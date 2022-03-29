Two written answers from the Department of Health and Social Care

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (119388):
Question :To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what estimate he has made of how many additional health professionals he needs to recruit to NHS England in 2022-23. (119388)
Tabled on: 07 February 2022
Answer:
Edward Argar:
The Department has made no specific estimate. In July 2021, the Department commissioned Health Education England to work with partners to review long term strategic trends for the health workforce and regulated professionals in the social care workforce. The Department has also recently commissioned NHS England to develop a workforce strategy which will set out its conclusions in due course.
The answer was submitted on 22 Mar 2022 at 11:16.
This is a strange reply. How can the NHS have put in a large demand for extra cash when it has no idea how many extra people it needs or wants? Wages and employment costs are its main item of spending.
How can it claim to have a serious working plan to get the waiting lists down if it is not recruiting a decent number of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to carry out the operations and treatments needed?
What do the senior managers administrators do that prevents them from knowing how many staff they need? What signal does it send to medical schools and potential students that the near monopoly employer still does not have a plan to recruit more staff?
The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (119392):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what forecast he has made for the likely increase in staff costs for 2022-23 for NHS England. (119392)
Tabled on: 07 February 2022
Answer:
Edward Argar:
A forecast has not yet been made. The Government is seeking pay recommendations from the independent Pay Review Bodies (PRBs) for most public sector workers not in multi-year pay and contract reform deals. Remit letters were issued to the PRBs in November 2021. As the PRBs are independent, the Government cannot pre-empt the recommendations, which we expect to receive in May 2022.
The answer was submitted on 22 Mar 2022 at 16:18.
This reply confirms that the NHS had not forecast the detailed spending needed to get waiting lists down when it was agreed to impose a tax and send that cash to the NHS. I find this surprising. Surely NHS managers need to know staff numbers and staff costs before submitting a bid for more money for waiting lists?
It seems to me that this government hasn’t a clue how much of anything is required to implement any of their pie in the sky policies. Why worry when there’s a never ending pot of money called the taxpayer? This government (can we call it that) is the most irresponible and useless bunch of idiots ever to grace parliament. The future of the UK is not looking good.
March 29, 2022
+1 FUS. I would go further and say the future of the UK is looking decidedly bad. It will probably still be an improvement for all the ‘uninvited guests’, but the quality of life for the majority is going downhill rapidly while we pay for the rest of the world to be ‘saved’.
March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
“the most irresponsible and useless bunch of idiots ever to grace parliament”
Idiocy or vested interests or even just corrupt self interest?
Quite some stiff competition here though – The Ted Heath (no loss of sovereignty common market without the people’s consent), Wilson and Mr (98% income tax/IMF) Denis Healey, John (ERM fiasco) Major still no apology from the pathetic man, War on a lie and botched devolution Blair, boom and mainly bust, save the world, pension thief – Gordon Brown, the appalling dishonesty of Theresa (cheat the voters of Brexit) May…
March 29, 2022
LL,
and yet all were democratically elected. What’s to be done when we, in the 21st Century, find ourselves governed by such as May and Johnson? We need a better system to find and encourage to run for election the best of us, not the ‘last one left standing’ or the jester who’s only in it for the beers and giggles.
March 29, 2022
NHS is clueless yet unconcerned about staff costs. They probably do not like to admit this but will carry on regardless unless a big scandal arises in the media.
NHS Management needs to be culled and replacement with a smaller number who are genuinely capable of doing the job.
March 29, 2022
And the ‘opposition’ parties peddling identical policies are worse. The illusion of choice in a pseudodemocracy.
March 29, 2022
What’s the vision of all these policies, what will we look like by the end of this parliament…..not what was envisaged by the electorate reading the Tory manifesto – apart from heading in a woke, green, socialist direction; I don’t know this governments vision
March 29, 2022
Indeed they are. It’s clear that our host has the same frustrations as the rest of us. Hence his questions that confirm THERE IS NO PLAN. Just window dressing. We need huge reform in our public services to remove the left wing pro EU, mass immigration climate change religion, pc/woke mob . It’s also time to call out the former conservative now Liberals, high spend and waste Tory’s. Incompetence doesn’t do them justice.
