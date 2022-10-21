Another leadership election

As if 4 Chancellors in 4 months was not enough we are now pitching for 3 Prime Ministers in 3 months and maybe a fifth Chancellor. It is an irony that a small group who were determined to pull both Boris and Liz down claim we need to stabilise the markets!
Their attitude to the members is arrogant, preferring them not to have a vote or upending anyone they vote for that they did not want. It makes it extremely difficult for anyone elected as PM as they are under constant fire from their own side from people who will abuse their privileged access and look for any slip or error. Having healthy debate about policy and decisions is good. Personal attacks and venom is destructive and puts many good people off politics.
We now have a short space of time to do again what was done at leisurely pace this summer. The members should look for someone with Conservative views and reject the idea that we want a so called grown up who will do everything the establishment and the international institutions tell them. The establishment gave us the inflation and now seem determined to give us a recession. Why trust them when their forecasts were so wrong and when they continuously lied to us about the inflation they caused but denied for so long.
”Grown ups” usually want to put us back under EU rules, to gold plate any global trend and Treaty requirement even when it is clearly damaging to us, to frustrate the self employed and small business, and to back the big boom/bust swings of Central bank policies as they lurch from printing too much money to stopping credit too abruptly.
233 Comments
October 21, 2022
Good morning.
I feel your frustration and anger Sir John.
General Election now !!!
October 21, 2022
Mark,
Agree… Select a PM, hold a GE, lose power and allow Sir Kier the Grate to become PM. The economy and public finances are already in a mess. Questionable how much more damage he could inflict. What a Labour Government would achieve is to convince the populance of their incompetence (fair or otherwise). They were in power > UK got in a mess > must be their fault.
FWIW I’d stick Boris back. He’ll boost tTry votes in an election, reducing the Truss damage. He can then slide away on defeat allowing someone else 5 years to bring MPs together.
October 21, 2022
I do wish someone would explain why they want Boris back. I keep asking, but nobody seems to have an answer!
October 21, 2022
people love a clown, but they have a dark side.
October 21, 2022
The voting public think it’s the political equivalent of The X Factor (or I’m a non-entity get me into there).
Presumably Blundertruss never had chance to change the interior decor at No 10-looks like Lulu Lytle will have a more durable legacy than Truss-(well,gold leaf beats lettuce leaf any day of the week!).
October 21, 2022
I said bring him back for an election (only). More of the UK electorate will back him than other options being discussed. Tories would lose the election but not as badly. Boris then exits stage right and part can try and find someone competent + charasmatic to take over,
October 21, 2022
I agree with you Shirley. Johnson is a spendthrift and certainly not suitable to have ever been PM.
Also most of the members of the commons are no longer suitable to be caller “Right Honourable”. That lowers the honour for those who really deserve the title , just like our host of this site.
October 21, 2022
@PeterB; “Questionable how much more damage [Labour] could inflict”
That is totally the wrong question, Keir Starmer is more akin to Harold Wilson than Ted Heath! What the Tories need to ask themselves is the exact opposite…
“What a Labour Government would achieve is to convince the populance of their incompetence”
Of course they might convince the public just how incompetent the Tories had been, as Wilson did by 1966 and again between Feb 1974 & Oct ’74, not forgetting Blair did the same by 2001.
“FWIW I’d stick Boris back”
Yes, and watch the govts parliamentary majority crossed the floor of the house, or at least sat as independents; some on this site are making the same error the far left made in the 1980s, the more they lost the further to the extremes they headed, “we only lost because we were not radical enough, more, more, more!” was their cry as they fell off the electoral cliff.
October 21, 2022
Frustration and anger with the real world, you mean. All that has happened lately is that John Redwood and his friends’ fantasy economics of unfunded tax cuts met reality, and got a very thorough clip round the ear. So, yes, General Election now and let’s get rid of these Tories who keep on getting mugged by reality
October 21, 2022
Was in unfunded tax cuts or unfunded support for gas and electricity? You and your ilk demanded the support! Oh think of the children I believe is your phrase of choice. Heating or eating is the soundbite while disregarding the reality of a warm home or the latest smart phone, improve your cv if you want satellite TV, cut down on the booze for an armful of tattoos.
Life is choices Gary, why should we subsidise those making poor ones.
October 21, 2022
@NS; “Life is choices Gary, why should we subsidise those making poor ones.”
Indeed, so allow the energy companies go bust and their investors to lose their shirts, as their unrecoverable debts mount, or were your comments only directed towards the poor? It wasn’t just the consumer calling for a support scheme, it was the energy companies themselves and their share holders, including pension schemes…
October 21, 2022
Too big to fail Jerry. The result of government intervention in markets.
October 21, 2022
Weird how £60bn of tax cuts is unfunded whereas £500bn of Covid spending was.
Reply Why isnt the energy package, far larger than the tax changes, called unfunded?
October 21, 2022
Dave Andrews
Agreed, I made the same point a couple of weeks ago.
Different day, different arguments.
They make the arguments to get greater media coverage, and fault finding is so easy, it’s not enough, it’s too much. it’s too fast, it’s too slow, etc etc.
Opposition by sound bites.
October 21, 2022
Agreed.
I am reminded of a quote from ‘Animal Farm’
“All animals are equal but some are more equal than others”.
October 21, 2022
@Dave Andrews; JR reply; That’s like calling “war” unfunded, some things have to be funded no mater what, tax cuts for millionaires do not!
October 21, 2022
+1 then we have the vast cost of all those vaccines that the stats. show have done far more harm than good. Especially for the young.
October 21, 2022
@Gary Megson – cosy in the World of entitlement is it ? Without creating the framework for Growth there is no tax to spend.
October 21, 2022
Brexit is the cause of ALL of this.
The insistence that whoever is PM must celebrate it as the best thing that the Tories have ever done – when it is in fact an utterly baleful curse on the country – is asking the impossible, and it is why none of the ERG will put their own heads above the parapet to be shot off.
Isn’t it, Sir John?
October 21, 2022
You think anything and everything is due to Brexit NHL
Ridiculous.
