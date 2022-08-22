Deficits and growth

One of the features of the OBR/Treasury model that works badly is the ability to forecast the all important public sector deficit or amount that the state needs to borrow each year. This is all important as the forecast drives tax policy. Whenever the model forecasts a high or rising deficit the cry goes up to increase taxes.
The last two years saw massive over forecasts of the likely deficit. It seems the model underestimates the impact of recovery or growth in output and incomes on the deficit. Faster growth spurs considerably more revenue, as each marginal pound of extra personal and company income is taxed more highly than average income. It is also more likely to spent more on discretionary items that attract more VAT and transaction taxes than purchases of the basics.
There is also an inbuilt hostility to any laffer effect. Cutting Stamp duty to stimulate transactions recovering from covid for example was scored as cutting revenue but the overall boost to taxable activity was positive and Stamp duty itself overall rose.
This financial year we may discover the model makes these errors in reverse when there is little or no growth. I expect the deficit to exceed the OBR forecast of £99 bn given the big hit to real incomes and the marked slowdown in activity. The bizarre way of counting so called debt interest at a time of high and rising inflation will also push up the stated deficit. So far this year the government has paid bond holders just £11.6bn of debt interest in cash payments. It is scored as £39.8bn of spending given inflation effects on indexed debt with no accounting offsets for gains on erosion of real value of the bulk of the debt from inflation.
An inbuild hostility to any Laffer effect means the model is clearly just wrong. Of course people will change their behaviour when taxes are significantly cut or increased in some areas. If you cut CGT more people will dispose of assets, if you cut stamp duty rates (absurdly high currently) you will get more transactions, income taxes and people will work more and fewer will leave. IHT and more rich will come & fewer will leave.
Some dope on the Westminster Hour from the climate alarmist FT saying the UK are good at wind power and “on windy days” we get 25% of our energy from them. So what even that costs a fortune, destabilises the grid and wasted more fossil fuels in less efficient use of the other power stations? That is still only about 6% of total energy use even on on windy days. But why on earth only consider windy days? On average more like 10% of electricity production and 2% of total energy needs. Surely this is essentially just more attempted BBC propaganda
Some daft Shadow Minister a Nottingham MP talking about some huge, half baked government home insulating plan they propose. Someone needs to tell him that if you cannot afford to heat your home there is really no point in insulating it. Plus insulating homes is very expensive, not always possible and very energy intensive too. Perhaps insulate the people or the one room you cannot afford to heat.
I thought they switch the wind turbines off when it gets too windy.
The idea that that people will move house more often with all the hassle involved just because of a cut in Stamp Duty is Laff-able. What really happened is exactly the same thing as when the government gave advance notice of cutting the top rate of income tax – transaction shifting. HMRC’s own analysis described the amount of income declared on which the top rate of 50p was payable as “articifially low” (their words, not mine). The reason? A simple one. People who could do so deferred taking income until the start of the following tax year, thus paying 45p in the pound rather than 50p. Perfectly rational behaviour on the part of an individual, but zero evidence for any Laffer effect. The same is true for Stamp Duty. What happened in reality is that everyone who was planning a house move over the next couple of years decided to do it while the Stamp Duty rates were temporarily reduced (even though the savings typically ended up being lost by being added to the purchase price), and since those transactions will now no longer happen over the next year or two, some people will argue that it’s a Laffer effect, which it isn’t since transaction shifting and driving increased tranaction volumes are not the same thing.
It’s an economic and public financing model based primarily on Keynesian ideology that treats the profit-making, resourceful private sector as a mere subsidiary supplier of income to finance the authoritarian activities of that righteous entity I would like to term the Socialist political State.
Running continual deficit to justify abusing the private space isn’t inadvertent but deceitfully deliberate. The charlatan Keynes, the grubby Bete noire of all right thinking people, has been a god send for all authoritarian minded Statist providing ‘intellectual and academic’ justification for their abuse of those who seek to live within their means ie only consuming what is necessary unlike the State that is the ultimate ABUSER of the earth’s natural resources
When one accepts the truth ie that the State is a vested interest in its own right then all that we have seen since they down Thatcher begins to make total sense. Attacks on speech and freedom are the actions of a vested interest desperate to expand its parasitic and gilded existence
‘self-righteous’, obviously
Everything the treasury does is based on extracting maximum revenue from the public.
