The EU never gives up power easily

I am disappointed but not surprised that the EU is still trying to impede and damage Brexit. There is not a shred of democracy in them as they look at several strategies to undermine the clearly expressed wishes of UK electors to be self governing again.
Their preferred route is to try to turn the ambiguous and scarcely agreed Northern Irish Protocol into a device to keep the whole of the UK under EU rules and regulations. They forget their signature to Clause 13.8 of the Protocol which makes clear it can be clarified, superseded or dropped. That was put in there because the Protocol as drafted is contradictory and did not represent a final settlement of the issues it tried to cover. They want to bury Clause 16 which allows the UK to make unilateral changes to enforce the parts of the Protocol the EU does not like – the measures to prevent diversion of GB trade and the measures to ensure the freedom of the UK internal market including NI. The EU refuses to adopt any negotiating mandate which could produce an answer or compromise. Instead they deliver idle threats and seem to delight in the damage they have done to Northern Ireland politics and the Good Friday Agreement. The UK has tabled proposals which protect the EU’s single market, their alleged worry, whilst restoring UK trade to NI. The EU refuses to budge.
The EU sought to disrupt the UK’s independent vaccine policy when early investment and great research reached a good answer. They regularly threaten retaliation if we adopt any policy that they do not like which deviates from EU practice. They have allies and friends in the UK civil service and on the Opposition benches in Parliament who are looking for ways to thwart the government when it wants to change regulations, remove taxes or make other changes that could help UK prosperity and growth. The Treasury fights against any proposed VAT cut and delights in accepting the very dubious EU view that we could not cut VAT in Northern Ireland. All the time we were in the EU we were allowed to set different VAT impositions from the Republic and to fix different excise arrangements. The sums owing were not settled at a border post but by electronic transfers away from the borders.
The EU’s little helpers try to stop any repeal or amendment of EU laws and would like to smuggle some of the latest efforts of the EU legislative machine into UK law by arguing they are necessary or desirable in their own right. The EU doubtless want to invent a new circle of EU control for states falling short of being full members, or it may just wish to lock the UK back in via an Association Agreement.
Ministers who want to get on with improving the UK economy tell me they encounter plenty of official resistance as they seek to amend and repeal. They need to overrule and get on with it. The pro EU forces say we have to accept when we leave there will be downsides, and accept we need to follow EU rules to trade with them. I say there can be plenty of upsides if we cut free properly. You can always trade with them as many other countries do that are not members, through the World Trade Organisation’s most favoured nations rules. There is so much to win if we get on with setting our own laws and taxes. It is a strange institution that shows more flexibility towards Mr Putin over buying and paying for Russian gas than it does to the UK, a friend and ally, over internal trade within our own country.
100 Comments
June 1, 2022
[…] Read more about The EU never gives up power easily […]
June 1, 2022
Good morning.
The EU is just defending its position which I can understand. When Parliament created the, Benn Act and effectively made it illegal for us to Leave the EU without a so called ‘Deal’, they knew that our negotiating position was ruined. We could no longer walk away and had to take what was offered. This in my view was treachery on the part of our MP’s.
We are now faced with trying to clear up a mess Parliament has created. I mentioned yesterday that asking those who created such a mess to clear it up is a mistake and, it seems that despite all that our kind host says, nothing is going to change. Which maybe a small mercy given past record.
Nail. Head. Hit !
And for EU, read France and Germany.
Can’t see how. Unless it requires a change in the law or some agreement. The problem is, the UK, without democratic approval, has signed up to so much nonsense and will soon sign up to the WHO Treaty, that Ministers and Parliament can no longer function. The Civil Service have made damned well sure that we are tied up in various Gordian Knots of international treaties, agreements and regulations. Alas we have at the helm a lazy, vainglorious, deceitful liar who is only too happy to ruin all and sundry if he does not have his way.
We need to sort out the way we are governed first because that I believe is where all our ills start.
June 1, 2022
Very accurate comment Mark B. Sadly.
June 1, 2022
Excellent comment which hits the proverbial nail with a resounding thwack.
June 1, 2022
The whe partygate is intended to depose Bozo and get a rejoiner PM and they may well succeed.
Until we ditch the NIP we will never advance
June 1, 2022
I see from BBC Newsnight last night that the front-runners to challenge our dear leader are all ‘remainers’…out of the frying pan into the fire
June 1, 2022
After a few days of wind supplying up to 40% of demand today it’s back at 0.81gw on a quiet half term day.
Still no decision on fracking or the Cumbrian coal mine
Rishi has successfully headed off more North Sea exploration with his windfall tax.