October 21, 2022
It’s not tax cuts but spending cuts needed to the unhealthy benefits bill. Then taxes can be cut accordingly. The unreformed NHS bill where we’re paying for the worlds health care and unneeded backroom staff/managers. The foreign aid budget to fund third world nuclear weapons and armies. Hs2 that no one needs or uses. The Council tax bills paying for people who don’t work from home delivering no services. The Home Office, Treasury, OBR etc etc delivering………….nothing. A bonfire of the useless quangos is needed. A wholesale abolition of EU rules needed. Get rid of any job that has diversity in the title. Not needed its called supervision and management, end of. Let the entrepreneurs get on with wealth creation without Government interference, who add nothing to the mix. Look at reducing Political interference in anything as they are just interfering, hot air waffle, no nothings.
October 21, 2022
Definitely. PMs being brought down by the WEF and remainiacs aided by the BBC and Bailey.
Get out of the way and let a true conservative party rise from the ashes.
As for Gove, that’s another story.
October 21, 2022
I’ve tried to forget him! Why spoil it!
October 21, 2022
Tories could have got rid of Bailey or Carney. They CHOSE to extend Carney’s contract! Carney spouting his green crap theory elsewhere in the world.
October 21, 2022
And the Hedge Fund Managers, Ian. There is a shocking Peter Oborne video about Liz Truss’s close proximity with them in a private Chelsea club.
This is no longer the Tory Party of the people.
October 21, 2022
It always was basically the party for people with assets and income, an element of risk takers.
October 21, 2022
I didn’t think you’d publish – too near the truth, eh?
October 21, 2022
I apologise Sir John – -I bet you have been busy refusing offers to vote for people.
October 21, 2022
+1
October 21, 2022
@Ian Wragg; As always, look for the scapegoats, never in the mirror.
October 21, 2022
👍🏻✌🏻
October 21, 2022
Dear Mark–of course there will not be a GE and quite right too. The consitutional position could not be clearer.
Boris is going to be back as I have been saying he shoud for weeks now. Horror upon horror but we are told that there are Conservative (?) MPs who don’t like Boris and might resign. Sounds good to me. Boris was forced out for the most pifflingly irrelevant reasons. A drink after, and physically at, work no less and telling a few white lies about next to nothing–just think of those poor misled MPs: look where we are now. I hope the people involved are pleased with their clueless selves.
October 21, 2022
Why are people hell bent on bringing back the biggest betrayer of the UK? Boris had an 80 seat majority and could have achieved ANYTHING he set out to do! Unfortunately he set out to do all the wrong things and I will NEVER forgive him for his lies to reduce immigration and then invite MILLIONS both legal and illegal and even roll out the red carpet for the uninvited ‘passengers’ who are kept in comfort while Brits go cold and hungry. Boris betrayed everyone (except immigrants). I’d better not mention net zero and Boris’s fixation with wind turbines! Not sure my blood pressure would appreciate it!
October 21, 2022
100%, Shirley!
October 21, 2022
Nail on the head Shirley.
He was just another in a line of those telling untruths to get elected.
Conservatives got a whopping majority and could have done so much better. That majority came mainly because people wanted Brexit but also because they desperately didn’t want Corbyn, even the die hard Labour areas didn’t want that. What did they get? Well in many ways from the appalling wokery, to more mass immigration they got the very thing they didn’t want, and much more besides.
Delivered by a professional teller of porkies!!!
October 21, 2022
@Leslie Singleton, Bring back the biggest spender in 70 years of your money? Not once did Boris think the UK should earn what it spends, just borrow. Boris exported UK jobs to foreign domains then spent taxpayer money buying the same services back. The UK now pays twice for the same but has to borrow to be able to do that – that’s the Boris way, Or in other words Boris was using UK taxpayer money to fund growth in other countries whale at the same time ensuring the UK shouldn’t grow
October 21, 2022
++
October 21, 2022
Leslie, I don’t even think Boris will be allowed to be put to the members; there is talk of a stitch-up behind the scenes with Sunak and Mordant, and then Mordant drops out, because let’s face it if she beat Rishi as Truss did with the membership she’d be the next lettuce on the table.
They know Boris is the public’s choice, he is the only one Starmer would be concerned about, especially if he came back with a whip-hand partner.
The reason the public aren’t as bothered about misleading the house is all politicians do it to suit themselves. Starmer isn’t perfect either, he breached the MP’s code of conduct, retracted accusations about the Ukraine Invasion, and Keir admitted he was wrong and made a mistake about EMA remarks all just this year. It just feels like they’re playing a game and the public are the pawns to be cast aside.
October 21, 2022
+1 JR is correct Tory MPs do not give a fig about their voters. Cameron slagged them off as Turnip Taliban, swivelled eyed loons, May ignored them and betrayed them over Brexit! Maymeven asked to work with Corbyn! Tory MPs actively worked with speaker Bercow and Labour MPs to stop the nationwide vote to leave the EU!
How many times does their manifesto has to be reneged on, how many false claims about Brexit, the Tories tried to reverse it- look what Hunt is currently doing to make UK is not more competitive than the EU.
Tories have repeatedly lied over immigration, no tax rise while at 70 year high etc etc.
October 21, 2022
You think a poll with 10,000 signatures indicates that Boris is the public’s choice? 😂🤣
October 21, 2022
It wasn’t from a special recruited BBC contractor, by any chance was it?
October 21, 2022
British Polling Council – There is no, “minimum”, sample size for a poll which is acceptable, but around one thousand has become the established norm for a nationwide opinion poll in …https://www.britishpollingcouncil.org/faqs-by-members-of-the-public/
Who would you prefer Lynn, Sunak?
October 21, 2022
“Arrogant” to the point that they now do not care how obvious the scheming is.
A clear out via a general election is preferable to wasting time looking for a genuine conservative.
Boris Johnson as a “winner” is an insult to people’s intelligence.
October 21, 2022
+1 Peter – do people have such short memories or do they actually LIKE the way he behaved and what he did to the country?
October 21, 2022
Dear Shirley–I am in the camp that says Boris would have a jolly good chance in the GE, which everything considered is all one can ask amid the present chaos. I am in favour of MPs’ or Members’ votes being determining dependent on which favour Boris. There will be a huge collective sigh of relief the very same day he is re-instated. He does however needs to watch his back more closely this time. The more Tory non-Tories that don’t like him and resign the better.
October 21, 2022
We have a situation worse than a banana republic, mixed with a little Italian mafia, held together by a N.Korean madman dictator! The asylum known as Free speech media Westminster and City.
