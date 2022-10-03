Now for some popular spending cuts

As government ministers are talking about some spending reductions let me repeat some of my proposals talked about on this blog. A fuller version of this should be the Daily Telegraph today.
1. Stop the small boat people trade which will save the big hotel costs and the need to build more social houses to house them
2. Stop funding Councils to put in aggressive anti vehicle traffic mismanagement measures on our main local roads
3. Stop making grants to farmers to turn farmland into wilderness
4. Tell the railways the government will not pay increasing subsidy levels for those little used train services that are not wanted by the travelling public. railways should concentrate on increasing use of more popular services.
5.Tell the Bank of England it must not for the next year sell bonds at a loss triggering Treasury/taxpayer reimbursement for their realised losses.
6. Refuse more borrowing to Councils wanting to acquire a property portfolio
7. Remove from the overseas aid list all governments with space programmes, nuclear weapon development or ownership, and abusers of human rights
8.Remove tv licence fee cases from the criminal courts to ease pressure on the justice system.
October 3, 2022
Agree fully, Perhaps someone could expand on farmers turning their fields into a wilderness. Are we talking about drought and erosion or something else which could end in a sale to be sold off for housing?
October 3, 2022
Fiddling while Rome burns proposals designed to insulate the Tories but not in anyway designed to save the UK from Left wing psychopaths
We need material and meaningful reductions targeting progressive Labour power bases that have taken control since 1997 of all areas of the public sector and many areas of the wider State ie judiciary, BBC etc
If the Tory party isn’t going to act in a manner necessary to save this nation from the rabid Left then pack up and let the Left in to unleash their thinly concealed agenda. And we can see what happens when they achieve power. Look at the US.
October 3, 2022
Good Morning
9 Privatise Channel 4
10 Privatise BBC
11 Stop HS2
12 Take immediate measures to accelerate fracking in
view of energy security and gas pipelines to Europe
being attacked. Collect taxes on production/ export
of gas, while saving CO2 emissions.
13 Stop government attacks on private rental
landlords/tenants, increasing workplace mobility and
increasing tax receipts
14 Stop funding woke attacks on our society via
charities
15 Abolish EU laws inhibiting UK business eg on UK Art
Auctions Houses, one of many
October 3, 2022
16 Scrutinise and minimise legacy payments to EU
October 3, 2022
Require the NHS to charge for treatment for overseas patients, based on eligibility and NI payments. Every other country manages to do this.
October 3, 2022
Reinstate duty free for UK travellers and tax refund for overseas visitors shopping in the UK
October 3, 2022
Freeze the bbc licence fee for five years. The bbc is far too dominant in UK national and local media and will be forced to cut their cloth to suit, maybe even reducing bloated presenters salaries.
October 3, 2022
Re Item 7: also remove Foreign Aid from all governments that are run by military dictators, and those that are rife with the kind of corruption that most European electorates cannot begin to comprehend.
October 3, 2022
Discontinue preferential duty for private jet fuel. They should pay the same as everybody else.
October 3, 2022
Thank you, Sir John for putting on the top of your list (quite rightly so) the terrible situation regarding the dingy invaders. It is really an indictment against virtually the whole of Parliament that politicians in both Houses have not made this their number one priority. The knock on impact of allowing them even to enter the country is immense. In truth the country cannot afford it in any shape or form. Something also has to be done about the RNLI crews entering French waters and lifting these people. They are aiding and abetting a criminal act and as such should face prosecution unless they of course return them to French beaches.
October 3, 2022
Close the House of Lords.
October 3, 2022
Some great ideas John but will Truss and co consider them and can your fractured party agree? How about stopping free nhs services to tourists? Cutting back on the numbers of quangos? Stopping all diversity courses and other woke rubbish and most of all scrapping net zero.
October 3, 2022
Those are mostly obvious. Any Govt worth having would have prevented such nuisances from occurring in the first place.
October 3, 2022
Uncosted and I suspect will raise nothing like the 47 billion your tax cuts will allegedly lose you not forgetting the remainder of the current account deficit.
No H2S, no NHS, no public sector pension costs, egregious waste in MOD/public sector purchasing, no efficiency savings through public sector head count and so it goes on.
Looks like ‘fiddling whilst Rome burns’
And in the meantime Gove’s motor mouthed self importance continues to put his own agenda above the needs of his party. Time for him to be thrown out.
