Trying to get some understanding of the slowdown

Last year economic policy was expansion minded. The Bank of England carried on printing lots of money and kept interest rates around zero. The Treasury decided they could live with a large deficit and allow more spending. No big tax rises were allowed. As expected the economy recovered quickly from the lockdowns.Inflation leapt up as the monetary stimulus was too big.
Some including the Treasury blame world energy prices for the inflation. This does not explain why Japan still has practically no inflation despite depending on imports of oil and gas. Nor does it explain high importing China’s low inflation. The U.K. has almost as much inflation as the USA and Euro area who printed even more money and kept rates lower for longer.
This year the Treasury has hiked taxes and the Bank has hiked interest rates whilst ending money printing. They have chosen to do this as energy and food led inflation is taking a huge lump out of people’s spending power, acting like a bumper tax rise. This means the economy will slow sharply.The Treasury and Bank have gone from being too lax to being too tough.
Taxing jobs through National Insurance rises is wrong. Hiking the company tax rate next year will deter investment. These policies will cripple growth and lead to a bigger budget deficit. You need growth to get the borrowing down. The government also needs better spending discipline .
35 Comments
April 25, 2022
Oh dear we are in a buggers middle.
April 25, 2022
Muddle
April 25, 2022
yep in the middle of a muddle.
April 25, 2022
Japan and China aren’t part of the great reset.
Their governments aren’t trying to bankrupt households so they can’t afford heating motoring or flying abroad for holidays.
There is nothing accidental or natural about what’s going on.
Maybe Putin has exposed the whole scam
April 25, 2022
I think, rather, that events have exposed Putin.
And it has been quite a shock for many.
April 25, 2022
Sir J. Seems to forget long term supply contracts at a fixed price.
Good heavens! Why didn’t WE think of that….. oh, government intervention again…
April 25, 2022
Re: Putin, ever since he stood up at a global meeting a few years ago and stated Russia wanted no part of the NWO, the west went back into ‘cold war’ overdrive and now everything is Russia’s fault.
I am not referring to the Ukraine, though the west are also not innocent in this. But appears to be a good excuse to punish Russia with sanctions.
April 25, 2022
Good morning.
The rise in corporation tax will not hit voters as most voters do not pay it. But other costs, especially food and energy will. Inflation is a creeping vine tax, designed to slowly imperceptibly destroy money and wealth by making things more expensive over time. All the time no one is calling for a reduction in government spending. The rapaciousness of the State shows no ends and will end up eating its own tail if not brought under control. Sadly, we have a PM who has no concept of the value of money and a Chancellor eager to please his master. And the Legislature does not give much hope. Too busy working out their pronounes and pontificating over Partygate.
April 25, 2022
Of course voters will pay the increase in corporation tax (which is being raised from 19% this year to 25% next year), who else will ?, companies will just pass it on in higher prices, lower wage rises, and lower dividends.
April 25, 2022
“ but who is advising them? Who are they listening to?” Vested interests, crooks or ignorant idiots it seems! Also the dire deluded “committee for climate change”.
April 25, 2022
We have lunatics running the asylum, believing they can “build back better” by destroying the economy, the country and its people.
April 25, 2022
You correctly say:- Taxing jobs through National Insurance rises is wrong. Hiking the company tax rate next year will deter investment. These policies will cripple growth and lead to a bigger budget deficit. You need growth to get the borrowing down. The government also needs better spending discipline .
I would add that these are also manifesto ratting tax and NI increases plus we have frozen allowances too. As to “better spending discipline” the government clearly have none. They spend a fortune on absurdities like net zero, EV subsidies, HS2, extended damaging lockdowns, civil servants doing nothing of value or of negative value, net damaging vaccines for the young and children, failure to control immigration and endless OTT regulation of everything.
On top of this we have the mad expensive renewable intermittent energy agenda – which Boris wrongly assures us will help keep energy prices down. So on this is the man deluded or just lying? Hard to believe Boris can really be so wrong on this issue. Is he just being ordered about by his wife or following the international agenda.
April 25, 2022
Nick Timothy today:- “Brexit was supposed to take back control of immigration. But it hasn’t
The new points-based system keeps numbers high. When the public realise, there will be trouble”
Well the government has clearly to have virtually open door legal immigration and this on top of the large illegal one.
He points out – “ Work permits were unlimited, and the definition of “skilled work” was watered down. The shortage-occupation list was extended to allow the recruitment of foreign workers in yet more trades. Employers were no longer compelled to seek workers from the resident population before recruiting from overseas. A salary threshold, supposedly set to ensure only high-skilled immigration, was set at £25,600 and for some workers only £20,400. Foreign students – whatever their qualification – were given the right to stay and work in Britain at the end of their courses.”
April 25, 2022
Deregulation also mean that if businesses want to import labour for whatever purpose, then that freedom for them should be as unfettered as possible.
Did you never think of that?
Do you not understand what Conservatism is?
April 25, 2022
I’ve been saying this from the start. This Government has no intention of cutting immigration. What freedom of movement did to the low paid workers this points system will do to the middle classes.
April 25, 2022
Well, visas and whisky are all we have to offer in any trade deals.
April 25, 2022
The government is an ass! Everywhere you look, they seem to do the wrong thing for our country.
OK, politicians and governments cannot be experts on everything, but who is advising them? Who are they listening to? Are they listening to people who do NOT have the interests of the UK at heart, or are the government disregarding good advice for some unknown (or known) reason?