October 21, 2022
Good Morning,
I do hope Ms Truss write’s up her memoirs of being PM, as quickly as her time in office. I want to know how her second chancellor was selected for that office. He was considered unsuitable for any cabinet position in the Johnson government, similarly in the first cabinet of the Truss government, but all of a sudden he’s a ‘safe pair of hands’ to run the Treasury two weeks ago, how did that happen?
October 21, 2022
Both Johnson and Truss appointed cabinets of acolytes rather than broad-based cabinets. That’s why Hunt wasn’t considered by either. (Hunt was in the final 2 against Johnson, then supported Sunak against Truss.)
October 21, 2022
There’s a lot of people pondering that about Liz’s second chancellor Peter.
And her body language suggested she didn’t ‘choose’ him. As Toby Young described it, she looked like someone who’d had her children kidnapped!
October 21, 2022
Maybe he was the only one willing to put on the nose peg, don the rubber gloves, wield the shovel and deal with the steaming pile of you know what that Truss and his predecessor metaphorically dumped all over the country, and the deal was that he was going to stand up and do so.
Truss was the kid who found out the hard way that neither Father Christmas nor unicorns are real and didn’t like it or want to accept it. She was watching the fantasies and fairy tales that she told the Conservative membership during the leadership election evaporate before her eyes.
October 21, 2022
It was reported that the Hunt was working with a panel of American bankers as his advisors. It seems likely that the IMF did not approve of the divergence between the previously agreed corporation tax and the banks refused to finance any more borrowing after it became impossible to reverse the energy problem for Europe, including the UK. The Hunt didn’t select his advisors. They selected him.
As for the two favourites being the two that staffed the money in the first place and backed the disinvestment in oil and gas, this sums up the Conservative Party. Any competent candidate are not supporters if zero carbon so are ineligible. Only MPs who are as daft as the Swedish truant are considered suitable.
October 21, 2022
Spaffed. Not staffed. Phone has a mind of its own.
October 21, 2022
“Out of the Blue-The Inside Story of Liz Truss and Her Astonishing Rise to Power”by Harry Cole and James Heale was due to be published in six weeks time.
Pulp fiction……with the emphasis -now-on pulp!
October 21, 2022
Fully agree with the post, and I really like the tone of it. We’ve had enough of the new “business as usual”, ignore the Plebs, WEF carry on.
October 21, 2022
@Wanderer +1
October 21, 2022
…forgot to add that it’s probably coming time to leave the Party, as this leadership race will be a stitch up.
October 21, 2022
Wanderer,
Agree it is a stitch-up planned by the globalists when their puppet failed to be elected the first time around. David Frost obviously saw the futility of continuing efforts to help steer the UK in a sensible direction and got out. He, Sir John and others truly CONSERVATIVE must find a way to work together to achieve a government which is not subject to the disastrous whims of the WEF and corrupt global elite.
The immediate future looks bleak. Turning things around will be a long-term task requiring determination, dedication and co-operation. The right people, with the right mind-set can do it.
October 21, 2022
‘The right people, with the right mind-set can do it.’
We just have to find them. Anyone seen that Yeti?
October 21, 2022
Seen from the outside, ignoring the “institutions” gave you the sudden overnight rise in mortgage rates.
October 21, 2022
So ? Mortgage rates have been far too low for far too long and house prices are in an enormous bubble that prices new buyers out of the market. You thank that’s a good thing ? Meanwhile savers have suffered negative real interest rates for the same period but haven’t been bailed-out.
October 21, 2022
Spot on Roy. House prices have shot up for 15 years because people could borrow more. BofE claimed to have set rules that protect borrowers against mortgage rate rises by keping loan amounts affordable. Let’s see how well that works.
Zero interest rates have been the problem not the solution.
October 21, 2022
yep we’ve had several years of silly interest rates but with ever rising inflationary events. Current events and scheming by the treasonists has brought financial prudent judgement crashing down.
A period of adjustment welcomed but not outright revolt !
October 21, 2022
The causes of the interest rate rises were mainly the culmination of the tax, borrow, print and waste policies of Osborne, Hammond and Sunak. Truss was just the final straw.
The old Conservative Boris please, but without the green crap lefty lunacy of Theatre Studies Carrie. Anyone who can save us from Starmer/Sturgeon. He surely has the best chance.
October 21, 2022
I see that Truss will get a pension for life of £114k inflation linked, worth about £5 million in value. Not too bad for 44 days work. Almost everyone else has a lifetime cap (frozen by Sunak and still frozen) of £1,073,000 and annual contribution limits of just £40k PA. This even when contributing ones own money. Still we are all in this together as they say/lie.
October 21, 2022
Now I know why she wasn’t in tears outside No10.
October 21, 2022
Agreed.
We need somebody who can stand up to the EU lackeys.
October 21, 2022
The lackeys we have enough here thank you
October 21, 2022
Not only would I not vote for a Tory Party led by Boris but I would campaign against it. He makes Conan the Destroyer seem benign.
October 21, 2022
Well this was caused by the culmination of the vast government waste of Sunak et al. HS2, duff degrees, vast bloated misdirected government, state sector pension, the dire incompetent NHS, Net Zero, the absurd extended lockdown and all the rest of the gross incompetence since and even before Cameron was elected.
October 21, 2022
It was not ignoring the institutions Peter. It was not giving them a bedtime story telling them how (using inaccurate forecasts) this was all going to play out.
Seems you can do whatever you want if you have an accepted narrative
October 21, 2022
View from the inside – excessive government borrowing has led to the country becoming slave to the money markets, having to bend to their will in order to create the illusion the pound is worth something.
October 21, 2022
Peter – The Bank was doing nothing about inflation. We have been living on money-printing and low interest for over 20 years… long before we decided to leave the EU btw.
Yes. The institutions run our country, not the elected government. When the elected government tries to the institutions make the country ungovernable.
October 21, 2022
Agree about interest rates being too low for 20+ years. Gordon Brown claimed low inflation, but it was obvious that deflation on many goods was taking place due to cheap imports from China and elsewhere.
House prices reached a peak in 2007 and it’s a shame that they are excluded from general inflation figures in some way as they would be a good guide as to what is actually happening especially over the latter half of Tory government from 2010.
October 21, 2022
Do you know you can see CPI, CPIH and OOH on ons.gov.uk ‘Consumer price inflation UK, September 2022’. OOH are the costs of housing services (associated with ownership, maintenance, and living in one’s own house).