Net Zero ploughs on regardless. Governments own advisers talking of power rationing next winter.
June 1, 2022
Midday and it’s down to 0.56gw. You couldn’t make it up.
June 1, 2022
Yes agree – many remainers have become re-joiners and deposing Boris Johnson has always been their ambition as a first step to re-joining. They are prepared to play a long game. The MPs favourite to succeed is a remainer !
June 1, 2022
I don’t give a monkey’s about Partygate (the evil was *imposing* the restrictions, not breaking them), but until we ditch Bozo the Traitor we will never ditch the NI Protocol.
Bozo has done NOTHING right. He’s failed on Brexit, Northern Ireland, immigration, energy, inflation, the economy, taxes, industry, farming, fishing, manufacturing … everything!
‘Good riddance to bad rubbish’, as my dear old nan used to say.
June 1, 2022
+1
Agree 100%
Apparently that treaty was blocked by some African nations at Davos yesterday.
I bet it will rear its ugly head again but somewhat scuppered at the mo.
Some countries at least seem to have their heads screwed on!
June 1, 2022
Treaties seem to be the only thing this disrespectful govt respects.
All other codes and agreements can be thrown to the wind.
Democratic decisions….ministerial codes….petitions….clapping in parliament…observing the law….telling the truth…looking after the people properly…taking proper care of children…defending OUR borders…..what a list!
Yet show the govt an avenue to give away a bit more of what is OURS and it’s there….like a rat up a drainpipe.
June 1, 2022
As SirJ would say ”we don’t believe them” and I’d suggest ‘respect’ them anymore
June 1, 2022
I’m sure it will. I suspect the African nations which blocked it see a wonderful opportunity to increase the “financial aid” they will be given providing they support it.
June 1, 2022
If govt is so keen on flouting parliamentary protocol/rules then let the MPs get up and give Africa a round of applause.
Oh dear…what a conundrum!
June 1, 2022
DAVOS worryingly quite this year…normally the media is all over them
June 1, 2022
Johnson plans to reduce civil service numbers by 20%. He can eliminate any resistance to Brexit policies if he wanted.
June 1, 2022
Another betrayal of our sovereignty and democracy:
“The Government has responded to the petition you signed – “Do not sign any WHO Pandemic Treaty unless it is approved via public referendum”.
To protect lives, the economy and future generations from future pandemics, the UK government supports a new legally-binding instrument to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. COVID-19 has demonstrated that no-one is safe until we are all safe, and that effective global cooperation is needed to better protect the UK and other countries around the world from the detrimental health, social and economic impacts of pandemics and other health threats. The UK supports a new international legally-binding instrument as part of a cooperative and comprehensive approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
So our Government thinks it’s OK to sign an internationally legally binding treaty giving control of future health decisions over to a very dubious organisation, led by someone with accusations of corruption and crimes against humanity against him, without even asking the British people? This treaty sets out a level playing field in the provision of health for the whole world’s population and we are expected to pay for it.
Our Government is an utter disgrace.
June 1, 2022
Fully agreed Mark, only a fool would try and negotiate with both of their hands tied behind their back and that’s what our wonderful Parliament did for the UK.
Although, Mrs May with her Lancaster House & Florence speeches “no one will be worse off and no one will be better off” was on a hiding to nothing right from the beginning. And subsequently Mr Johnson was no better with his border down the Irish sea…
June 1, 2022
Not for the first time, Botswana is showing us all the way:
“The African region shares the view that the process should not be fast tracked…,” Moses Keetile, deputy permanent secretary in Botswana’s health ministry, told the assembly on Tuesday on behalf of the Africa region.
(Reuters)
June 1, 2022
You say “The EU is just defending its position” well perhaps the EU elite’s position but they are not acting in the interests of the people of the EU though. It is a profoundly anti-democratic organisation.
June 1, 2022
+1
The EU is using covid and a ramped up war with Russia to foist the dreadful, fatal greencr*p agenda on the peoples of Europe.
( And Johnson following meekly/ or with an eye to the main chance… on behind)
If there were any true democracies decisions like greencr*p imposition and impoverishment would be taken DEMOCRATICALLY.
We know what the democratic answer would be…and so crucially…does the elite!
Dig coal. Start fracking. Make gas.
Let’s have “ Made in England/Britain” stamped on the back of every consumer item again!
June 1, 2022
Even now many remainer Conservative MPs are actively trying to organise an EU remainer coup against Boris and the voters. I am no great fan of the new socialist, green crap pushing, expensive unreliable energy Boris but he is the best chance we have of avoiding a Labour/SNP disaster.
