The cost of living and energy prices

Some have queried why Ministers have not been sharing tips to keep the energy bills down. I think they are wise not to. Someone on a six figure salary who can afford the price rise is not well placed to lecture others on how they might use less energy. There are plenty of experts who can help people see if they can manage their bills down a bit without going cold.
These experts and the industry backing energy efficiency measures can help all of us see if we can insulate our homes and improve our use pattern of energy to save energy or to save money on the bills. Anyone thinking of a heat pump will be told they first need to insulate their homes to high standards to get any such installation to work. Such high standards will cut the bills for a traditional gas boiler quite a lot.
More insulation comes at a cost. There are government schemes to help those on lower incomes with the initial cost. The pay back from tank and loft insulation can be quite fast. Improving or changing windows and walls is much dearer and more intrusive though it may make sense in the context of wider home improvements someone with a bit to spend can afford to undertake.
54 Comments
April 9, 2022
Just want to say that Johnson is claiming that Mrs T would have dealt with covid in exactly the same way.
Well..as far as I have read she WOULD NOT HAVE DONE. She was presented with a similar thing…AIDS …and she put a full stop to the hysteria.
So he just can not say that.
How dare he?
April 9, 2022
E h.
Exactly. How dare he use Mrs T to save his scaly skin.
April 9, 2022
Because he’s a liar?
Or possibly because he doesn’t know what a real Conservative is?
Or maybe he’s embarrassed about wrecking the economy and destroying millions of lives with no justification whatsoever?
April 9, 2022
Nothing embarrasses him, nor his sycophants, that is the problem.
April 9, 2022
Johnson sends another £100 million of taxpayers cash in weapons to Ukraine! Cost of living JR? He has wasted nearly £1 billion of taxes on a country that is not of any strategic interest to our country while inviting the nation to live here! Cost of living JR? Visa applications through the roof to keep your mass immigration policy going 7 dear the radar while boat people arrivals three times higher than last year put up at four star hotels, no cost of living crisis for these illegal criminals! No waiting times crisis on NHS funded by England’s taxpayers, that your party will not recognise let alone address the Lothian question after twelve years of promising to do so. No prescriptions charges for these people. Idiot Javid thinks it is morally right to provide a free world health service while allowing those English people who paid in to die on a waiting list of his. Cost of living is wrongly labelled, shambolic virtue signalling Tory policies are to blame for the way this country is run. Time for your party and govt to get out.
Why is he prolonging the misery of war and not reaching an agreement. He must know it is a war the Ukraine cannot win and must know the world will have to get along with Russia as much as we might dislike their way of life, like China, Saudi Arabia etc.
April 9, 2022
Mrs T had a Chemistry degree I believe. This would have equipped her to challenge SAGE in a rigorous way on their dodgy modelling in a way that a Classics graduate backed up by Arts graduate cabinet members, SPADS and Civil Servants were simply not equipped to. Their modelling was so bad that any scientifically trained person could see it irrespective of any epidemiology expertise.
Same with climate science of course.
April 9, 2022
HIV and Covid are transmitted in completely different ways. Airborne transmission is not an issue with HIV.
April 9, 2022
Latest wheeze from Carrie that car showrooms have to sell a fixed percentage of pure electric cars starting at 22% by 2024.
That’s a real vote winner together with carpeting rural areas in the Midlands with solar panels.
So Britain is to be the offloading hub for LNG to pipe to Europe.
That will be the same Europe that insists they have a veto on goods going to Northern Ireland.
I think there’s a prid quo Pro there somewhere and the voters won’t be happy seeing us helping out a nasty EU.
Wasn’t it Micron who was going to withhold power supplies to the UK.
April 9, 2022
Why push electric only cars? They create more CO2 compared to keeping an older smaller car. Plug in hybrids that just do say 30 miles in the urban areas on battery (but do not have the range limits, slow recharge times and huge expensive rapidly depreciating battery) make more sense in general. One EV battery is about 10 Hybrid batteries so rather cheaper and more flexible too.
Is this market rigging just a subsidy for Musk and his hugely overvalued car company?
April 9, 2022
Douglas Murray today:-
“Macron’s presidency has been a lamentable failure. Voters were promised a revolution. What they got was an arrogant government that has been incapable of achieving almost anything.”
Indeed let us hope the French ditch him for the sake of the French, Europeans and the British.
April 9, 2022
Toyota have suggested that they will pull out of the UK if electric only is enforced.
April 9, 2022
eea.europa.eu ‘Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities in the EU’ 01/09/2021 … sigh … sigh …
April 9, 2022
No, power supplies to Jersey, which is not in the UK, and is ruled by fanatics akin to the DUP.