October 21, 2022
PeterVL, I might ask you why we (here in UK) are having to pay such a large premium for our energy supplies this Winter? A large part of it couldn’t be anything to do with Germany could it?
“Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation”
Donald Trump to the UN in 2018 and the German delegation openly laughed at him.
So perhaps before Europe looks too far down it’s nose at the UK, they should think carefully why we are all in this mess? I haven’t heard anyone criticise Angela Merkel for this debacle, when it was clearly her policies that led to the current energy crisis in Europe. At least that’s my view from this side of the Channel!
October 21, 2022
and the horde of ‘suddenly become refugees’ she invited to storm across Europe. Shouldn’t have other EU countries been consulted? But then Russia welcomed the chaos.
October 21, 2022
Germany would have had virtually unlimited cheap energy this winter thanks to Merkel and NS2.It is the USA that is to blame.Germany is now de-industrializing to the (short term)benefit of the USA.
October 21, 2022
PVL – seriously interested in your statement here.
“ignoring the “institutions” gave you the sudden overnight rise in mortgage rates.”
Who are the “institutions” running our country?
Who underwrites mortgages in the UK now? Years ago, the building societies used savers funds to loan out at a higher % than they paid out. Please tell us who the institutions are that are lending us cheap money, so we are in hold to them.
October 21, 2022
Fact checker was interesting on mortgages just after the mini-budget.
“Mortgage rates have been rising for months
Bank of England data shows the rate for a two-year fixed mortgage at 75% loan-to-value was already 3.64% at the end of August 2022, two percentage points above the level in August 2020….So while some of the rise in payments modelled by Labour may be “a direct consequence” of the mini-Budget, much of it isn’t, because much of the rate rise occurred before the mini-Budget took place….But taking the average rate of 3.64% on 30 August 2022 (which still predated the mini-Budget announcement by three weeks) as a rough baseline, Labour’s example scenarios of mortgage rates rising to 5% or 6% would add around £160 and £280 onto monthly payments respectively—a large amount, but less than the £500 figure Mr Starmer used.Full Fact approached Labour for comment but did not receive a response.”
October 21, 2022
@Peter Van Leeuwen
The “institutions” want Sunak.
They might now have managed to get him.
October 21, 2022
No, poor planning and budget calculations without costed plans to reduce the cost of the state did Truss in. The State is spending and borrowing too much. Simples really. I can’t do this so why do our politicos think they can?
October 21, 2022
People who live people in Dutch houses shouldn’t throw stones. The market in the Netherlands is looking very toppy again, and mortgage rates have moved up sharply there too. The Herengracht Index is the highest it has been in over 400 years. The volume of housing transactions has cratered. Not sure I’d want to be a makelaar (estate agent) at the moment.
October 21, 2022
@Wanderer +1
October 21, 2022
There are many who feel the pain, anger, frustration at what we have supposedly doing the best for us and the country.
Unless the party undergoes radical surgery to eradicate those that have bought this about with their total lack of principles, honour, morals, respect and understanding that was was the very foundations of the party then it is totally finished.
For months the replies to your posts highlighted concerns about so called ministers with their secret agenda’s which I feel you recognised and identified with. It is about time that those that run the party listen and make some serious decisions and action them.
October 21, 2022
Sir John, totally agree with your diary entry and thanks for being so candid.
October 21, 2022
Me too.
October 21, 2022
And me.
October 21, 2022
And more agreement
October 21, 2022
It doesn’t help us when you don’t name names, giving yourself the excuse here for not doing so.
As I have said before Sir John it doesn’t matter how your party behaves and no matter how the electorate or nation is betrayed or diminishd by it you will remain 100% loyal. Party before country always. Why should we follow you?
October 21, 2022
That’s not fair. John is a genuine Conservative in the correct party. His positions are in close agreement with the party membership, so he is in the right place.
The problem is that somehow the management of the Conservative Party has been hijacked by liberals, who put their choice of candidate into the constituencies. The membership needs to purge these fake Conservatives and put real ones in place.
October 21, 2022
Does it not occur to you that it is no longer a Conservative party in government given what it says and does, proved in the last few weeks, and there are so many Tory MPs and members who have adopted another belief within it? Why be loyal to the group whatever it says and does that merely calls itself Conservative, and thus follow a pretence? Sir John says he stays because he thinks he can change it from within – it can’t be said that is has been successful. He said once also he that stays because he fears loneliness outside it; a new start involving sacrifice sometimes must be made. Many would follow him and he would add strength to new groups.
Reply We only got Brexit through by staying in the Conservative party. There were no UKIP MPs to help vote for it.
October 21, 2022
reply to reply …The UKIP party foolishly made way for the Tories …..come on Sir John – that just will not do. A combination of UKIP appealing to the electorate and fear of Corbyn got it through.
October 21, 2022
@Dave Andrews +1 spot on!
October 21, 2022
I think a very reputable pundit hit the nail on the head ‘it’s a coup’.
Ye God’s if Johnson and Truss weren’t WEF enough and had to be ousted, what’s in store.
While no fan of Truss or the fake Conservatives I do feel, as mentioned before, that the media have also played a huge part in all this.
Still, the Conservatives won’t slap them down so they ask for all they get.
October 21, 2022
Michelle:
I totally agree with your comments about the Media. Night after night, they attacked Boris . So called ‘ Partygate’ was the first item on the news. BBC and Channel 4 were especially vicious. Eventually, he was forced out.
They did the same with Liz Truss, and they will do the same with whoever succeeds her, because they want a Labour government .
I am especially furious, because I have to pay my TV licence for this rubbish.
I expect I may get some disagreement on this, but I would have voted for Rishi Sunak. The Media attacked him unmercifully as well.
October 21, 2022
Yet again a BBC1 political corresponded reporting in London from his house via webcam, like the pandemic is still here. All designed to heighten the sense of anxiety and of a country in crisis.
I do wonder which came first. The crisis or the rumour of crisis.
Two more friends/colleagues under age 50 have died of cancer since the pandemic. This taking my total of those in my close and very close circle to 19 to have died since lockdown started and none of them of Covid, several of them from anxiety related conditions due to lockdown and most others due to cancers not spotted.
