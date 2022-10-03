Now for some popular spending cuts

As government ministers are talking about some spending reductions let me repeat some of my proposals talked about on this blog. A fuller version of this should be the Daily Telegraph today.

1. Stop the small boat people trade which will save the big hotel costs and the need to build more social houses to house them

2. Stop funding Councils to put in aggressive anti vehicle traffic mismanagement measures on our main local roads

3. Stop making grants to farmers to turn farmland into wilderness

4. Tell the railways the government will not pay increasing subsidy levels for those little used train services that are not wanted by the travelling public. railways should concentrate on increasing use of more popular services.

5.Tell the Bank of England it must not for the next year sell bonds at a loss triggering Treasury/taxpayer reimbursement for their realised losses.

6. Refuse more borrowing to Councils wanting to acquire a property portfolio

7. Remove from the overseas aid list all governments with space programmes, nuclear weapon development or ownership, and abusers of human rights

8.Remove tv licence fee cases from the criminal courts to ease pressure on the justice system.