June 1, 2022
Lets call those conservatives MPs out for what they are….traitors against the people, against the referendum and against democracy. Didn’t Boris make MPs pledge loyalty towards brexit (or something like that) and the last election
June 1, 2022
conservatives for europe – https://www.conservativegroupforeurope.org.uk/about
June 1, 2022
Talking about energy, have you noticed how much cheaper the price of domestic natural gas and electricity is in France?
June 1, 2022
The opinion polls start to suggest otherwise. It feels like Major in ’95 to me.
June 1, 2022
Again ! Where is you EVIDENCE ?!?!?!
Or are you just following the herd / flock ?
June 1, 2022
‘’Tobias Ellwood MP wants us to rejoin the EU single market’’ order order
June 1, 2022
Matt Ridley is surely right today in the Telegraph as usual:- The UK faces blackouts thanks to Putin’s war on shale. Fracking was wrongly demonised by an unholy alliance of the Kremlin and green activists
But HSBC are surely wrong:- “HSBC is offering its UK workers the chance to lease Teslas in an attempt to encourage them to cut their travel emissions”. It might work financially due to biased company car tax rules and the misguided government car market rigging rules – but keeping you old ICU car will cause less CO2 as building a new EV and its short lived battery causes loads of CO2 emissions. Also we have no spare low CO2 electricity to charge then with anyway.
A new electric car cost between £1 per mile and about £2 per mile too just in finance costs and depreciation – this even before electricity, insurance and running cost. Keeping your old car more like £35p a mile all in and about half of that is taxation.
June 1, 2022
A united Ireland has always been a dream for many in Washington. On that basis alone it will happen and the UK will become no more than a page in history. When Scotland departs the union and they will GB will become England and Wales. At that point England should declare independence and let Wales stand on its own two feet. England should then reform like never before. Full on private, min public sector
I don’t recall an EU rep being involved in the negotiations during the GFA though I did see one of the Kennedy clan (with Adams and McGuinness) who as we all know have always despised the UK.
It’s game over for the UK.
June 1, 2022
Wrong Dom! You seem to forget the majority of those living in Northern Ireland. There will never be a united Ireland in our lifetime and hopefully never ever.
Question 1 Why are our politicians bothered about the eu single market, not our problem, they can protect it from within their territory !
Question 2 why are we negotiating, has no person it government the guts to tell them its all over – get lost!
My loyalist forefathers are turning in their graves at the cowardly performance of the Conservative and Unionist party they were members of!
Its now obvious the foreigners are not for NEGOTIATING so tell them times up we are gone!
June 1, 2022
I agree that Brexit will lead to the break up of the UK. It is one of the key reasons I voted Remain
June 1, 2022
Sir John, the tone of your comments has (to anyone who has followed your Diary and your work for many years) become noticeably and unusually tense, impatient and angry – if I were one of the Prime Minister’s advisors, I would be getting VERY worried.
Anyone who has ever had any kind of political dealings with Mr Johnson, as I have, would know that the man just might be OK used as a figurehead while under very tight control, but definitely not as a Minister or Prime Minister.
It really is ‘falling on sword’ time.
June 1, 2022
I have to agree SM. It sounds as though Sir John is just as demoralised as we are. Yes, there are many problems in the world that are difficult to overcome but let’s face it, there are just as many home grown ones where the answer is staring ministers in the face but they seem incapable of legislating to make things better. In fact it seems like they actually want to see the UK fail when Joe Public knows we can be a great nation once again. Whoever you speak to they want the government to grow some and get things done so that we function as a real sovereign nation and not the EUs puppet. I can’t really name anything that this government has achieved other than a complete arse of a Brexit deal and gay marriage. Sir John abd indeed many contributors here put forward such great ideas bit they are ignored. No wonder people are losing interest in politics and decide that doing something is a waste of time but no worse than doing nothing which is what our MP’S seem to be doing.
June 1, 2022
+many
Interesting past involvement 🌸
To get rid of Johnson now might, pundits say, be electoral suicide ( meanwhile that is committed every day…but ok yes, accepted).
But WHY does no one do a Ratty and Mole on him?
A controlled ( as you say) Johnson might just get us through all this.
June 1, 2022
SM
I agree, especially when it comes the Chancellor who, our kind host does not have many glowing words, and quite rightly I aver.
June 1, 2022
A PM is really a figurehead position – it would be nice if he has a working compass provided by a JR type though. If he goes the alternatives are all rather worse even more full of green crap and almost all socialist EUphiles. Dire people like Jeremy Hunt whose main talent was elegantly apologising for the many appalling NHS errors and negligence over his 6 years as Sec. – it is even worse now.