I am very annoyed that there are not charts ready to pick up the numbers killed by lockdown, vaccine or of those who will be killed by Net Zero, many of whom we beggared the nation to save in pursuit of Zero Covid.
October 21, 2022
The media loved Johnson then. Locking everyone down, dishing out money to eat out and stay at home. The NHS deified, the endless Communist style slogans delivered from his rostrum.
They loved ratcheting up the fear, there was no escape unless you went into full media lock down (blissful)
They won’t of course take any of the blame now it’s time to pay for all that, financially and medically as many will die through NHS shut down because of a flu virus!!
Darling Starmer would have kept us locked up for longer, a real hero to them.
October 21, 2022
@Cheshire Girl, Party Gate was a distraction and Boris enjoyed it, as it diverted attention away from his prolific tax and spend agenda that really brought the UK to its knees. Party Gate was also a bit of Boris huff & puff ‘I brought in a law to stop other peoples gatherings’ but as el Presidente as I make the law so I can break the law.
October 21, 2022
He tried to ‘run’ the country like his own finances – somebody else will bail him out.
October 21, 2022
I did not support Johnson and would not support Sunak nor was I a fan of Truss.
However, as you say the relentlessness of the negative reporting, only on the topics of the medias choice and the people of their choice is completely wrong and in my opinion interferes with democracy.
I gave up the licence fee years ago and one of the reasons was because of the blatantly bias and unfair reporting/interviewing. Even if I don’t agree with a point of view I want to be able to hear it and decide on its merits myself and not what some jumped up left wing journalist decides. This gives many voters who don’t dig and delve and rely and trust what BBC etc. spout out at them a very one sided view indeed.
12 years of Conservatives and they never did a thing to stop it.
October 21, 2022
Son JR why are you not putting your name forward you are so knowledgeable- according to yourself
Reply I do not have 100 MPs to sign an application
October 21, 2022
Well the make up of Tory MPs is so dire they do not seem to want a sensible or real Conservative PM.
October 21, 2022
How would you find 100 wise(men) in the Tory MPs list? Impossible.
October 21, 2022
@ Reply – No, that is very old fashioned thinking. Be the first to declare and make your case to the members direct. You will get massive media coverage and have a compelling story to tell, not least in presenting your own budget that itself will gladden the hearts of the whole country (VAT off energy bills for one measure).
If 100 MPs do not back you (but if you stand, they will come), keep campaigning (especially if a so called grown up wins – it is what his supporters have done to Liz) and as necessary go full Trump with a stolen election narrative.
If you do not win your chance may well come again very soon.
October 21, 2022
If there are not 100 like-minded MPs in the parliamentary party we truly do have a problem.
October 21, 2022
Forced to settle for ‘we’ve been here before’ candidates. A stitch up.
October 21, 2022
Reply to reply
You are in the wrong party then, Sir John. Quite clearly.
October 21, 2022
Not at all, it is the many others who are in the wrong Party.
October 21, 2022
More fools them!
JR, I imagine, can not be “bought”.
And so would not be considered.
The whole globalist scam is run on the sale of influence through an horrendous spider’s web of institutions (that actually run the world).
“It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it”…George Carlin.
October 21, 2022
Reply to reply: Then do not stay in that useless party, Sir John, if it does not even have 100 MPs that will stand up for the principles they were elected on. You have upheld them consistently, not many others have. You must have seen enough now to realise you cannot influence the direction of policy from the inside. If you resigned the whip and with other like-minded MPs formed a Parliamentary group calling itself e.g. Conservative Reform, what would you lose? This is meant as a genuine question: I’m just a constituent with no experience of how things work with machine politics. However, for what it’s worth my sense is that politicians who are clear and consistent in their principles are among the few who generally retain public respect.
October 21, 2022
More evidence of the shallowness of the ‘cattle on the premises’!
October 21, 2022
John cannot say what needs to be said and this culture is destroying our nation. Even politicians are now victims of their own authoritarian laws
October 21, 2022
If private pensions are to go then everyone’s pensions should go.
It is the stuff of bloody revolution that private sector workers should pay tax towards pensions that they themselves will not get. And that a PM should be sidling up to hedge fund managers in a top boy’s club who will rape them of their pensions.
October 21, 2022
This is so true.
October 21, 2022
This is similar to the rogue Parliament of 2017-2019. Democracy is only accepted when it gives the ‘right’ result, and so many politicians have absolutely NO intention of honouring the will of the people. Just one big bunch of wannabe arrogant dictators who care NOTHING for the wishes of the people they are supposed to SERVE. There are no safety nets for the electorate. None at all. Politicians can commit treason, deliberately deceive the electorate in order to get votes, and completely trash our democracy with impunity.
October 21, 2022
Loser’s consent has gone out of the window.
It will be interesting to see what happens when Labour finally get in, will the silent majority actually do anything?
October 21, 2022
There were a number of conversations being had on GB News last night. They suggest the whole voting system needs changing, and the different factions of the Tory party need to go their separate ways. The remainers need to join the LibDems or Labour. The rest need to join up with Nigel Farage and or start up a new conservative party.
But FPP makes it difficult for new parties to break in.
October 21, 2022
I disagree, Sharon, FPP didn’t stop the rise of the SNP, did it?
These: Reform, Reclaim, Time, ukip etc. I can’t keep up with them, can’t even coalesce around key policies. Nicola gets as much airtime as Starmer and more than whoever is leading the Lib Dems right now.
If these parties are serious about taking out wet conservatives why do they stand in the seats of true Conservative MPs?
October 21, 2022
Labour did it!
October 21, 2022
Shirley M
Brilliant
October 21, 2022
@Shirley M +1 well said
October 21, 2022
Spot on Shirley
October 21, 2022
The treacherous Globalists who refuse to accept the result of a democratic vote which goes against their wishes, whether it was the EU Referendum or a Leadership Election, are deliberately causing this mayhem and destabilising the country in order to prevent the UK from carrying out a real Brexit.
They are as arrogant, spoilt and selfish as the Eco Nutters who are allowed to bring the country to a halt in order to try and impose their views on everyone else.
But they remain in your Party and are given the power to continue doing it. Your Party needs a purge, but since the Party Grandees won’t do it, the electorate will have to.
And they will.
October 21, 2022
+ many – and I eagerly await the opportunity! I doubt the country can bear another two years of this deliberate destruction of democracy. Maybe someone has links with the CCP and it taking tips/lessons how to inflict similar upon the UK?