April 9, 2022
Care to explain your ‘fanatics’ barb?
April 9, 2022
Wouldn’t you like us to have a large measure of control over the supply of gas to the continent?
April 9, 2022
Truth is …there aren’t really any tips worth following.
We are beyond that now.
Energy is just too expensive to use.
The cost has DOUBLED!
The best tip…turn everything off.
April 9, 2022
Our insulating attempts ( all done by professionals) have resulted in condensation and mould.
And to get any help with such measures I am certain that one has to be on benefits.
There’s no help for the middling sort of person.
We are the first to go!
April 9, 2022
E,
No, the best tip is vote Tories out. They have caused this situation while trying to lie and blame anything and everyone else.
I would rather vote Putin than Johnson.
April 9, 2022
Exactly…and wear more layers of clothing. I think people can work that out for themselves.
April 9, 2022
Everhopefull
The standing charge has doubled as well (more in some areas of the Country) so even if you turn it all off you still pay more !
April 9, 2022
Good morning.
The last people I would turn to for advice would the same 500 people who have gotten us into this mess and show no signs of releasing it and doing what is necessary to get us out.
Our latter day, Don Quixote is as bonkers over windmills as the fictional one.
April 9, 2022
The same MP people who just got a massive pay rise and perks only available to them! The same crowd who promised 12 years ago to disinfect Westminster but have now gone even further to cover up and refuse/fail to disclose wrong doing!! Their answer to institutional corruption, pay themselves more over a long period of time so people will not notice. But it failed to clean up the institutional corruption! I wonder why party gate was the norm at No.10! Rules for them rules for us, Behaviour!
April 9, 2022
A chancellor whose wife doesnt pay tax here and who loves Britain so much he has residence rights in America. A PM who belives the rules dont apply to him, only to little people. You are laughing in our faces now. British voters do not like that
April 9, 2022
I tend to think given the endless waste, incompetence, corruption and misdirection in the UK government it is everyone moral duty to legally minimise their tax bills but to use the money wisely. Not hard to do this better than the government does. His wife perhaps understands how inept the tax to death, borrow and piss down the drain man is as Chancellor.
The Tory on any questions yesterday said Sunak is good with money. Well good at trying to grab it off taxpayers perhaps. No one good with money would sanction HS2, eat out to help out, net zero, fund the NHS so incompetently, have taxes above the Laffer peak point and at the highest for 70+ years…
So his wife will doubtless now elect from this new tax year to pay taxes on her worldwide income and not pay the £30k NonDom tax. I assume she will perhaps now not draw the dividend income that way it might actually be that less tax is due. Or perhaps her advisors with have some other clever scheme. But longterm the UK is not a good place to live if you are worth ~ £200 million or even just £10 million. If Sunak were sensible it would make the UK so it actually was attractive to the rich and inward investment.
April 9, 2022
The tax rules are discriminatory. If you live here more than the statutory 6 months a year, surely pay tax on worldwide income regardless of nationality? Either that or nobody should pay tax on overseas income.
April 9, 2022
On the contrary. They love it! Look at how they stand for hours waving their little flags when anything ‘royal’ is going on. Look at how they vote! Out of touch, self serving, patronising and useless political parties – and people vote for them like lapdogs.
April 9, 2022
The PM exudes rules for them rules for you. Prepared to tell lies thinking people will accept he did not know, no one told him, he was not aware even though present!
He has allowed annexation N.Ireland but worried about Ukraine sovereignty! He has broken the act of union, created a border down the Irish Sea, goods checked from Great Britain to N.Ireland, N.Ireland protocol agreed without an argument, a murmur or shot being fired,
Let alone £100 million worth of weapons sent to help N.Ireland sovereignty. Johnson is a national disgrace.
April 9, 2022
Perhaps a better cost saving tip from the Chancellor would be his to avoid tax instead – a far more valuable tip than just energy.
April 9, 2022
What are you on about ? The Chancellors wife does pay tax here. And up until recently every single MP had the right to live and work in Germany. Why is the right to live and work in USA different ?
April 9, 2022
Government regulation enforced by Local Authorities prevents the less intrusive thinner methods of wall insulation. External thick foam board insulation is impractical for older terraced houses. Internal foam insulation requires 7 inches of space, reducing room size and means that fixtures, fittings and services have to be relocated. I used multifoil insulation with dual reflective cavities and halved my bills, but this had to be done DIY and without telling the town hall.
Government insists on work being done by licensed specialists. A simple effective specification and guide should be produced which any builder could follow and surveyor inspect. This would make the task much cheaper and faster.
