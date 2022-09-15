Energy prices and regulation

The Prime Minister announced the headlines of a solution for the energy crisis. She proposes removing green levies and capping domestic energy costs per unit of energy, with a matching scheme for business. Presumably taxpayers pay compensation to the energy companies for selling us energy below their costs.
I favour doing more by way of tax cuts on energy, adding an end to VAT on fuel and cancellation of the carbon tax to cut energy costs. The problem with price controls is they might put people off investing in more supply, deterred by lower and unpredictable returns from intervention. They also blunt the role of price in lowering demand when there is scarcity. It is necessary to help people on low income with bills, or better to help them get jobs with decent incomes.
The EU was looking at plans of its own to tackle their cost of living crisis. They have been seeking a mixture of windfall taxes, price controls and rationing. It appears they have fallen out over controlling gas prices, with some fearing that would lead to an earlier loss of Russian gas and rationing. They expect Putin to find other markets for his gas. The EU seems to think the answer to dear and scarce Russian gas is even more investment in wind turbines and hydrogen.
It is difficult to understand why they believe this.Without storage wind turbine power is erratic and lets you down all too often. Hydrogen made using renewable electricity is not yet a commercial proposition and will need a vast new distribution network. The truth is this decade many people are relying on the natural gas boiler for heating and the petrol or diesel car and van for transport. All the time that remains true Europe needs to secure supplies of gas and oil.
The U.K. can do something about this reality as it has reserves to exploit.
To me a simpler solution would have been to increase the threshold in which personal tax is paid. Reduce or remove Employers National Insurance Contributions (another tax). And increase benefits in the form of one off payments. This would have the effect of increasing the amount of money people have to pay their bills (it is not just energy you know) but would still make people use less, thereby putting less pressure on the limited storage we have. The government seems to have pursued the same stupid policies that have got us into this mess. Madness !
Another load of short term, narrow minded and doomed to fail solutions to a long standing problem of MP’s and government refusing to think long term and strategically.
PS forget Hydrogen Sir John. research Hydrogen Peroxide ! H2O2
Yesterday we had a couple of gas blokes do a job on our ancient and no doubt eventually doomed gas boiler.
They seemed to know all about therms per whatever and all that stuff and agreed with you that hydrogen is the way forward ( well or probably backwards but warm anyway).
They thought that all that yellow pipe installation was something to do with it too.
Yes, First, eliminate or at least reduce taxes, must be the FIRST Conservative principle.
Consider:
Price of gas before war = production cost + RoE – Tax
Price of gas after war = production cost + RoE + WAR PREMIUM + Tax
RoE is Return on Equity.
Who gets the cash benefit from the WAR PREMIUM ?
Erratum
+ Tax in first line of consider, NOT – tax
Increasing the tax threshold won’t help those in low pay work, and personally, I believe they deserve far more help than those who don’t work at all as their travel costs will be massively increased along with everything else.
Yes, we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, but why destroy our economy and country in the process? The worst offenders won’t bankrupt themselves and they’ll survive better than the ones embracing the ‘religion’. Say bye bye to the future of the UK unless some sensible and radical changes are made. Businesses are already going under, thanks to UK politicians failing to ensure energy security.
“The problem with price controls is they might (no will) put people off investing in more supply, deterred by lower and unpredictable returns from intervention. They also blunt the role of price in lowering demand when there is scarcity”
“It is necessary to help people on low income with bills, or better to help them get jobs with decent incomes”. Well if you employ people on wages around the minimum wage there is little incentive to paying them more as circa 90% is taken (of anything extra you give them) off them in tax, NI and their loss of benefits. Furthermore many of the costs of working such as travels costs, clothing, lunches are not tax deductable. So you just make the business less competitive relative to others. Then you go bust or have to sell out.
The government tax and benefit system, the vast over taxation and OTT employment rules is the cause of low wages. Furthermore they push up the minimum wage but companies then have less money to maintain differentials. As usual the government are the problem as they are with energy with their net zero religion and their moronic market rigging. But the daft Truss retained the dope Alok Sharma and loves net zero it seems.
The poisonous cancer of Socialism has infected the soul of the Conservative Party and it will bankrupt this nation’s moral, civil and fiscal base
Reply You have published this view most days for a very long time. You could help restore good government by telling us which bad laws and taxes you think we can realistically abolish or reform given the current position.
After all…there are enough laws to choose from. Thousands and thousands every year.All seeking to squash us and restrict us and nanny us. And ruin our lives.