October 21, 2022
Donna
Very good post.
Your last paragraph is so right.
The Grandees cannot see that the end is nigh without seismic changes.
October 21, 2022
The Eco Nutters are part of the same club, Donna. That’s why they get kid gloves from the police and the courts and woe betide anyone who dares to move them.
The Eco Nutters are doing the Tory Party bidding so that they may point to the demand for Net Zero.
“We have to think of the people who don’t vote for us.” or “We realise the Red Wall votes are only borrowed ones.” are the first sign of cop out on winning election. Then follows the reneging on manifesto pledges.
Note that the Labour party never ever shows such magnanimity on winning elections. Thus there is only 1% in tax difference between the Tories and what Corbyn threatened and mass immigration has broken all records.
The Tories were the problem all along. An 80 seat majority proves it.
October 21, 2022
++
October 21, 2022
@Donna +1 exactly
October 21, 2022
Will you name names in some way. Those plotting must lose the Tory whip.
We also desperately need a more acceptable CoE.
Reply The main plotters have been talked about in many reports. I do not name people and make accusations against them on this blog for good legal reasons.
October 21, 2022
The good legal reasons would be libel Sir John. The truth is not libellous so if what you write is true you have no fear.
Reply I do not have time nor the resource of a major media outlet or paper to research the allegation, amass the proof and deal with any legal claim.
October 21, 2022
I have been reading about Queen Victoria’s favourite Prime Minister – Lord Salisbury. King Edward VII came to stay with him and threw a paddy over the week-end because he was not allowed to bring along one of this mistresses. That is history, but at the time nobody outside political circles knew.
Now Boris appears with a glass of Prosecco at a party during lock-down with a lot of faces redacted out (why? who were they?) and he is dismissed from office. Why was he there?
That sort of thing makes it impossible to function as a politician. Winston Churchill was drunk for a lot of the time of hisa final Premiership. “Lloyd George knew my father…” And Matt Hancock? And Michael Gove dancing in Scotland? And the Prince Andrew photo?
These leaks are interesting. Where do they come from? Does anyone know?
October 21, 2022
At this point it might be an idea to install a PM who will stick very closely to the 2019 manifesto which, though far from perfect, was the basis on which the party was elected in the first place. Installing instead a PM who will ignore the manifesto and simply mirror all of Labour’s policies across the board is unlikely to prove successful. Having said that I can’t see a candidate, including Boris, who would fulfil those objectives.
October 21, 2022
Where is the gas and electricity support in the 2019 manifesto? That needs to be paid for and is a big ongoing expense. The debt from (unwise) Covid lockdowns needs to be factored in.
The 2019 manifesto is out of date and had too much net zero in it for the current times.
October 21, 2022
Who pissed £50bn on Test and Trace? Now sitting in foreign bank accounts.
October 21, 2022
Yawn. Replaying the Labour greatest hits. So, once again, the vast majority of the test and trace money was spent on tests. UK tested far more than comparable countries, and we still are actually. You think we shouldn’t have tested ?
October 21, 2022
NS this is one of Boris’ biggest problems bringing forward his 2019 net zero pledge from 2050 to 2030. Like Liz and her speedy mini budget – it is too much too fast, but that’s ok because the higher-ups want it to happen.
October 21, 2022
Roy Grainger
Second that.
October 21, 2022
This is absolutely right – we don’t want anything else from a new PM other than carry out the manifesto the Party was elected on in 2019. There seems a great deal of reluctance by the Conservative governments since, to do this – boundary changes -whatever happened to that?. I do not favour a General Election – it is more than likely that Labour/the LibDems and SNP would bring in proportional representation without a referendum so there would be little chance of the Tories ever returning to power. It was a great mistake to oust Boris Johnson (with the help of the broadcasting medias as has been said elsewhere) as there was no obvious successor which has now been proved and there still isn’t. Is there an elder statesman who would stabilise the boat and carry out the manifesto until the general election in 2024? Some of the names suggested are too young and have little experience of government.
October 21, 2022
And you write this on The Rt Hon. Sir John Redwood’s blog!
You prefer a narcissist, a PM who daily threatened the entire nation if they did not obey his ever self-destructing edict, but who partied and lied to the House of Commons!
The Tory Party is done if these are the members.
October 21, 2022
I suspect that Boris might well win this contest. If he does he will need to have a spread-spectrum Cabinet, to achieve the unity that the government needs. But that means putting right-wingers into departments that are most associated with traditional Conservative values (e.g. Treasury, Defence and Education) – and those with left-of-centre views in places where they can’t do too much damage. Above all, he will need to commit to using the Conservative’s healthy majority TO DO STUFF. And that means that Suella Braverman should receive early forgiveness for a minor security breach and gets reappointed as Home Secretary where she can sort out the immigration mess that is the battleground on which the next GE will be fought. The BRITISH people are not content with the idea that they will eventually become a minority in their own country.
October 21, 2022
Won’t do any good. Boris is tainted. Not funny anymore.
October 21, 2022
never funny – unless you laugh at slapstick bullshit?
October 21, 2022
Exactly – he’s ‘toxic’.
October 21, 2022
I agree on Braverman. The problem is Johnson is an out and out fan of mass immigration.
Us becoming a minority in our own home is neither here nor there to such people. Such people are not affected by all it brings…….well not yet anyway.
As they see it we have little to no right to expect our heritage/culture/customs/history etc. to be respected, treasured and passed down to future generations.
They’ve been busily dismantling such for quite some time now.
October 21, 2022
Sir JR,
Very interesting and angry perspective. But I seem to recall that you endorsed Liz Truss from the beginning and did not believe her fisical policy had any implicaiton for the level of interest, for which we only had the BoE to blame.
So I am not sure whehter you are angry with the so-called grown-ups or you should actaully look yourself in the mirror as well.
We need an election so we can get rid of this Conservative circus.
October 21, 2022
The fiscal policy was not incorrect, unfortunately the fiscal statement tried to do too much without an accompanying fairy tale from the OBR.
Everything bar the additional infrastructure spending, the 19% rate and 45% rate cut had already been priced in by the markets. He could have got away with it but he had to announce something extra.
October 21, 2022
All that was necessary was for the Treasury to back the Chancellor with the required paperwork given that the OBR was not fit for purpose, but unfortunately this is Gordon Brown’s Treasury and it wasn’t going to help him.
