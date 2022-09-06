My Conservative Home Article: Tackling the energy crisis is the key to defeating both recession and inflation

Below you will find my latest Conservative Home:
The new prime minister will want to finalise plans to tackle the cost of living crisis within days of taking office.
We read that there have been preparations both in her transition team and at the Treasury under the outgoing chancellor, speeding the task of bringing together the ideas and the official appraisal of options to produce an early statement to Parliament.
The immediate task is to see off a long and deep recession by putting enough money back into the economy that sky-high energy costs will be taking out.
Some of the extra cash removed from people and companies has been lifted by the Treasury itself, a winner from all the extra VAT, energy profits taxes and other energy levies that high prices bring. Some of the extra cash is effectively a tax imposed on us all by overseas energy markets, as the UK needs to import oil, gas and sometimes electricity to get by.
We cannot get any of this back, nor can we tax it, but we do need to take it into account when deciding how much help to offer people and businesses. It is a deadweight cost to all of us and a big loss for our country’s finances.
Many people and businesses can benefit from the promised tax cuts. Where they remove taxes on energy, they also help get the inflation rate down; it is a pity Rishi Sunak did not get agreement that the £400 effective cut to all electricity bills should help lower the rate.
The Government will need to do more to help those who rely on benefits, as well as choosing tax cuts that have the best effect on tackling the squeeze brought on by the price hikes. Cutting the inflation rate by removing taxes from energy prices is particularly helpful, given the adverse impact of high inflation on public finances.
There are medium-term tasks as well if we are to chart a course out of this rolling energy crisis. It is a double problem. There is the severe jolt to the system and ratchet in prices caused by the war in Ukraine and the need for Europe to replace all its Russian gas and oil imports.
There are also the underlying issues posed by the long road to Net Zero, where we are at that point where substantial renewable power on the system is good when the wind blows and the sun shines, but causes difficulties at other times. Then we need back up power usually from fossil fuels, whilst we await commercial roll out of storage and hydrogen technologies that could underpin a further major expansion of wind turbines.
All this points to the need to develop our energy policy around three objectives: environmental sustainability, affordability, and availability. The overriding environmental objective of recent years has skimped us on the other, two leaving us too dependent on imports.
Recent events also remind us how we need an energy policy that responds to the phases of the electrical and renewable revolution at the pace it occurs. It was always going to be the case that Europe and the UK would need a lot of fossil fuel this decade. All the time most people still have gas boilers with petrol or diesel vehicles and industry runs on gas we will need plenty of gas as a transition fuel.
It was never a good idea to rely too much on imported gas. Now we know Russia will use it as a weapon that is even clearer. Imported gas means paying more than for domestic gas, if only because of the higher transport costs, and can mean desperate last minute bidding for additional supplies in a world market chronically short of offers.
If it comes as LNG rather than piped gas, it means generating a lot more CO2. Compressing and transporting the gas by sea uses a lot of extra energy. It means far fewer well paid jobs at home. It means we miss out on the often substantial tax revenue collected from those producing gas.
There are things current producers are doing and can do in the North Sea to lift output from existing fields using existing investment. Flows can sometimes be turned up, maintenance periods shortened. Specifications of gas used to supply pipes might be safely flexed.
There is then the possibility over a matter of months of adding extra wells to an existing field, tied into the present production facilities. There is the opportunity to drill the production wells in known field deposits where they can be tied into existing production facilities and pipes nearby.
Finally, there is the longer term opportunity to invest in an entirely new field with new production facilities, and to explore to find new deposits.
There is also a huge opportunity to develop onshore fields away from centres of population, with revenue or gas sharing with local residents. This would need to be done with agreement.
As we are not about to produce sufficient gas to cover all our needs, we also need to put in more storage capacity which we can fill in summer or other times of low demand as a protection against shortages in global energy markets and a way of smoothing prices.
Price controls distort and deter investment. They make the imbalance between supply and demand worse, when you need to bring the two together. Nationalisation of energy businesses would impose a huge strain on finances as current owners would need compensation. More supply is the true answer to dear prices born of shortages.
The Government needs to work as it has been doing with the nuclear industry to see if the productive lives of our current nuclear fleet can be safely extended and to see how a new fleet of smaller nuclear reactors could be commissioned at sensible prices and in a realistic time frame.