March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
Conservatives are very interested in power and in the trappings of power, but not in doing work.
Simply gaining an insight into what is happening in the complex real world requires work.
This country is in big trouble.
March 29, 2022
This is quite typical of the NHS .
They don’t make plans by analysing the situation/problem/ issue and calculating their needs.
They think of a number ( they only think in billions by the way ) and just mouth this
March 29, 2022
Such are state monopolies and free at the point of use (or more likely delay or non treatment) makes this even worse. The NHS have no need to serve and rely on paying patients they are just a nuisance. Far better to deter them as far as you can. If they die before getting their operation or are deterred from coming that saves the NHS money. Also free at the point of use kills nearly all competition.
Lots of private doctors now charging about £70 for a 15 minute appointment same day or next day despite the NHS being “free” as you often cannot get these “free” rationed and delayed appointments. Though then you cannot get NHS prescriptions so these usually cost you more too.
Can we have free and fair competition between state and private people where are the competition authorities. You have to pay four times over to go private once in taxes for others to use the NHS, then taxes on the extra you earn to pay you medical insurance, then you medical insurance bill and then 12% insurance premium on top. So most get Hobson’s choice of the NHS.
March 29, 2022
I notice that even if you have surgery which causes incontinence the NHS does not provide incontinence products, not even immediately after the surgery in the hospital. As far as I am concerned this is as basic as wound dressing. Yet they waste money on diversity officers, and rainbow paintings.
Absolute disgrace.
March 29, 2022
They do not care about patients as the patients do not pay. Best to deter them coming or delay them so that is what they do in general. Then they can spend more money on admin. salaries, gold plated pensions, settling the many legal claims, sorting out diversity and changing the names of the NHS trusts and their emblems every year or so.
March 29, 2022
It’s all about resources, money. Year on year they must bleat that they don’t have enough resources, money so Joe public can be fooled into blaming the government for delays and backlogs.
It’s time an independent auditor was appointed to oversee the waste and over staffing which is a feature of the NHS.
They could also report on the number of clinically obese that are employed.
March 29, 2022
Update, wind is supplying 1.17gw or 3.5% of demand.
March 29, 2022
And The Friends of the Earth have taken out full page adverts in the newspapers today, exhorting the PM to stop opening new oil and gas fields and, as well as home heat pumps etc, to invest in Wind and Solar farms.
Do these people ever analyse the consequences of the policies they demand be implemented?
March 29, 2022
The unionised public sector and especially education and NHS has the Tory party and its leaders by the balls and it will take (to waste) whatever cash amounts it likes from the taxpayer when it wants it. The NHS can block reforms and act without accountability knowing a neutered Tory party won’t stop them
The taxpayer is being openly abused by a Tory party who are electorally petrified of being seen to be on the wrong side of the NHS.
Thatcher didn’t gain power in 1979 by promising to spend more taxpayers money
As an aside. To see a Tory Minister doing the bidding of the RMT and the NEU is pathetic. The Tories have zero shame
March 29, 2022
Under Thatcher we had tax relief for company and private medical insurance plus no 12% IPT tax. This expanded the private sector, got more money into medical care overall and lightened the load on the NHS. Alas now it is now subject to tax, NI & IPT tax. Freedom, real choice and a level playing field is what is needed in Heathcare, Education, housing, broadcasting, dentistry… between state and private.
March 29, 2022
We need a new party to rid us of these 3 socialist ones. Split them down and beat them.
March 29, 2022
A Telegraph article from 28 March, ‘Rishi Sunak gets a slap for spending like Cecil B DeMille’, concludes:
“It was a low-tax slap caught on camera before a global audience of dozens. Later, the committee issued a statement:
“Westminster does not condone Thatcherism in any form.”
