Taxes and sovereignty

When Parliament fell to debating various versions of a Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU some of us had no wish to enter binding arrangements with the EU that could continue to prevent us making sovereign decisions for ourselves through elections and Parliamentary votes. I along with 27 other Conservative MPs voted three times against Mrs May’s Withdrawal legislation because it did not restore full Parliamentary sovereignty. We tried to get her to insert a sovereignty override clause to reassure us that in the event of disputes with the EU we could legislate ourselves out of trouble, but she refused. Indeed her advisers said to put in such a clause would render the Agreement void as it undermined the rights of the EU built into it.
When we were asked to support Mr Johnson’s versions of the Agreement we again expressed misgivings about parts of it, particularly over fish and Northern Ireland. The government agreed to insert the all important sovereignty clause. It assured us the parts of the Agreement we did not like would be improved in the Future Trading Agreement, and were by any chance they to still fall short then we would have the ultimate lock of a proper sovereignty clause. It was on that basis the EU Withdrawal Act passed. It is important today to remind people just how comprehensive Clause 38, the sovereignty clause is. It leaves no one in any doubt Parliament is sovereign and can exercise its sovereignty as it wishes, whatever interpretation the EU may place on the ambiguous Withdrawal Agreement.
The immediate issue is VAT in Northern Ireland. I see no clause in the Protocol which says the UK Parliament cannot change taxes in Northern Ireland if it wishes. If government lawyers think there is some issue, then they should furnish the government with the draft clause for the VAT legislation which uses the sovereignty powers in Clause 38 to ensure the removal of VAT from NI transactions as well as GB transactions is legal.
Clause 38 of the Withdrawal Act:
Parliamentary sovereignty
(1)It is recognised that the Parliament of the United Kingdom is sovereign.
(2)In particular, its sovereignty subsists notwithstanding—
(a)directly applicable or directly effective EU law continuing to be recognised and available in domestic law by virtue of section 1A or 1B of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (savings of existing law for the implementation period),
(b)section 7A of that Act (other directly applicable or directly effective aspects of the withdrawal agreement),
(c)section 7B of that Act (deemed direct applicability or direct effect in relation to the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens’ rights agreement), and
(d)section 7C of that Act (interpretation of law relating to the withdrawal agreement (other than the implementation period), the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens’ rights agreement).
(3)Accordingly, nothing in this Act derogates from the sovereignty of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.
March 27, 2022
Good morning.
I am reminded of the Molotov – Von Ribbentrop agreement. You know the one ? The one that was supposed to be a ‘peace agreement’ between the Third Reich and the Soviet Union. It had a number of ‘secret clauses’, one being the partition of Poland. I wonder if there is a similar arrangement with the EU whereby we have secretly agreed cede NI to the EU. They did after all make it plain that that was the price for us wanting to be independent once more.
Just a thought 😉
March 27, 2022
Seems to be heading that way. Clearly there is no political will to take serious action on NI hence the resignation of Frost.
March 27, 2022
Indeed, one could be forgiven for thinking that the government is happy with the NIP. After all it gives the EU significant control over uk affairs.
The civil Serpents love this because it sits nicely with their wish to rejoin.
March 27, 2022
BTW, today wind is supplying 1.3gw for the seventh-day in a row.
How about bringing these stats to the floor of Parliament and ask how doubling the number of windmills will cover our needs when there is no wind.
March 27, 2022
Exactly.
So just 28 Conservative MPs voted against the appalling Theresa May proposed sell out to the EU. What an appalling and depressing reflection on the fake Conservative Party. Thank goodness we did not get that appalling deal rammed down the people’s throats by May. But then this appalling woman went on to give us the insanity of Net Zero – nodded through by MPs without even a vote. The Boris Deal is alas fairly appalling too.
It seems we will shortly get the full report on the dreadful maternity care given in Telford but actually by much of our dire NHS (Commissioned in 2016 so only 6 years so far). It has killed and maimed for life so many babies and mothers.
May’s and all those scientifically illiterate MPs who nodded Net Zero through will however kill hundreds of times more, destroy the UK economy and (what little is left of) the Conservative Party’s relative reputation for economic competence.
March 27, 2022
Depressingly I listened to a recent Choppers Politics Podcast with Tony Danker now D/G of the CBI. The foolish man came out with almost as much green and economic lunacy as the MP for Brighton Pavilion or Lord Debden/Gummer. None of these people needless to say seem to have any understanding of energy, engineering, science or climate. But then I assume loads of CBI members are getting fat on farming the government’s insane green crap grants for this bogus and fraudulent alarmist exaggeration.
March 27, 2022
So far there have been 3 noticeable effects of Brexit: 1) a marked souring of relations with certain friendly allied countries, in particular France and Ireland; 2) significant frictions on the Irish border, albeit clearly caused deliberately by the current Irish govt and the EU; 3) a marked deterioration in trade in goods with the EU, and some additional frictions and restrictions on travel. Again, probably exacerbated deliberately.
Set against that, happily the project fear forecasts of economic collapse have been proven to be nonsense. Our trade deals with non-EU countries are all rolled over and there are some new ones (though it will be years before they get implemented properly). We are no longer sending £12bn pa net to the EU.
So by all means let’s have another fight over VAT in NI if we think the law is on our side, and we think it is worthwhile. (the EU will presumably say you can pass whatever laws you like but we go to court if you breach an agreement. Let’s see where that takes us).
But if I was a Brexit supporting Conservative MP I would be be feeling a very great deal of pressure indeed to get the govt to deliver some of the upsides of Brexit claimed by the leave campaign. At least make a start. Blue passports and crowns on pints won’t be enough. If this isn’t possible with Boris Johnson then I suggest you get someone else.
If by the next election there’s little to show for Brexit but still the main problems with it, there will be a strong argument for re-joining the EEA. Starmer if he has any sense will be onto this and will put it in his manifesto, so a referendum isn’t needed.
Reply VAT cuts are some of the wins!
March 27, 2022
This is gibberish (and you know it). A country cannot impose its interpretation of an international Treaty on the other party to that Treaty. Your section 38 is meaningless – all it means is that the UK Parliament can pass laws which bind the UK (which has always been true, you don’t need section 38 for that), but those laws do not bind the EU. So the meaning of the Withdrawal Agreement will be decided by the processes in it (mainly arbitration, some role for the ECJ as far as Northern Ireland is concerned), not by the UK Parliamnent – the UK Parliament freely accepted those limits on its own role when it approved the Withdrawal Agreement (which, let’s remember, you and every other Conservative MP voted for in the Commons back in January 2020)
Reply No, we voted for Clause 38 as an express override of EU attempts to subvert our independence. That was the whole point of C 38.