October 3, 2022
Good morning,
Oi ! Redwood, get your own list !
😉
Seriously though. Nice of you to post this.
October 3, 2022
Now that is a list I can relate to! To me, they are commonsense measures, that put the people of this Country first, for a change,
I dream that, one day, we will have a Government who will implement them,
October 3, 2022
Those will cover a few weeks of the energy price cap I suppose. How about cancelling HS2 which will save more than those all put together ?
Truss won’t make any significant cuts. She won’t cut NHS funding, or Education, and is committed to increasing defence spending by 50%.
October 3, 2022
What, an uncosted financial proposal? The markets will be panicing…. even if this gives savings
October 3, 2022
Very sensible suggestions Sir John. I could add a few more but what’s the point? I will be pleasantly surprised if just one of those cost saving suggestions is implemented, but I live in hope.
October 3, 2022
Superb.
You seem to be the only person saying this.
The burgeoning bureaucracy needs trimming too. Is anyone brave/foolish enough to take that one on though?
October 3, 2022
All excellent ideas. But what about HS2?! If the govt had just announced the cancellation of this monstrous white elephant project together with the mini-budget it would have 1) more than paid for all the “unfunded tax cuts” and 2) sent a powerful signal to the capital markets and to taxpayers that money will not be squandered on vanity projects. I really hope this comes.
It’s a big test – if they flunk it I think they are doomed.
October 3, 2022
So, now we know the ambitions of the Right:-
You Will Own Nothing And Be Very Unhappy.
The same as they ever were, in fact.
October 3, 2022
The corollary is that they will own everything and be happier than ever.
October 3, 2022
Let’s start with the first one. We had a perfectly good system for dealing with this when we were in the EU – co-operation with France under EU law. Now, after your failed “taking back control” con trick, we have no means at all of stopping this trade. Far from taking back control, we have given it away
October 3, 2022
Ditch soft loans for duff degrees in duff subjects and for people with less than BCC at A level. About 75% of them. Let them resit, get a job, learn on the job or go to night school or day release.
Ditch the net zero expensive intermittent energy religion.
Have a huge bonfire of red tape, ditch the war on landlords, the self employed and landlord licensing.
Cull all the part of government that do nothing useful or do net harm ~ 50%
Stop pushing expensive duff tech like heat pumps, EV vehicles, HS2…
Do not go to the absurd Cop27 with or without King Charlie. Fire the deluded dope Alok Sharma.
Simplify taxes. This saves billions in compliance costs.
October 4, 2022
“duff tech” spot on LL! Along with:-
Duff, daft PC, wokeness, biological and mental self conflating guilt trips from other countries alien to the British way of life and basic values. We have nothing to be ashamed of compared to other countries track records such as France and Germany who don’t best themselves up – unlike the BBC our ex-national state broadcaster.
October 3, 2022
So a u turn on tax cuts, took about a day, so no growing the income through attracting more people proving the Tories are the party of high taxation, there goes the first of the radical policies to change the country, expect window dressing on cuts so nothing will change.
Truss proved she will be a lame duck already. And in other news she (Steve baker) grovels to the EU apologising for being nasty about them when it is they that have refused to honour the NI protocol.
It’s pathetic. Starmer must be rubbing his hands with glee.
October 3, 2022
Stop wasting money on ineffective and dangerous net harm vaccines – certainly for children and those under 60 at the very least.
October 3, 2022
After being force to drop the 45p tax cut and only allowed two bob tax cuts my speech would be one resignation to the party.
October 3, 2022
So Kwasi ditches his 5% reduction to 40% in top rate income tax. The top rates should really be less than 35% and taxes overall should be less than 25% of GDP. He and Truss were quite right that 45% was doing far more economic harm than good. So they are now doing more harm to the economy just for political reasons.
Well do all those daft socialist fake “Tory” MPs.
The blame lies with the appalling Osborne/Cameron who should have ditched Brown’s moronic income tax increases on day he took office back in May 2010. He should have kept his £1 million IHT threshold promise too which has still not been delivered.
October 3, 2022
Well done to all those daft socialist fake “Tory” MPs. I meant – about 70% seem to be socialist dopes like VAT on school fees Gove. About 97% of Tory MPs (almost all with zero understanding (or qualifications) in science, engineering or energy) seem to worship the net zero religion too! We are governed by ignorant, virtue signalling dopes in the main. Why is the party so infected by so many dire Libdim’s like the appalling Theresa May?
