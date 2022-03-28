President Biden’s gaffes

When President Trump was in office the U.K. media and some on this site sought to argue that most of what he said was unacceptable. Now we have President Biden making a string of dangerous gaffes in a series of worrying international conflicts these critics of the USA go quiet.
President Biden’s premature, sudden and ill judged withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was unhelpful. President Trump wanted to get the troops home but made it conditional, leaving him unable to withdraw before the election as he wished. Joe Biden did not bother about conditions and did not understand he was giving the country to the Taliban after 20 years of fighting them. He failed to consult allies. Once he had done it he threw away all the lives and treasure spent on trying to build an Afghan democracy.He also let the Presidents of China, Russia, North Korea and others think the West was weak, allowing them scope to plan power grabs of their own.
Tested in Taiwan he them misspoke in too tough a way. He invented a military guarantee of Taiwan’s independence which the US has never expressly granted. His staff rushed out a reiteration of the official policy of studied ambiguity. The US might go to war over Taiwan . The President accepted the correction.
Worse was to come over Ukraine. The President before Putin had crossed the borders with troops said his response would be more modest if any Russian incursion was limited. It seemed to give a green light to Russia grabbing more of the Donbas and may have egged Putin on with his military plans.
Now we have the President saying he wants regime change in Russia. Commentators and the public can wish that but if the President says it US resources have to be deployed to achieve it. His staff moved quickly to deny it is a US policy aim.
This is all unhelpful. Relations with countries like Russia, China and North Korea need consistent firmness from the leader of the free world. There must be no doubt what the rules are or where the red lines lie.
Disagreeable as he often was, the World was a safer place with President Trump.
If Trump was president pootin wouldn’t have invaded. It’s only because of sleepy Joe, s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that gave h the courage.
Newsflash today wind is its lowest ever producing 0.63% of demand .The Lord have mercy on us
I suspect you are right. Blair’s idiotic and failed wars plus sleepy Joe (and the UK’s) botched withdrawal from Afghanistan surely encouraged Putin with his appalling invasion.
Well we can all surely admire his general self-effacing modesty.
The Russian response to what President Biden said clearly took into account the current issues surrounding the US President. It was restrained and diplomatic. I think they are as aware the cognitive challenges the US President has as they are with that of our hen-pecked PM.
Last year I saw on an YT clip President Biden being asked a simple question by a journalist as he was entering a building. He stopped and turned to the journalist to answer the question. This was not the important bit, what was, was the reaction of those around the President, including Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. They looked very worried that the President was going to answer a question that was not scripted for him. Thankfully he did not say anything controversial and they visibly looked relieved.
What President Biden says is not the issue here. What is the issue and the question we must be asking is, who actually is in charge ?
The scripture says, ‘Let him without sin….etc’ Well, perhaps all our elected representatives (and their close family members), especially those in government, and members of the upper house, declare any and all contacts with sanctioned Russian oligarchs.
This should be done within the week, and mi5 notified to make any necessary inquiries. And while you’re at it, any member with close contacts with any Chinese PRC passport holder. Let’s see whose been a silly boy/girl.
President Biden is a Dem so of course can do no wrong. He is an appalling President and wholly unfit for office. He does not engage brain at all when he opens his mouth. There is much doubt too about his mental health. Other Western leaders, especially ours, are too weak to say anything against him.
That is what happens when the left is prepared to go to any lengths to get their man in office. Now electoral fraud is coming to light of serious large scale. Many Americans regret the election result.
From where does woke fascism derive its authority? This extremism that brought down Trump is destroying the western world
Of course the Democrat-friendly press is giving Biden a comfortable ride. But I don’t mind the US president saying he wants a change of leadership in the Kremlin. It surely can’t be a gaffe to say what’s been obvious anyway: the US is after regime change in Russia and that is why it’s doing what it’s doing. The Soviet Union was severely weakened by its war in Afghanistan, so it was reasonable to think that something similar would occur if Russia is drawn into an unwinnable war in Ukraine. Biden is telling Russia what to expect if it doesn’t find a way of getting out of the warzone. Endless guerilla war supplied and supported by the West, as in Syria, but this time on its frontiers. The calculation is that the Russian public will not stand for it.