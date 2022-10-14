Taxing times

Bizarre to hear the media and Opposition mobs out to pull down the PM by forcing her to tear up her pledge to keep the UK competitive on business tax rates.
As always the Opposition wants to do the EU’s dirty work to make us less competitive and get in the way of us attracting more business investment and more jobs.
The think tanks and forecasters who want taxes up tell us the deficit will otherwise be too big. If they have their way they will put us into a longer and deeper downturn which will mean a higher deficit, not a lower.
Over the last 2 years the OBR has massively over forecast the budget deficit and used these wrong forecasts to push a Chancellor into higher taxes. More accurate forecasting would conclude now that a lower business tax rate would be better for growth and for total tax revenue.
This year I disagreed again with the OBR deficit forecast. Unlike the two previous years when they massively overstated the deficit pushing the then Chancellor to tax rises, I thought this year they were too low. They will now need to increase forecast substantially. If we added tax rises to the big squeeze the Bank’s higher rates and the energy price surge is bringing we could well end up with an even larger deficit. Making the downturn longer and deeper would cut tax revenues and increase benefit spending.
October 14, 2022
Good morning.
It is not the media and the opposition that have forced the governments hand, it is a PM with an 80 seat majority and ‘Net Zero Spine’ (/sarc) that has.
The PM Liz Truss models herself on Mrs.T yet, unlike Mrs. T, Liz is not so much for turning, more around and round the roundabout !
October 14, 2022
She alas seems to have little choice given the appalling number of socialist, green crap pushing, economically illiterate fools we have as fake “Conservative” MPs. Jeremy Hunt is a dire choice doubtless he will resign quite soon to bring her down.
October 14, 2022
“As always the Opposition wants to do the EU’s dirty work to make us less competitive and get in the way of us attracting more business investment and more jobs.”
You fail to see the opposition within your own party. Also, why are incompetent people and organisation allowed to continue and get highly paid, a place in the undemocratic Lords and a gong for the privilege. It is almost as if the whole PTB want the UK to fail. If not by accident, then certainly by design!
Politicians (with a non-UK agenda) have been the downfall of this country. We’d have been better off with a few patriots working together with specialist advice from more PROVEN patriots, The bunch in the Commons and Lords have very few patriots (or democrats) among them. I pity future generations (unless you are a ‘protected’ and spoiled minority).
October 14, 2022
Jeremy Hunt is the new chancellor.
Oh dear! Same old, same old.
Will be voting Monster Raving Looney Party in the absence of an independent at the next general election.
October 14, 2022
With all these people àll baying with the same negative thinking it does beg the question are the really suitable and experienced in the offices they hold or one day hope to on hold?
We have too many quangos all fighting to keep their existance and not totally focused on their client, our country.
Surely there has got to be a better way than all this disjointed approach to the problems we face? It highlights the woeful standard, principles of many of our politicians who would seem to be struggling well outside their limit of their competence, neither use or ornament.
October 14, 2022
You’re looking for “enemies” but it’s not the EU. We suffer as much or more from high inflation.
The EU are not “the financial markets”.
If only you had chosen to become like Switzerland and Norway (outside the EU but part of the Single Market) your situation might have been better.
October 14, 2022
“Benefits of Brexit MUST be stopped.”
Once the UK becomes competitive the unity of the project is threatened.
According to the Globalists, Truss is literally doing Putin’s work for him.
October 14, 2022
“Bizarre to hear the media and Opposition mobs out to pull down the PM by forcing her to tear up her pledge to keep the UK competitive on business tax rates.”
Bizarre, surreal even. But a continuation of reptile policy. Who is actually spooking tthe markets?
The BBC have spent six years leading the pack in trying to undo the democratic result of the referendum; they spent three years singlemindedly undoing the democratic result of the 2019 general election; now they are trying to overthrow the democratic result of the leadership election they engineered. The EU has nothing to teach these people.
October 14, 2022
PS has anyone heard a name mentioned for these media “sources”?
October 14, 2022
Reference the media and Labour (isn’t it common knowledge BBC takes its line from Guardian?) this is a point I believe I have made several times.
It is perfectly clear that the BBC as just one example, has a political and social agenda.
There seems little attempt to reign in its power to force upon the public an extremely biased view on just about everything.
People are literally paying a licence to be brainwashed.
It’s high time this was stopped.
October 14, 2022
I already stopped, when the BBC asserted that the “science is settled”.
October 14, 2022
The Opposition are opposing the Government which is what they’re supposed to do.
The mainstream media is institutionally left-wing and hates the Conservatives. You could have started to deal with the blatant bias by scrapping the BBC Poll Tax and selling off C4, but you’ve ducked both issues. Just like your Party ducks anything else which is even slightly difficult/contentious.
However, it’s Sunak-supporting LibCON and GreenCON MPs in your own party who are refusing to support the Party Leader/Prime Minister who is basically trying to implement the Manifesto they were elected on. It was Sunak who broke it with his disgraceful tax increases.
A broad church, so-called Conservative Party, is incapable of governing because the Remainer, left-wing BluLabour element will only support left-wing/Globalist policies …. and throw their toys out of the pram when they don’t get their own way.
We need PR.
October 14, 2022
John never calls for the privatisation of what is now a Socialist propaganda machine that is the BBC that spends most of our funding pumping out Neo-Marxist and racially infused ideological pulp
John and his colleagues belong to a party that is no longer THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY. They have ‘become something of the night’
October 14, 2022
This has been evident for some time now.
October 14, 2022
As I write this we have heard that the Chancellor has been sacked. Sadly, I think Liz Truss has left it too late for this to secure her premiership with any certainty, given the rebellious nature of many in the party.
Her only chance of survival now will be to pursuade a well respected, credible character to take the job as Chancellor in the hope that whoever it is might just be able to quieten those back benchers who never wanted Liz Truss to win the leadership election, and calm the markets.
October 14, 2022
The opposition to these policies is coming in no small part from so called conservative MPs.
October 14, 2022
I don’t know who now runs this country but it ain’t the British cabinet. The UK is dying before our very eyes
If Labour get back in they will destroy what’s left
October 14, 2022
Who are the conservative party expecting to vote for them at the next election?
Making the incompetent labour party look electable is really something.
October 14, 2022
Why do people keep going on about Ms Mordaunt as next PM or holder of high office. To me, she doesn’t come across as having the intelligence / gravitas – at all – to be PM (she’s a better communicator than Ms Truss but that’s just about it – being a good communicator isn’t enough. And anyway Boris is a much better communicator than Ms Mordaunt. And he’s a lot more intelligent).
October 14, 2022
Sir John
As always on the money, so to speak.
“One fact remains: Britain cannot afford tax rises ”
“They will likely intensify the economic downturn and lengthen a possible recession. Nobody who wishes our country well should advocate that ”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/10/14/one-fact-remains-britain-cannot-afford-tax-rises/
Taxes increases further speed up decline, no real earnings/growth equals a diminishing pot , a diminishing pot equals higher costs, less to go around
There doesn’t seem to be a brain between the naysayers other than personal self promotion
October 14, 2022
I see it is being reported on the BBC website that Jeremy Hunt is to be the new Chancellor.
I wonder, is this politics over real financial competence ?
October 14, 2022
It is painful to watch the Party tearing itself to pieces from the inside, too busy settling old scores to deal with the real issues of the day.
Don’t they ever stop to consider how the electorate will react to these antics and resultant lack of action ?
October 14, 2022
So now we have a remainer as head of government and another remainer as head of the governments finances …are there any true leavers in this party