October 3, 2022
The blame lies with the appalling Osborne/Cameron and also the dire Hammond and Sunak who should all have ditched Brown’s moronic income tax increases on the day they took up office years ago. They should also have kept his £1m IHT threshold promise too which has still not been delivered. 40% tax over just £325K is appallingly high. Do any countries have higher inheritance tax rates essentially just government theft. Might as well waste it yourself as let the government do so.
So, Truss has “free market principals” Steve Baker tells us – but not alas (as we see with the misdirected energy subsidies) free market actions. A bit like Cameron’s I am a “low tax Conservative EU Sceptic at heart” but never in his actions.
October 3, 2022
All are very welcome proposals, Sir John, and it would be good to know what estimated cost savings could be made if they were followed.
Perhaps a future diary post could say what responses you got from the people you asked to implement them
October 3, 2022
6. should be “make Council’s property portfolios pay for themselves.” If each sale of a council property had to cover the cost of building two replacement properties (and those properties had to be built within a year of sale) we would increase the housing stock at no cost to the tax payer. We could use the money for renovation of unused buildings.
October 3, 2022
9. End Gift Aid (especially to overseas charities).
If my commute has to come out of taxed funds then voluntary and discretionary charitable donations can also come out of taxed income.
October 3, 2022
The small boat men should be processed offshore as I have posted in the past and also by a human rights lawyer on GB News. The economic migrants should never set foot in the uk. What is stopping the government from doing this?
October 3, 2022
(7) doesn’t save any money unless the commitment to spend 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid goes.
October 3, 2022
Easy to say – as many on here often do.
Actions are what count.
October 3, 2022
All very good proposals Sir John, but you must know, as we certainly do, that they will do none of them. Most of your fellow Tory MPs aren’t Conservatives, they’re LibCONs and the Government simply doesn’t have the guts to do it.
They’ve not even stuck by the higher level 5p cut in Income Tax they announced only 10 days ago since the likes of Gove said BOO to her.
Your Party was gifted an 80 seat majority by Nigel Farage. In the past 2 years they’ve achieved virtually nothing and thrown it away.
Yesterday at the Reform UK Conference, Richard Tice pledged that their Manifesto at the next General Election would include a commitment to scrap the Green-CONs proposed ban on petrol/diesel cars. So that’s my vote secured.
October 3, 2022
I think BBC putting on two gay dancers on Strictly Come Dancing has lost a lot of support for the licence fee.
I’ll protect the right for gay people to do what they want in private but not have their sexuality flaunted on TV financed by the license fee.
October 3, 2022
The government refuses to acknowledge the failure of rail privatisation.
Franchising was a desperate attempt to patch things up. Now the franchises are calling the shots, demanding more subsidy, threatening to walk away.
A joined up service is required, which is best served by re-nationalising franchises as and when they play up.
October 3, 2022
We desperately need to restore traditional family life with Dad, Mum and kids. It affects our country in so many profound ways.
Nor is this a reason to bash gay people. Thejr right to do what they want in private must be protected. But not have two gay dancers on BBC TV (and gay marriage).
October 3, 2022
On 4.
If I am a resident of an area which will no longer get a rail service, or suffer a greatly reduced timetable, and you are banning my use of my car why should I tolerate any subsidy whatsoever of any rail service I will not make use of, especially the HS2 BBC Bigot line?
On 8.
Remove the mandatory TV licence entirely.
October 3, 2022
All of these proposals should never have emerged in the first place.
Stopping the channel invasion is smoke and mirrors when the rescue boats are actually operating in French waters
How about prosecuting the skippers of these boats for people trafficking, that would be popular.
What about the Elephant un the room HS2., that would be very popular so ni chance of that being cancelled.
There’s much low hanging fruit but I doubt we’ll see much action.
October 3, 2022
Scrap HS2!
October 3, 2022
Who knows eh?
Announce tax cuts and simplification one week, U turn the next. Time to give up for you guys I think.
Completely nuts. Totally untrustworthy.
Just give up, please. Resign and start a new party. Anything but you can’t continue like this.
October 3, 2022
I wonder what Vladimir has again done for the pound to go from 1.109 to 1.126 against the US dollar in less than 10 minutes. I am sure the specialists on this blog will be keen on telling us, maybe while eating their breakfast humble pie.