It is run by socialist mandarins and until there is a massive clearance nothing will change.
It’s time we had a government that governed.
Dom
I love your use of the phrase ‘right thinking people. I have not heard it since the days of Graham Chapman of ‘Monty Python’.
Agree – ‘Something is indeed rotten in the state of Denmark’ …We can’t continue with the civil service treasury team having one economic view, while the quango OBR having another economic view, and the government another
Good morning.
Pardon me, but I thought spending drove tax policy ? Surely the government must know the amount it has to spend and any shortfall in spending is then covered by borrowing.
I do not know about anyone else, but I am not buying the crap that both the BoE and the OBR are somehow to blame due to in ability to predict the future.
Learn to match you spending to your income.
@ Mark B “Learn to match you spending to your income.” – not necessary if you own the mint (per MMT).
August 22, 2022
as Dickens said “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.”
August 22, 2022
I remember being told on numerous occasions to ” look after the pennies and the pounds look after themselves”
If all government departments provided a profit and loss sheet on a monthly basis the vast areas of waste would be highlighted and then addressed. Then these forecast departments might be able to produce more realistic figures.
Mark,_B, +1. Sir John’s attacks on the BoE and the OBR sound less and less serious and getting more and more fanciful. These do not augur well for a future Chancellor or Chief Secretary to the Treasury. If as such he is not able to take decisions outside the forecasts’ framework, what’s the point of having him as a Minister?
Reply If the OBR and Bank got everything right why do we have 10% inflation when Japan and Switzerland also paying for dear energy do not?
I’m looking at this recent article on our national debt:
https://www.economicshelp.org/blog/334/uk-economy/uk-national-debt/
and thinking
“Let’s not get too worried about this while foreign investors are not too worried about it, especially as about a quarter of the debt is actually owed by the government to itself via the publicly owned Bank of England”.
I’m much more concerned about the knock on effects of the war in Ukraine, which must be brought to an end.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-west-doesnt-have-a-putin-problem-it-has-a-russia-problem-vnhq0bqd6
“The West doesn’t have a Putin problem, it has a Russia problem”
Another day, another buck-passing…
NLH,
There are still two more weeks of ‘talk’ before a new Prime Minister is in place and we can start to see how they operate.
Anyone who is hostile to the Laffer effect either doesn’t understand, or is hostile to, human nature.
That is like Communism and its close relative, Socialism: on paper they might sound like a good idea, but they come up against human nature and therefore the only way they can be made to work (for a while) is through force.
At the weekend The Times indicated you would be offered a Ministerial job in the Treasury under PM Truss. Good idea !
Reply The Truss campaign is unlikely to have briefed the Times on such a matter! No-one told me. Liz Truss will decide and announce her cabinet once she has won.
Hopefully when you are ensconced in the Treasury in a couple of weeks time, you will be able to do something about all this and much more !
Much comment around that the OBR will not be asked for supporting forecasts for the emergency budget (itself correcting Sunak’s errors from attending to OBR fantasies). Can we hope this prompts the OBR to shut up shop.
I’m certain sure that taxes must be raised.
How else will this con government find the money to featherbed the feckless through government created crises?
How softly the tories tiptoe around their best bunnies while grinding down the increasingly burdened tax payer.
Ken Clarke say “taxes and VAT should increase ” .he goes further to say that” it’s madness to think reducing tax will reduce inflation.
His point being that because of the supply problem and then people having more cash in their pockets it would just push inflation up further.
If, as I suspect you are correct, the deficit will exceed £99 billion forecast by the OBR, where does that take us in terms of the upcoming new PM’s approach to the multiplicity of associated problems: even more govt borrowing, even more weakening of sterling, ever higher debt interest payments, yet higher inflation – unless considerably higher interest rates. I would not be comfortable in expecting a conservative government re-election in 2024.
There is an inbuilt hostility to the Laffer effect, and to any other economic theory that has been consistently proved to be wrong
Reply So why then were OBR forecasts of revenues so low last year ?