June 1, 2022
The extent to which membership of the EU has debauched our governing class and democracy is very worrying.
June 1, 2022
On the plus side, we can but hope to repair the damage whilst, those still part of the Stupid Club descend into ruin and chaos.
June 1, 2022
For a a long time now, I have felt that our very own government takes no notice whatsoever of the wishes of the electorate.
Remember what it did to us.
Reflect on what it is doing now.
Look at the state of what was once our country.
EU, U.K. govt. peas in a pod.
June 1, 2022
+1. Much like Orwells 1984 was meant as a warning, not a guide. The same should be applied to the EU. They are a warning of the consequences (for the masses), and definitely not something to be copied!
I can see why politicians may want to emulate the EU, as it gives them unlimited power and money, but they are supposed to represent their constituents, not themselves! Unfortunately, democracy doesn’t work when political candidates are allowed to lie to, and deceive, the electorate with impunity, and gain votes in a fraudulent way. Why is this allowed? Is it a case of political parties protecting their dishonest politicians, because the party is more important than honesty, or the electorate?
June 1, 2022
Spot On
June 1, 2022
Of course they don’t. Under the UK’s FPTP voting system, they don’t need to. If you’re not a swing voter in a marginal constituency, you’re not relevant to whether they’re in power or not, so you can be safely ignored.
June 1, 2022
Sir J,
Policy, and discipline of the Civil Service, comes from the top; don’t complain of inaction when there is no leadership for it.
June 1, 2022
+1
June 1, 2022
It’s all very well blaming the EU. What about our government?
How long have they been saying they are going to do something about the Northern Ireland Protocol?
All talk, no action.
They simply lack the will and the drive to deliver what was promised to voters. That’s if they ever had any intention of doing so in the first place.
June 1, 2022
Our dear leader signed the TCA, the WA, the NIP, the policy of Net-Zero, the Tax hike and signed off the our continued involvement in many EU and UN institutions
June 1, 2022
The EU has plenty of little helpers in the CON Party as well: many in the House of Frauds and a lot in the Commons.
The NI Protocol is the consequence of Remainers’ perfidy. Johnson should never have signed it in the first place and should have scrapped it last winter, as Lord Frost advised before walking away in disgust. Instead the coward is allowing the EU to use it to control the UK and throws Brexit supporters a scrap by announcing we may get Imperial measures restored.
The Remainers are now rallying to rid us of Johnson and to be honest I don’t give a stuff. He’s been absolutely useless when it comes to Brexit and his other policies (Net Zero, Covid, economic) have been absolutely destructive.
We’ll get a CON Remainer foisted on us who will attempt to get us back into the Single Market/Customs Union. And that, in turn, will provoke Nigel’s return to the fray ….. which is what this country REALLY needs.
June 1, 2022
Hear hear to that Donna. He was brilliant on GB News last night highlighting the fact that the energy crisis is down to the political parties and the fiasco of illegal immigration. Like him or loathe him he speaks in a no nonsense way and is truthful.
June 1, 2022
Indeed but it will mean we have to suffer the dire prospect of Starmer/Sturgeon another Scottish referendum, a voting age of 16 or less and other gerrymandering perhaps. Perhaps never to see a sensible right of centre government ever again. Who in England want to have Sturgeon lording it over them?
June 1, 2022
“Who in England wants to have Sturgeon lording it over them.” Well Michael Gove for one, pretty important don’t you think, he turned the proposal for English Votes for English National issues over and kicked it out (an English parliament if you like without all the extra costs that the other devolved regions have with yet another layer of politicians), we asked for EVEN, we thought we were going to get it, we were betrayed. The mainly English conservative party turned tail on it.
English graduate taxes for English kids only.
English prescription charges for England only.
English social care penalties for anyone that had the audacity to buy their own home.
John the last thing your block of English MPs should push for is EVEN. Otherwise we are trapped treated much worse than the minority regions.
June 1, 2022
There you go again, making things up.
It is more likely that if a GE where held today and Labour won but failed to get a majority, they would more likely team up with the LibDems than anyone else even if it were still a minority government.#
Starmer or any politician would NOT want the breakup of the UK as their legacy.
Can’t you see that ?!?!
What nonsense !
June 1, 2022
A clear article Sir John spelling out what many had been saying of the EU for donkey’s years, hence the wish to leave.
It isn’t just the opposition or civil service who seem determined to keep us shackled at all costs but many within your own party.