April 9, 2022
What product did you use? How, exactly, did you install it? In the cavity? On the inside of the wall? Did you have to move sockets forward and radiators?
April 9, 2022
But why do the tories just keep on handing it to the opposition on a plate?
Why not be a bit careful regarding what the govt expects of the people and what it and its spouses do?
The govt after all is the only sector that actually WANTS a surveillance society.
We see them too!
Handing us like parcels over to the WHO and any globalist body that clicks its fingers.
Still threatening lockdowns.
Still paying out £££ millions for test and trace ( tracker dogs through the forest)
Still whacking it out for passports/ID/ whatever they call it …££££ millions….
April 9, 2022
Sir J, agree on the advice point. Look at the reaction to the OVO suggestion to ‘cuddle your pet’. and E.ON’s offer of free socks. Valid suggestions but not well received.
Simple steps to reduce power consumption are also worthy of promotion. Equally we could all cut food waste, reduce purchase of fashion items, live with an older mobile, etc. etc. Saving money and using fewer resources is possible for everyone. Who promotes that?
Of course such actions will cause problems for Sunak in our consumer driven economy.
April 9, 2022
Our local Co-Op has started recycling ‘soft plastic’ – crisp bags, pet food sachets, sweet wrappers, the plastic film on some food etc. We now have four bins in our kitchen for recycling (paper, card, plastics with the recycling logo on them) – food waste (in a compostable bag) – soft plastic (as above) – and rubbish.
We have rubbish collection once a fortnight. I noticed yesterday there was only one small bag of rubbish in the bin I put out. I hate to say it but we could easily cope with rubbish collection once a month. We do have kitchen waste every week though – it we could also cope easily with recycling collection once a month instead of once a fortnight.
I mention the forgoing not to give the council reasons to provide even less services but to point out most people are already ‘doing their bit’.
April 9, 2022
You say “More insulation comes at a cost. There are government schemes to help those on lower incomes with the initial cost. The pay back from tank and loft insulation can be quite fast.”
Well yes but if you cannot afford to heat the house or keep the hot water tank on insulation is rather pointless. For the poor they will need to concentrate on heat and insulation one small room and the really poor just body insulation. The pay back on other insulation after interest and depreciation can often be very many years or never. Plus you may not intent to stay in that property for more than a year or two.
April 9, 2022
Why is nothing being done about these anti oil people?
They don’t hobble shivering, emaciated, unshod and naked to demos so their objections do not stretch to actually giving up oil dependent goods.
But aren’t they breaking the law ( what’s that)?
Or are they best buddies with our govt?
Just wait until the govt tries to build mini nuclears. Lefties loathe nuclear.
April 9, 2022
Political activism in the UK as in the US (Antifa, BLM) is now ably assisted from within. These outriders or shock-troops have become part of the political system and do the bidding for certain issues (social, environmental, racial, gender, sexuality etc) of parties, organisations or politicians.
We are being played and being forced to pay for it through our taxes and many cannot see it
There are far too many Tory MPs who don’t wanna rock the boat which I understand but we’re being treated like fools and it seems no one gives a toss
April 9, 2022
Your reasons for voting for anything at all appear to be, above all, that these imaginary “lefties” of whom you fantasise would hate it.
It’s really very silly.
April 9, 2022
Why is nothing being done about them? Because their Daddy/sister-in-law/old school chum/golfing partner/bridge partner is a local magistrate, perhaps?
April 9, 2022
I see in the DT today that government is now thinking of imposing time-based energy prices, thus revealing the real reason for smart metering, whereby prices can be remotely changed without the used necessarily being aware. It is hinted also that government is considering making smart meters a legegql reality – i.e. you WILL have a smart meter, like it or not.
April 9, 2022
No one deliberately wastes resources more than government and the political State. The culture of government is built on the abuse of resources to finance its power. Therefore, If I need advice on how to make efficiencies I won’t be seeking out the advice of a civil servant or some other unionised grifter
I see Unite’s been raided by the Police. Just the tip of the iceberg.
April 9, 2022
Time to tackle the next looming crisis which will be food shortages. Fertiliser prices are increasing and supply is reducing which will damage crop yields together with output from Ukraine and Russia dwindling. This absurd policy of re-wilding and reducing livestock will make things much worse, together with mass house building on much of the best farmland. Strange how Biden and other countries are introducing similar policies. It’s as if these Globalists want riots in the streets. Time to call out this nonsense before it’s too late. People can only afford so much.