March 29, 2022
Spot on as ever Dom!
I still don’t really understand why they are so weak kneed.
Are they truly LibDems or cowards.
They can’t be bothered about elections cos they pursue the MOST unpopular policies.
March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
If there was ever confirmation needed that the whole of the Department of Health and Social Security are not fit for purpose the replies qualify for the gold and silver medals.
No wonder it is called a bottomless pit regarding public funding. Don’t know about another reorganisation more like demolish it and start again.
Printable words fail me. It needs sorting it cannot be allowed to continue in its present guise.
March 29, 2022
Totally agree – these (and other) Depts are administered by people who could not run a whelk stall.
March 29, 2022
Not just the NHS but also police, the judicial system, jails, defence procurement, border force, transport, the energy and business department, education, social services, the planning system, local authorities, the pensions systems, the FCA, the bank of England… spending nearly 50% of GDP and delivering back very little indeed of any real quality or value.
March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
Governments never give straight answers. They just waffle.
The truth is, we are in an almighty muddle here, due in part to uncontrolled immigration, and they don’t want the public to know how bad it is.
March 29, 2022
Ministers/politicians in general either say things so obviously true as to be not worth saying, or they waffle saying nothing at all or they say things that are (usually obviously) just blatant lies like “the climate emergency is the largest issue facing the world and renewables are the solution” “or we are cutting taxes when they are putting them up massively”. These lies are often just before elections or referenda also when trying to cover up gross state sector incompetence like Hillsborough, the very many appalling NHS scandals, the Grenfell Tower cladding & senior fire service incompetence, the blood transfusions scandal, police service incompetence…
March 29, 2022
Cheshire Girl
Well slap my bum. Who would ever have thought all these people coming in would have an impact on services?
You and I do as does a large proportion of the public. Sadly the vast majority of the parliament choose to ignore this fact.
Why they no think, let alone listen?
March 29, 2022
+1 Cheshire Girl.
Uncontrolled immigration = even scarcer housing, even scarcer NHS availability, even scarcer access to doctors/dentists/education, etc.
Uncontrolled immigration = MORE hotel rooms to be paid for, MORE pollution, more traffic on the roads, more demands for energy/food which equates to MORE imports and MORE dependency on hostile countries, etc.
WHY???? The UK is to be sacrificed on the altar of climate change (and political stupidity) in order to ‘save’ …. who exactly? Those hostile countries? The empire builders? The aggressive countries? The communist countries? Every country needs to be ‘saved’, except the UK, yes?
March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
Well, if you allow over 700,000 people in every year do they then wonder why there is insufficient health, housing, education and other public services for the indigenous population? We don’t have a housing crisis, we have a mass immigration crisis and a very incompetent Government. The boat people at £5 million a day to support when it would be cheaper to give them a one way plane ticket straight back to where they come from. If the law needs changing to facilitate this, CHANGE THE LAW and grow some courage to attack the left!
March 29, 2022
Indeed – but to not worry JR they will have plenty of diversity officers on circa £100K each it seems. Clearly the NHS managers think these are the most vital people to be recruited. We may only have half the doctors and nurses we need but at least we have hit our diversity targets. Of course if you have diversity target you cannot recruit the best at the same time. You either recruit the best for the jobs and get whatever diversity that results in or you recruit on diversity ground and get the lower quality that must mathematically result from this restriction.
Only about 50% of UK trained doctors start or stay with the NHS for long. Many just get better paid jobs outside medicine, others leave the country. This as the NHS treats many junior doctors very poorly indeed – both in terms of pay, proper specialist backup and training, the undue pressures placed on them and the blame they often receive (often quite wrongly too). This a particular problem at they often have large student debt for 5-6 years of degrees). A vast waste of very expensively trained doctors. The NHS also undercut UK doctors wages by bringing in cheaper often less well trained overseas doctors.