As for the EU not having a shred of democracy to its name well quite so, but then I have come to the opinion that we have only a thin veneer of it here and that is peeling away by the day.
It doesn’t matter how you dress up laws to be for our own good, community cohesion/health/hurtful words etc we are being bludgeoned into silence on many important issues.
Isn’t the reason we ended up where we are with EU because of slight of hand from the political class in the first place? It’s just for trade, no need to worry.
I wager we are signed up to many more treaties and pacts that are less than the benign easy to rid ourselves of agreements when they become a drain, that they are touted to be.
There goes another layer of our so called democracy and taking back control of ourselves.
With a system so full of those on the globalists train, it seems naive to expect anything other than brutal determination by them to keep us tied up to and into everything going.
June 1, 2022
The response to EU bullying has been very week to non existant. The fault lies in leadership, or should I say, the complete lack of leadership.
Sorry Sir John but under the present boss, how can we expect more. Unfortunately, the aspiring candidates are all so Europhile that there is little hope of us ever properly leaving the EU or invoking Clause 16. A good leader would sack civil servants that work actively to prevent the right outcome for the UK.
June 1, 2022
BOF,
Agreed.
June 1, 2022
BOF :
I completely agree.
June 1, 2022
Yes the EU’s behaviour in relation to NI is a disgrace. Nor should we take the slightest notice of US Democrat politicians, who side with Irish nationalists to try to undermine the standing of NI in the U.K.
But – there is only any point in taking the robust line you suggest, which will result in further frictions and disruptions, unless the U.K. govt are prepared to be equally robust in taking advantage of the potential freedoms of Brexit. If they aren’t, a quiet life as a sort of EEA-type EU satellite is the better option. No point having one without the other. We see no sign at all of such an approach by Boris Johnson’s govt.
June 1, 2022
Richard,
Boris does not want to queer the pitch with his potential future benefactors.
June 1, 2022
Sir John,
Did not your party promise to get Brexit done, to take back control of our borders, our laws and our money? Did not the electorate give your party a large majority in parliament so that you could do that? So, if now we are still in any way subject to the EU and to the ECHR, is it not because our government has failed to do that which it promised and for which it was elected?
June 1, 2022
Walt, +1.
Sir John, when will you be reoccupying the Rhineland?
June 1, 2022
Walt. Take back control? It seems everyone is controlling the UK except those that we voted to do so.
June 1, 2022
Walt,
True.
June 1, 2022
Santa’s little helpers on this side of the channel have aided and abetted Blofield and friends from the start. Power was taken by stealth from the offset…
You are right, the EU are not democratic. They are just power grabbers. And hypocritics.
Johnson just needs to grab the mettle and trigger article 16, or rip it up altogether.
June 1, 2022
Here we go again! Brexit is going disastrously badly but if course it’s never the Brexiters’ fault! John, we have left the EU. If you’re not happy with the current state of the UK, you need to look a lot closer to home than Brussels for the reasons
June 1, 2022
The solution is in our own hands John, but the government does not have the backbone to use it !
June 1, 2022
Brexiters 2016 – the EU needs us a lot more than we need them, we’ll get a great deal!
Brexiters 2022 – the EU is so much stronger than us, we’ve got a terrible deal, it’s not fair
June 1, 2022
Sir John, you write ‘friends And allies’. I think I can see your problem.
JF
June 1, 2022
One of the best posts I have seen here for a long time. I agree with every word and sentiment.
Until the Civil Service is purged of Remainers at the top, nothing of any substance will get done.
But, my concern over our future outside the EU is growing. In Parliament, every other party is intent on rejoining the EU. While Labour can no longer win a General Election on its own, even if it has far fewer seats than the Conservatives after the next election, it will attempt to assemble a grubby coalition with the LibDims and the SNP to take over the country and take us back in. I am sure that this is what Remainers in the Civil Service are actively working towards.
Without an English Parliament, the idea of England being governed by any political combination including the SNP would be profoundly undemocratic and fills me with horror.
June 1, 2022
Please don’t blame the EU you need to look much closer to home. The EU is only behaving as I always expected it would. It’s a controlling bully and will do its utmost to damage the UK to deter other countries from leaving. What is unforgivable is the gutless response from our Government to the NIP. The British public will not forgive this betrayal and Boris aided by Rishi seems intent on destroying our country. Everything they introduce only adds to the damage they are inflicting on us.
