Bonds and mortgages

The Bank of England yesterday after a bruising few days for them in the bond market decided that they needed to stop selling bonds, driving prices down, and do something to try to rally them. That is good news at last. The Bank’s selling came on top of the bond rout brought on by the US Central Banks interest rate rising policy, and their own sales policy of government bonds. If the Central Banks themselves think bonds are too dear and should be brought down in price, others will agree with them.
Bonds are parts of the debt the UK government has borrowed from pension funds, insurance companies and others. They are the government promises to repay the money they borrowed. They can be sold on by the people and institutions that first lent the money to the government, so they do not have to wait for the repayment date of the loan. If the prices of the bond fall then the rate of interest you get on it goes up, and if the price rises interest rates go down. If you bought a bond where the government promised to pay just 1% interest but interest rates meanwhile had gone up to 2% then you would sell the money you lent to the government for less so the next person receiving the interest on the bond would get a 2% return on his investment. How much the bond falls by depends on when the government is going to repay the full amount anyway.
The biggest buyer of these bonds in recent years has been the Bank itself since Labour introduced the policy of the Bank buying up state debt, continued by the Coalition and the Conservatives. At its peak the Bank owned £875bn of government debt. It rightly stopped buying up more of it last year, as the policy was proving inflationary. More recently it said it would start selling some of the bonds it owns. It said it wanted to shrink its balance sheet, swollen by the large amount of bonds it owns as an asset. They started selling very recently just as global bond markets led by the USA took another nose dive on interest rate rises announced by many Central Banks and in anticipation of more rises to come. The addition of Bank of England selling implied that they wanted to see the bonds go down in value and added to the general selling pressures on UK bonds.
Yesterday the Bank acknowledged that selling now with bonds so much lower in price would not be good idea. They did not, however, say they would end the sales programme unless and until bonds had picked up substantially. That was a pity, as the value of these bonds matters to families with mortgages and businesses with longer term borrowings. All the time the Bank says it will sell as the largest potential seller it can spook the market. The Bank’s wish to shrink its balance sheet has ironically been achieved in the last few weeks by the fall in the value of the bonds it holds. Crystalizing the loss makes no sense.
These interest rates matter. There are 2,5, 10, 20,30 year rates and others in between. If the 10 year or 20 year bond rate goes up so bank lending for people to buy homes will also go up, as will the cost to business of a longer term loan to invest in their company. Mortgage holders and businesses do not want their Central Bank actively intervening in the markets to drive these interest rates higher. The Bank should believe its own forecasts which show inflation tumbling next year. High energy prices and dearer mortgages are already taking too much demand out of the economy. Thank you Bank for at least a temporary pause to your driving the mortgage rates up.
145 Comments
September 29, 2022
The BoE has just announed that it has set aside 65bn to purchase bonds over the next 2 weeks to stem the decline. It may well not be enough.
The 30 yr gilt yield spiked to 5% yesterday, falling back afther the intervention was announced, the 10 yr currently stands at over 4%. After all the years of us, righly, bashing Labour over the economy we now haven’t got a leg to stand on. This ‘mini budget’ has been an absolute disaster and I have no heard one economist nor financial services industry professional, regardless of political persuasion, argue any differently.
The Chancellor must go and, frankly, I am not holding out much hope for the PM lasting until anywhere near 2024. What an absolute, poorly thought out and indefensible, mess.
September 29, 2022
Exactly. You would have thought the Chancellor would have had advice to predict the consequences of his announcements, so he could reflect on whether it was worth it.
September 29, 2022
Another Tory “Two-brains” who doesn’t seem to have even one that functions properly!
September 29, 2022
Warwick, which section of the mini-budget would you change? Would you have dropped the personal allowance on NI back to £9500 with the reduction from 13.25% to 12%, or would you have kept both the £12,570 and the 13.25% NI?
Would you have kept the 20% tax rate about £12570, or would you have increased it instead of taking 1p off?
Would you have kept the 60% income tax from £100k to £120k and left the 45% tax above £150k or increased it?
Would you have not taken the cap off bankers bonus’ why don’t you believe this will have any good benefits for the UK?
Is there something I’ve missed?
September 29, 2022
A-Tracy
The thing that you missed was the one thing I have been banging on about well before Alexander Johnson MP finally got the hint and quit his job as PM – Cut spending !!! Natably, the overseas Aid Budget which is running around £14bn. No loss to us but, that is roughly the same amount the UK collects in Employers National Insurance Contributions. He could have funded a tax cut for FREE ! And it is not as if our kind host did not know, and it is not as if such a cut in spending would have been unpopular with the electorate otr the City.
All this is self inflicted. Overseas Aid is a Tory idea.
September 29, 2022
I’d have increased Personal allowance by £5k, raised the 20% limit to £55k, but reduced the Higher rate from £150k to £120k.
I would not have not taken the cap off bankers bonus’.
September 29, 2022
@a-tracy
I have read that bankers might prefer a cap to their (variable) bonus as it gives them a better negotiating position for an increase in their (permanent) salary.
September 29, 2022
You have missed the huge splurge on the gas bills which was introduced beforehand. No-one seems to want to remove this unfunded bit of the plan. Or any of the huge spending during the pandemic and its aftermath. Dishonesty rules the waves.
September 29, 2022
If anyone should go, i’d suggest it’s the Governor of the BoE. He carried on QE for far too long, delayed interest rate rises until too far late and then has had to stabilise Gilts because Pension funds have been playing with derivatives. I could also mention that the reason they have been doing so is because bond yeilds have been so low – and that Gordon Brown completely screwed up private sector final salary pension funds in this country.
Kwarteng and Truss may be a bit tone deaf but let’s be very clear that they have not been (and are not) responsible for what is in effect a currency war between other major currencies and the US Dollar brought on by endless money printing. The Fed is aggressively hiking rates and if you don’t keep up, your currency gets burned. Simples!
September 29, 2022
But Warwick, there have been generous tax cuts for the rich. That is what really matters, yes?
