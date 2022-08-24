How much money will taxpayers lose on the bonds bought by the Bank of England?

Hidden away in the latest ONS official figures for the debt and deficit is a revealing number. The Bank of England’s bond portfolio bought under its Quantitative Easing programmes cost £112bn more to buy than the bonds will repay on maturity. As most of the bonds will likely be held to maturity this will be the loss. If they are sold off earlier in the market that is also likely to be at a loss in a world of rising interest rates.
These losses are all carried by the Treasury and taxpayers. Right from the start of QE with Chancellor Darling the Bank said it needed a Treasury guarantee as it could not itself afford the potential losses on such a large portfolio. All Chancellors since have offered such a guarantee. It has been an agreed policy between the Labour government that first invented it, and the Lib/Con coalition and the subsequent Conservative governments that continued it.
I quote the official source:
ONS: “In February 2022, the BoE announced that it will no longer be replenishing the gilt stock of the APF. Following a £3.2 billion gilt redemption in July 2022, the APF’s gilt holdings currently stand at £731.7 billion (at redemption value).
It is important to understand that this £731.7 billion (conventional) gilt holding is not recorded directly as a component of public sector net debt. Instead, we record the £112.1 billion difference between the £843.8 billion of reserves created to purchase gilts (at market value) and the £731.7 billion redemption value of the gilts purchased.”
Quote from ONS July Public Finances
But Sir J, didn’t you, at first, support the ‘creating of money’ under the QE programme? And didn’t the government KNOW that creating more money without production of more assets would result in inflation?
This is the TORY government’s folly, you own it.
Will there be more QE under Truss to pay for energy and inflation price rises (oh, does that sound circular?)
Where are Conservative Principles in the government?
Unlike some here (eg acorn) I am not a financial whiz and do not pretend to understand the Bonds and Gilts market. I do understand that this is a market is means by which both governments and private investors can raise monies. I assume therefore that monies raised have been done so in the name of both current and future taxpayers. The difference here is that, unlike private investors, we the people do not get a choice over this matter yet are expected to pay regardless. I for one do not consider that fair.
Since 1997 the economy seems to have been run ‘on the tick’ with one supposedly clever financial instrument (eg Public Private Partnership – PPP) after another, all designed to keep public expenditure, taxes and interest rates artificially low and make the government of the day seem ‘prudent’. There were never any dissenting voices either from the opposition parties or the media to this scam.
I want to see us return to a world of living within ones means. Where government does not try and be clever with what is not only our money (deliberate inflation, taxation and interest rates all consume OUR money leaving us with little) but the money of generations to come.
If the government and the party of the day cannot run the country, then it is time to let someone else have a go.
Yes, Mark. But who else is there to “have a go”? The same people, policies, philosophies and dogmas that have resulted in decades of government failure?
Someone else have a go?
The so called opposition do not instill confidence.
Maybe it is time to put the national debt in all its guises onto a war footing and get together the best financial brains from all areas to try and get us back on track. It wouldn’t have any party political allegiance, only one to the country
Allegiance to the country would be a first Turbo.
Situation normal then? The taxpayer will take the biggest hit and still we will have to find the money to pay for all these gold plated civil service and other government pensions.
How the hell did the country get into such financial problems? For years and years these things were talked about and no action taken to address the situation.
There has got to be some very severe burning of the midnight oil for those very few who are capable of coming up with a solution irrespective of what their political beliefs are.
This will affect governments for decades. In the words of the song ” its the same the whole world over its the poor that get the blame and the rich get the pleasure and its always been the same”
Too right Turbo and to think we are where we are due to the incompetence of the 3 main parties who have all been utterly useless when it comes to common sense. We hear nothing about illegal immigration, nothing about lawlessness – and God knows there’s enough of it out there and more to come with what landed on our shores on Monday and nothing sensible about energy supplies and costs. Bring on the Reform party. They surely couldn’t do any worse and with Farage they would certainly be better.
The QE liquidity experiment at nominal rates was always going to lead to losses for the taxpayer when the bonds were sold or mature at rates above a min of 1% but then the interests of the private taxpayer isn’t important in a nation in which the State can act ultra vires while those on the outside are expected to behave with ever greater levels of obedience and probity
So are we being led to believe that £37 billion lost on duff PPE, test-and-trace, and “consultants” for covid19 was just loose change then?
Why the huge rending of garments and gnashing of teeth over a fraction of that on overseas aid then?
I shouldn’t think very much of that £37bn was lost. It was carefully spent on Tory mates who have squirrelled away their wealth quite nicely.