June 1, 2022
The impression that was too often given was that Brexit just had to be done, so the country could be reunited and move on. This was unsettling at the time, but there was absolutely no alternative. We were stuck with a more or less remain Parliament, Civil Service, Judges, Media, and a string of remain leadership candidates, and someone, just one person, was actually undertaking to get us out.
The antics of the Traitors’ Parliament of 2017-19 then prevented that from happening cleanly, and here we are, distracted since by floods, plague, and war, still intricately tied to the EU because of its many agents here. Capsizing the Conservative and Unionist boat now isn’t going to help us. The idea of cobbling together an alternative government from various disunited little Brexit parties who have no seats is crying for the moon. Letting in a Starmer/Sturgeon coalition to foist PR on us and break up the Union seems to entice some of these Brexiteers, but how would they ever form a government after that? It would be one long EU dominated coalition. Without FPTP we would never have had the referendum, nor would it have been acted on.
June 1, 2022
It is not difficult to find examples of why we consider the EU to represent the dark side of empire building! But as a newly liberated nation with our own considerable resources (despite the best efforts of Boris to squander them) it is in our own gift to terminate the current “deal” and to move on. We have seen already that the fears of the remainers were unfounded, and provided we are able to weed out the backstabbers in Whitehall I see no reason for us to continue the charade that is the post brexit deal
June 1, 2022
Sir JR
We are getting very emotional about the so-called undemocratic EU again and talking about all the advantages for us without identifying them of Brexit.
Saying the EU is more flexible with Putin than with us is just over the top
June 1, 2022
Creation of the Euro, with the UK correctly refusing to abandon Sterling in favour of the EU’s Mickey Mouse currency and one-size-fits-all interest rates, has set the scene for the current situation.
When seeking to keep us “in” the EU, Cameron proposed a two-tier union. The Eurozone countries, effectively run by France and Germany, would be the core EU. The outer tier of non-Eurozone would be led by the UK. Merkel/Hollande refused to support it and offered Cameron mere scraps to offer a highly sceptical British public …. who saw through the sham and voted to leave.
A couple of weeks ago Macron revised Cameron’s plan, proposing an EU of “rings” which he said would accommodate the UK and the likes of Ukraine (and possibly Turkey which will never get full membership). And that is roughly when the real putsch against Johnson started.
It looks to me like the pro-EU Senior Civil Service and Parliamentary Remainers are “open” to accepting Cameron/Macron’s proposal and see an opportunity to depose Johnson and impose it on the country. Which means we would become the satrapy Treason May had planned for us.
Johnson could have prevented this by scrapping the NI Protocol and delivering the real Brexit he promised in December, before Lord Frost walked. He’s now left it too late and it looks like we will be dragged into the outer tier of the EU.
June 1, 2022
Where is Nigel when you need him
June 1, 2022
The EU is behaving in the way it does, opposing the UK and punishing us, because it knows it can get away with it. There is no strength on our side.
Ministers do not tackle internal resistance to change, partly because they don’t wish to, but principally because they know they will get no support from Boris.
Boris avoids conflict because he does not understand the issues and has no courage and no principles.
Why does he run away from the NI protocol problem for example. This is one of his main betrayals. His promises were deceits.
Why is he still in post?
June 1, 2022
Essentially John, what your government us saying us that it’s impossible to be a truly sovereign nation answerable to no one but ourselves. You know…..like all those other countries that manage.
June 1, 2022
The whole of the Western World is in political and cultural shambles from one degree to another.
That’s because we’ve ditched our traditional Judaeo-Christian / Greco-Roman heritage for the brave new world of today (a kind of hardcore, ‘tough-guy’ (bravado more like), grab-profits-as-quickly-as-you- can economy on the one hand and a liberal, wet socialism on the other – instead of having a strong, healthy Conservatism based on the philosophy of someone such as Edmund Burke that covers not just the economy but also Culture and Civilisation in general and a sense of work ethic, personal responsibility, and love for family and country).
June 1, 2022
Also, if you think things are bad here in UK and Europe, just look at Jordan Peterson’s recent assessment of politics in Canada. It’s utterly depressing. Complete lack of proper leadership. Same for the USA: both Democrats AND Republicans in recent years. And similar for throughout the Western world. Due to a collapse in following the values of our Judaeo-Christian and the best of our Greco-Roman heritage.
Solution: to return to our Judaeo-Christian and best of our Greco-Roman heritage. No amount of clever economic policy or shenanigans will get us out of this mess.
June 1, 2022
The EU is a muddle of what each different bunch of their members wants.
Instead of struggling to inveigle the EU, or find some convoluted solution that suits every one of them, we should sort out and control ourselves properly first. Only then are we able to exert power and influence to pursue our own freedom and interests.