September 29, 2022
The major costs of this budget have been the cancellation of the NI & Corporate tax increases that should never have been enacted in the first place. The NI correction benefits everyone in work. The Corporate tax correction also makes sense for those who wants to see companies based here. Take a look at how many US companies (that are major players in the UK marketplace) are based (and pay taxes) in the Republic of Ireland.
However, the main cost was the cap on energy bills. Is anyone seriously suggesting that this was not neccesary? Some seem to think this should have been ‘funded’ by more tax increases. Really? We are already going into a Global recession and the only question is whether the UK will have a long, deep one – or a short, shallow one. What kind would you prefer Pauline – and how would you bring your preferred solution about??
September 29, 2022
Surely one of the main things worrying the market is the very high chance of a Labour government or worse still a Labour/SNP/Libdim coalition government – perhaps in as soon as 18 months. Something like a 77% chance is indicated by the betting odds. The problem for Truss/Kwasi is there is so little time for her (slightly) more sensible economic policies to turn the economy round before the next election. The one thing we certainly do not need is even worse policies than we have suffered under Cameron/Osborn, May/Hammond & Boris/Sunak from Starmer/Strugeon/Cable with their even bigger state, nationalisations and even more green crap agenda.
The Tories need to ditch (or at least put on hold) the net zero religion. For the next election “Get cheap, reliable, on demand energy done” Without it so many industries will be unable to compete internationally.
September 29, 2022
I read that:- Keir Starmer rules out any deal with SNP ‘before or after’ general election.
Well if you believe Starmer on this you will surely believe almost anything, even perhaps in the “manmade climate emergency religion”.
Starmer will certainly have a coalition if he needs one to gain power (or he would be removed) – he will just call it an “arrangement” or an “informal agreement” or something similar. Just as the EU constitution became the Lisbon treaty & then the foolish Cameron ratted on his Cast Iron referendum promise, throwing away the overall majority that he would have won with more sensible low tax, no treaty ratting and an EU referendum immediately policy.
The best way (perhaps only way) for Truss to win the next election is to make it clear you will get a Starmer dog wagged by a Sturgeon tail. That and bury the net zero, rip off, unreliable energy lunacy that Starmer and that Libdim dope Ed (I killed fracking and new nuclear) Davey and Sturgeon have foolishly hooked themselves to.
September 29, 2022
I think we just need to remember that Starmer wanted Corbyn to be Prime Minister.
September 29, 2022
+1 and to reverse the democratic people’s vote for Brexit. His Great British Energy Company will doubtless be a complete disaster like the NHS, rail track, the BBC, Channel 4…and nearly almost all state state owned & unfair/tax payer subsidised state competition is.
September 29, 2022
And that he colluded with a foreign power over three years to overthrow our democracy.
September 29, 2022
The best and only way for Truss to win the next election is to kick-start the economy (which is what she’s trying to do); bring down the cost of domestic energy (which she isn’t trying to do) and reduce immigration, particularly the importation of criminal migrants (which she appears to have no intention of doing).
So she’ll lose.
September 29, 2022
LL, they are all drunk on wasteful spending! Reform party is the way forward. The last three Tory govt’s trying to be more socialist than Labour by implementing their policies and hiring, yes hiring, former Labour ministers. We had Handcock taking advice from Blaire for deadly vaccines we now have Truss being reported for allowing Blaire to negotiate with EU over protocol! Why have a vile creature like him anywhere near govt decisions let alone an alleged Tory one!
Your perpetual harping about the dangers of labour are totally hollow when there is absolutely no difference whatsoever. 12 years of continuity labour is shameful especially after an 80 seat majority! Truss could have put JR in No.11, she chose a quota system of selection that she herself was elected on.
September 29, 2022
Please give your obsession with net zero a rest. Hundreds of posts all saying the same thing. I know umpteen people who are concerned about it including myself plus far younger generations that you are totally out of touch with as on a number of your other pet subjects.
September 29, 2022
True that lots of people & especially the young have fallen for this nonsense religion, Perhaps brainwashed by the BBC, David Attenborough, the BBC, King Charles, governments, charities, St. Greta, most political parties… but they are very clearly deluded if you look at the real science. Adaption as needed – be it hotter, colder, wetter, drier or just the same… as is needed. This is the sensible policy even if the alarmists are right and they are not. .
Atmospheric CO2 concentration is certainly no World thermostat.
September 29, 2022
Si your happy for the country to bankrupt itself whilst the rest of the world motors on serenely
Like the CCA, Net Zero is a masterclass in self harm.
September 29, 2022
As you can see, there is a limit to what the present administration can announce without their enemies going berserk. The media are drunk on having removed Boris and want to do the same again.
September 29, 2022
Five out of fifteen posts by Lifelogic at the moment – a third.
However ditching net zero is not something that I would object to. It just does require to be repeated ad infinitum.
September 29, 2022
Does NOT require
September 29, 2022
It needs repeating until they finally actually do it! It is a disastrous and scientifically illiterate policy.
September 29, 2022
Interesting that the Telegraph ran a story that the turmoil on the currency market was instigated by Remainer hedge funds. The first real divergence from EU rules and they dontlike it.
Let’s hope Liz has thick skin
When so many WEF followers are against her, she must be doing something right.
September 29, 2022
Remainer hedge funds? A hedge fund exists to make money out of any imbalanced situation, which is clearly the present UK situation. Would you prevent a GP from looking at your health problems?
September 29, 2022
Net zero as a doctrine and the UK’s implementation of the cause needs to be questioned regularly @NigL and by a wide range of commentators.
September 29, 2022
Sorry Nig1 but I feel LL is correct to go on about net zero. It is at the very scourse of all that is wrong with our society and economy today. He’s right to state that without cheaper energy and energy that’s there 100% of the time is of the utmost importance if we are to stand any chance of getting back on our feet. Net zero is the route to hell and I wish our politicians would stop talking about it and get back to reality. LL can go on about it as much as he likes in my book.
September 29, 2022
+1
September 29, 2022
‘Net Zero’ is one of the tools of the Great Reset, as are mass immigration, the ‘cashless society’, cancel culture, gender identity politics, and Covidianism. You and your young friends are being herded like lemmings into a Chinese-style serfdom, and unfortunately the rest of us cannot avoid being swept along with you
September 29, 2022
People are concerned about it because they’ve been conditioned / brainwashed to be concerned about it.
