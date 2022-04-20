One of the principal misunderstandings of the Treasury is embodied in their comment in the Spring Statement that “The Bank of England is responsible for controlling inflation”. It is a very worrying mistake. The public thinks the government is in overall charge of the economy including the need to control inflation. The main policy the Bank has pursued in recent years which has triggered the inflation is the policy of printing loads of pounds and buying up government debt with them to keep the interest rates very low. This policy has to be approved by the Chancellor of the Exchequer himself on advice from Treasury officials. The Treasury is part of the wider government which controls around 40% of the economy through public spending. Government gets to set the prices, charges and taxes to pay for most healthcare, education, policing, defence and a range of other services. How it does this will have a direct impact on inflation.
The Treasury needs to see the 2% inflation target as a serious requirement binding on itself as well as the Bank. It needs to work in conjunction with the Bank to achieve it. The Treasury should have objected to the scale of quantitative easing being proposed last year when it went on for too long. It was a good response in 2020 to counter some of the damage of lockdown. It now needs to avoid increasing taxes at exactly the point where the Bank is tightening money and where the gas and oil markets are imposing a huge levy on consumers which is akin to a big tax rise. The economy will go from fast and inflationary growth to slowdown as a result of these important changes of direction. There is no need to overdo applying the brakes after a period of speeding.
The Treasury still promotes the idea that the Bank – and the OBR – are independent and that this guarantees good outcomes. As we can see, they are currently allowing or producing a bad outcome on inflation, which is way higher than their forecasts of a year ago. If they are independent and responsible then we should be asking why the big mistakes? It is also a mistake that they are independent. The Bank requires support in the form of a Treasury guarantee of its bloated balance sheet and needs Treasury approval for its main money policy instruments. The OBR works just for the Treasury and clearly has a series of privileged conversations with Treasury officials before Budget leaving scope for each to influence the other as they work on their parallel documents to be published simultaneously.
61 Comments
April 20, 2022
The B of E biggest error is having Andrew Bailey as Governor.His track record is poor.
April 20, 2022
At the FCA Bailey gave us all one size fits all personal overdraft rates of circa 39.9%! Where is the fair competition reflecting actual risks in these rates? Effectively personal overdrafts are now banned for sensible borrowers banking insanity from the fool? The man is clearly not rational nor suitable to be a banker of any description. Carney was appalling too and he was at the BoE when the FCA were allowed to introduce this anti-competitive & damaging banking insanity.
April 20, 2022
The last time inflation was this high was the early 1980’s. This means that the majority of those in any office in government today, will not have experienced it nor know it’s effects and it’s solution. We are going to have to relearn why runaway inflation is so bad for society.
Do we have a financially literate manager running the nation ?
April 20, 2022
I think JR means the chancellor has responsibility who controls the inanimate Treasury actions. If JR can highlight the error the chancellor ought to as well and ought to correct the mistaken belief. If not the Chancellor accepts what is written to be correct. The Treasury is a reflection of the chancellor and a representation of the Chancellor and govt.’s policy. As Rees-Mogg once pointed out he did not blame Olly Robins for the Brexit approach Mrs May was in charge and holds responsibility. Same applies here. If Sunak is not happy with the Treasury he is in charge and has the power to change officials, subsidiary departments etc etc. moreover hold to account whoever writes public reports.
Presumably the chief secretary to the Treasury would pick up on these points as well. There are a few other MP appointees controlling activities of the Treasury as well.
April 20, 2022
The printing of money seems to be common to a lot of countries. Those who have researched The Big Reset see this to be deliberate.
Unless this can be changed nationally, it will continue until the economy, along with many others, collapse; at which point the digital banking and digital currency will be introduced. “As the only way to solve things.”
April 20, 2022
Sharon – Who do you think was supplying “the printed money”? Why are we all paying taxes? We have been fooled for decades but nothing can stop what is coming, Nothing.
April 20, 2022
If the response to the mess of 2008 had not been to print money ( and get addicted to the process) then we could not have had the ludicrous furlough payments.
The oh so independent B of E and the govt. should feel the pain of their actions.
As we ordinary folk are obliged to.
April 20, 2022
The Treasury and the BoE are like conjoined twins: separate, but indivisible. They are both responsible for creating the debt, the consequent inflation and the level of taxes which are now being imposed.
This is a socialist Government.
April 20, 2022
It certainly is very socialist but slightly less so than the dire Starmer/SNP alternative. Can we have the only climate realist, libertarian, small government pre-Carrie Boris back please?
