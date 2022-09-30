The Bank’s interest rate policy

I have set out before the issues surrounding the Bank of England’s powers . What is not in doubt is the Bank of England has the independent duty to set interest rates. There is political agreement by all main parties that they should have and do have this power. There is usually no government or official opposition criticism of the way they use this power to show people it is independent.
In a democracy there should however be proper debate about how this aspect of economic policy is conducted, and there are plenty of external commentators who express views and provide free advice to the Bank. The last two weeks have been mainly about the level of interest rates needed in the UK to control the inflation that has been allowed to develop. The important statement came on Thursday of last week from the MPC of the Bank when they told us they were going to start selling bonds out of their portfolio. The purpose of this is to lower the price of bonds and to increase longer term interest rates. The bonds after all had been bought to do the opposite, to raise their price and cut rates. The accompanying statements and forecast were interpreted by the market as meaning there were substantial short and longer term rate rises to come, which triggered a progressive sell off of bonds.This was on top of a global sell off triggered in the USA by the Federal Reserve Board who also signalled higher US rates and a large selling programme of US bonds which hit UK and European bonds too.
Some market participants criticised a couple of the measures in the Financial Statement on the Friday but the main focus of the gilt market remained on rates and bond prices. The markets had not been unsettled by the very expensive one off help for business and household energy bills announced a week ago Wednesday. The selling pressures in the market accelerated during the following week, reaching a crescendo on Wednesday.
The Bank then produced a statement which said it was changing policy dramatically to launch a new round of Quantitative easing with buying of longer bonds because they had come to see long interest rates were too high. This was argued on financial stability grounds. Many pension funds have geared positions in gilts, and were finding it difficult to raise money to pay the extra calls on their geared derivatives. Bond prices on Wednesday were wildly volatile on news of Bank intentions. Nothing changed on Wednesday concerning tax cuts to affect prices .It should be clear to anyone the extreme volatility on Wednesday was about the Bank’s interest rate policy, not a delayed response to the Financial statement.
The Bank’s statement went on to say the bond buying would end after two weeks and then sales of bonds would resume, and interest rates generally would rise. It seems that the part of the Bank that rightly worries about financial stability wants a different policy to the Monetary Policy Committee. I hope the Bank will think through what level of rates they think necessary to bring inflation down to the targets they now forecast they will hit, to give greater clarity. If it allows markets again to think it wants higher longer term rates it will create a nasty slump and balloon the very government deficit being argued about.I doubt the Bank can resume bond sales anytime soon without forcing rates too high.
Of course the Bank needs to do enough to bring inflation down. Its own forecasts say it has. It needs to tell us more about how it judges the rates needed to do this. The obvious way would be a money target like the Chinese who have low inflation. Money and credit excess last year could have warned them they were too loose and getting inflation wrong. Money and credit now points to falling inflation as it is tight in real terms.
The BoE is the independent setter of interest rates is it?
So when the BoE buys government bonds (Gilts) under the QE programme, who sets the yield government pays on those bonds?
It’s Mr Redwood’s usual attempt to distract attention from the real culprits here – the utterly incompetent Conservative Party that has been in power for twelve disastrous years
Not so Gary.
Stakes inflate because people make judgements about what others might and might not do and panic. Nobody knows how millions of others will respond so their choice gambles. Some react instantly. Many go with those early gamblers by assuming their fast response signifies advance knowledge worth copying. Most follow others assuming the majority knows best. Those who make the right decision know only in retrospect. Placing a bet on turmoil seems a certainty yet would result in loss.
Reply to GMegson
You sound like Capt Hindsight and his Marxist “Keep the Red Flag flying” doomsters who know little about financial markets and and even less about real world economics and think communist style nationalisation is the answer to everything.
DT today noted “While Carney was happy to lambast the government for creating chaos in financial markets, he and Andrew Bailey, the current governor of the Bank, might have questions of their own to answer about the LDI implosion that almost triggered a full market meltdown”.
“It should be clear to anyone the extreme volatility on Wednesday was about the Bank’s interest rate policy, not a delayed response to the Financial statement.”
A rather sweeping assumption. Whatever the reasons for the volatility the government should have people in place that can shape the narrative in the media.
The reporting in the press indicates they failed spectacularly to do this. Hence the reputation of this new government is already at a very low ebb.
Many thanks for the explanation, Sir John.
What concerns me, as I mentioned yesterday, is that to the outsider it appears that no one seems to be talking to each other. Others pointed out that the various announcements could have been handled better, both in their timing and what was said.
This has proved to be a gift from heaven for Labour and all manner of Left Wing outlets have naturally ceased upon this to punish the new government.