October 3, 2022
Is that a fantasy, could-never-happen-unless-sanity-reigned wish list?
Please say it IS possible!
How’s the govt. doing with unwokening the police?
Oh…scrap Foreign Aid….ENTIRELY. We have done QUITE ENOUGH!
October 3, 2022
9. Eliminate the woke jobs from the public sector.
10. Deliver the benefits system to the charity or insurance sectors.
October 3, 2022
Maybe popular – but how material?
October 3, 2022
Truss and Kwasi target a pathetic 2.5% growth target. With the sensible policies such as I propose – halving the size of the state, cutting taxes, cutting government waste, deregulation and ditching net zero etc. we could have growth of many times this certainly 10%+ very easily.
What a pathetic lack of ambition from these essentially socialist U turning dopes.
October 3, 2022
Oh no!
Was it really a good idea to come up with that 45p tax cut idea and now scrap it?
Is this a clever tactic or more leftward pandering?
Fancy doing that to people!! Giving and taking away!
October 3, 2022
Ca we add to that? Refusal to adhere to “woke “ nonsense and the defunding of authorities that push the communist theory !
October 3, 2022
Overseas Aid should be scrapped and replaced with a Disaster, Humanitarian Fund.
At present the Foreign Aid budget ia akin to our own benefits system. The more you give the less they do for themselves.
October 3, 2022
There should have been a number 9 on the list.
Stop all the subsidies and constraint payments on all renewable energy power generating systems.
Remove all subsidies on electric vehicles and introduce road fund licence bands for the size and weight of the vehicle.
October 3, 2022
All excellent ideas. I would add that the Government could potentially save a lot of money by having a moratorium on Covid vaccines until a thorough investigation has been carried out into their safety and efficacy.
October 3, 2022
Another U-Turn means you cannot believe a word Truss says!!
Absolute stupidity. Labour, Gordon Brown only introduced as he was leaving as a booby trap!
October 4, 2022
Hope, well then it should act as a reminder of what another Labour government will mean for the go-getters, the people that train for 6 to 10 years to do their jobs and save lives, the people that take on risk and actually create lots of work for other people. Let Labour crow about this, it just is a reminder of their inherent intention to take from the doers and give to the takers and fakers.
October 3, 2022
It’s a start but the Government also can save money by not wasting it on vanity projects, and getting better value for any money spent by monitoring and cutting waste.
October 3, 2022
Remove subsidies from energy companies importing cut down trees from Canada – etc.
October 4, 2022
It’s a real shame we can’t get better use out of waste to create new energy. Find ways to process away from people’s homes. We’ll have to hope the Chinese do it, because they’re going to creating tonnes more waste.
October 3, 2022
Abolish the absurd Committee for Climate Change that does huge net harm. Chaired by the deluded history graduate lord Debden. With his interesting but doubtless fully declared vested interests.
October 3, 2022
Nero fiddled…y
October 3, 2022
They seem unable to cut taxes, so what makes you think they will have any more success in cutting spending?
October 3, 2022
Popular as in, sensible
October 3, 2022
Gove has now assumed the role of de facto PM. He shafted Boris for his hoped for personal gain and is now doing to Truss.
When can we shaft him?
October 3, 2022
Today’s announcement of the U turn on the tax break is a disappointment. All the pressure appears to have come from outside of the UK where more competitive tax-breaks are in place. 37% if more income more that 500,000 against the UK 45% of 150,000.
It is also disappointing that the rebellion comes from the un-Conservatives in the Conservative Party, they just shouldn’t be in the party if they think the highest taxes in 70years is real Conservative thinking.
That said I understand the political need for the quick about change, but hope that leads to a fuller regrouping and aggressive attack on the waste of taxpayer money that this Conservative Government has created and we can get back on track.
As it has been said before ‘its the economy – stupid’ high taxation is the removal of the resource to fund and create an economy. As has been demonstrated time and time again the State itself is unable to achieve value on the money they take from the Taxpayer
October 3, 2022
Aye to all that. Then a forensic look at how well the big budget ministries conduct themselves financially.
October 3, 2022
After this morning’s essential U Turn, I wonder if the Chancellor can possibly survive ?