Promotion of renewables needs to continue alongside work to encourage commercial development of battery storage and the green hydrogen roll out. If we are going to have an electrical revolution we will need a great deal more generating capacity to fuel it. Government and industry in the meantime need to ensure there is enough reliable capacity to meet our power needs on days when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine.
We are fighting inflation and recession at the same time. As energy is the single biggest contributor to the price rises, supplying more and cutting energy taxes is important. As the big loss of spending power brought on by the big energy price hikes is the single biggest cause of economic slowdown, so again improving the energy position is crucial to fighting recession.
Sir John,
LNG, liquified natural gas, is compressed and transported in huge tankers, but simple compression is not enough. To turn liquid the gas must also be cooled to a very low temperature and kept there throughout its journey from the Middle East or wherever. During that journey it is cooled by venting. I do not know how much of that venting is used in the ship’s engines and how much vented to atmosphere but both of those processes waste energy and, in the venting case, CH4, a potent greenhouse gas, is released. This must stop.
Renewable energy sounds attractive, but our energy hungry civilisation needs reliability above all – as a minor example, my bread machine is halfway through its cycle as I type and a power cut would waste the energy already used and probably the ingredients.
Unreliable renewables are worth half or less than energy from suppliers with capacity factors above 95%. They should be retrospectively taxed inverse proportionately to encourage those currently
making windfall profits hand over fist to create consortia which can cobble together a reliable energy flow.
+1
An excellent post Julian. Renewables do more damage to the environment than those who plug it and gain the most from it care to admit.
…A tax imposed by overseas energy markets.. No JR. A failure of Tory energy policy over 12 years leading to further disaster by Tory net stupid policy!
JR,
Stop blaming others and world events for your party’s resounding policy failures. We cannot have a shower or heat our homes because of your party! We cannot afford trips in our cars because of your party taxes on fuel! We have not received interest on savings because of your party. We have mass immigration, highest taxation and failing public services because of your party!
Cameron ran away, May booted out for betraying country, Johnson booted out. Do you think Truss will be booted out or run away?
Not so sure about this.
Coal and gas need mining and transportation, nor do they include the extra costs that come from climate change.
Renewable energy is plentiful as rain and far cheaper, and continually getting more so.
Taxing renewables is the same as subsidising fossil fuels. All it will do is delay an energy transition that is bound to take place. It also creates market distortions.
There is an issue around baseload, as you point out, but remember that energy can be transferred between Europe countries to stabilise grids, also that not a lot of baseload is required (hence why we have so few power stations nowadays). Additionally, as the Russia situation has made clear, sticking with fossil fuels has compromised our country’s energy security, which may well be the greater risk.
+10
“More supply is the true answer to dear prices born of shortages.”
Then why rule out buying from Russia in the short/medium term, until we can ramp up home production and diversify the sources of our imports?
Sure Putin is using gas as a lever, but so would other suppliers if it defended their interests. Sure he is not particularly pleasant, but we’re happy to do business with many questionable regimes (China, Saudi Arabia etc).
Our foreign policy has shot us in the foot here. Time for a rethink?
You call that thinking? Good grief.
JF
Why would Russia want to sell gas to countries who are actively supporting the people they are fighting? Better to cause financial havoc in such countries so that the support might cease. It seems they can sell it elsewhere anyway.
September 6, 2022
“When everyone is dead,the Great Game is finished.”
Rudyard Kipling
Continual references to renewables (they’re not renewable), wind and NZ ideology is evidence of a mindset that simply fails to grasp the gravity of the situation we are facing.
More State and more debt is not the answer, it is a road to bankruptcy and totalitarianism
September 6, 2022
+many
I know.
It is absolutely breath-taking.
How many years has the scientific mind had to develop wind and water and sun power?
Thousands!
They thought of it. They used it.
And when SOMETHING FAR SUPERIOR was discovered.
They used that IN PREFERENCE…and we were forced to develop our lives around it.
And then our leaders went all woo woo.
Woo woo = anti scientific…magick and all that stuff.
Turning their backs on The Age of Reason.