Treasury officials are employees, and should do as their leader instructs or be penalised for insubordination. Solution: Replace the present bozo heading the Treasury.
Change our own laws enabling us to pursue the shortest path to best. Similarly, if reverting to WTO rules is better on balance than tolerating all the nuisances the EU drags along, that clean break adds to our freedom & higher values.
Radicals might propose deporting hardened criminals to Rwanda with a Remainer under each arm, but at least they would be in a warm environment and in a place that encourages higher standards, free from EU indoctrination.
June 1, 2022
Even I can hardly believe this – for years the EU has approved seed potatoes grown in Scotland, but now suddenly they could pose some kind of serious threat and must be kept out of the EU Single Market.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/brexit-potato-seed-shortage-ireland-b2091107.html
“‘There’s no quick fix’: Brexit could spark potato shortage in Ireland, experts warn”
“Brexit could lead to a significant shortage of potatoes for Irish consumers by 2023, experts have warned.
Prior to the UK’s departure from the EU, the majority of potato seed used by Irish farmers for varieties such as Kerr Pinks, Golden Wonders and British Queens had been imported from Scotland.
But under post-Brexit rules and following the UK’s departure from the single market, exports of seed potatoes – those not consumed but used to plant other potatoes – from Scotland to Ireland are no longer allowed.”
The heading and the first sentence need to be corrected, replacing “Brexit” with “EU stupidity”.
June 1, 2022
Denis, this is EXACTLY what Boris and the Brexiters voted for. We Remainers said this is a TERRIBLE deal but you insisted on it. Own the mess you have created
June 1, 2022
Unfortunately our media outlets are Remainers to the core, so every headline says that all these petty problems are the fault of Brexit when, in reality, they are caused by the Brussels apparatchik’s determination to impose endless punishment at every turn on the UK just for having the nerve to leave.
Nobody, particularly in Brussels, remembers that Article 8, paragraph 1, of their own Lisbon Treaty says very clearly :
“The Union shall develop a special relationship with neighbouring countries, aiming to establish an area of prosperity and good neighbourliness, founded on the values of the Union and characterised by close and peaceful relations based on cooperation.”
They are collectively breaking this Article at every turn and our government should be being reminded them of it frequently. Why is this never stated ???
June 1, 2022
drip, drip, drip
no retaliation
are there other markets for these seed potatoes, does England buy the seed potatoes from Scotland?
Cut imports from Ireland in retaliation and stop this bullying.
June 1, 2022
Well Tobias Ellwood has disclosed the true intention of their get Boris out campaign ‘to begin a campaign to get Britain back into the free market. all the problems of inflation, cost of living, the Irish Protocol, exports and business investments would be solved by “rejoining the EU single market” he claims.
They need us back in paying all the big bills from September 2022 when our divorce contributions drop away with no say as always. Fees, fines more tolls and taxes. Inflation in the EU is over 10%. I’ve never had an issue with migration and people migrating to work and not claim benefits, I just believe no-one should be able to claim British benefits unless they have lived here sixteen years. They should not be able to get housing benefit to jump the queue of the patiently queueing Brits, many of those waiting have had their families split up because Mum is better off as a single parent and can finally get cheap housing, leaving the man sofa surfing or back at their parents.
June 1, 2022
And our Government stand by and just allow this to happen with no response, pathetic, gutless and clueless.
How much longer will this farce with Northern Ireland be allowed to continue JR.
June 1, 2022
The sole purpose of the EU is to make its politicians very powerful and very rich. That is why many politicians want to join. Freed of irritating voters, with a tame court available to stamp “LEGAL” on whatever you decide to do and many organisations willing to aid and abet you. Want more tax? Get sell by and eat by dates put on everything! Watch the VAT roll in! Political heaven!
Ordinary people recognise that and see no reason to stay in its money making confines. Politicians, on the other hand, are attracted like bees to nectar and are desperate to get in on the act. Expecting them to free us is a faint hope.
June 1, 2022
A lot of the problems and continued issues are related to the weak deals we negotiated and the fact that we are still associate members of many of the EU institutions. We’ve allowed the situation whereby the EU can still affect our politics and economics….for gods sake we’re still paying them millions every year….we needed a clean break
June 1, 2022
I understand that under the protocol the NI Assembly can vote to ditch it completely in 2024 ? So EU concessions won’t be on the table until then. We’ve seen that’s how they work, they run the clock down until the very last minute. So for the moment they’ll do nothing other than grandstand, they don’t have to given Biden is supporting them.