His performance on Today, where Nick Robinson asked him all the right questions, was woeful and he put the Prime Minister in a truly embarrassing position after her strong defence of the policy on Sunday morning, only to see all that political capital wasted this morning. I know that she has had a substantial role in approving the policy herself, but the first lesson for any Prime Minister is to make sure you stay above the fray and sacrifice others to protect your position. I am not sure whether Liz Truss can regain the credibility she needs without replacing her Chancellor.
October 3, 2022
All very sensible proposals which should be implemented immediately.
October 3, 2022
The Government appears to hampered by vested interest.
We have foreign entities that decry the idea the UK should achieve low levels of taxation for fear it would be competition to their cuddly warm World.
We have UK so-called independent bodies BoE, OBR, ONS and so on all consume the UK Taxpayers money but have never ever been correct in their forecasts. They enjoy the luxury of high incomes so are immune from society. In any Company any where outside of the Government made the errors in their forecasting as these outfits do individuals would simply have been fired. The are unelected, yet also unaccountable that doesn’t chime to well with the concept of democracy
October 3, 2022
Each of these points highlights just how disrespectful our government is towards those who are born here, work hard & pay taxes. It’s actually rather shocking how anti the people they are. I think we deserve much better & will be voting for a party that actually does offer us the protection, respect & future we deserve in the next election.
October 3, 2022
9. Decimate the Civil Service. In the original meaning of “decimate”, i.e. cut the numbers by 10%. And do this every year until the numbers are back to year 2000 levels.
October 3, 2022
The MsM appears to be baying for the removal of the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
The only reason that can be deduced is that he is challenging the stuck in a rut, increase decline route orthodoxy of defunct establishments.
This challenge has been a long time coming and ignored by so many of his predecessors.
Give them all a kicking we need to move on and be able to stand on a resilient sustainable economic future. The model used now is bankrupt.
October 3, 2022
Why isn’t this chap on the Treasury Team?
He always talks a lot of sense and has a great deal of knowledge.
October 3, 2022
Agree with all of that – but it’s all far too sensible for any modern government.
I see Gove is credited with orchestrating a U-turn on the 45p rate. This country is in dire trouble when MPs behave this way. They give Truss no chance to show that her policies can work.
CCHQ is the place to start – get better candidates, no more Lib Dems.
October 4, 2022
XY – we’ll get to know what Gove is rewarded with in future years. He has a bad record for disparaging colleagues, he wasn’t loyal or a good reliable associate. I say this and I used to admire him, he got panned for his time in Education but I think he was sound in Education but the teachers hated him, Malthouse is going to be interesting and seems serious about failing schools – good.
October 3, 2022
I’ve just seen this comment elsewhere,
‘There are 650 MPs who have committed or permitted unspeakable crimes against humanity.
Absolutely correct and unforgiveable. Not even one resigned as you say, and apart from the courageous Sir Chris Chope, not one has even ventured to show the slightest interest in unexplained ‘vaccine’ deaths and severe side effects of the thousands of victims.
In effect therefore, a total dereliction of their responsibilities towards their constituents and an implied declaration that they no longer represent them on the greatest issue of our time.
Every single one is, on their own showing, superfluous to requirements and must not be given the levers of power ever again.’
October 3, 2022
All good points but saving relatively small amounts of money. The cost of government must be cut to make real savings which can fund further tax savings, get the UK budget into surplus & start repaying our debt. The Civil Service numbers must be reduced by at least 50%, probably could be cut even more, all Quango budgets cut by 50% from next year, all “woke” employees ( Diversity, Inclusivity & Equality employees) made redundant in the government, NHS & Quangos, or we will DIE! Then scrap stupid bills like the internet safety bill & make the internet companies publishers, not content providers, which brings them under the law of libel which would force them to clean up their act fast.
The simple solution to the media / some so called conservative MPs uproar about removing the 45% tax rate is reduce the 20% rate to 15% from next April, easily afforded if you seriously cut the cost of the government. Only by doing that can you make the economy grow quickly.
October 3, 2022
No 5 : But isn’t the BoE independent? Can it be told what to do?
October 3, 2022
Mostly sensible proposals. Except 7 won’t save anything as the % of GDP will still exist – time for that to go!
October 3, 2022
Maybe Mr Gauke & Mr Heseltine might have some more suggestions as they speak today at the Conservative Conference venue, in a conversation with BBC’s Vicki Young, and presented by the European Movement UK.