+1 – So few MPs understand physics, engineering, economics, climate, chaotic systems or any energy realities. Almost all are fairly innumerate, scientifically illiterate law, PPE, classics, history, sociology, politics & english graduates alas. Many purveying the evil politics of envy to win/buy votes. All but a tiny handful voted for net zero/the climate change act without even a full & proper cost benefit analysis. Governed by ignorant morons it seems.
Wind and PV will always require 100% backup.
The Victorians ditched it in favour of coal but then again they believed in Britain. We currently have a government made up of arts graduates with no technical experience whatsoever.
I congratulate Liz and I pray she has a spine.
September 6, 2022
Agree – We need to realise that global warming, net-zero & climate change is a scam and therefore we need a government and leadership that will return us to the sustainable, plentiful and cheap fossil fuels, a time before Miliband, Cameron, May and Carrie
One might think.
“Oh, leave it to the government to sort out …they know what they are doing”.
However, we are in this mess entirely BECAUSE of government.
So the big ideas, initiatives and promises are wearing somewhat thin.
The Boris epitaph – he got almost all the big things wrong – test and trace, HS2, net zero, the lock down, the NHS, energy, the worthless degrees, the vast tax increases, the road blocking, EVs, the energy market rigging, NI, even the vaccination programme seem to have done more harm than good looking at the stats yet sill they push them!
September 6, 2022
My own industry forced to choose things that would never have been chosen if free to do so.
Agree – Our energy bills go up every day and this government(s) still dithers about making a decision on whether to start fracking for shale gas
Good morning.
The reason our energy prices are so high is because of government policy and nothing else. It was government policy to allow the BoE to keep on printing money and so devalue Sterling. It was government policy to go for so called renewables and not build traditional and reliable forms of energy generation. It was government policy to shutdown large gas storage facilities. It was government policy to entice Ukraine both into NATO and the EU, leading to a Russian reaction. It was government policy to impose sanctions on Russia forcing them to retaliate. It was government policy to allow millions of people into the UK and thereby increasing demand.
Congratulations to Liz Truss MP on getting the job she, like her predecessors, have converted for so long. I only hope that both she and ourselves do not come to regret that which the Conservative Party has bestowed on us. She has some big decisions to make. She may, as she claims, campaigned as a conservative, and she may, as she claimed, will govern as one. But given the fact that two of the last three were LibDems and the last of that three was a Raving Green I do not hold much hope.
Liz Truss MP – The UK third woman Prime Minster, and possibly the Tories last.
Good luck.
Well said. This crisis is entirely the responsibility of the anti-British Establishment and several Governments all singing from the same hymn-sheet (thereby denying us a democratic say over the Net Zero policy) of which Johnson’s was undoubtedly the worst.
Mark. I seem to remember having high open for our last female prime minister and look where that got us. Truss was a Lib dim and a remainer so are we fools to trust her? I certainly hope not.
+ many Mark B. We know who could have prevented this crisis, but instead helped to exacerbate it!
Good luck indeed she will need it. Start by ditching the ECHR and net zero. Then undo Sunak’s manifesto ratting so we can trust the next manifesto then scrap worthless degree soft loans, a bonfire or red tape, scrap HS2, cut all Sunak’s vast tax increases and the vast subsidies for the “renewables” – that should be week one!
In the Telegraph – Let the Left howl – but tax cuts are good even if the wealthy benefit
John Redwood
“I am in favor of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible.” Milton Friedman me too as people and businesses spent and invest it so very much better on average.
September 6, 2022
*Possibly* the last ????
I fear that half of the Tory backbenches are raving greens
Mark,
+1 for Tory govt failures.
If rumours correct with Kwertang then she is doomed. He has a track record of failure for energy at BIES and his views for ECHR do not bode well for curtailing mass immigration! Truss might be appointing heads of state by quota for continued virtue signalling but it will not end well for 2024. How did the quota and virtue signalling appointments from Johnson work out!
Truss claims to run the country as a conservative- from a person who views conservatism as a former lib dumb!
Yes, I blame the government. It didn’t have to be this way.
You AWAIT commercial roll out of storage! You’ve encouraged the solar panels and wind turbines with subsidies. You’ve passed a law saying no more petrol and diesel cars. But you AWAIT storage. Like digging a well but not having a rope to lower the bucket with. Uselessness personified.