April 20, 2022
The govt has the ability to change BOE, the way it reports and so forth or any other body or quango. I thought OBR and ONS were Govt. creations to deflect blame from govt.s and the Treasury. Unnecessary quangos to deceive the public attention away from policy/decision makers. Who appoints the governor?
April 20, 2022
Don’t forget that the BoE doesn’t just have an inflation target, it has a target to support Net Zero too. Raising interest rates fast would support both of these targets by ensuring people with mortgages have less money to spend on energy and everything else. The government are saying that would be a decision which is entirely up to the BoE because it is independent ?
April 20, 2022
Carney was very political, yet his term was extended by the Tory govt.
April 20, 2022
The treasury could have predicted that the net zero religion and our outsourcing of carbon production to other countries would massively impact supply and demand thus increasing prices.
Short sighted, superficial ostentation.
April 20, 2022
Indeed does not even save CO2 just exports it – not that that is actually needed anyway.
April 20, 2022
Economic and job destroying insanity too.
April 20, 2022
Sir John, Perhaps you would agree there is a relationship between inflation and borrowing levels? The cost of borrowing, as set by the BofE base rate, has been historically low since 2008 and has driven the wrong behaviours in government and consumers. Perhaps a base rate of 2-4% would control spending and inflation in the longer term?
Incidentally 2% inflation means the pound loses half it’s value every 20-ish years. Hardly the mark of a strong economy.
April 20, 2022
PeteB
Agreed, there was deemed to be little or no downside to borrowing vast sums of money, when it was cheap to do so.
Government also forgot to look at history when printing vast sums of money, which in the past has devalued the very money they were printing.
The people are now going to pay for these actions, with raising interest rates and prices, unfortunately for them taxes are rising as well as the very basics of living.
What a mess the Government has got us in !
The biggest problem, all of the other major parties wanted the financial party to continue !
April 20, 2022
At the long term trend growth rate of about 2.5% a year:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/04/16/why-dont-the-railways-want-our-business/#comment-1313553
the UK economy will grow by 64% over those 20 years, after adjusting for inflation.
That would be real growth of the economy, and surely it would be better to have that 2.5% a year real growth with 2% a year inflation than squeeze growth down for the sake of lower inflation.
April 20, 2022
@ PeteB – Actually every 34 years at 2% you perhaps need a new calculator as (0.98)^(34)=0.503 but we have more like 10% inflation for many people already – so then under six and a half years as (.9)^6.5=0.504.
Divide the inflation or return rate into 70 for a rough doubling or halving time.
April 20, 2022
The British Establishment, whose historical power and wealth stem from privileged title to real property, and whose interests have always been central to Conservative aims, have consistently benefited from real inflation to protect their position.
By real inflation I mean the erosion of the real value of money, that is, its ability to purchase real property.
If that were in the figures, then it would be plain for us all to see that it has far, far outstripped wage increases for decades now.
April 20, 2022
Yet there has been a huge increase in the numbers of ordinary people who have afforded to become property owners over the previous decades.
Which rather ruins your conspiracy theory about the British Establishment NHL
April 20, 2022
And they will rely on inflation to reduce the impact of soaring government debt repayments.
April 20, 2022
please detail your opinion of ‘Establishment’ – -it may differ from what many of us consider it.
April 20, 2022
I mean the real one, not Farage’s silly fiction. Look it up in wiki, say.
April 20, 2022
MT – If one names the ‘Establishment’ on this site it will not be published, however it starts at the very top.
April 20, 2022
+1 NLH
My own situation.
A young government security guard in London circa 1997 could afford to buy a house and raise a family in it without his wife going to work.
Fast forward to 2022 and not even a young doctor could dream of doing this.
April 20, 2022
Forward guidance eh?
They all spend too much time virtue signalling with flip charts and empire building.
And they all think they have the power of divination.
And they don’t!
Their hubris ruins lives.
April 20, 2022
E,
you might recall the principles/rules to follow before interest rates rise ,join the euro, ERM etc under Governor carney the rules kept on changing for interest rate rises so it did not happen. Same for chancellors rules etc.
How much did the Tory ERM fiasco cost us? Same for waster Johnson’s covid while he was pissing it up with his wife. Why did no MP ask why his wife was fined if Johnson claim to be at meetings etc applies. Was she invited to the govt. meetings as well? She was in the garden with baby at one of the alleged meetings. Why?