You don’t counter conditioning / brainwashing by shutting up. You argue your case, which is what we are now increasingly seeing genuine scientists doing – those who haven’t been bought by the Globalists.
No-one has told the conditioned / brainwashed youngsters that what the Globalists have planned is a massive reduction in their living standards – basically making them live in a world which resembles the post-WW2 austerity years of the late ’40s/early ’50s. Rationing of everything.
September 29, 2022
There are two things the Tories need to do to win the next election. First, put clear blue water between themselves and Lib/Lab/Green by steering away from net zero. Second, hire a PR firm like Saatchis in 1979 to destroy the net zero agenda in the public mind. I see not the slightest chance of this happening with Truss and Skidmore on their present course.
September 29, 2022
It puzzles me how people like you just don’t get it. The vast majority of people BELIEVE the net zero religion. The Tories steering away from net zero will cost them votes, not gain them. The ‘loads more than net zero’ brigade, already vote Tory.
September 29, 2022
That will not be enough to secure the next election outcome, and it shouldn’t be!
This blog has had numerous detailed errors made by the Conservatives on each of the last 3 Governments, where are the corrections to the course being made?
The so-called Red Wall will desert their temporary loan of votes, and the lower to middle income voters must be thinking ‘give another lot a chance’.
September 29, 2022
Indeed and to make the point that lower tax rates can and often do raise more tax above certain rates.
September 29, 2022
What utter drivel. The markets have reacted to what this government has done. Tax cuts funded by more government borrowing combined with no independent analysis of their impact. The markets currently don’t trust this government and I don’t blame them.
As I heard it put yesterday, the UK Central Bank has just intervened in the markets to protect the UK economy from the UK government. From this, Conservative, government, not a future one of any persuasion.
September 29, 2022
Did you read the article in the FT Peter about intervening to protect the final salary pensions in the state sector?
Nothing has changed yet, the November change is small; we need some very smart people, genuinely independent people, to investigate who has been making on the pound.
September 29, 2022
Yes I did. So why did the BoE need to intervene? Because the Chancellor’s actions created a predictable change to bond yields and asset values. The positions held by the pension funds were already known, and the impact of the change in bond yields was predictable on that basis. This was foreseeable.
So, the question is why was it done in the way that it was done, given the known consequences? Did the Chancellor not ask or know (if not, why not)? Did the Chancellor know and not care? Neither is a position which inspires any confidence.
Reply The biggest increase in deficit came from the energy package last Wednesday with no market reaction. The big fall happened on Tuesday, four days after the financial statement. The big rise also happened on Tuesday. This is because the bond sell off was all about the Bank wanting higher interest rates and starting to sell bonds to get the prices down.
September 29, 2022
“The problem for Truss/Kwasi is there is so little time for her (slightly) more sensible economic policies to turn the economy round before the next election.”
So it will be the Monster Raving Looney Party v The Slightly More Sensible Party then.
September 29, 2022
Really?! You’re grasping at straws there. What the markets are worried about is THIS government- not the next one ☹️
September 29, 2022
It is long term 10 year, 20 year, 30 year gilt yields they are affecting. About a 77% chance of a Labour Gov. or SNP coalition in two years or less is indicated by the betting odds.
September 29, 2022
Mike, in order to stop a severe recession, what would you have preferred?
Leave businesses to cope with their own energy bills and households? Leave people without bus services and train services when this government is forced to give them very large increases and £1500 benefits in kind in TFL all topped up by Central government subsidies!
The tax cuts for the over £150,000 people doesn’t come in until next April 2023 by which time the payments to the EU will have fallen substantially. How come no one is talking about that, the divorce bill ending.
September 29, 2022
Because the divorce bill is not ending next year!
September 29, 2022
LL – your last para. Agreed. If they did that, and only that, Truss might have a decent chance of getting elected when she faces the country.
September 29, 2022
Allister Heath is right today:- “Liz Truss must hold her nerve as the world tips into a calamitous recession
She has a crisis plan, unlike the elites whose orthodoxy brought the global economy to the brink”
Well a tiny step in the right direction but far, far more to do Mrs Truss. Cut the state down to size, ditch net zero, cull the endless government waste, cut taxes further, sort out Northern Ireland, the dire state monopoly NHS, Transport, the great university con trick, have a huge bonfire of red tape… a rather large in tray for her team.
September 29, 2022
LL, Agree with the direction of travel point.
Unfortunately KK stood up on Friday and announced grand tax cuts of £40bn+. There was no suggestion of how much state spending would reduce and hence ‘everyone’ assumed borrowing would rise by the same amount.
The intentions need to be fully explained.
September 29, 2022
+1
September 29, 2022
Interestingly the gas and electricity subsidies and NI and Corportation tax reversals were already priced in. It’s the 5% lopped of top rate that has spooked the market. This is only £2 billion out of £400 potentially so a very odd reaction.
Someone is making some money from the little people
September 29, 2022
It is not that trivial 5% at all. That will actually increase the tax take not reduce it. Tax to death dope Osborne should have ditched 50% and 45% immediately he took office for this reason!
September 29, 2022
so how does the £2bn handed out to top earners solve our Social, NHS, Transport and Energy crisis?
September 29, 2022
Exactly. With the spending cuts put in place-and there was so much room for these-the market reaction wouldn’t have happened, bonds could have been sold by the Bank at higher prices and the BoE wouldn’t have had to bail out pension funds.
Our host praises the body shop for removing the massive dent in our car but does nothing to address the folly of the driver who smashed into a trail of vehicles in the first place.
All it needed last Friday was a cut in spending plan. Honestly.
September 29, 2022
As with Reaganomics,the cuts(or-trying not to laugh when I type this -“efficiency savings”) don’t materialize and the tax cuts are uncovered,resulting in ballooning debt.
September 29, 2022
@PeterB
Maybe it will now be easier to reduce state spending against the background of the self inflicted “chaos” ?
September 29, 2022
LL, perhaps the most pressing brief in that intray is the halting of HS2 – surely the most idiotic waste of taxpayers’ money since the (scientifically unfeasible) Tracked Hovercraft Project of the late ‘King of the Scillies’.
