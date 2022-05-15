Signing international Treaties

The U.K. has signed too many Treaties in my life so far. They seek to bind the country in for the long term. Where they succeed it offends one of our fundamental democratic principles that one Parliament cannot bind a successor. If a government signs up to a Treaty obligation which the Opposition disagrees with then it is particularly offensive as the incoming Government will find it difficult to disengage. I and my friends had two wins when both main parties wanted to sign the Maastricht Treaty. To secure it through Parliament the government had to gain the opt out from the single currency, the main point of the Treaty. It also secured an exit clause from the EU as a whole, which transformed our options and outlook.
Other Treaties do not offer such good opt outs or fail to include an exit clause. They become ways of freezing policy on an issue to the global consensus at the time of their making which may prove wrong or damaging. I do not think it would be a good idea to sign a binding Treaty designed by the World Health Organisation based on the current level of pandemic knowledge. We should learn from their data and experience and incorporate their best ideas in our future health management but not bind ourselves in.
All Treaties are in practice subject to revision or termination if all the signatories come to agree they are outdated or wrong. Some Treaties are necessary to settle a peace. These should not be disrupted by a losing combatant when they get stronger, but may need UN or other external guarantors. Treaties about everything from the environment to health usually go too far in crimping democracy. Sign too many and swathes of self government are constrained or prevented, or a future government has to exit them or amend unilaterally how to interpret them.
May 15, 2022
To conquer a nation one does not need to resort to arms, one needs friends (fifth columnists) in the right places and patience. This is how both the EU and the CCP work as opposed to the old methods that the USA and USSR / Russia employ. Far less bloodier and ultimately, far more successful because by the time you have realised what has happened and try to do something about it, it is usually too late – Witness BREXIT.
We have fifth columnists both in Parliament and the Civil Service and other institutions such as education plus, various NGO’s, fake charities and pressure groups. We also have a media, led by Auntie, that will promote and perpetuate falsehoods (Climate Change) to reinforce a narrative.
It seems that, with the right tactics, the pen indeed is mightier than the sword.
May 15, 2022
I have just watched the latest episode of Harry’s Farm on YT. Towards the end he gives his views on food prices and DEFRA’s Re-wilding program. Some of his neighbours have taken up on this madcap scheme and have left they land to grow fallow. He believes that this is a mistake as this land could be better used to grow food and help keep prices down. What is the Secretary of State responsible for this doing to reverse this policy and, what is it prepared to do to help both pig and chicken farmers who face bankruptcy ? Previous governments have found vast amounts of money for the EU, banks, PPE and to bribe people to stay stay at home and do nothing, it can find the cash to keep people fed.
This issue is more serious that what is going on in Ukraine or elsewhere !
May 15, 2022
Signing treaties removes Parliament from making decisions. That’s why they do it.
We are stuck with umanrites which are a detriment to the UK population.
We have the dreaded NIP which Bozo blusters but does nothing.
I think JRM should be tasked with unwinding some of the more damaging ones.
May 15, 2022
I am coming to that conclusion too. Many UK politicians still prefer being under EU rule, as opposed to a democratic sovereign UK and they still hamper progress on Brexit and give the EU priority. The EU made the decisions for them, the EU did the work, and the EU took the blame. If they can’t make the effort to put the UK and the electorates decisions first, then they shouldn’t even be UK politicians.
May 15, 2022
The country is suffering from too many treaties and laws that have been passed over the years as you have highlighted your concerns in today’s post.
What makes it so sad if not frightening is that some of the agreements the country was signed upto are now restricting taking actions that are causing serious problems which are affecting everybody in the country.
Politicians are afraid to question the need, practicalities, necessity of still being restricted by all these treaties and laws.
You are a lone voice for the those that fully understand the need for continual improvement in everything we do but sadly the qualities of the new generation of MPs leave a lot to be desired. One could argue it is the fault of the hierarchy and Central Offices that one would assume should be constantly highering the bar so we get those with the vision, experience and bloody mindness to see where and what is needed and get it done
May 15, 2022
War Treaties are only honoured if there is a good chance of winning otherwise wise they would be called War Crimes.
May 15, 2022
Constraining future governments in this way is indeed a perversion of democracy. Many of our present problems are due to treaties signed many years ago.
May 15, 2022
Everyone I know have big concerns over the WHO treaty. Yet we seem to have a PM who can’t see the wood for rhe trees and has indicated he is in agreement with the WHO. Is it that with all the fall out from the pandemic signing such a treaty ensures the blame is someone else’s fault?
May 15, 2022
I’m very pleased to read, Sir John, that you have reservations about the UK signing the legally binding WHO Pandemic Treaty. It is widely recognised that the WHO is in the pocket of the CCP and works hand in the glove with a certain Bill Gates. For the UK to sign away our right to make decisions for our country would be totally egregious. For those who are unclear what the implications of this treaty are, Neil Oliver has given a very clear explanation on GB News (readily available on various platforms). He describes this treaty as ‘the greatest power grab any of us has seen in our lifetime’ and on this he is totally correct. Under no circumstances must we sign up to this. I hope Sir John will express his concerns at the highest level but in the meantime we can email the Prime Minister to let him know our views.
May 15, 2022
Speak to Ms Truss. Selling out British farmers to get a deal with Australia as she desperately runs around the world with her pen at the ready, trying to convince the U.K. electorate that this government is taking advantage of post Brexit freedoms.
However as we know, it is not. Just like the waste and inefficiency in the civil service that the general public has known about and endured for umpteen years, it is only now desperately talking up taking action, albeit still all talk, because it is in trouble in the polls.
And in other news the ST has a story about a person looking to install a heat pump finding out that it would cost up to £30 k because the whole central heating system needing replacing, especially fitting larger radiators with some rooms too small to take them. Add larger pipes and the subsequent re dec, I have wooden floors so underfloor heating to be added, we are getting up to £ 50k as has been quoted before.
The government is either lying about the cost or is in La La land.