October 21, 2022
Very good point and I think you are right. JR gave a very eloquent warning about unfunded tax cuts and the likely market reaction in this very blog. He was talking about Gordon Brown but it is quite extraordinary that past wisdom has apparently been forgotten.
October 21, 2022
Good morning Sir John
Frustration and anger comes to mind that some 350 people are in Parliament calling themselves Conservatives that have set out to destroy themselves and the Country.
That is not a vote winner for anyone.
Machiavelli could have done a better job than the embedded turncoats.
Now suggesting anyone involved in previous cabinets is qualified or capable to move on from the mess they created, is outstandingly naive. Then to think the UK Citizen wont notice or care is ego gone mad.
October 21, 2022
We are now at the bottom of the barrel.
October 21, 2022
Mickey Taking
Far past that pal they have smashed the bottom out and started digging a grave for what was once a good political party. RIP
October 21, 2022
There should be no peace – just departed by the dozens if not hundreds of proclaimed ‘Conservatives’.
October 21, 2022
Excellent post Sir John. I fear however, that the ‘grown ups’ will engineer a parliamentary stitch up.
For those that want Boris back, what do they think he will achieve that he failed to do last last time around? Fix legal and illegal immigration, cut the size of the state, reduce tax, abandon useless ‘green energy’ and back fracking, oil & gas in N Sea and get rid of N Ireland protocol? And who thinks Sunak will do any of those things either. Hardly.
Let us back a new party. One with real conservative values.
October 21, 2022
BOF – agreed. The fake conservatives are beyond redemption. If you took out all the undemocratic liberal eco-loon socialist dishonest traitors in the party there wouldn’t be enough MP’s left to fill a phone box!
October 21, 2022
It would take more than a decade, at least three general elections, for any new party to get anywhere near power. In the meantime, the split in the right of centre vote would give us a decade of Labour starting, inevitably with a Labour/LibDim/SNP coalition. Is that what you want ?
October 21, 2022
We have effectively had labour for 35 years Chris S. Do you want us to end up like Canada? Let us start now so that genuine conservatives have a real home. A party where conservatism can prosper and grow.
October 21, 2022
That’s the usual scare tactic. We will see lots of that in the lead up to election. Vote Reform and you’ll let in Labour.
Well the people voted Conservatives and what did they get? Labour and a Corbyn Labour as near as damn it.
I note the media keep plugging Labours huge lead in the polls. It’s all a psychological ploy.
As is the mantra that we can never have anyone else to take on Labour except a party called the Conservatives who aren’t actually conservatives!!!!!!
October 21, 2022
Looks like we will get the same old retreads that caused the problem in the first place. Your short memoried stupid MPs desperate to support anyone who may keep them in a job rather than the needs of the country.
No they are not the same.
I look forward to a n election when we can clean out the stables, your problem is your Central Office recruiting policy is skewed to centrists because Cameron etc didn’t want ‘swivel eyed loons’
So despite your attempts to put the clock back, you are out of touch with those who weald the power in your party.
Time to go out with a Big Bang and honour in tact.
October 21, 2022
@Nigl +1, in a democracy it would be those in a constituancy that chose candidates, in a dictatorship you approve just your loyal friends
October 21, 2022
Yes, constituency primaries.
October 21, 2022
Should have left a long time ago.
October 21, 2022
Reading the input from the MsM you have to ask who’s Country is this. They are totally devoted to resurrecting the structures that has brought the UK to its knees.
Why do we have the highest tax take in 70 years, because the Government of the day was involved in spend, spend, spend. They were not at any time about creating wealth to fund their dreams they were just involved in digging deeper in to the wallets of the taxpayer.
Now the MsM and a chunk of the Conservative Party want to return those that haven’t a brain between them that caused this mess in the first place.
October 21, 2022
We had someone with Conservative ideas but without the gravitas or intellectual bandwidth to underpin them with rhetoric and reason. At least this can only go on for another two years until your party is put out of its misery.
October 21, 2022
Sir John.
All credibility of the Government and indeed the Conservative party has gone and in reality you have to call a General election. The actions of Conservative MP’s have now guaranteed the next Gov. will be a Labour Gov.
You may as well give up now and let them try to tidy up the mess. Whilst you are out of power you could try reforming your party into a true Conservative party.
October 21, 2022
Excellent piece ….
Indeed.
We’d all like to know who these bullies are, and under what authority they appear to be imposing their global agenda – which has nothing to do with economic recovery….
Sir John, as an insider you are probably in the know about what is going on behind the scenes, even though, viewed from a distance I would add some interpretations of what I perceive, that may not match yours. We both know it is bad though.
NOW is the time to expose exactly what is going on, who the bullies are, and why our democracy is sinking into the mire.
October 21, 2022
Well that’s what happens when ideologues (try to) control the party. This crisis has been festering within the Tory party, slowly coming to the boil, for 42 years almost to the very day, I hope but doubt those still bitter will allow the party to move on… 😥
October 21, 2022
What political party doesn’t have an ideology Jerry?
October 21, 2022
@P2; I did not say ideology, I said “ideologues”. There is nothing wrong with having an ideology, and indeed all political parties have them, the problem comes when those ideas become set like concrete, unchanging over decades or circumstance.
October 21, 2022
Bit pedantic there Jerry
If you are a politician (or a party) with an ideology, as nearly all are,then you can say they are by simple extension of the word that they are ideologues.
Political life is about ideas and opinions.
Often strongly held.
Otherwise you get that old statement…these are my opinions, but if you don’t like them I have others.
October 21, 2022
It’s really no good the right of the Party complaining that the blob are unfair to their candidates. Of course it is, it’s like complaining that the sea is wet. So when a right wing / free market candidate is elected leader or appointed to a big position the onus is on them and those around them not to screw it up and waste the opportunity. Boris Johnson was a fool to think the lockdown rules didn’t apply to him, or that no-one would sneak on him. Liz truss was a fool to appoint people only on the basis of whether they supported her, ignoring some of the most able and articulate Tory MPs, and then to rush through a supposedly controversial part-budget. And Suella Braverman has been a fool to allow herself to make a technical breach of cabinet secrecy rules.