This is NOT naivety. This is deliberate damage to our country. I am still convinced that nobody could be as foolish and foolhardy as our government, assuming they are of average intelligence. Why are they risking the future of our country?
This is not a recent event. This has been the pattern since we joined the Common Market. Our country gets knocked back every time in order to help other countries, of which the majority do NOT deserve our generosity. Add in the current trend for knocking the UK (particularly England) and our history at every opportunity, and it appears our own politicians may have decided that we (as a race and country) need to be punished, and possibly wiped out by means of mass immigration.
April 25, 2022
I wouldn’t expect a man who can’t control his own personal finances to be any better at controlling the nation’s economy. The local elections are going to be bloody. Johnson has to go, the second the results are in.
April 25, 2022
SW,
I agree Johnson has to go. However, the local election results may not be the trigger. He may survive those.
April 25, 2022
Name a replacement, of whom the Tories “new voters” have heard, and to whom they can relate in some way or other?
Go on…go on…go on…
April 25, 2022
Quite so. Recalling how hard it was to rid us of Mrs May, remember she WON one vote of (no)confidence, the only way is for the self-serving PCP membership to feel sufficient fear for their jobs. The right or wrongs or ‘crimes’ of Bunter are irrelevant. The voter needs to mobilise in all the Tory constituencies and make it abundantly clear.
I blame it on the Conservative Campaign HQ for it’s atrocious selection procedure. Bunter may be a colourful character, but suited to high office and national responsibility he is NOT.
April 25, 2022
Google next conservative leader betting odds on oddschecker and look at the top circa 20 people. Do you really think any of these would be better than Boris at the ballet box! It is a very depressing list. What is needed is the old Boris – the climate realist, small government, low tax, pre-Carrie Boris back! Labour/SNP are surely still unelectable – they would tax even more, have even more open door immigration and push expensive renewables even more too.
April 25, 2022
I share your concern, SJR, about the actions taken by the Treasury and the BoE, and like you I wonder why Parliament has not debated them. But I am not in a position to table a private member’s bill in the House of Commons, as an MP is.
I wish I could look forward to a vote of no confidence in the government’s economic policies, so ably critiqued by your recent posts on this site.
April 25, 2022
+1
April 25, 2022
Please tell us when a U.K. government displayed spending discipline, my feeling is probably never and in truth how much would be saved anyway. We have known for ever that budgets must be spent so no encouragement to save.
Has any government in recent memory had a current account surplus? Chancellor after Chancellor announces targets/rules etc then changes/pushes the date out as soon as they are not met. The Governor of the BOE had to write to Gordon Brown regularly about the inflation target. Totally meaningless.
As part of your series on the economy/inflation etc, Covid was a massive unforeseen disruption, I wonder what the overall cost to the economy was, what your financial modelling would have looked like without it and now, what the Treasury might do to ‘park it’ separately from the rest of our Gilt overdraft, ie some sort of fiscal sleight of hand to include ‘writing off’ the QE debt.
People who think cost can be simplistically instantly stripped out either operationally or politically from our economy are mistaken but we need a far greater and louder national debate about what might be done.
If the Treasury opened up more we may find that is happening but their ‘we know best’ attitude is neither helpful or democrat.
April 25, 2022
Well under Thatcher/Lawson spending did fall (as a share of GDP) from a peak of about 48% to under 39.2% in 1989-90. Alas we then got John Major and his appalling ERM disaster!
It should of course be more like 20%-25% of GDP were the economy run in the best interest of voters rather than those of the state sector!
April 25, 2022
All I can do is wish you and your fellow Tories good luck. You’ll need it.
April 25, 2022
I repeat: this is the worst Government and Parliament in my lifetime.
April 25, 2022
If the views expressed on this blog are widespread, and I think they are, it is a travesty that the MPs have not rid themselves (and us) of this troublesome leader. What does that tell us about the weakness of the typical MP?
April 25, 2022
The Conservative party’s main policy of recent years has been to introduce new barriers to free trade with our closest neighbours. You don’t need to be Einstein to understand why the economy is struggling
Reply The year we left the EU we had the fastest growth in the G7!
April 25, 2022
You could always try going after the billions lost to fraud. To quote Lord Agnew in his scathing resignation speech:
The Treasury has little interest in the consequences of fraud to our society.
The Government made “schoolboy errors” by giving loans to over 1,000 companies who were not trading when Covid struck.
When so little effort is put into countering fraud I assume that the Government has no interest in dealing with it.
April 25, 2022
So 41.5% of French voters are “FAAAAR right” fascists according to the BBC.
It certainly explains why dinghies aren’t going in the other direction.
(They say the same “FAAAAR right” of Tory back benchers, one of whom was a minister.)
Sir Kier Starmer is the rather more soothing “centre left”.
April 25, 2022
Off topic, apparently this chap writing in the Irish Times today learned little about our constitution during his time as ambassador here, as he questions Parliament’s authority to disapply the NI protocol.
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/bobby-mcdonagh-uk-reneging-on-protocol-would-further-unsettle-the-north-1.4860659
“Bobby McDonagh: UK reneging on protocol would further unsettle the North”
He reels off a whole series of potentially more or less disastrous consequences, but when he ends with:
“Finally, most importantly, it would further unsettle the delicate situation in Northern Ireland by moving the real and unavoidable challenges of dealing with the consequences of Brexit back to square one.”
then my reaction is:
“Good, that’s what we need to do, we need to go back and start again at the beginning, and this time avoid the bad mistakes made by both Theresa May and Boris Johnson, for their own differing reasons”.