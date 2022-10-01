What will the OBR predict this time?

There are plenty of independent forecasts around for those interested. No government is exempt from scrutiny, criticism or alternative views and rightly so. The problem is knowing if any of the independent forecasts are going to be right.
I understand why the government wanted the OBR to offer a new forecast when it has seen the spending plans and the growth measures of the new Ministers as well as the tax cuts. As revenues, GDP and deficits are very sensitive to whether there is growth or not one needs to form a forecast with all three crucial elements of policy.
As I have pointed out in the past the OBR has in recent years been very wrong in its forecasts. It greatly exaggerated the deficits in the last two years when I queried its view when the budget occurred. Last year it overstated the central government deficit by £131bn which lay behind Mr Sunak’s tax rises. They also wrongly said inflation would stay around 2% until 2025. This year I said I thought their £99bn deficit forecast would be too low, as it clearly will.
I hope any new forecast they make will try to improve on the last two years. I will continue to look at a range of external forecasts and interpret them based on recent data and trends.
October 1, 2022
Another day, another attempt by J Redwood to distract attention from the failures of this government. The issue here is not whether the OBR is wrong. The issue is that Truss/ Kwarteng refused to allow the OBR to publish a report on their plans. Because they were frit. And what happened? The markets savaged Truss/ Kwarteng far more than the OBR ever could. Utter shambles of a Conservative government
October 1, 2022
Why would anyone want a report from a body which is entirely wrong in its predictions?
Cassandra it ain’t…her predictions were right but not believed. The OBR is wrong but believed. Yet another useless quango which should be dissolved.
October 1, 2022
You can’t have a proper “budget” without an OBR report, it’s in the rules. The OBR was invented to take the blame if the budget got it wrong. The OBR’s job is equivalent to “drawing to the inside of a straight” in Poker.
October 1, 2022
Did you read the post? The reason was the govt wanted the OBR to see both the tax plans and the other measures, not just the tax plans.
This seems very sensible to me although I can’t understand why they couldn’t wait and announce the whole lot together. The energy price policy could easily have been announced separately.
October 1, 2022
Yes, I don’t know about the OBR but I predict many more such articles from those on the Right like Sir John.
October 1, 2022
It sounds as though the OBR would have said they didn’t have a clue about the new government’s overall spending plans, so would have placed huge caveats in any report. All a bit stupid and naive of Kwarteng and Truss to make a one sided statement but not treasonable.
Their statement should have balanced spending and income not acted like a child in a sweetie shop. It’s that simple.
October 1, 2022
Only people desperate to savage this government would ask for forecasts when half of the necessary information is missing. It needs to see what HMG is doing on the spending side.
However Truss before she was confirmed as PM did say that she would maintain Boris’ spending levels so with only announcements made on the giveaway side of the ledger, it confirmed to the markets her economic stupidity/naivety.
We now read Karteng desperately trying to tell us he will start to get debt down in 5 years and departments looking for savings now (welcome back austerity accusations).
No one believes him, more kicking the problems down the road. Charles Moore surely right. Government/Institutions have got us into this mess. Blithely they sail on, we suffer.
October 1, 2022
@Gary Megson
“The issue here is not whether the OBR is wrong.”
If the OBR is regularly wrong then there is no point in its continued existence… so whether the OBR is wrong is certainly one issue. There are other issues which will become clearer over time.
October 1, 2022
Good morning.
Does anybody take these organisations and their predictions seriously ? If they do, more fool them. But one prediction that the government itself should be predicting, with some accuracy, is its own spending. And armed with such knowledge it should therefore be able to cut its cloth accordingly and not have to borrow.
Or is that too much to ask ?
October 1, 2022
The pound is back above mini budget levels.
I think the markets should be watching the Euro as that’s about to tank.
October 1, 2022
MB,
“Does anybody take these organisations and their predictions seriously ?”
Of course they do -even if most know little about them.
That is why counter arguments and full justifications for proposed policies need to be in place.
Otherwise there is the sort of backlash in the media we have just seen
October 1, 2022
The OBR have a dreadful reputation for the accuracy of their predictions. But are they even trying to be accurate? The treasury likewise.
“Trussonomics is already slaying the demons of stagflation. We need more of it
Contrary to received opinion, the outlook is positive: stable inflation, moderate interest rates and much higher growth”
Patrick Minford in the Telegraph today is correct but we certainly need far, far more of it and quickly. We still have appalling tax rises in the system due to all the frozen allowances in a time of high inflation deliberately caused by the tax to death manifesto ratter and currency debaser Sunak.
Deregulation, ditch net zero, ditch IR35, reverse the attacks on the self employed and landlord/tenants, cut out the vast government waste, simplify and cut taxes, increase the incentives to work relative to a life living of the backs of others, relax planning, ditch HS2…
It is also way past time to ditch the ineffective and dangerous Covid vaccines and certainly for under sixties.
October 1, 2022
+1
October 1, 2022
I agree LL, most especially the so called vaccines.
Don’t forget the bonfire of the quangos, probably the only good idea from Cameron, never implemented.