March 29, 2022
Seeing your first question, and the dreadful answer, my immediate thought was: ‘How can the NHS have put in a large demand for extra cash when it has no idea how many extra people it needs or wants?’ But I see that you got there first. Financial planning at Health is of the New Labour model – just tossing in large bundles of cash in an effort to impress voters.
My policy for May remains to spoil my ballot-paper. I won’t be alone in doing that. Johnson has to go!
March 29, 2022
The NHS demanded more money to help clear up the backlog the NHS created by effectively closing down the service” for two years.
All this disgraceful Government asked was “How much?” And then reached into OUR pockets yet again.
In a real Democracy, these charlatans would be ousted at the first possible opportunity the electorate got. Unfortunately, under our Shamocracy, the so-called alternative is even worse. And that’s all that might save them.
March 29, 2022
Until the general public are made aware of the black money hole that the NHS is, and the poor level of service it gives compared to other systems around Europe, then no politicians are going to be able to change much. They should have seen that the Covid/SAGE fiasco was another way the NHS management was manipulating support.
March 29, 2022
Sorry for the brevity and rudeness but it’s utter bollocks. Weak Ministers led by the nose by the NHS taking the public for fools yet again.
The fact that they are not embarrassed by such a ridiculous response says it all.
March 29, 2022
‘Surprising’ isn’t the word John. I know from extensive first hand experience that other government departments have to produce 95% accurate 10 year spending forecasts to even get a bid in front of the minister.
Unfortunately all these answers do is confirm about the NHS what most have us have known for years anyway.
March 29, 2022
And in other news the DT highlights the ridiculous posturing of the government and particularly Grant Shappless in relation to P and O. Misleading the public in as much as he had been made perfectly aware of the trouble the company was in advising them to take ‘whatever commercial decision that is needed’. When they did a sudden bout of amnesia affected him and he and Boris etc took the opportunity to deflect the narrative from the governments self created cost of living crisis.
The DT ends with the phrase we know so well. They are taking the public for fools.
March 29, 2022
Indeed.
Lewis Carroll yet again.
However, I bet the reason they don’t know numbers is because they are planning to give the NHS as we know it, the chop!
And greedy machinations have left us with few alternatives.
Open a totally unregulated health shop on every street corner…ten Bob a go.
Why not?
March 29, 2022
‘…develop a workforce strategy which will set out its conclusions in due course.’
So… when?
When is the commissioned report due? Who is responsible for holding the responder accountable for this meaningless response, and how?
Most of the official responses to questions you post on your blog would have resulted in some sharp words from the questioner had I provided them in a professional context.
‘Aaron, what are your project and resource financials for the budget discussion next month?’
‘I have no specific resource plan, and I am working on a project plan which will be delivered in due course’.
Ludicrous. My professional competency would be questioned, my suitability to deliver the work made suspect, and the chance of further work in peril.
Censure the responder who supplied this answer for incompetence. Insist on SMART responses (specific, measurable, actionable, realistic, time-bound).
How can you or any politician have any credibility holding the government and civil service to account if you let this utter rubbish pass as a response to an official question?
March 29, 2022
Good questions. It begs the question why do the NHS need so many managers when they don’t know the basic response to simple questions from JR? If the Minister accepts answers he or she is given from the NHS then they are as incompetent and should be sacked as well!
March 29, 2022
This goes back to a blog a few weeks ago , when JR gave the example of going shopping.
Instead of asking each NHS trust what is needed in the way of extra staffing, costing that and then deciding how much of that cost is feasible… they’ve just sat staring into space with no clue. Eventually, I suppose, they’ll hire more staff to sit and pluck a figure from the air. Sorry if that sounds cynical.
March 29, 2022
By now you should not be surprised. The NHS is no longer accountable to MPs and Parliament via ministers in charge. Instead ministers are accountable to the NHS for delivering obscene amounts of cash voted through by compliant MPs who should know that their place is not to ask obvious but embarrassing questions but to simply say Aye when more cash is demanded – with no questions asked.