( More on Facts4eu )
October 3, 2022
Definitely popular cuts and probably possible. But I’ll throw in a few more, cut funding:
– to universities’ humanities programs
– to all diversity officer posts and programs in the public sector
– to the Covid vaccination program
– to HS2
– to Ukraine
October 3, 2022
Cull all subsidies and market rigging for EV cars too.
I see that despite all the fiscal, congestion charge and car tax advantages, free parking/charging, subsidies and endless BBC style pro EVs propaganda and the endless lies that they are “zero emission” and “save CO2” still only 500K of 33 million cars in the UK are electric. 0.15% or one in 6,600 cars!
I think the public and the market are trying to tell the government something – something like get lost with your idiotic net zero con trick and rip off, range limited, short lived, slow to charge EV cars perhaps!
October 3, 2022
“6. Refuse more borrowing to Councils wanting to acquire a property portfolio”
I do not know the rules for Local Authority borrowing in order to finance property investment. However, my own small Local Authority took on the refurbish of an entertainment venue. The venue was closed in 2015 and was due to be reopened in 2016. The original budget for the work was £10m. The budget is currently £48m and the venue has still not reopened.
October 3, 2022
So more closures of little used railway lines? No lessons learned from recent history then, where destruction of substantial infrastructure comes to be regretted once the potential of these transport assets is often realised too late. Many former sleepy country branch lines could now be serving large housing developments. Never mind, there’s plenty of space on the roads.
October 3, 2022
Liz Truss
We have now seen the new PM in action.
Cut in 45 PCT rate of tax, without consulting cabinet. Subsequently abolishing it and blaming the chancellor for the blunder.
What a really competent PM.
I seem to recall Sir JR recommended her?
October 3, 2022
Kwarteng and Liz have cost the tax payer £65billion as a result of their unfunded tax policies, the BoE had to bailout pensions funds. To save money we should get rid of these two clowns. Tell me who else would manage to save their jobs after losing such a colossal sum in the private sector, you’re correct, no one. They should have the to decency to stand down, if they don’t we’ll make at the next general election.
October 3, 2022
Just using the Daily Telegraph as MsM spokeman
They have dug out and are running advice for Government on how it should be run from all the following – Michael Gove, Damian Green, Rachel Reeves(? why), Nadine Dorries, Lord Heseltine, David Gauke. The conclusion in the round is the new team isn’t fit for purpose and needs to go. If they spoke to any one else they are not saying
What do any of those contributing know about Conservatism?
In the meantime an excellent item from our kind host is buried away out of sight in the inner pages
The enemy is within
October 3, 2022
Sir John:
Why aren’t you Prime Minister?
Liz Truss is proving to be a disappointment. You don’t announce a tax cut and then cancel it because the left wing blob opposes it. The idea that the end of the 45% tax rate led to a run on the pound is laughable.
Ms Truss also seems to think that what the public wants is yet more immigration. Tell that to the Red Wall.
The Conservative Party is heading towards a wipeout at the next election. Can anyone doubt it?
October 3, 2022
“2. Stop funding Councils to put in aggressive anti vehicle traffic mismanagement measures on our main local roads”
Our local pedestrian paths are very uneven and hazardous especially at night, and the local council are spending a small fortune on making the roads just as bad with speed bumps.
They should have just let the pedestrians walk in the road and make the cars use the bumpy pavements.
October 3, 2022
What’s the argument that cutting taxes for the super rich will help the economy (I’m not here to bust the super rich – good luck to them – but about how to boost the economy for all – rich, average, poor).
Tax-payers had to bail out the bankers.
We need to focus more I think on the small to medium businesses, above all, entrepreneurs and in the high tech industry to drive the economy forwards and with stability.
And of course sensible tax cuts.
October 3, 2022
Again off topic, what a lovely headline here:
https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2022/10/02/british-minister-of-state-for-n-ireland-apologises-to-irish-government-over-brexit-negotiations/
“British minister apologises to Irish Government over Brexit negotiations”
Has he forgotten about Phil Hogan and his “play tough to the end” over the border threat?
November 26 2017:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/ireland-border-brexit-latest-theresa-may-customs-union-phil-hogan-northern-a8076271.html
“Mr Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner, said Ireland would “play tough to the end” over the border issue, and said it was a “very simple fact” that “if the UK or Northern Ireland remained in the EU customs union, or better still the single market, there would be no border issue”.”
