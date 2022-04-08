An energy strategy

There are some good developments as the government seeks to change energy policy. There is rightly much more attention to security of supply, and to the need to develop our own energy sources to eliminate reliance on imports. There is an understanding that for the next few years most UK people will have petrol or diesel cars and vans, and will heat their homes with gas or oil or solid fuel boilers. For the period of transition prior to many more people heating and travelling with electricity there needs to be a reliable supply of oil and gas at affordable prices. The strategy accepts that we need to use more of our own oil and gas from the North Sea. There is a review of onshore gas. The best answer to the issues that poses is to adopt a model which allows any community or landowner to say No to drilling, but to allow communities willing to see such developments a share of the turnover or profits or offer them free or discounted energy.
For the longer term the government favours a major commitment to nuclear. There has been a long history this century of PMs wanting more nuclear only to find it is watered down and delayed by a range of forces against. The best hope the government has of changing this is probably to back the development here of a suitable small modular reactor that can be produced at scale mainly in factories and assembled on site with suitable substantial concrete workings for containment. The UK could become an exporter of such technology to extend the production runs and lower average unit costs. There are sites around the country where larger nuclear stations are closing who might welcome a new replacement and would have some of the skilled people necessary to run it.
The government still favours more wind farms. It does now accept that these will not satisfy our demands for power on calm days or on days when the wind blows too strongly. It is therefore investigating ways of storing the power on windy days and nights to use on days of high demand and little wind. This is going to be necessary to keep the lights on. It also needs to account properly for the cost of the windfarms themselves and for any backup or storage needed to make them reliable for consumers.
Meanwhile the next few years whilst people still need plenty of fossil fuels for home heating and transport and industry remains fuelled by gas we are going to need more gas as a stop gap. The government needs to work closely with industry and grant the necessary permits in good time to help this endeavour.
April 8, 2022
Good morning.
Despite off-shoring most of our industry we are still consuming more as our population grows. We seem only to be able to tackle, or at least think, of supply and not demand. What little thinking is given over to demand usually comes in the form of metering and pricing. Or to put it another way, rationing. As people do not want smart meters, and pricing is becoming politically too sensitive, what other options does the government have in order to keep the lights on ? Not many as it really will not tackle many of the key issues facing us. It seems that government has to be brought, very reluctantly it seems, to the point of reality that many of us have long be espousing.
In short – What has taken government so long ?
April 8, 2022
There should be no more windmills
They are a complete waste of space and require 100% backup.
It is essential that we start fracking and the green blob must be treated as terrorists as that is what they are.
The majority of the population want cheap, reliable energy and won’t countenance a small bunch if Marxist idiots standing in the way.
Net zero must go. How about that for a slogan.
April 8, 2022
We demand the removal of progressive ideology from government decision making whose purpose is to politicise human life. So we see the politicisation of the way in which human beings interact with the natural world to justify State intervention and State control over a person’s economic life. That’s unacceptable. That’s called fascism or Marxism, take your pick of which evil you want but it all adds up to the same thing, totalitarianism
Energy output cannot be left to idiotic bureaucrats and ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians like Johnson and Starmer whose only interest is personal rather than nation
We need an independent body composed of people whose remit is the application of practical ideas to achieve national energy security. That means zero involvement from climate change Marxists and Green socialists who are using the issue of the natural resources and man’s interaction with the natural world as a political tool to further promote their ideological agenda rather than solve the practical problem of energy supply
Reply Not another quango. Trust the market more and rig it less
April 8, 2022
Please stop going on about a “transition” until there is a proven energy source to “transition” to.
Reply It is the government view we are in transition. I am telling them to understand the need this decade for fossil fuels.
April 8, 2022
‘The best answer to the issues that poses is to adopt a model which allows any community or landowner to say No to drilling, but to allow communities willing to see such developments a share of the turnover or profits or offer them free or discounted energy.’ Er, no. That’s just giving ‘communities’ the opportunity to be selfish and to hold developers to ransom. If fracking is safe- and I believe it is – then the matter should be between the land-owner, the developer and the state. And the benefit of cheaper gas should be available to all gas-bill payers and not just the selfish few.
P.S. I applaud the new-found commitment to nuclear-power. Start training the next generation of Homer Simpsons now.
April 8, 2022
Well done again Sir John to you and the sensible few who have succeeded in making possible a major change in policy. It is however, laughable that we have to wait yet another three months before a decision is made on fracking .
April 8, 2022
The “strategy” still seems to be to believe in 6 impossible things before breakfast. Net Zero by 2050 is still the aim, despite the fact it will make not a shred of difference to the global climate.
And the Government still seems determined to make most Brits colder, poorer, less mobile and with restricted lives so it can appease the Eco Loon lobby.
No vote from me.
April 8, 2022
Sir J, This sounded like a strategy without a plan.
Nuclear is probably the best (only) option in the UK if you rule out gas or tidal development. However the claim there will be 8 new stations by 2030 is a comment from someone living in la-la land. How long has Hinckley C taken?
As for more wind farms, ask the met office how often we get high pressure nil-wind periods? You could cover e North Sea in windmills and still be short of power. The evidence is clear here – wind power can not be relied upon.
April 8, 2022
Until the start of this year the blackcrap brigade didn’t think we needed any alternative to our increasing import of fuels and that fusion would save the day … in 30 years or so .. after they were gone .. at no cost to themselves. The were either ignorant or chose to ignore the clear signs over several years that we would have to change.
Either you think about and plan a transition or it will be forced upon you. In this case we would go from economic and secure access to energy to highly un-economic and unsecure even possibly zero access in the case of some sources.
What is clear is that the people tasked with planning for this country’s future are rubbish – civil servants and politicians. Energy, health, education, commerce, industry; it’s all the same – incompetence compounded by corruption and greed.