March 29, 2022
I presume this is sarcasm. I find it unsurprising. Expecting forecasts of staff numbers and costs assumes the NHS is full of competent managers and administrators. As anyone with experience of the NHS knows, it is a shambolic money pit. I feel sorry for the nurses and doctors forced to work in such a poorly managed environment. It must be soul destroying to be committed to your work but have to work under a vast, useless, overpaid management.
March 29, 2022
Exactly the same could be said for the Home Office (probably most other Government departments) who in my experience are a bunch of know nothings working from home, doing nothing, on flexi time! How many lost foreign offenders haven’t been deported? Boat people never being deported. Not any use whatsoever to the public, so should be disbanded.
March 29, 2022
More evidence that this is the worst government and parliament in my lifetime.
March 29, 2022
Just another example of how far Governments have lost the plot over the years, because this is not new.
Raising taxes to gain extra money, with not a clue as to how it is going to be spent, or indeed how much value you are going to get from it.
Multiply that by all of the Departments, as the NHS cannot be the only one, and you begin to understand the extent of the seriousness of the problem .
Question is, who is going to get to grips with it, and when !
March 29, 2022
……………….Question is, who is going to get to grips with it, and when ……………..
No one will sort this as the current leader won’t let any of the “Spartan’s” anywhere near the levers of power. Only Net zero loons and supporters of mass immigration need apply!
March 29, 2022
It serves two purposes – first a vote winner (we are allocating more money to the NHS), and secondly to get the usual annual suspects effectively saying the NHS ‘will’ fail without more money when it clearly already has failed off the political agenda.
March 29, 2022
It may be difficult to foresee how many staff you’re going to need, when you are applying pressure on them to undergo a medical procedure many of them don’t want. They may also wish to leave rather than take part in a vaccination programme of children that is looking more and more dubious. If I were an employer, that sort of uncertainty about my staff would make my forward planning difficult.
March 29, 2022
Hmmmm. Consulting PRBs… doesn’t that mean that they’re planning to dole out the cash to existing staff?
March 29, 2022
To say the least — It goes well beyond incompetence and mismanagement.
So millions are going to be robbed with extra NHS taxes to support something that they cannot define, and seem to have no idea how the money will be spent, except on more management bureaucracy.
It would appear that apart from not being able to budget or make use of simple principles to make sure extra funds are targeted and spent wisely, HMG has reverted to full blown socialist economic methodology: THROW enough money in the general area of a problem and eventually it may go away.
I trust our host will keep badgering the ministers to inform us exactly what benefit, if any, we are getting from so much extra unnecessary taxation!
March 29, 2022
These answers to nicely focused questions prove everything that is wrong about the NHS and the management of wider government financing.
Blair and Brown comprehensively proved that just throwing money at the NHS without clear, measureable targets just does not work. They simply ended up with the highest paid doctors in Europe. Now a Faux-Conservative government is doing exactly the same, and the results will be just as disastrous.
While “Our NHS” remains the holier-than-though organisation that it is, things will never change. It needs to be taken out of the political arena and treated as the commercial service that it really is, albeit one that is. state owned.
March 29, 2022
“The Department has made no specific estimate.” Incompetent or what?
Also the words “in due course” do not give me any confidence. More likely a case of kicking the can down the road in the hope that they can avoid the issue. It is simply unacceptable that such people are able to access and squander taxpayers’ money.
March 29, 2022
Who needs Doctors? According to this clueless useless Government, employing Managers at £270,000 a pop will sort out all their problems. I can tell you John, morale has never been so low in the NHS. I would worry about keeping the doctors they’ve already got every bit as much as about recruiting new ones. Does this idiotic Government know how long it takes to train a Doctor yet so many are leaving the profession or thinking of leaving. One way to help keep newly recruited doctors if the dumbos in charge had a brain between them is to use some of the money to write off the £80,000 + debt they have accrued learning medicine and are now having to to pay off out of their meagre salaries. After all, they are happy to write off the debts of those who’ve done worthless degrees and are now working in the local Pizza Hut. 78% of student debt is written off by the Government, i.e. the taxpayer, for those who’ve done worthless degrees but not for the very professions the country needs. Instead of Sunak finding ever more ways to screw even more money out them re. Student debt, he should be trying to find ways to make the system fairer for those doing STEMM subjects and deter the worthless degrees. But Sunak and his master don’t do fair do they John?
