodness knows where, who fund the criminal people smugglers, seem to be helped and treated with the utmost generosity, at huge taxpayers expense.
We seem to have our priorities wrong yet again.
March 8, 2022
Alan. You are so right.
March 8, 2022
+1
March 8, 2022
+1
March 8, 2022
The boat people – as you call them – mostly have their asylum claims accepted in the end. They may be fleeing from different conflict but their stories are the same. They are forced into dangerous journeys by the policies you vote for. The main difference between someone fleeing from Russian bombs in Syria and someone fleeing from Russian bombs in Ukraine is that the Syrian will probably be a bit browner.
March 8, 2022
It is good to know that the Home Secretary appreciates that this latest humanitarian crisis is much more complicated than the ‘Let them all in regardless’ cries from the Opposition and much of the press, imply.
March 8, 2022
It isn’t. Anyone that needs refuge here should get it. And if the angry minority you represent doesn’t like it we could always send you to camps on Ascension Island.
March 8, 2022
The most glaring thing which apparently the Home Office cannot see is the difference in the treatment of mostly women and children who are likely to be no threat to us and are escaping genuine war are put through a bureaucratic nightmare to get here and the channel hoppers, mostly young men who come with no documents from a free country are welcomed and put up in hotels with full board and spending money. Is this ‘Woke’ reverse racism? Is it because these people are predominantly white and so do not fit the government’s list of Woke priorities?
March 8, 2022
The problems faced by Ukrainian refugees are the same problems faced by all refugees who try to come to the UK. The government you vote for has made it as hard as possible to seek sanctuary here. Why? To try to appease the angry Faragists who vote for it.
It might make it easier in your head for you to think there is a difference between the elderly woman fleeing from Russia cluster bombs in Kharkiv and the young Syrian man fleeing from Russian cluster bombs in Aleppo but their stories are essentially the same.
We treat refugees appallingly because you vote for people whose policy it is to treat refugees appallingly. It’s sad that you need the refugees to actually look a bit like you before you realise how callous you have been all these years.
March 8, 2022
+1
March 8, 2022
Thinking of crime, at TCW Conservative Woman today there is an article entitled ‘ The Story of how Ivermectin was cancelled ‘ (with the full collaboration of the government in my view) and an eighteen minute video. That cancellation shows what the present cabal really thinks about us.
March 8, 2022
I was interested to see that the, usually certifiable, posters on Breitbart were right on Ivermectin and were also right about loss of taste and smell being a harbinger of COVID. If there’s a lesson here, it’s that the chants of the mob can sometimes convey more than a grain of truth.
March 8, 2022
Will be interesting watch the class lawsuits work through once they have enough of the data released.
-mandatory injections or indirect legal persuasion or threats
-assertions that no alternative therapeutics were available.
-and of course the actual data. How safe etc compared to no vax.
-this war is sure a distraction.
March 8, 2022
At least this time the very dubious benefit of a long answer.
But what has the HS actually achieved so far?
March 8, 2022
So “Ask and it shall be given to you”.
Doesn’t work for the 280,000 U.K. homeless does it?
Won’t work for our energy and tax payments either.
March 8, 2022
Under the vile British political and bureaucratic class even LIFE’S BECOME A CRIME
The term ‘crime’ has NO meaning at all except as a political weapon of war against liberty, freedom and the civil population
March 8, 2022
I am worried about the impending speech by the Ukrainian President. I anticipate that he will try and drag this country further into the conflict. And that once he has fnished, the usual suspects in the Commons will pile in and demand that we do more. We are already providing financial aid, military aid and, soon, refuge. We have put in place a strong sanctions package – some of which will damage us more than Russia. And, with much of the West, we have endangered our energy security. This afternoon, I want to see the Commons keep calm and think about what it says.
March 8, 2022
How to respond to a question and say nothing of substance. Deja vu.
Except of course we are dealing with fellow traumatised human beings at their moment of greatest need.
March 8, 2022
We have had channel winds of F4 to 5 and above for nearly a month so it would be interesting to know the number of boat crossings for February. I would hope well down.
Tonight off Calais it is blowing 12 to 16kts gusting 14 to 24kts from the South East. The surf will be slight but once clear of the land (3 miles or so) it will be rough especially when the easterly tide is running which it will be until 0130 hrs approx.
March 8, 2022
‘compassionate and sensible’ … ass-licking good (as they would say in KFC). Shame on you, John.
March 8, 2022
Sorry, off topic.
I am hearing that former Speaker of the House, John Bercow has had his HoC pass revoked.
He brought shame to the position of Speaker and to the House of Commons.
March 8, 2022
There is a story on the Beeb website where a Ukrsnian woman living in the UK has travelled to Poland to help her mother apply for a visa.
She describes the centre as understaffed and suggests that a riot is likely to break out due to frustrations.
I put it to that woman and other refuge seekers that if you can’t queue nicely you will not like it in the UK and we will not like you. Find somewhere else would be my advice.