Few enough would want to use it, certainly not I!. After the appalling carnage generated by the first 200 mph train smash – anywhere in the world – none would.
September 29, 2022
Not sure why you think we are going to have this ‘200 mph train smash’ whilst other countries with high speed rail don’t. The biggest problem with HS2 is the way it is being managed, like any project funded from the public purse it becomes a milk cow for those building it. In Birmingham they are putting a tram track down Digbeth High Street and they have been at it for about a year now; as you look from the window of your grid-locked bus in the contraflow system skating the edges you see groups of men in hard hats looking at mobile phones. As for the most idiotic waste of taxpayers’ money you have some way to go to beat the giant aircraft carriers without aircraft or the war in faraway Ukraine.
September 29, 2022
David Gauke being extremely unhelpful to the new Conservative government and money market issues already I see. Thank goodness he is no longer an MP. Are they all these people trying to destroy Truss already?
September 29, 2022
Cutting waste, LL? Here’s a good place to start. An NHS hospital in Nuneaton has been spending the annual equivalent of £138,000, to pay someone to monitor visitors at the entrance for face-covering compliance, and hand out masks and hand sanitiser. Apparently it doesn’t need the money to employ doctors or nurses.
September 29, 2022
Anyone would think she had a huge majority of loyal and sensible MPs on her side, LL!
September 29, 2022
LL, I’d put trainee medics on the wards again from 16, gaining BTEC/NVQ type qualifications whilst working rather than keeping them in school. I would start them on the less acute wards, change the name from nurse to attract more boys and take an even balance between the two and build new wards in every hospital to start to look after the bed blockers using the pods that were put into the Nightingale hospitals all 8,000 of them.
September 29, 2022
So the Bank is acting politically? In effect, regime change using financial weapons of political war to discredit a nation’s leader.
Marxist Labour is also working with its coalition of disruptors to cause max inconvenience and engineer a crisis
The actions of the halfwits in Washington doesn’t help either.
September 29, 2022
Yes Dom, there are many of us not fooled by the moving of money from one place to another . Thye speak in gobspeak and arrogance thinking they know best and even put it in the context of helping the population in general . Then there are those who spue out false percentages ,parroting what they have been told , working with the information that they have read rather than the real figures and even claim intelligence as they go along with the trillionaires.
September 29, 2022
The Bank is doing what they are charged with doing – protecting the economy and enabling stability. Instability caused by this government’s actions and decisions.
September 29, 2022
The half-wit in Moscow, damaging major reliance on food and energy, on a personal crusade to go down in history as another Peter the Great is another big problem.
September 29, 2022
Good morning.
So the solution then is to re-nationalise the BoE is it ? Somehow I don’t think so.
😉
September 29, 2022
Well it might help if next time they appointed someone rather less grossly incompetent than 39.9% personal overdraft rates for all Andrew Bailey or pusher of endless green crap Mark Carney.
September 29, 2022
Perhaps even some one numerate who understands banking, risk reward & economics?
September 29, 2022
It was a bit stupid to have the BoE meeting a day before the mini budget rather than a day after it. There are a lot of elements to the stupidity of this situation and both BoE and government are complicit.
September 29, 2022
+1
September 29, 2022
I guess you will be the only candidate, impeccable qualifications, never wrong.
September 29, 2022
I was probably very wrong to have been conned into taking these rather ineffective and often very dangerous vaccines. This due to travel restrictions and the totally dishonest claims of 80%+ effectiveness and proven safety.
Luckily no side effects unlike one 20 year old unlucky lass I know who now has heart issues following her booster shot. Plus she had already had covid with no issues anyway. What on earth were they jabbing her for?
September 29, 2022
Well would do it for nothing – except I would not want all the public attention on myself, my family and businesses and also if I had to move to the UK and become taxable resident there it would cost me a seven figure sum PA and I would also come into UK IHT when I died. Plus would end up spending even more hours with tax planners and lawyers. Also they would never want me.
September 29, 2022
They seem to like History grads not Maths Physics % engineering people JR would do a good far better job just in his spare time.
September 29, 2022
The BoE is nationalised, 100% owned by the Treasury.
September 29, 2022
Er? The Bank of England was nationalised decades ago.
September 29, 2022
So how can it therefore be independent ?
Sw and acorn. Don’t any of these people in government, Whitehall and Threadneedle St. ever talk to each other ??
September 29, 2022
I note that the Daily Mail comments criticising the recent tax cuts were all made between 2am and 4am in the morning. The comments are nearly all saying that Government spending and welfare has been “cut to the bone”. Presumably these comments are made by some of the 3.5% unemployed who don’t need to go to work in the morning and aren’t smart enough to figure out how to cut the billions on WOKE jobs, subsidies and overseas projects.
September 29, 2022
Indeed. Any job with Diversity in the title should be first on the block. A guess would be 50 percent of state jobs could go without being noticed.
September 29, 2022
Before that, they need to get rid of all the laws they created which creates in turn these non-jobs. They are only following government orders.
September 29, 2022
and 100% non-productive doing their utmost at times to make even more people unproductive!
September 29, 2022
And don’t forget Ukraine.Their 2023 budget ,just released, requires “external funding” of US$ 38bn.
Get yer wallets out.American Excess will do nicely!
September 29, 2022
Universal credit AET adjustment – “Since its introduction in 2013, the AET has not kept pace with the increases in the National Living Wage, with the result that the number of hours needed to work to earn the AET has fallen over time. The adjustment will bring the AET back to its original ‘parity’ with the National Living Wage.” Source https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ the Administration Earnings Threshold (AET)
Perhaps they don’t want to work more.
September 29, 2022
Yes, “…others will agree with them” but only of course because they know they have no choice, that Central Banks have the power to rig the market. Historically and artificially low interest rates for so long has harmed risk allocation as well as savers: it is past time interest rates increased, as a diary post some six years ago proposed.
September 29, 2022
Mortgages rates are still relatively low. There’s only 8 million mortgages in this country, the problem is not the rates it’s the cost of houses caused by the conservative polices.