And then those blighting international laws. Pages and pages of total guff that I bet NOBODY reads let alone understands yet they have ruined this country.
Let’s start by getting rid of that new and ludicrous and highly dangerous law regarding road hierarchy.
AND then all the laws/regulations still overhanging from our subjugation to the EU.
Reply to reply. He’s probably too busy wandering up and down Oxford St with his sandwich board with the slogan “The end is nigh”.
The reports coming out on what appears to be a near daily basis that EVs are now more expensive to run than ICE’s and that they should be paying road tax as they are heavier, the lack of charging points and infrastructure, the low mileage achieved on tyres all together with the high initial purchase price is not helping any government’s fear campaign to get the people to go down the desired path. The costs are unsustainable and should we experience a really severe winter there will be more egg on the faces of politicians and companies try to sustain the existance of the renewable sect and its religious beliefs that they have all fallen for.
There are a lot of countries in the world powering up their homes and industries with new coal power stations and mining even more to coal satisfy the demand.
The elephant in the room is still there.
The safe disposal of all the turbine blades, batteries and solar panels.
” Europe needs to secure supplies of gas and oil. The U.K. can do something about this reality as it has reserves to exploit.”
The Government hasn’t got the nous or the cojones to exploit OUR reserves in OUR interests. They treat the EU as “friends and allies” which they have clearly proved they aren’t over the past 6 years. They either have no idea how to play hardball with the EU or they’re too frit to do it.
They would far sooner bankrupt the British people than upset Brussels (or Macron).
I’d start with: you want oil and gas? Scrap the NI Protocol. And to Macron: you want oil and gas? Take back the criminal migrants leaving France for the UK – including the 50,000 you’ve already transferred here.
Given the price of gas in Europe has fallen rapidly in the last couple of weeks and Goldman Sachs are predicting it will halve again before winter it may turn out that the Truss socialist price cap will be less costly for the taxpayer than if she’d calculated and announced direct cash handouts at the peak of the recent artificially high price spike (which was driven by government-mandated buyers in Europe filling storage). I am assuming this would be pure chance rather than due to accurate Treasury predictions.
Just as an aside here’s an interesting link to a chart showing the gas wholesale price in USA and Europe. It shows at one point the price in Europe was ten times higher than in USA. It should be shown to all those who say “There is a global gas price so there’s no point in fracking”.
https://www.axios.com/2022/07/11/europe-natural-gas-prices
Sir John, you are speaking common sense. You say what we think.
My question is how many other Conservative MPs are of the same mind when they look at the massive deficit and debt?
I can understand windfall tax would deter investment, but won’t sky high profits encourage sky high dividends too, along with even bigger pay rises for the directors? The shareholder takes the profits and the taxpayer takes the losses, as usual. Presumably, they will be getting taxpayers money even under Liz’s scheme, won’t they, so as to guarantee their profits.
Unfortunately the PM’s recent statement on energy policy, which you published, offers nothing sufficiently radical to reverse the irrational continuing emphasis on renewables and net zero. The terms of reference for the review of fracking – which should have been completed and published by now – confine the exercise to a desk study with no comparable evidence from other countries required. A genuinely welcoming approach to a continuation of fossil fuel extraction, combined with a phasing out over say 10 years of renewable subsidies, have been deliberately avoided. To think that some of us used to think of the EU as the greatest threat to our democracy and prosperity. It’s now an 80 seat majority Conservative government fixing prices and still fixated on net zero.
Sir John
The problem you have when proposing to cut any tax is that the government already spends that tax money and more.
Whilst we have prime minister after prime minister going around the world throwing money at other countries like a drunken sailor on shore leave, we’ll never get our finances straight.
During budget speeches, multiple Chancellors have said words like, because we’ve had to spend less than expected on X, I can spend that money on Y. The only problem is usually that money is borrowed money.
Again, I say that we need a grown up debate about just what we want and need the government to do for us and cut back the state accordingly. We need the state to act like a state and not like some type of helicopter parent which is always hovering and watching over us.
Perhaps we await Mr. Kwarteng’s delayed special fiscal operation before seeing the wholly sensible measure of eliminating VAT on electricity and gas?
Otherwise, the recently materially increased standing charges ought to be much reduced or, preferably, eliminated too. This would disproportionally benefit the least well off and reduce the cost to government of fuel benefits payments.
Yes agreed Sir John.