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/26/the-irish-border-with-northern-ireland/#comment-903216
“On the TV this morning it was stated that the UK government is “desperate” to move on to trade talks, but this would be vetoed by the Irish government unless the UK government committed to keeping the UK in both the Single Market and the Customs Union.”
“So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.”
Instead Liz Truss is following Theresa May and Boris Johnson by deciding that we will kowtow.
October 3, 2022
There is no shame in doing a u-turn (like Kwasi).
The best generals do u-turns all the time. U-turns can be a sign of flexibility which is just as important as stability.
People who are inflexible think that being stubborn is a strength. It’s a weakness. Just as to change one’s mind too often is a sign of being a unreliable flibbertigibbet.
October 3, 2022
Yes fine but is there no way to reduce the cost of government departments by sacking civil servants?
And what about abolishing many of the quangos?
Well, o.k. I see your point. You can only suggest POPULAR spending cuts !!!
What about the Party Conference and the Labour supporting M.S.M. hyping up the idea that Truss and Kwarteng are facing huge rebellions.
Apparently the Conservative government will be out of office by Xmas. According to them
Oh, by the way I apologise for something I said a few days ago.
I remembered afterwards there are areas of sandstone in your neck of the woods so fracking there could be a live issue.
If so it should be done.
October 3, 2022
“3. Stop making grants to farmers to turn farmland into wilderness.”
I read that a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts with a modern history degree has been put in charge of a Net Zero review “so that [our} world-leading climate commitment is met in an economically-efficient way”.
When politicians want their house re-wired do they call in a portrait artist?
October 3, 2022
The Telegraph is reporting Liz Truss seems certain to cave in to the EU and is no longer seeking any change to the Northern Ireland Protocol. No restoration of Stormont can take place without a new negotiating mandate to the EU Commision negotiator but Truss has folded on that. Meanwhile she is signing the U.K. up to the European Political Community.
Her dishonesty during the election for party leadership is going to be severely punished at the ballot box by the electorate at large. Not even Theresa May was this bad.
October 3, 2022
Good start.
Wonder what the annual total would be.
October 3, 2022
Have Tesla shares nose-dived after the U-Turn, that nice Chancellor handing out enough to buy one for all the UK taxed millionaires?
October 3, 2022
Well all the points are commonsense and Truss supporters would have expected many of them to be announced within days of her becoming PM. What did we get ? Zilch. In fact Foreign Aid continues unabated, HS2 still wasting £billions, N.Ireland doesn’t appear to be getting dealt with, resignation from UN and OHCHR did not happen. COP…twenty whatever still believed in by fools.
What coal mining has been restarted? What Fracking going ahead? What interconnects being closed down before Putin saves us the trouble?
October 3, 2022
All I can say is- this post is nuts
October 3, 2022
It is becoming increasingly irritating hearing so called Conservatives saying that cutting the top rate of income tax was “bad timing”. If that is what the advisers have been counselling previous chancellors, no wonder 12 years have gone by since Brown was in charge and nothing much has changed. And anyway, he presided over a 40p top rate for 13 years!
October 3, 2022
1. Withdraw from the UN Refugee Convention 1951
Withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights
Repeal the Human Rights Act 1998
Withdraw from the UN Global Migration Compact
Return the role of deciding our laws without exception to parliament
3. Repeal the Climate Change Act
Abolish Defra
Give our fishermen exclusive access to our EEZ
Ban non despatchable energy systems which all require backup
7 Deny all aid to the regime that slaughtered 14,000 residents of Donbas
Resign from NATO which is the US European occupation force
and the potential progenitor of WWIII (last in the series)
8. Abolish the TV licence
9. Replace the FPTP electoral system which has caused us to be poorer
than our peers with one in which every vote counts
October 3, 2022
Stop funding the Climate Change Committee, quango and others. They are not representative of public opinion, They are totalitarian in nature, issuing only dicktats which serve in practice to impoverish the people.
Science is never ‘settled’ and instead, a full and open debate on Climate Change of which the BBC is terrified should be opened wide and discussed honestly with the public before the UK is completely bankrupted through the implementation of ill advised energy policies.
Following this I am sure that this country saddled with eye-watering debt levels, the Climate Change act would be repealed, together with the rejection of the impossibly expensive Net Zero domestic property insulation, the insane banning of Internal Combustion Engines, and subsidies to the unreliable renewable industries.