No one wants high rates just fair rates. The coalition and conservative s have threw savers under the bus since 2009 and not one comment in the news about the millions of savers who have been ripped off by the Conservatives.
The price of homes are expected to go down by 30% next year, it just goes to prove with reasonable rates house prices will drop.
September 29, 2022
“the problem is not the rates it’s the cost of houses caused by the conservative polices.”
Problem of rising house prices was driven by cheap money. If people can borrow more they will and then they outbid other buyers to inflate prices. The cheap money policies started before the Tories gained power. We should have seen interest rates back at 3% in 2010 – would have prevented much of the current worldwide economic pain.
September 29, 2022
I agree
September 29, 2022
Problem of rising house prices also a result of second homes and holiday lets, some bought by overseas investors. But then the government likes all that stamp duty and foreign investment. Local people not being able to afford a place on their wages was and still is a price worth paying as far as the government is concerned.
September 29, 2022
Agreed. Which is why I said recently that the government should make it illegal to sell property less that $500k to non UK citizens illegal.
September 29, 2022
The Conservatives policy of help to buy , it is now accepted that the policy increased demand for homes combined with ultra low rates forced the increase in house prices. There were many other factors that cause prices to rise such as builders holding on to land awaiting land prices to rise.
September 29, 2022
The usual nonsense about savers. The average amount in savings accounts is less than £1000, so even a five percent hike would pay them a whole £50 a year, wow.
For as long as I have understood investment it has been accepted that savings in cash are the worst, inflation eroding their value, so for rainy day liquidity only.
September 29, 2022
For the past year I have been boring my extended family and friends telling them to get 10 year fixed mortgages which were at just under 2%, Now they are at least double this rate. Indeed 10 year UK guilts are 4% mortgages will be higher than this. Costing them at least 20% more of the borrowings over the ten years, but still perhaps worth it.
The UKs rip off banks still only paying about 0.4% on instant access deposits in the main & then charging 100 times this on overdrafts! Thanks to the FCA and Bailey it seems. Do we not have a fair completion authority in the Uk or are they all asleep? Pension & annuity funds have been forced by gov. regulation to buy guilts which have now dropped hugely in value giving them a bit of a headache. In effect yet another tax on pension savings through regulation of their “investment” choices.
September 29, 2022
“For the past year I have been boring my extended family and friends ….”
Surely not?
September 29, 2022
I did much the same (advice on long-term fixed rate mortgage) but mostly got ‘but the redemption penalty makes it unattractive’. The maths seemed to stop at 2 years out, no consideration for the very likely market nightmare beyond that. Oh well experience falling on deaf ears again.
September 29, 2022
House prices will not go down by 30%. Whenever the economy is in such a state that people cannot get the inflated price they think their property is worth, they don’t sell. Only distressed sales take place and there are few of them. What does happen is that transactions collapse but prices only go down a little and then stick. Until the next boom.
September 29, 2022
Flats tend to go down more than houses as people buying a larger flat or a house are not so affected by a lower sale price if they then save more on the new purchase. They also tend to be kept for less time. But the whole market is hugely damaged by vast stamp duty rates above about £700k. Up to 15% when they used to be just 1% this is an absurdly high rate for a turnover tax.
September 29, 2022
Stephen, the new order will never save savers, they all class it as unearned income, and if savings rates go up, the taxes on unearned income from savings accounts will go up near income tax rates. They’ve been threatening it for years.
The new mortgagees aren’t taking mortgages based on 3 x 1 income and 1 x the other, they are taking multiples sometimes 4 x both incomes, then if one is sick with no sick pay or takes a year out to start a family, they are immediately struggling.
September 29, 2022
I have worked on trading floors for 30+ years. I worked at one of the two large global banks on the Credit Derivative system during the 2007 crash who came out unscathed because they didn’t use risky, US mortgage backed assets as securities.
The fragility of the bond market is ENTIRELY due to 10 million final salary pension schemes using Gilts and AAA equities as collateral to buy higher risk equities. About 75% of these pension schemes belong to civil servants. When interest rates rise the pension funds must liquidate assets to meet collateral requirements.
Civil service final salary pensions now threaten our entire Government finances. These high risk pensions must be stopped immediately or the Hedge Funds will smell large profits and repeatedly press the pension funds resulting in huge Government liabilities to pay these pensions. When I say stopped I mean cashed out. When I say cashed out I mean civil servants need to be retired immediately.
September 29, 2022
+1
September 29, 2022
+1
September 29, 2022
Javelin:
I have a close relative who works at the coal face of the Civil Service.
As far as I know, there are no longer any final salary pensions, they were amended several years ago. I get very fed up with hearing about ‘massive’ salaries and ‘gold plated’ pensions. As far as I know, the work is stressful (shortage of staff) and not very well paid, even in London. In the higher echelons maybe, but at the lower end, nothing could be further from the truth.
September 29, 2022
The civil servants pensions are defined benefits not defined contribution, they are much more costly and at risk as Javelin explained, they may no longer be as diamond as ones from a decade ago but they’re still streets ahead of NEST and other private pension savings schemes for the same 6-10% contribution those individuals get no guaranteed returns at all, the returns will be small without the transfer values.
As you say the people in the civil service aren’t told how much those pensions are actually worth so don’t value them. I’d offer them better pay today and NEST. Then when salaries are being compared the true value is revealed.
September 29, 2022
CG,
Very true about so-called ‘gold plated’ pensions.
As George Carlin said ‘… and now they’re coming for your retirement money! It’s a big club and you ain’t in it!’
September 29, 2022
Still very much FS arrangements for MPs + host of other public sector workers,
September 29, 2022
I’m always struck by those ‘Grade 7’ adverts, for quite meaty roles, offering just £55K – about what a Lt Cdr might make, and only twice what some London waiters might get.
September 29, 2022
Any chance of explaining that in words a five year old would understand please?
I have assumed that, for example, someone working for, say, a local council pays in a % of their salary and their employer does the same into a pension fund managed (presumably) by one of the big pension fund managers. They invest the money in gilts, corporate bonds(?), property and equities – things they perceive as safe – and the fund grows. When a fund member retires a chunk of money is liquidated from the fund and used to buy an annuity from one of the giant annuity providers.