April 20, 2022
Excellent post, fully agreed. There seems to be a real lack of ministerial direction. As in other areas – covid lock-down, green gesture policies – the Country’s prospects are being hobbled by erroneous official groupthink.
April 20, 2022
+1
April 20, 2022
Freezing tax thresholds when inflation is at 8% is immoral.
Continuing to charge VAT @ 20% on petrol and diesel is bringing in so much additional tax that the fuel duty could be reduced.
Additional tax received from all sources (and the inflating away of debt) mean our government is better off than it planned to be. An immediate remove of VAT of energy would reduce inflation and be “progressive” as it would be of greater advantage to the poorest.
If inflation is running at 8% and public sector pay rises are kept below 5% then we could probably afford to reduce VAT to 17.5% to offset the additional tax that is being collected without effecting the income / expenditure balance.
There is huge potential to collect less tax as a percentage of total activity as a result of this (foreseeable) spike in inflation
April 20, 2022
We can see the Treasury manoeuvre to exercise power without responsibility but it will have to do a lot better to succeed in pinning the blame for the Sunak Slump on the Bank, will it not?
April 20, 2022
The simplest measures that could be taken to reduce inflation, improve the economy and raise living standards at a stroke is to abandon net zero and the insane climate change act then cut the size of government and taxes in half.
Toby Young’s DailySceptic today – “Inconvenient Flatlining of Global Temperatures Airbrushed From History by the Met Office”
April 20, 2022
Madeline Grant today – “We’re trapped in Tony Blair’s university nightmare
The 50 per cent target for higher education has been a disaster. Now the ex-PM wants to raise it further”
People are in large debt + high interest for largely useless degrees of no significant value and are then unable to afford (or even build) homes. The solution is paid on the job skill training with day release or night school. Soft loans for degrees should largely be scrapped for most subject outside Stem, medicine, dentistry. Certainly people with less than say three Cs at A level should not be offered them. They should resit & understand their A levels first or get a job.
April 20, 2022
Could not agree more, LL.
April 20, 2022
Lifelogic :
Agreed.
But the problem is that whoever we vote for the civil service always remains in power.
April 20, 2022
As I have said on here many times the BoE only has a 2% inflation target and has effectively only interest rates as a blunt tool to achieve this. However the Treasury shoots itself and the Government in the foot when it states that BoE is responsible for inflation control. Whatever the set up etc when you go round your constituency I bet very few complain to you about the Bank not controlling inflation! The buck stops nearer home.
April 20, 2022
“Reservists lined up to stop boat people” (The Sun.)
What does Mr Wallace mean by ‘stop’ ?
Even a one syllable word cannot be trusted from the mouth of a Tory. There are many parts of “stop” that are just not very clear.
Why the lies about Rawanda ? (A reciprocal arrangement by which we have to take Rawanda’s mentally ill refugees. Yet another Tory con trick.)
Why can’t the 80 seat Tory Government just do what it was elected to do ?
April 20, 2022
Why can’t they do what they were elected to do ? Good question. It is a puzzle. It is not even because they want to get re-elected because they go out of their way to implement policies – particularly economic ones – designed to appeal to people who will never vote for them anyway.
On Rwanda – is there anyone who thinks even a single migrant will be sent to Rwanda ? The legal and House of Lords challenges will take years to overcome.
April 20, 2022
It was under a Tory Government that bearded men ended up sitting next to our children in schools.
Partygate is just the latest in a long series of lies.
First they wanted to wait “The official investigation” then to wait “The police investigation” now that the fines are here with more to come it’s “Time to move on.”
Um. No. Not this time.
April 20, 2022
The pandering to those who will never vote for them puzzles me no end.
April 20, 2022
They need to be stopped and loaded into comfort of UK special ferries !
April 20, 2022
These are still not normal times and I don’t agree that the Treasury and Bank should necessarily stick to the normal 2% CPI inflation target. Outside the EU and the euro the government has complete flexibility to decide that our national interests would be better served by temporarily allowing higher inflation, rather than by in effect forcing the Bank to raise interest rates and thereby slow the post-pandemic recovery of the economy.
I would also suggest that the government and Parliament should look again at how the UK’s inflation target is defined; Gordon Brown ordered the change from our own RPI-X to the EU’s CPI to harmonise with the EU and prepare for the abolition of our national currency and its replacement by the EU’s currency, but that is no longer on the agenda for anybody other than a small minority of eurofanatics.
April 20, 2022
My major gripe with this government is they have not changed the things that needed correcting after years of socialist and EU rule.