There should be gnashing of teeth about it all @child. I recall it is your ilk that often is it is just 1% of the spend or suchlike when defending spending that you like.
Every spend is sacred, spend should not inflate, if a spend is wasted, we must get irate.
It’s not just overseas aid though is it? I don’t know if you’ve noticed but at the moment we are spending millions a day looking after what feels like half the bloody world here so all the time this country’s in the sticky and smelly, no, I don’t want to spend billions on overseas aid.
Does anyone in government or the civil service even care? The FCA, while under the charge of Andrew Bailey, gave us 39% one size for all personal overdraft rates. Effectively banning them for sensible people and detaching risk from pricing. If this does not show how totally unsuitable the man is for his current job what would?
Government captured by orthodoxy. High taxes, waste and big State good, low taxes, efficient and effective small State, bad.
Incredibly complicated because you have to value the use of that money and inflation effects over time. However the very fact that this exercise is carried out by desperate governments mean that value isn’t being bought. Taxpayers’ money being thrown away as it is in so many areas. Who’d hold sterling in such circumstances?
Thanks for the info John, unfortunately it is just another spending gamble (creative accounting) that has not worked, along with the many others committed by Politicians of all Parties over many decades.
At the moment it seems like every which way you turn the Government of our Country looks broken, nothing, absolutely nothing seems to be working properly, but we are paying the highest taxes in history for this utter mess and chaos.
I see we had another 1,200 plus uninvited people arrive in Dover on Monday, ready to suck on the teat of the State, no worry for them about the cost of housing or heating, just add it to the taxpayers bill !
Indeed and endless increases in the scope of what government try (and usually fail) to do remotely competently. Driven by endless over regulation and the NHS/state schools and universities model. Tax people to death then provide “free or subsidised” (but often dire, delayed and rationed) services that the private sector struggle to compete with – this as there is no free and fair competition and the customers no longer have enough money left after taxes to pay for the “free” state “services”. We also see this in transport and social housing to a degree. What is needed is competition rules that address this grossly unfair competition from the state sector – the main cause of such unfair competition. Let people keep their own money and given them the freedom to spend it as they choose to.
However it is dressed up it amounts to debasement of the currency. Could it be the case that the incompetents don’t know they are incompetent?
We know why this has happened. We’ve had a Socialist Government since 1945, with just a brief interregnum of Conservatism between 1979 – 1990. Socialists, whether they wear a red, yellow or blue rosette, always run out of other peoples money.
After 12 years of supposedly Conservative Government, every aspect of our governance is more left-wing than ever. And with the LibCON shower in Parliament, I can’t see that changing any time soon.
Over the long term how much interest are we paying ourselves for holding those bonds? I assume it will be more than the £112 billion over the life of the £812 billion in bonds.
£812,000,000,000 of printed money – nearly one year of government revenue through tax take. Is it any wonder that there is too much demand in our economy?
What interest is the BoE earning on the bonds?
What is the average maturity of the bonds issued since 2008? Ten, twenty, thirty years, longer? Without this information isn’t today’s blog missing a good deal of its relevance?
See obr.uk ‘Debt maturity, quantitative easing and interest rate sensitivity’ , March 2021
An unrelated question about domestic energy bills. What is the legal basis for adding costs to my gas and electricity bill to cover the costs of the Bulb administration?
My contract is with eOn. I never had any dealings with Bulb or any of the other failed suppliers. So how can I be invoiced for the their costs?
As a follow up I understand that now Bulb is in Government ownership they are not allowed to forward buy energy. This is clearly a failure on the part of the Government as I am sure the rules were never intended to cover these circumstances. We have ministers berating companies for not having sufficient forward purchase arrangements in place who take over administration of the companies and then are only able to buy on the spot market thus making things much worse.
Totally (probably) not about the bonds in the article. However it never once occurred to me that the BoE has a hand in the woke greenery.
Apparently it issues bonds to companies (to help them?) and makes green requirements of said companies.
From Bank of England website.
“We want firms whose debt we might hold to change their behaviours in meaningful and lasting ways that support orderly transition to net zero by 2050 – not simply to minimise the current climate footprint of our portfolio. Exclusions or divestments will be part of the toolkit, but only where they incentivise that transition;”
Apparently the taxpayer is also funding (at this time of financial horror) a truly appalling flower dis arrangement of blue and yellow weedy things trailing horribly over the doorway of number 10.
To celebrate Ukraine Day or some such.