I’ve always been puzzled how an annuity provider can guarantee an income to someone – possibly index linked – for the rest of their lives. Where do they invest the ‘pension pot’ they are given when someone retires?
September 29, 2022
all based on gambles….
September 29, 2022
This is another way of saying that the government is too big and intrusive. It needs to be cut down to size. Never too late to start doing so.
September 29, 2022
@ Javelin – Why please are pension funds ” using Gilts and AAA equities as collateral to buy higher risk equities” rather than just buying the equities direct? The economic effect is the same surely, and it defies belief that regulators would be fooled.
September 29, 2022
Helpful post, one of the few, thanks.
If pension funds are leveraging their ‘safe investments’ to buy risky investments, why didn’t they sell the risky ones first? They were looking at huge losses on long gilts, surely more than on the ‘high risk’ investments?
I smelled a rat in the ‘establishment bretheren’.
September 29, 2022
It’d be interesting to know who’s at the end of this daisy chain. Promises are only valid within the solvency of the promising institution. Remember Equitable Life? Caveat emptor.
September 29, 2022
Although I’m broadly supportive of the new government’s economic thrust, recent days have made me feel that Truss and Kwarteng put no effort into ‘wargaming’ their mini-budget policy and what would happen in its aftermath. They must do better!
The IMF? It added to market turmoil. We should consider leaving that very political organisation.
September 29, 2022
Put simply ,assets which are sold off , along with businesses out of the UK , along with anything which gives stock power should ride the storm . Giving power away has been the detrimental political and financial factor for the last 40 years.
September 29, 2022
and water and transport renewal.
September 29, 2022
It is impossible to escape the conclusion of government incompetence even if the direction of travel is a sound one longer term.
Thinking that an un costed Big Bang announcement, both potentially inflationary and increasing an already large deficit, so asking the Market for ever larger funding without cutting budgets would not cause disruption was naive at best. Allegedly you have been advising MsTruss, incidentally where us she/showing zero leadership, so am surprised at you.
Sir Tom Scholar must be laughing all the way to retirement and his severance package.
September 29, 2022
Thanks for your explanation John,
But surely you get this sort of financial chaos when you try and play clever with your finances, printing funny money, supporting what are almost fake accounts (manipulating and purchasing your own debts) running an ever greater number of ponzi schemes (pension funding, and ever increasing benefits, and debts), ignoring the balance of trade figures, and manipulating interest rates to unrealistic levels, all because you cannot work to and within a sensible balanced budget, where income should always be greater than expenditure (without constant tax increases).
All governments over decades have been the same, all have refused to understand the very simple basics that you have to live within your means, otherwise the day of reckoning will eventually come, and smack you in the face.
Has that day arrived yet ?
September 29, 2022
These technocratic screeds just won’t cut it when winter comes and millions can’t afford heating, Sir John.
Oh, and come back Black Wednesday, all is forgiven, eh?
September 29, 2022
My domestic gas supplier is paid via monthly Direct debit. In March it was £92 then it rose to £162, now from October it will be £240. Similarly with electricity. I keep hoping my State pension is going up by 57% then shortly after another 50%. The shivers have started already. It will be a long cold winter. I’ll have to get used to living on beans on toast and soup.
September 29, 2022
So overnight markets improved on the announcement that the Bank of England would print £65 billion to buy bonds for previously printed government debt.
For the last four days markets have been selling based on the announcement that government would print (through the Bank of England) between £200 and £300 billion to finance gas and electricity price subsidies (the major part of the spending) and to not take as much money from those that earn it.
So it appears that the markets care little amount the money printing, it is mostly where the proceeds of that money is going? That is fine and to be expected but the media reporting needs to reflect that this is all about making financial institutions money and nothing to do with commentary on policy. The banks purchasing of these bonds does not effect economic policy.
September 29, 2022
Money printing to sustain asset prices that are unrealistically high-and in many cases are worthless.Repeat and rinse since the crash.
It is what Vladimir Putin was referencing a few months when he said the “economy of imaginary wealth is being replaced by the economy of real,hard assets”.
September 29, 2022
Although the mini-budget measures looked broadly sensible to me I can’t work out why truss and Kwarteng felt the need to rush it out rather than present it in a more sober way together with the other measures at the normal time (Nov). Ie announce it with the supply side reforms and presumably the spending controls (I doubt there will be any actual cuts unfortunately). At the very least the management of this has been politically incompetent. Of course what will matter in the long run – ie for the election – is whether the policies work. But this all looks like a political own goal to me. Rishi might not have had the radical free market zeal but I don’t think he would have presided over a balls up like this!
September 29, 2022
Epic levels of gaslighting today, putting this economic shit-show on the BoE.
Red Wall Tory MPs should cross the house now if they want to keep their jobs.
September 29, 2022
Even more epic levels of gaslighting from Truss on local BBC stations today..
‘We are working closely with the Bank of England…’
‘No-one will pay over £2500 for their energy bills..’
‘We have reduced inflation by 5%…’
She is truly awful. The UK is now an economic basket case.
September 29, 2022
I can’t believe I am writing this….I would be very happy to only pay £2500.
September 29, 2022
If you use will more than £2500 of energy you will have to pay for it. Those who think you can use £4000 of energy and only pay £2500 are deluded, search Martin Lewis he says the same thing only this morning.
September 29, 2022
Sir JR
Interesting perspective but according to my information the BoE had little choice yesterday. The belief that inflation will fall significantly next year looks doubtful
September 29, 2022
I understand the principle of bonds. If interest rates go above the coupon the bond price goes down and vice versa. So if a £100 bond pays 1% and you can then get 2% by putting your money in the bank then, other things being equal, that bond would only be worth £50 if you wanted to sell it before maturity.
What I don’t understand is why, currently, pension funds are ‘forced to sell bonds’. Why don’t they hang on to them until the date they are redeemed?
And, if they are so clever, why did they buy 30 year bonds with a 1% coupon in the first place? Surely any half-wit could postulate interest rate rises – at some point – that would make those bonds almost worthless.