I bet this mess won’t appear when Boris’ legacy gets spun by his mates.
Anyone who jumped on board the electric car bandwagon is also getting a very valuable lesson.
It’s going to cost a small fortune to charge their vehicle this winter and in the coming years. I expect sales of EVs to fall off a cliff as the gullible wake up to the reality of the cost to charge their car quadrupling in the space of a year.
So Truss should admit NOW that banning the sale of new petrol/diesel vehicles in 2030 is both unachievable and undesirable.
It would seem that the elaphants of Net Zero and the Climate Change Act are to stay in the room!!!
The headline is quite correct.
However, this is a Europe-wide problem, and so at this time the closest possible co-operation is essential to its solution.
Sir John is ideologically absolutely opposed to that, and so yet another crucial opportunity will no doubt be missed by the ERG-controlled Tories, and to the severe further detriment of the people of this country.
I read some numbers the other day on the cost of charging electric cars. At today’s electricity and petrol costs, it seems that a modern small petrol car that can do 60 mpg is able to compete on cost per mile with the 2 ton electric powered monstrosities.
If petrol goes back down in price from its recent all time highs, petrol will be a no brainer when choosing a new car.
Your net zero strategy is in tatters.
What about Brexit…that democratic exercise kicked into the long grass.
And the Unions..which I suspect have been behind many of the shenanigans.
It all needs sorting.
It isn’t just Putin that uses energy as a weapon, is it?
Macron, who is supposedly a friend and ally, threatened to turn off power to blackmail our country into giving more fishing licences. If ‘friends and allies’ use it as a weapon, then you really cannot point the finger at Putin. Point it to this and all preceding governments. There is no logical or economic reason for giving imports priority over self sufficiency so WHY were our governments so intent on causing unnecessary damage to the UK? Do our politicians and government have an agenda which does NOT include putting UK interests first? Is there any other logical explanation?
A depressing article which fails to challenge explicitly the insane prioritisation of renewables.
Decouple the price of electricity from the price of gas electricity generated using gas will attract a greater price which can be averaged in the market place using cheaper renewables coal and wood burning methods.
Tax any subsidy given to green electricity at 100% where the price is over the five year average by 100%. No one should be getting subsidies while price gouging.
Remove VAT and green levies from our bills – subsidise a large cut the wholesale price using the windfall tax and subsidy tax rather than price cap. Ofgem imposed profit margins will then act as a price cap This will benefit business and consumers and remove margin from the price increase.
No increase in benefits that is not at least matched by tax cuts for the people who pay for those benefits. One nation Conservatism goes both ways.
Turn down the heating in the hotels (small measure but shares the pain, let the charities that work against the UK and for these spongers give them a jumper each).
Before we get to the longer term solutions, which in my view must take us back to being a net energy exporter as we were before 2004, there is the urgent short to medium term need to insulate retail energy consumers from the massive rises in the wholesale prices of energy, as argued here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/09/05/zimbabwe-venezuela-sri-lanka-three-poster-countries-for-price-controls/#comment-1339196
“… a temporary government intervention which arranged that the retail prices of energy would be set back to the retail prices which obtained at some selected point in time before wholesale prices started going through the roof, with the government compensating the retail energy suppliers for selling it on at a loss.”
1,300 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the bowland shale so it’s said. Obviously it won’t all be extracted, and it can’t all be extracted over a short period. But if it were, that’s enough for the entire world’s primary energy requirements for 2 1/2 years. So enough for the UK’s for about 200. Not just electricity, everything. Or to put it another way it’s 45x the US’s annual shale gas production. And 1/2 the CO2 emissions of coal and oil. Looks like a no-brainer to me. But to stop all the nonsense about earthquakes (the current, absurdly low, limit of 0.5 on the Richter scale would have to be 25x greater before it could be detected without a seismograph), people in the vicinity need a serious financial incentive, US-style.
Hopefully these and other relevant facts might now make it to the cabinet table uncensored and unfiltered by the green blob.
It has been successive Conservative Governments policy to further integrate the Blair/Brown idea of considering levies etc. as not being tax. We now have the situation that the taxpayer inflows to Government have not been this high for more than a couple of generations.