The rather unnecessarily protracted Conservative Leadership campaign has, like so much else, come back to haunt you. Something I feel needs addressing.
Although things are indeed a bit rough we are far from alone. But we really need to see some signs that the government is getting to grips with State spending.
It would be rather easier to have more confidence in the bank if Andrew Bailey had not headed up the FCA when it forced 39.9% personal overdraft rates onto the baks regardless of the borrowers credit risk. Anyone who does this has no real understanding of risk reward or how to run a bank. Meanwhile the same banks are nearly all paying 0.4% about 1/100 of this on instant deposits. So why is there no competition authorities investigation into these rip of margins and rates amd the clear lack of real competition? Why did the FCA push this economic lunacy? Interestingly Lloyds and HSBC only charge these rip of rates to UK borrowers and not overseas overdrafts at overseas branches.
Betting odds for next PM after general election suggests Starmer ~ 69% Truss ~ 29% Boris ~ 1% or Sunak ~ 1%. Perhaps it’s time to sell up all UK investments? A Starmer/Stugeon government would be a complete disaster. Even a Truss coalition with SNP/Libdims/Plaid…would be rather dire.
Predicting 69% based on a rapid blip up to two years before what will happen suggests uncertainty.
New events might soon enshadow those of the current few weeks.
The BOE is acting politically. You know it, I know it, my little old granny knows it. Condemn it for acting outside its known areas of competence and generally accepted zones of interest.
It is not for good ole ‘out to lunch’ Bailey to decide who the next PM should be. And please someone tell the Americans to stay out of our national life. You can see the damage that causes when they send Harris to Korea and Biden to Disneyland
We’re being governed by charlatans and despots
Absolutely. Mr Schwab must be very pleased with his little helper at the Old Lady.
David Frost from the Telegraph
“Why Kwasi’s right and Carney’s wrong”
Indeed but he is not going anything life far enough with cutting out the vast government waste, tax cutting & tax simplification, ditching net zero or starting the bonfire of red tape. Only perhaps 18 months to the next election.
Betting odds on Tory overall majority at the next election now even worse at 17/4 implying only a 19% chance. An 81% chance of Labour or some dire Coalition (almost certainly including the SNP having serious power over the UK). What sensible English voter would ever want that? Look like goods odds for a wager to me but then are Truss’s many enemies really going to explode the party with their sore losers bile assisted by the dire BBC.
It sounds like a mess, even from somebody who wants to calm the waters.
“Many pension funds have geared positions in gilts,” stated as though this was nothing out of the ordinary. Why on earth do pension funds need to bet on the horses? Build enough in equities to live off the yields. If DB pensions are a step too far, cut their returns. As for taxpayers’ money to bail them out, get lost!
Leverage in final salary pension schemes has bubbled up as another massive regulatory balls-up it seems. The Bank of England and the FCA seem to have ignored this. We need to find out more about it.
Meanwhile is there anything you can do to assist Liz truss in communication skills? She is really very weak. No wonder most of her colleagues, who presumably knew this, backed Rishi Sunak. Obviously what is going to matter by the election is whether these policies work, but subject to hostile or even neutral questioning she sounds worryingly clueless. Did you take a view on this issue when backing her for the leadership?
John,
Could you please comment on the crisis surrounding Liability Driven Investments in Pensions. Specifically (1) these were final salary pensions (2) these are mainly held by civil servants, politicians and senior corporate managers (3) whether these pensions are still affordable and (4) if not what should the Government do if they are not affordable.
Frostie in the DT this morning, spot on, why is not at the heart of Truss’ operation instead of more ‘children’ as with Boris?
No one with a scintilla of political nous would have made the lop sided Big Bang announcements that Karteng did.
You make the point that pension funds were engaged in contracts for differences and it was the margin calls threatening the stability of the pension industry, which forced the Bank to act. An interesting and pertinent question is what were the pension funds doing engaging in such risk operations? They too, it would appear, were betting on market movements, but they called it wrong.
All looks like a giant creative accounting mess to me.
Pray tell me are any government, local authority, NHS accounts ever properly audited, and if so by whom.
Given “It should be clear to anyone the extreme volatility on Wednesday was about the Bank’s interest rate policy, not a delayed response to the Financial statement”, why the emergency meeting with the discredited and dangerously wrong OBR?
And talking of inappropriate meetings, why is someone off the the inaugural meeting of Macron’s European Political Community? Is the view of the British people in the 2016 referendum to be trashed so soon?
Let me get this right. The BoE has bought government gilts in the past. Now that interest rates have been raised, those gilts with low interest rates attached to them are worth much less, so they try to sell them.
In other words BoE policy is to buy high and sell low, which is the opposite of sensible business policy.