April 9, 2022
“Some have queried why Ministers have not been sharing tips to keep the energy bills down. I think they are wise not to.” They certainly are especially as they get tax free heating allowance for their second homes.
Simple, insulate your body not the house or heat just one room if you can afford to. Take a cold or tepid shower once a month needed or not. Electric blankets can be quite cheap to run – stay in bed longer or at the office/work longer perhaps. Shared bodily warmth too perhaps. Move to warmer climes perhaps.
Still Summer will be here soon.
April 9, 2022
Asking Ministers for advice on energy-saving-tips is just encouraging the Command and Control Society the Government is creating.
And since not one of them appears to have any understanding of the laws of physics or energy production; have no qualifications or experience in installing insulation and don’t have to worry about their energy bills because the taxpayer pays them, they are probably the least qualified people to consult.
Spouting hot air and dreaming up 6 impossible things before breakfast is not a strategy or energy-saving advice.
The time to consult them is next winter, when we have thousands of poor and/or elderly people dying of cold and/or malnutrition because they can’t afford to heat their homes AND eat a decent diet. But I expect when that happens they will all be “unavailable for comment.”
April 9, 2022
Would someone PLEASE explain why homes need to be insulated if the climate is going to WARM UP so much?????
April 9, 2022
Has Boris got beyond the ‘talking about energy’ yet? Has he actually progressed to ‘doing something about energy’? Maybe ‘more talking’ is required to ensure the ‘doing’ will inflict more deliberate damage on the UK and help Boris’s impress his buddies abroad.
Likewise with the generosity handed out to ‘uninvited guests’. Generosity that is denied to legal citizens and taxpayers of the UK.
April 9, 2022
+1 Shirley. His MPs in his party equally share the blame. They are intelligent and know what he is doing. They have a choice like us, vote him out.
It was on the cards for him to go before he confected the Ukraine war as UK point of interest to save his skin. Where was and is his diplomacy to find a quick solution to stop the war and suffering? The UK does not have the military might to stop Russia. What did his party and govt do when Russia mudered two people on our soil? Added up to a big nothing.
April 9, 2022
The biggest donor to Labour is Unite. Unite have just been raided by the police on suspicion of fraud and embezzlement. Why don’t the Tory party use this to attack Labour??????
Or maybe attack Labour on other issues of a more brutal nature. We know their history and they are open to attack across the board. Johnson attacked Starmer then apologised. Why apologise when it’s true?
The Tories are useless and complicit but Labour is a stain on humanity and an existential threat
April 9, 2022
Not only on 6 figure salaries but just received over a £2,000 pay rise, they get to stick their nice London apartments (even when they already own one), heating bills, council tax and travel to work costs on their expenses. How the other half lives eh? My son is a Junior Doctor in London and most of his meagre salary goes on these costs, no such help for front line workers in London. No wonder they’re so far removed from the worries of ordinary folk.
Like all good Socialist Governments, this Government likes to be seen to help the poor and like all Socialist Governments before them, they ignore the squeezed middle except to use them as cash cows.
April 9, 2022
I have lived through some bad ones but this is the worst Government and House of Commons in my lifetime.
April 9, 2022
“why Ministers have not been sharing tips to keep the energy bills down” because the earnings are not peanuts and most MPs prioritise claiming expenses rather than a focus on frugality and cutting your cloth etc unlike taxpayers.
This is why Marine Le Pen is back in the French Presidential race against Macron who tries to rationalise increased costs away.
April 9, 2022
My goodness. Your comments highlight the mess the government is in and their paucity, a sign of desperation. The best you can do is support for low income families ignoring the middle classes that pay for it. All are being hammered, your tax increases, your inflation, your interest rates and your energy costs.
Truly the policies of a socialist party.
Today I read another ‘secret’ cost added to cover the losses of the energy companies that failed primarily due to your energy cap that everyone warned about but you took a political not economic decision and your failure of regulation.
I now read Karteng , acknowledging that you will not be able to meet demand, is proposing to ration it through price variation justifying peak users should pay more. So families where parents come home from work, kids from school, are expected to ‘eat at midnight’ or ‘delay/not eat breakfast’ etc or pay extra.
This from a government of millionaires. Scraping the barrel is an understatement.
April 9, 2022
Advocating home insulation is a displacement activity, it will make not one jot of difference to the energy crisis. If we insulated every single home in Britain to the maximum (which is impossible of course) it would reduce UK’s overall energy consumption by 3%
Demand side fiddling won’t work, we need supply side changes, fracking, nukes etc.
April 9, 2022
And in other news we are now seeing shortages through another government failure you highlight regularly and receive anodyne say nothing responses from Ministers, food security.