Subsidies should be removed entirely from energy production. Any industry requiring constant financial support does not deserve to survive at all, and that means the end of wind and solar. This of course will never happen as too much political capital is invested in the fantasy of GW/CC/NZ. So what if it destroys the economy, so long as political aims are met.
The thing is they make proposals that are fallen upon by msm like starving dogs on a bone then comes the U turn and then all goes back to exactly as before.
All very depressing and Truss appears to have performed several about turns.
The Telegraph leader today:- The NHS is wrong to cancel appointments
How disappointing it is, and yet how predictable, that the NHS should use the funeral of the Queen on Monday to scale back its services. Patients who have waited weeks, or even months, for hospital consultations and routine operations have suddenly been told their appointments for that day have been cancelled. Many have yet to be rescheduled because the treatment backlog is so great that finding alternative dates is difficult.
Quite right they are too. Some doctor on the radio defending the NHS said not to worry as they will have an emergency service like they have a weekends. But if you look at the statistics the NHS kill circa 10-26% more (depending on the medical conditions) at weekends due to the poorer slower service, lack of scans and specialists – so this bank holiday will kills tens of people perhaps even over 100. Would the Queen have wanted this? I thing not. The economic damage causes will also harm people and reduce tax receipts.
Has Truss and the Government not looked the appalling current rates of excess non covid deaths and the lengths of the waiting lists. If so is it that do they just not give a damn?
Maybe the EU believes more bird and bat choppers are the way to go because their calculations regarding % of wind and renewables do not take into account that even if 100% of renewable energy is reached much fossil fuel is still needed!
BTW…when they have closed down all manufacture how will they make more windmills? Stone, wood and brute force?
There is no doubt in my mind that whatever short term solutions are initiated by the government, fracking must begin as soon as possible to secure our long term growth.
Too right about the problems of wind power. 25.5GW of installed capacity in the UK and it’s currently producing 6GW. Why don’t they get the rest of it working, considering right now there appears to be fresh breezes all round the coast?
As to European wind power, the wind map shows the whole continent with light winds, and only decent wind over Denmark. It seems to be like this most of the time.
On the other hand, I prefer the EU approach of a mix of measures. The Truss response of writing the energy companies a blank cheque removes their need to be competitive with their prices. Why should the retail suppliers negotiate a good price when the energy companies can charge what they like with the difference made up by UK borrowing? They must have thought about this, so perhaps we’ll get a better picture in time.
VAT is a legacy from the EC and its many complications hamper. Ending VAT on fuel would be a fitting start to ending VAT generally, but taxing CONSUMPTION is sensible.
Adding VALUE is desirable. Tax exists to fund Govt spending and discourage bad behaviour: not to discourage valuable productive effort. Taxing folk more for working longer or more efficiently is counter-productive.
However, conceptually, if tax had to be generated from only one source, taxing energy would be a prime candidate. Its consumption reaches virtually every activity.
It seems to me the the arrangement for the Queen have largely ignored the North East, North West, Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia & the West Country. More than 60% of the population live in these areas. But then they are used to this from Government.
Wales clearly should have voted for full devolution then they would be spoiled as the Scots are. But then they are daft enough to elect the appalling Drakeford so perhaps deserve all they get. These other regions should perhaps demand independence too if they do not want to be ignored.
The government also generally maltreats the 80% who work for the private sector regarding them largely as expendable tax cash cows to be endlessly over taxed, over regulated and perhaps given a few generally very poor public services.
What’s the point of all these regulators? They fail to regulate in any meaningful way and when things go wrong they don their tin hats, make excuses and say there was nothing they could do as it was all beyond their control or remit. Outside of public service people have to take responsibility for their actions.
The price of oil is falling, and showing itself in petrol prices. Yesterday, a roadside filling station and garage near here was 155.9p. I also saw that the national inflation rate was down slightly, but it was down.
Capping prices is wrong – it just distorts behaviours leading to more complications which have to be addressed. The better solution is to remove taxes and all the other additions. We need the removal of more of those who have extreme eco views. They cannot be appeased to the benefit of most.
As an aside I believe Greenpeace are depositing massive rocks on the sea bed in the North Sea – they say the environment must be protected but they are quite happy to destroy it when it suits them, and they are of course financed and supported by many in government and elsewhere. Hypocrites and worse are all around us.
And as for the continued obsession with eco matters, my electricity supply company wrote to me to say it is intending to plant even more trees to save the planet. This obsession with trees is going to lead to food shortages and the ruination of the appearance of our countryside, another distortion of our world by fanatics supported by all manner of elites who wish to dictate how we must live.