Reply Because they geared their positions and now have margin calls
September 29, 2022
It was, and possibly still is, incumbent on pension providers to have a store of government bonds to cover their basic pension commitments, thus the government always has a buyer for some of their borrowings. They are forced to sell their bonds when they need cash to cover losses on other investments e.g. thinking that the £ might maintain its value.
September 29, 2022
A good question Mike. Pension funds traditionally invest for cash income to support the cash payments they make to pensioners. Government Bonds (conventional not indexed Gilts) are savings certificates that are “risk free” and pay a cash interest (coupon) that the Treasury does not change throughout its life or the value it is redeemed at. They do not finance government spending. The government does not “borrow” back, its own monopoly money today, that it issued yesterday; it can create as many Pounds as it needs, brand new, daily.
My question is, why does the regulator allow pension funds to buy government bonds on a broker margin? https://www.investopedia.com/terms/m/margincall.asp See how a drop in value triggers a margin call by broker.
BTW. The BoE did not BUY £65 bn of government Gilts, it has little capital to BUY anything. It SWAPS gilts back into the cash that bought them originally. It just moves the content of the bond from the government’s Securities Account to its Reserves Account; the sum total of the two accounts remain the same. No new money was created or printed. The net currency in the non-government economy does not change.
September 29, 2022
yeah about as valid as Monopoly money.
September 29, 2022
Mike. The interest going from 1% to 2% does not halve the value of the bond. it would follow a “convexity curve”. https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/convexity.asp#:~:text=Convexity%20is%20a%20measure%20of%20the%20curvature%20in%20the%20relationship,said%20to%20have%20negative%20convexity.
September 29, 2022
Listening to R5L this morning, I was truly alarmed by the talk of ‘margin calls’ being given to insurers. Perhaps gilts have too great a place in the investment mix of our pension schemes. This investor saw no reason to hold them when rates were low – and even less reason now interest rates are going up. Perhaps I’ve missed something.
September 29, 2022
The Treasury, Bank of England and a majority of Tory MPs didn’t support Truss for Leader; they wanted their tame lapdog, Sunak, who would carry on following the socialist group-think model they’ve been using for the past 25 or so years. I can’t be the only person who thinks the current turmoil is at least partially caused by a lot of very spoiled children throwing their toys out of the pram.
Meanwhile current electricity provision, UK:
Gas: 20.3
Wind: 3.5
Solar: 0.2
Well it’s obvious …. we need to scrap gas and increase the number of windmills and solar panels. I’m sure Chris Skidmore will reach that conclusion (again) when he’s carried out the review of his opinion.
September 29, 2022
@Donna; Oh right, so all the turmoil in the markets, not just here in the UK, since last Friday is down to a grand conspiracy to get rid of Liz Truss, not reaction from a crass unthinking set of announcements… 🙄
September 29, 2022
Where did I say ALL the turmoil is due to the spoiled brats in the lefty Establishment throwing their toys out their prams?
I was very careful to say AT LEAST PARTIALLY CAUSED by them.
Comprehension not your strong point at school?
September 29, 2022
Donna the Sunak gang are making a show of themselves not supporting the party that supports them by attending conference, by briefing against the party at any opportunity. Don’t they see that it makes them look like sulky children? Thank goodness they didn’t take over, and I was ambivalent either way the Tory members voted.
I believe most of the public can’t stand back-stabbers.
September 29, 2022
The Conservatives, aka New Labour mark 2, trash the economy. Far left Labour are waiting in the wings to do the same thing.
Meanwhile, how many rubber dingies will arrive on our shores today, packed with useless people heading for a life of free everything ?
September 29, 2022
The B o E is at last, as you say Sir John, trying put right some its recent mistakes. This is receiving far more publicity than it would normally get because the BBC, Sky News and others see this as an opportunity to spook the public as they did when we were short of tanker drivers. It is not working as the detail goes clean over the head of the public and we haven’t suddenly plunged into debt as the cost of the tax changes apart from the reversal of the NI don’t come into effect until well into next year. By that time some new green shoots may well be showing.
Truss and her team got it right by announcing the measures to alleviate the cost of energy this winter for both households and business first
Furthermore, those promoting creeping control over the populations of the West are using every means to stop our plans for growth because they know others will follow us. The shift to the right in Poland, Italy etc is growing and in time their plan will fall apart. Rishi was under their spell and there are still quite a lot of ardent Remainers in Westminster supporting this movement, so thank heaven he lost the PM election
September 29, 2022
Off topic, I have a short letter in the Belfast News Letter today, although not under the heading I suggested:
“Guess which side will back down”
“Three weeks ago Simon Coveney publicly declared that whatever happened Northern Ireland must forever remain part of the EU Single Market for goods.
While the UK government’s proposals for reform of the Northern Ireland protocol all require that Northern Ireland should no longer be part of the EU Single Market.
Now there is rising optimism that a deal can be negotiated, so clearly one side or the other has indicated its willingness to back down; I think I can guess which side.
If you choose to publish this letter, I suggest that “Another Tory cheat on the way” could be a suitable heading.”
JR, please can you suggest any fresh way that I could try to get it into governmental heads that while the EU checks and controls are being applied to the wrong flow of goods, that is the imports coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, the EU is compelled to insist that the province must stay in its Single Market for goods because notwithstanding the misleading BBC graphics something like half of the goods crossing the land border from Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic have not come in with that flow of imports, instead they have been produced locally, that is to say within the province? So the only correct answer is to move the customs border back to where it used to be and where it properly belongs, along the line of the international frontier between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, and apply export controls.
September 29, 2022
IMF have another controversial ex-EU Commission anti-Brexit political Britain hater and Gordon Brown economic follower to quote DT:-
“Kristalina Georgieva, who took over from Lagarde in 2019 after a stint as chief executive of the World Bank, has not been without her own controversies either.
The Bulgarian former eurocrat, who served as a vice-president in Jean Claude-Juncker’s EU Commission, was forced to defend her reputation and reportedly fight off what some economists described as an attempted coup at the IMF.”
She was formerly very briefly head of the World Bank where she controversially lobbied for China funding. That tells me to be wary when you are “promoted” to another post quickly.
The hypocrisy of these Captain and now General Hindsight critics complain about the need to tax less to grow the economy more.
