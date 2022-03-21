What should the March statement on the economy say?

The government is pleased to report that growth has been considerably stronger this year than the Treasury forecasts. Employment has grown well and unemployment is low. Tax revenues are well up, and the budget deficit was £50bn lower at the half year than forecast, and has beaten forecast a bit more since. The one piece of bad news is inflation is also well above the Bank of England’s 2% target, with prices surging further on the supply disruptions caused by the Russian war.
Looking forward the danger is higher prices coupled with the planned tax rises will cut real incomes too sharply, leading to a fall in effective demand and a slowing of the economy. Far from making it easier to get the deficit down more, this will get in the way of progress in reducing the amount of new borrowing by slowing tax revenues. The government therefore proposes to reverse the impact of the tax rises. It will cancel the National Insurance hike. It will remove VAT from domestic fuel and from green products that help people cut their energy bills. It will make a modest reduction in petrol and diesel duty. As costed by the Treasury this will cost £20bn of revenue forgone, under half the amount of the financial improvement so far this financial year. In practice there will be more revenues from more jobs and more activity as these policies limit the damage to growth and output that will otherwise occur.
The government will adopt and reinforce the Bank’s 2% inflation target as its own and will take actions to help expand UK domestic capacity in shortage areas where price pressures are most evident. The Bank created too much money for too long last year which helped fuel the inflation. They have now stopped this which will gradually assist in the process of getting inflation back down to more realistic levels. Inflation of 6-8% is corrosive and unhelpful to economic activity and prosperity. The UK needs to tackle more of its bottlenecks and understand the years of relying on cheap imports will no longer always be possible, as we see in the case of energy and Russian goods.
8 Comments
March 21, 2022
“What should the March statement say?”
“We will stop preparing the UK for global government”.
March 21, 2022
+ a great many
Hear, hear!!🤗
I bet they would not dare though!
March 21, 2022
Good morning.
Well they shpudl be after all the rises. Troble is, the government will see that is extra spending money and just waste it, as usual.
And what about local government ? As I mentioned yesterday, whilst my Council Tax bill is raised inline with the 2% target, the Mayor of London has decided he needs to raise his part fourfold. This on top of a 4.5% increase last year and extra money given to him from central government. And, he raised the Congestion Charge as well. Yet this government persists with this failed Blairite idea. Why ? I demand that there be a cap on ALL local government rises and that they be forced to make economies elsewhere. We are just rewarding failure.
We don’t need tinkering at the edges, we need root and branch reform.
March 21, 2022
Won’t cutting 5 % off energy bills prove difficult when government will have to seek permission from the EU to do this in NI?
March 21, 2022
Hmm, my comment disappeared when I clicked Post Comment. Oh well, it was a pointless diatribe. Nothing changes.
March 21, 2022
Ah, Sir J., if only what you write would be what Sunak says…
Instead it will be more ‘Net Zero’ La-la land verbiage, mixed in with a bit of ‘we don’t want to admit that circumstances have changed but we would lose face by changing’.
March 21, 2022
Sir John ….. it’s the hope that kills you.
This is a Socialist Government. All they know how to do is tax, borrow, print and squander.
March 21, 2022
If this government wants to be actually doing something really constructive and effective just deal with the elephant in the room. Waste, their and their departments waste. All the grandiose plans just continually add to its total as it is and never has been managed let alone addressed. The only people paying the price for failure is the taxpayers.