Allowing the removal of UK wealth by those that get to enjoy its benefits but never contribute on an equal basis as the indigenous people/companies, is a disingenuous premise perpetuated by successive governments. It is Government contrived poverty. i.e. imports along with foreign ownership is not always as they seem on so many levels when the playing field is tilted only in their favour
Good morning John,
Why not just come clean with the people of the UK and tell them the net zero agenda means expensive energy which many will not be able to afford? This is the cost of “saving the planet” (ignoring the pollution elephant in the room).
On another matter, I expect events will unfold quickly today. So if you are called to duty and no longer have the time to moderate this blog, I’m sure I speak for many on here in wishing you well.
We are in the hands of MP’s and Civil-Servants who have had to follow instructions from The E U.
How confident are we ,that those in charge ,can put in place infrastructure to keep the lights on and industry working?
What’s key is the style of leadership from the new PM
Will she, as per the last three PMs go off-piste, and tear up the manifesto, be manipulated by the media and green lobby
Or listen to her members wishes, backbenches concerns and cabinet consensus while maintaining Tory principles and traditions and put the people & nation of the UK first above the EU & UN
More for those who rely on benefits?
Politicians finally woken up to the ongoing mob riots in London?
And STILL 18th century-style terrified of them?
Build another 19th century reform style Wandsworth?
No…No…give them more benefits! Keep them calm.
We need a conservatively-empowered Police FORCE not more handouts or soppy social solutions.
Hard working tax-founders just might suspect that this chaos is what the govt actually wants!
“It was never a good idea to rely too much on imported gas. Now we know Russia will use it as a weapon that is even clearer.”
If Europe had not fallen for the communist inspired CAGW/Net Zero scam, and thus become recklessly dependent upon Russia for its energy (coal, gas and oil), Russia would never have invaded Ukraine.
LNG is not compressed, it’s condensed by cooling to -162 degrees C (the pressure is near atmospheric).
It’s still an expensive way to prepare a commodity for shipment across an ocean, before warming it back to a gas and using it.
If the proposed £140 billion scheme to lower prices leads to increased profits for the energy companies, then expect a huge backlash next year.
Those profits would have been made off the back of taxpayer subsidy.
Although I’m of Conservative mindset, I’m sick and tired of these energy companies making record profits out of other peoples misfortune – those who often can’t afford it.
If they are making record profits, then there is scope on their side to lower prices and to take a temporary hit in profits to do the right thing.
Media commentators across Europe have been making comparisons between Truss and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. But instead of calling her the new “Iron Lady” (Dame de fer) French newspaper Les Echos referred to Truss as the Giroutte de Fer – in other words an “Iron Weathercock”, a reference to criticism that the new PM has changed her stance on issues to suit her quest for power. She was once a member of the Liberal Democrats party before switching to the Conservatives. (Local.es) Reader question: Can I spend the winter in France to avoid huge energy bills? (Local.fr)
My daughter lives in UAE in Abu Dhabi. She told me that all the infrastructure from roads through to schools and housing and hospitals is assisted by Adnoc (the oil company). She knows people in Adnoc well and they do fracking every day near the city centre. No tramps on the streets. Even the local immigrants are given new blue boiler suits and water on top of accommodation and pay.
Years and years of propaganda and naivety have led to the current crisis in energy. Handing over fracking to the local nimbies is fatal. They believe that oil comes out of the kitchen taps, that there are huge earthquakes and that the earth falls into the hole.
The ‘Green Levy’ has to be removed today
The ‘Standing Charge’ needs to be removed tomorrow
The ‘VAT’ (Euro-Tax) needs to be reviewed and replaced this week
The UK single traiff for both industry & domestic supply needs to be implimented this month (differing energy traiffs are a scam)
Create a UK energy market for UK produced energy this month
I wonder how long it will take for politicians to grasp that storage of electrical energy is not physically possible for more than part of a day and the conversion, whether by pumping water, compressing gas, converting to hydrogen or anything tried yet, is very expensive and wasteful. All but one of our existing nuclear stations are about to close and the new one is of the same type that the Chinese have had to close down. The one that Boris has put a deposit on is also this dud French design. We are up the creek and the crew are fools.