We are being governed by donkeys and I apologise for insulting donkeys.
March 29, 2022
When I had to earn a living, giving answers like this to clients would have meant that within days, I wouldn’t have any. “I can’t be a**d” doesn’t get you any money, so why should NHS managers and civil servants get any?
March 29, 2022
Yesterday we learned how the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was unable to answer a question and today it is the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
The Treasury will not tell us the cost of BEIS’ Net Zero policy and the Home Office will not inform us of the cost of their policy to invite thousands of unidentified fighting men into the country by offering them 4 star accommodation, £40/week pocket money and the freedom to roam our streets.
The Civil Service are in control and not our elected representatives in Parliament and they are not prepared to answer any questions.
March 29, 2022
Sir John,
As we learn in today’s Telegraph that NHS trusts are asking male cancer patients and men undergoing X Rays whether they are pregnant, it begs the question of how much money and time is being wasted on such procedures being imposed on the NHS and patients.
I leave it to others to raise examples of other arcane NHS practices or indeed the motivation for their imposition.
This situation is incomprehensible to many constituents who struggle to even see a doctor and it remains to be seen whether there are any MPs brave enough to actually represent their constituents in Parliament by challenging this woke attack on the NHS.
March 29, 2022
The questions were addressed to the Secretary of State and his department – they are the people who should be working out future needs, not the NHS. Sajid Javid admitted last November that the government’s election promise to provide 6000 more GPs by 2025 is not going to be fulfilled. Meanwhile, nearly 800 medical graduates are currently on a reserve list for a place to start FY1 training, the highest number on record. The department for Health and Social Care is failing in its duty both to the NHS and to the wider Social Care systems. Ask any foster carer or anyone involved in the voluntary sector.
March 29, 2022
Ask, and ye shall receive. Always far more than needed and if there is anything left it can always be wasted elsewhere. The Tories will never refuse, Labour will never refuse and the remaining rabble will go along with it. After all, it is for a good cause, the NHS!
I am sure this will go on until the public sector and in particular, the NHS, brings the country down financially. The NHS must surely be the most powerful political influence in the country.
Tragically Sir John, with all your straightforward and well directed questions,you get the same fobb offs that the rest of us get.
March 29, 2022
Edward Argar should be ashamed of this answer. You asked a question about 2022-2023, not five years forward.
Staff planning is a strategic process written by HR teams, who seem now to be too worried about diversity instead of planning for what they require on the front line and hiring the right people. This department has had the extra money but they’ve done no planning for extra qualified staff? What? Or is this all going on pay increases for staff already in place?
March 29, 2022
Yesterday my wife attended a hospital for a precautionary eye scan and consultation. This time at this particular hospital it only took about 2 hours. There was no sign of staff shortage, only of staff abundance. At least the administration was somewhat better than another hospital`s eye department administration where (this was in pre-covid times) it was normal to have to wait many hours after the appointment time to be seen. These delays were clearly a case of maladministration not of staff shortages.
March 29, 2022
The Government has made nursing a much less attractive profession by:
1. Making nurses borrow money to pay for their own training.
2. Charging interest on those loans at rates linked to RPI, which is out of control. RPI is phased out as a measure for anything which is payable by the government but retained for student loans.
3. Restricting pay rises to well below the level of inflation so that pay gets steadily worse every year, and quickly worse this year.
4. Meddling with the pension schemes so that staff feel the need to leave in order to protect their entitlements.
4. Driving organisational reforms in the NHS which have made everything worse.