When Boris got a big majority and took over from the feeble Cameron and May governments I was hopeful that many Conservative (sensible) policies would ensue.
Instead, we have an unholy mix of New Labour, EU and Green policies that are ruining the country. I don’t think Boris should resign over “partygate”, but his days are numbered and the Tories must prepare for a new leader and consign its Green policies in particular to the bin (not the recycling centre!).
April 20, 2022
But when inflation goes out of control it’s convenient to have sometimes to blame. Why does anyone think that politicians made the move in the first place?
The policy of hitting fossil fuel investment in the UK and US while increasing aid and solar and paying obscene subsidies, while picking fights with the main supplier of cheap has has caused shortage just when China was going for its dash for gas. As a result, inflation in energy is 400% and it’s all the fault of politicians acting without electoral support.
Johnson needs to go while there is an opportunity.
April 20, 2022
Wind and solar. Sorry I’m on an Amazon.
April 20, 2022
With so many organisations involved passing the buck is a default position.
April 20, 2022
Good morning Sir,
What we, the public need is honesty and above all, someone who knows what they are doing. One does not expect the blacksmith to drive the team of horses.
But one also must be honest, Ik ow Iam repeating myself but i feel that is what is missing most.
April 20, 2022
Off topic, to my great surprise CityAM has published a very sensible article about immigration:
https://www.cityam.com/salvage-rational-though-refugees-immigration-migrants-rwanda-patel/
“It’s time to salvage rational thought when we look at immigration plans for refugees”
However there is the problem that many of the more vocal advocates of unlimited and uncontrolled mass immigration are not driven by rational thought as much as by hatred for the indigenous population.
April 20, 2022
Irrespective of who is responsible for what, it is ridiculous, and possibly courting disaster, for interest rates to be at 0.75% when inflation is nudging 8%.
April 20, 2022
Britain is forecast to be lagging behind last in G7 next year as Sunak taxes bite growth as SJR warned they will.
April 20, 2022
Indeed bloated, wasteful, largely incompetent government, vast over taxation & over complex taxation, vast over regulation & misguided regulation, a deliberately devalued currency and large inflation and then the insanity of expensive intermittent energy and net zero on top. This exporting jobs and whole industries and making others struggle to compete amd freezing OAPs. Plus an NHS with vast waiting lists that fails millions and yet Boris & Sunak still expects some growth?
April 20, 2022
I guess it would be the right time for Sir John to produce his forecasts for the second half of 2022 and 2023.
April 20, 2022
Why is that everybody and his dog can see that Sunak’s action will depress the economy, but the government cannot? It is deliberate, to herd us back under EU control, and I fear it will be EU control …. without EU membership. They (the PTB) won’t allow the electorate a choice, ever again!
April 20, 2022
UK ret – Do you think the agenda/policies of G7 are in the people’s interest?
April 20, 2022
What government pressure can be put on Saudi Arabia to pump more oil in order to squeeze Pootin in Ukraine?
April 20, 2022
What this country and the world needs is currency that is beyond the control of government. That would prevent uncontrolled growth of government power, stop endless wars and make currency a store of value not a means to bribe the electorate and extract wealth from them at the same time.
April 20, 2022
Interesting piece. There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors in what the Treasury does, it needs a minister with better understanding of economics than Sunak has to manage it.
April 20, 2022
Off topic, some news from Moldova, which like the UK is not in the EU or the EEA:
https://www.moldpres.md/en/news/2022/04/20/22003019
“Customs Service urges exporters to apply mechanisms to facilitate international trade”
“According to the Customs Service, holding the certificate of Approved Exporter entitles the exporter to confirm the preferential origin of the exported goods by completing the declarations of origin on a commercial document, regardless of the value of the goods. The Approved Exporter Certificate shall be issued by the Customs Service free of charge and for an unlimited period.”
April 20, 2022
Lots of chatter on the left about the energy companies charging us a social levy to subsidise some of their customers. I can see this spreading into every area of commerce. Who is going to decide who gets the subsidy and who pays for it? Where is the arbitrary line going to be drawn?
April 20, 2022
Sadly JR, your government has no capacity to control inflation; because, it has no idea how a fiat currency economy can be operated to do such. It certainly doesn’t want the little people to ever discover how they are being screwed. I will reference the following knowing it will not get past moderation on this site, but it will on others. https://neweconomicperspectives.org/2012/01/mmp-blog-31-functional-finance-monetary.html