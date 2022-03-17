Taxes for a purpose

Let me have another go at explaining to the Treasury why hypothecated taxes are a bad idea and have not been adopted before now. The idea that an NI rise of around £12bn will pay to get the NHS waiting lists down and to fix social care is deeply misleading.
The first problem with it is how does the government transfer the money from the NHS to social care? Will the NHS be willing to say goodbye to the £12bn soon? When will the waiting lists even begin to come down, let alone come down to sensible levels? I suspect the NHS will want to keep the money
The second problem is we spend £40bn of public money a year on social care. The extra £12bn will not pay for social care. It will merely pay for some improvements. It is wrong to give people the idea that social care is cheap, when it is dear and will get dearer.
If we truly want hypothecated revenues to pay for the NHS then we need to tell people all current Income Tax, Inheritance Tax, Stamp Duty, property transaction duty and Capital Gains Tax is needed to pay for the current NHS budget. Then they might understand the sums involved. It would take all current Council Tax to pay the present £40 bn of social care.
The government would be well advised to change all its presentations of sums of money and public service delivery. It is not the case that a £10bn service is good and a £15 bn service naturally better. When I go to the shops I do not come home and say I have spent £80, only to be told by family I should have spent £100. Instead I report what I bought and might report the sums involved if I thought it was good value. My family might want me to buy more things or get better bargains but would not urge me to simply spend more money. Government should talk about what it buys and how it ensures value for money rather than bragging about large sums spent.
March 17, 2022
But it is easier to virtue signal that you have spent ‘x’ amount than to say what on and what for.
The NHS has been politicised by the Left and then weaponised by them. No amount of money is ever going to be enough and anything that smacks of reform will be resisted. Socialised healthcare in this country is a death sentence, especially if you are old.
I know I keep on about this, but I really do believe that the government should make the provision and private healthcare a non-taxable benefit. It would allow people to come off the NHS waiting lists. A small change that will cost the government little.
March 17, 2022
Indeed to take private health cover in the UK you pay four times over – once for others to use the NHS, then tax on what you need to pay the insurance premium, then the insurance premium itself and then 12% IPT on top. Can we have a level playing field and some fair competition please? Not this rigged market.
I never like insurance myself best to save up and just pay directly if and when need to. That way you do not have to pay the 12% IPT, all the insurance overheads & profits, fraudulent claims and do not have the hassle of arranging the insurance or making the claims..
March 17, 2022
Could you ask the PM and the Home Secretary what VFM we as taxpayers are getting from putting up 40000 illegal immigrants in hotels?
March 17, 2022
The government are spending/wasting circa 50% of GDP and deliver almost nothing of any quality or value. Can we have real and fair competition & real freedom of choice in healthcare, education, energy, broadcasting, housing… please?
March 17, 2022
The government is increasing NI (a tax paid mostly by young people), to help pay for its Brexit (voted for mostly by old people).
If old people want Brexit they should pay for it. Rather than demanding more money from people like me, just cut their pensions.
Close to half of our taxes are now spent funding the elderly. It is completely unsustainable.
March 17, 2022
Bragging about how much more will be spent sums up the attitude of ministers. Demanding that even more should be spent sums up the attitude of the opposition. It is why the national finances are in such an almighty mess. Too many MPs (including the PM) seem clueless about this mess and how to fix it.
March 17, 2022
Hypothecation is a deceit and emotional manipulation of those who have to pay direct taxes. The idea that paying more in tax to finance the bottomless pit that is the NHS or social care should not be baulked at or complained about. Call it emotional blackmail or an attempt to shame people into paying more tax
Most know that the British State and Labour’s public sector is a wasteful and greedy monster out of control in its desire for power and resources and these dependents will use any trick in the book to extract more taxes from the civil population to finance their dependency
Well, most on here recognise the scam we are being exposed to and it’s a scam being perpetrated by deceitful Mandarins, government, opposition politicians and every other public sector dependent who believes the world owes them a living
We need systemic reform not more tax hikes before the Socialist State consumes us all