September 29, 2022
Have half the Tories and the Institutions of the Capitalist World have gone MAD ….they’re actively promoting nee demanding the reversal of tax cuts – What’s happened to the mainstay of the Tory party being the party of lower taxes
September 29, 2022
“The Bank of England yesterday after a bruising few days for them”
Not at all, just a bruising few days for the GOVERNMENT, for the PM, for the CHANCELLOR.
We all know Rishi Sunak warmed us, he stood up on prime time TV and said so during the leadership contest, ‘Liz, your polices will crash the economy’ he told us, but now as the hours pass into days since last Friday’s “fiscal event” it has become clear many within the corridors of Govt, people in our hosts own party, for all we know perhaps even our host himself (?), warned the PM and Chancellor that their un-costed economic announcements would spook the markets, and not just here in the UK. Our host tell us we need to see the full plan (suggesting he has seen the full plan…), perhaps, so would it not have been better to have held off on having that “fiscal event” until the full plan could be announced, after all there is usually an autumn statement in Nov, if not a full budget.
Mr Redwood, might fool his unthinking posse of dotting fans on this website but he is not fooling anyone else with his constant attempts to pass the buck buck from Downing Street, even the supporting opt-eds in the Tory press lie behind damning front page Headlines and editorials.
I wonder what odds are being offered on two simple bets;
Will Kwarteng still be Chancellor come November
Will Truss still be PM come Christmas
September 29, 2022
The only bonds UK households and UK pensions funds needs are Granny Bonds
There are a few people who argue that Gilts and Treasury Bills serve other purposes. These are the arguments for so-called ‘safe assets’. There is no justification for them, and the arguments don’t stand up to scrutiny when analysed systemically.
Government bonds are nothing more than tradeable welfare payments, and welfare payments should be democratically targeted not market purchasable.
The reason we don’t need them in the UK, whereas there may be arguments in other nations, is because we have National Savings and insured deposits. The corrective institutions already exist and are operational.
Although the UK government has no need for Sterling from anybody, there are entities within the economy that need to save very safely. Who are these people who require a safe savings mechanism and, if there are any with merit, how do we provide that?
Once you go through the list, you find that only individuals have a justifiable need for safe savings back by the government – if the society considers that saving for retirement is the way to deal with the pension provision issue.
(Central government can, and does, provide a flat state pension for everybody. Here in the UK, we have a long history of saving for retirement and the differential pension provision between individuals that implies. It is unlikely that UK citizens will want to give that up.
The problem is that pension funds cannot provide that pension by private means alone, to the extent that the government invented Index-Linked Gilts as a way for pension funds to cover their liabilities via, essentially, a backdoor into the taxation mechanism. However, due to ever-lower interest rates, and increased demand, those are no longer sufficient.
For example, the ”0 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 2051” was issued on the 9th Feb 2021 at an issue price of 189.70 per 100. In English, that means you get 12.5p for every £189.70 you use to buy the bond. To get a modest top-up index-linked pension of £10,000 per annum using those would require a capital investment of some £15,176,000. That’s not the sort of sum you’d be able to save up on your average road mender’s salary.
Index-linked gilts maintain the value of capital as well as income. However, at the issue prices they are selling for today, that isn’t sufficient to retain the capital sum over time. In the example above over £7 million of present value disappears as soon as you drive the bonds out of the auction room, which is even worse depreciation than buying a Jaguar.
We are likely to need National Savings annuities, where an individual can build up an annual additional pension by purchasing ‘Granny Bonds’ directly. They would have limited residual capital value and no capital uplift, but they would give a secure additional income in retirement for ordinary people who decide to be thrifty and save. The precise level and nature of the instruments is open to debate.
Beyond that, deposit insurance in banks would cover rainy day funds. The current value is £85K. Unlimited deposit insurance for individuals (directly and on trust – to cover client accounts at solicitors, for example) would be as much as is required.
As for everybody else, the market will provide. For corporates, the default option for their cash pile deposit is an involuntary investment in a bank. Society doesn’t want them to have a cash pile, it wants them to run their working capital on an overdraft.
For smaller operations and service businesses without the sort of ‘hard asset’ collateral banks require, the government could provide £50K of overdraft insurance to the banks, much as they are doing at present with the Business Interruption Loans.
Foreign holders of Sterling hold that money for neo-mercantile purposes due to a belief in ‘export-led growth’. They need to spend it, invest it properly, or be left, once again, with the default investment of a Sterling deposit in a bank.
There is no reason why the UK households should be propping up capital values in the Norwegian Global Pension Fund (or any other foreign pension fund or central bank) with public interest payments.
A reduction in bonds means an increase in cash and reserves, and therefore less need for repos and other collateralised transactions. Instead, go back to using real things as the basis for collateral and discount them into money, which is what banks are supposed to do for a living.
If banks have got so soft that they can’t price properly off zero, then it’s time to let the market sort them out and produce banks that can price off zero properly. If that means a few banks have to go to the wall, so be it. You wanted capitalism – that’s how it works.
NO MONOPOLIES !
Once we no longer need banks as the channel for economic stabilisation, we can allow the banks to be subject to full market competition, which will drive the improvements that are desperately needed in that area.
The direction of travel of current monetary policy thinking – towards further abuse of the central bank’s purchasing capability. We are seeing that in the current shift away from purchasing government bonds, to purchasing corporate bonds. Before too long the central bank will be bailing out other private sector assets.
Granny Bonds is what UK savers need. Pre Mastricht style.
September 29, 2022
John,
Have a look at “Increasing Immigration is the Biggest Brexit Betrayal” on the YouTube channel “The New Culture Forum”
Why are no MP’s saying this? The majority view of the British people I may say.
September 29, 2022
What happened shows that the treasury has no idea what they are doing along with BOE, it is their job to know where the count party risk is and not go round blewing up pension funds, it also shows that even at 5 plus per cent nobody wants your bonds and not because of the new policy on tax but because they think that you cannot attain real growth with net zero in place and they would be right. If they don’t know how to do there job why have them, they are in a dream world and know nothing about money.
September 29, 2022
If the red team in USA win the up coming election they dump net zero and go for growth.