The issue on NI VAT rates is interesting but hypothetical, the Conservative government show no inclination at all of wanting to cut any taxes.
June 1, 2022
Sir John, spot on.
“They [the EU] regularly threaten retaliation if we adopt any policy that they do not like which deviates from EU practice.” The EU regularly refers to provisions in the Trade & Cooperation Agreement for those threats.
June 1, 2022
I do wish the government followed your sensible advice instead of allowing unelected officials to restrict and obstruct at every turn
June 1, 2022
This is how our so-called “friends and partners” in the EU behave:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61644662
“Universities warn of EU-UK research scheme ‘close to precipice'”
“The EU has indicated UK participation is tied to the row about post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.”
“In its letter to European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, Universities UK says that scientific collaboration should not be compromised by “unrelated political disputes”.”
This will be part of what the EU means by “retaliation”, and they are getting it in first; they are not even waiting to see if the UK Parliament actually passes a law to allow UK ministers to unilaterally disapply parts of the TCA, let alone waiting to see if any such powers were actually used, let alone waiting to see whether any such actions were actually doing the EU or any of its member states any material harm.
June 1, 2022
The problems start at the top in Politics. Surely Johnson is not the only Brexiteer in the Conservative Party who could do the top job?
June 1, 2022
Let me just rephrase that for you: “I am disappointed but not surprised that *Boris Johnson is allowing* the EU to impede and damage Brexit.”
Because that’s the truth. The leader you continue to support is the guilty man. He could have scrapped the NI Protocol long ago, but he hasn’t and has declared that he won’t. He has completely surrendered. As for the Treasury, and the Civil Service in general, yes they are pro-EU and do not like deviating from EU rules and policy, but at the end of the day they are just servants, and have to obey the orders of their ministers, and the PM in particular. So it matters not a jot if they support Brexit or not – if the PM just ordered them to do things they would. But he doesn’t.
Boris is weak, cowardly, stupid and treacherous. He is not really a nationalist at all, and in his heart he yearns for EU approval and affection, instead of holding them in contempt as the enemies of the UK which they are. He is a traitor and must be got rid of. Until you and your ERG friends grasp this nothing will improve.
June 1, 2022
Dear Sir John
As one of the many who signed the petition “Do not sign any WHO Pandemic Treaty unless it is approved via public referendum”, I have received a disturbing reply that seems to indicate that, far from debating the request to hold a referendum, the Government doesn’t even plan a parliamentary debate on whether to sign this WHO treaty. Is it the case that this treaty can be signed without any parliamentary scrutiny at all?
June 1, 2022
Sir John, apropos your Tweet about the WHO Treaty, I completely agree with you, but your foreign secretary, Liz Truss, actually supported this. She has pretended to have shaken off her Remainer views but she clearly does NOT believe in British sovereignty or independence. She is NOT a suitable successor to Boris the Traitor.
Among current cabinet members I can only see Raab as suitable, but if Tory MPs were willing to expand their horizon to the backbenches then I’m sure a decent candidate can be found – as well as you, of course!
June 1, 2022
Sir John,
You may have seen Ursula von der Leyen’s recent msnbc interview where she stated that the EU would hurt Russia by continuing to buy their oil, thereby preventing Putin from making more money selling it on the world market. If a minister stood up in Parliament and made such an announcement they would be laughed out of the House. Whatever anyone may think of Vladimir Putin, he has the measure of the EU.
June 1, 2022
Hello Sir John,
Like many regular diary readers, I do not understand why our government has not already acted on the N.I. protocol, nor why so little has been done to remove thousands of EU laws from the statute book. Why when your diary comments make sense is no one in government talking to you? Why do we have a chancellor who raises unnecessary taxes, the 2.5% increase on National Insurance, instead of cutting taxes to stimulate growth, the gives it back as a handout! Already the media are calling for action on fuel prices. But handouts don’t work, hand-ups
do! If the government won’t listen to you what chance have we got? When will we get the conservative government we voted for?
June 1, 2022
Sir John – you must know that all of the things you complain about are the very same things we practiced on unwilling countries when we were an empire.
Then latterly we had a chance in WA negotiations to get things right before we signed with the EU but we didn’t – instead we preferred to play footsie politics with the DUP until we got ourselves in a heap and a tangle and in the end did not know what we were agreeing to – resulting in NIP – so no point in blaming the EU – Junker and Barnier have long departed the scene.
June 1, 2022
You say we can always trade with them on WTO most favoured nations rules – yes maybe! but how do you think we can become most favoured nation to them – at the moment it doesn’t look like it to me.