October 1, 2022
Patrick Minford out of step with many, albeit I hope he is right, but aligns with your views so must be correct.
And in other news I see Sir JR claiming the rise in the value of the pound is due to support for the tax policies but when it falls, it is always due to the influences on other currencies.
October 1, 2022
LL,
Four out of seven posts today. “…in The Telegraph today” moving up the Lifelogic Bingo charts
October 1, 2022
Food labels could tell you how much exercise is needed to burn off that slice of cake to deter over eating – suggests a study from Loughbrough University.
But currently the Government’s Dept. of Transport still (quite erroneously) claims (or just lies perhaps) that walking and cycling produce no CO2 direct or indirect. Actually one typically has to eat about 0.1 KWH about 86kCal extra (to fuel a 1 mile walk). A car can do a mile on only about double 0.2kwh. But human food often takes 3-20+ times as much energy to product it.
So a full efficient car easily be 6+ times more efficient than walking in energy and indeed CO2 terms. Rather quicker too. Not that CO2 is problem anyway. But it show just to show how dishonest the Gov. net zero agenda and war on motorists.
October 1, 2022
There’s your solution – net zero via a population cull. When’s it going to catch on?
Check definition of irony before going all wokey-cokey on me.
October 1, 2022
If God had deemed that minimisation of CO2 exhalation was crucial he/she would have evolved us with wheels.
October 1, 2022
One has to ask the question is the OBR (like a lot of quangos) really fit for purpose?
When all their forecasts are so terribly wrong and sending the wrong signals to investors and financial markets who is held responsible and accountable?
If it is possible for our host to come up with more realistic forecasts, then the suitability of those employed by the OBR must be questioned.
A lot of big companies have gone down on the performance of their financial advisors. Is it so hard to learn from others mistakes?
Whatever the OBR is costing the tax payer it is not value for money.
October 1, 2022
Daniel Hannan: “No, the pound isn’t crashing over a trifling batch of tax cuts. It’s because the markets are terrified of Starmer.”
Indeed, but worse still a Starmer/Sturgeon/Davey Gov. and they certainly should be very terrified of this. Dan is usually quite sensible though – but even Dan seems to have fallen for the mad war on plant, tree and crop food. A history degree and no science beyond GCSE’s I assume.
October 1, 2022
Also hit the markets is the serial gross incompetence of recent Chancellor’s starting with John (ERM fiasco) Major. Surely suffering the serial economic incompetence of Major, Brown, Darling, Osborne, Hammond and the dire Sunak is quite enough for any country to suffer? 33 years of big state, over regulated, climate alarmist socialism.
October 1, 2022
Well said, LL. No party is immune, but the CONS brag about their fiscal responsibility. Where is it?????
October 1, 2022
You are obsessed with qualifications tens of years previous. You have zero knowledge of what learning has been acquired in the intervening years. Indeed I have far more of both plus experience now than ever I had in my early 20s.
October 1, 2022
Have they published their computer models?
I should be able to download it and run it.
If not then it has zero credibility.
October 1, 2022
We don’t need ‘hope’ we need truth. A truthful analysis. A reversion to fiscal truths is badly needed. If costs exceed income over time then bankruptcy is guaranteed and democracy is threatened. Why is this so difficult to understand? Yes, this simple message would be fiercely unpopular with those who feed off higher State spending like rats on a carcass but if policy is being decided by what is best for party rather than nation then it’s game over anyway.
If a Labour-SNP coalition gain power the effects would be catastrophic for law abiding, silent majority. Freedom as we know it will be destroyed. They will employ the full gamut of Marxist, Maoist and Critical Theory ideology to unleash upon us all and our children.
John composes his articles and we appreciate his blog but he doesn’t go far enough, nowhere near far enough. Maybe when he retires and gets down to pouring out his memories onto page we can all gain access to what he really believes
October 1, 2022
Sir John deserves much credit forwarning accurately and so often of our national group-think doom-mongers, doom merchants and negative headed by the OBR, Treasury, BBC and MSM and most certainly the Red Flag brigade posing as the Labour Party.
Whilst they play the song “Things can get better” playing scornful on emotions of people for votes they really pursue the exact opposite hidden agenda to make us all poorer and hold us captive to their idea of a fairy tale economy instead that always ends badly.
October 1, 2022
Once again I guess you are getting your retaliation in first on the basis you are not expecting good news from them.
If it is positive I am certain you will not be highlighting previous inaccuracies. Abolish them or stop complaining when you do not like/agree with their calculations.
Actually if HMG can get rid of Tom Scholar, do the same at the OBR and you could take over?
October 1, 2022
Prediction, UK crippled in two year. Krasny Liman, line in the sand.
October 1, 2022
Large elements of the media speak of the OBR and treat it as if it were a superior and perfect organisation which ought to be treated as such by the PM and the Chancellor; that whatever it wants must be provided.
The media feels it can show endless disrespect to the government and I find it frustrating that they are allowed to get away with it. They must be challenged more and strongly. They must be required to justify their claims and attitudes.