The next PM needs to take a calm and measured approach, appoint people on capability not whom they supported, prepare the ground for policy well, and be be capable of clear and articulate explanation of what he or she is doing. There won’t be any mercy or second chances from the blob, the leftist media or it seems the left’s useful idiots on the Tory benches in the Commons. So don’t squander the next chance, if there is one.
October 21, 2022
Give me the Boris of 3 -5 years ago and I would be reasonably happy, but not the one who has just left.
Sunak, just something about him I do not like, and he has been far too quiet of late (on manoeuvres) !
Mordant, now you are really having a laugh.
Is this really the best the Conservatives can do.
October 21, 2022
There’s literally at least 5 million people in the country who would make a better PM than Ms Mordaunt.
She is the worst of the lot (at least Ms Truss went to Oxford and had some experience in business at a highish level).
October 21, 2022
The Boris I want is the PM with Sir John Redwood as his Chancellor.
October 21, 2022
Is there no (safe) way of naming and shaming these unspeakable disrupters?
October 21, 2022
What’s the point? The majority of MP’s in the party allow it, and even assist these traitors to democracy, so they are equally culpable! The CONS party is beyond redemption. The corruption is too deep and well installed. Not that the other main parties are any better. Between them, they have stitched us up good and proper!
October 21, 2022
+1
Yes, I fully accept what you say but it seems to me that since there are dramatic exposés on just about everyone/everything else maybe (in an ideal world lol) some mainstream agency should actually name names.
At the moment this seems impossible because msm is totally bought.
But then, things CAN change…look at the plague narrative!
JR obviously can not do this because of legal reasons and as for other MPs …I believe that the power of the institutions that have control of the world is absolutely terrifying.
October 21, 2022
@Shirley M; “The majority of MP’s in the party allow it, and even assist these traitors to democracy”
EXACTLY! Non of the supporters of Ms Truss (before that political suicide of a mini budget) were calling on her to call a General Election and obtain her own electoral mandate to go with her party mandate, they were quite happy to be “traitors to democracy” hiding behind the last Prime Ministers manifesto and polices.
The Conservative party is not beyond redemption, just so long as those who do not truly belong in the party are made to leave (Left or Right, Remainer or Brixiteer), or at least toe-the-line, the party desperately needs it’s own Kinnock vs Militant moment.
October 21, 2022
Spot on again Shirley
October 21, 2022
I am sorry but the parliamentary conservative party is too broad a house to align with or to represent Conservative members views or Conservative supporting views in the country. 30/50% would be better aligning with the socialist left who sit opposite. From outside it is difficult to discern the difference. I sense a true Conservative alternative is in gestation.
October 21, 2022
That’s the nub of it, Agricola.
October 21, 2022
357 of them need to decide what part of the manifesto they ALL agree with that is still outstanding and put it through immediately. Those things shouldn’t even need a vote it is the platform they stood on, and if they acted as fast as they write their promises it would have been achieved by now.
October 21, 2022
I think prospective MPs look at the manifesto, gulp and nod agreement hoping they will never be put to the test.
October 21, 2022
@agricola; The imbalance, and trouble, come from the “New Right” and always has done, not the traditional ‘One Nation’ wing of the conservative party.
Remember, it is not what the party members want but what the electorate want that matters, a lent vote in 2019 can not be relied upon, remember many a Red Wall voter could be a long standing supporters of the Bennite wing of the Labour party, those who (would have) supported leaving the EEC in 1975. To them five years of a ‘one nation’ Johnson lead Tory govt was worth the risk!
October 21, 2022
Today’s reports
This was the second highest September borrowing figure since monthly records began in 1993.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Government borrowed £20bn last month to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending (caveat the ONS have never bee correct and have a disclaimer to that effect)
Yet the Government won’t look at the size of the State, its Quangos, Civil Service they are accelerating in size and consumption of the taxpayers money. Just borrowing to keep it going, then it is looking like the Parliamentary Party wants to return those 100% culpable for the mess
Reply Yes, will write about that tomorrow. As I have been warning, OBR forecast of borrowing this year too low. September £5.2bn over OBR estimate
October 21, 2022
While we are adding to decades of accumulated debt at an ever increasing pace any thoughts of “taking back control” are purest fantasy.
October 21, 2022
The Tories have had years to do that and have squandered the opportunity. Rees-Mogg was supposed to be looking for efficiencies under Johnson but appears to have achieved nothing.
October 21, 2022
@Reply – from the ONS t&c’s “We do not give any guarantees, conditions or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of any content used by these products. We are not liable for any loss or damage that may come from your use of these products.”
The ONS as a generalisation tends to miss its projection by around 10% . 10% is massive, if I presented the Board with projections of just 5% out I would have been out the door. I just about get away with 1%, then I am only taking millions not 100’s of millions.
October 21, 2022
Did the OBR cost in a loss of a days turnover for the Queen’s funeral, a days loss in public services, indeed a lot of them were affected for the whole mourning period? It was a pretty unusual September.
October 21, 2022
I think the PMs pay of 170k is way too little. It should be more like £400k. And same principle for pay down the line in Cabinet and Parliament.
Then I think we could get higher calibre politicians and really, properly focused on the job and long term.
October 21, 2022
Ed M. Pay. It’s a difficult one. PMs and Ministers can make a packet from their connections after (during?) leaving office. They presumably climb the greasy pole for that.
If the pay were to go up, it ideally needs to be performance based, but what would the criteria be? It would be hideously complicated to set them for the job of running a country, in a changeable world. And who would set them?
October 21, 2022
Don’t over-complicate it, I think (that’s just veering into the territory of perfectionism. Just pay them a similar wage to countries such as USA, Germany and Switzerland – and perhaps a bit more, not forgetting Singapore pays a tonne more even than these countries).
(Also, I think a PM deserves just as much as Biden is paid – who looks half asleep most of the time. The only difference between him and Ms Truss is that he smiles more / bit more charming).
October 21, 2022
The salary of the Prime Minister set by the Ministers of the Crown Act of 1937 was £10,000, equivalent to nearly £700,000 now. Did I hear something about ‘Peanuts and Monkeys’?
October 21, 2022
Thanks for that.
I was wrong then about politicians in past being poorly paid.
But strengthens my argument that Tory PM (and politicians) should be paid a lot more (not most of this current lot – but to attract higher calibre politicians for the future).
October 21, 2022
The Singapore PM gets paid about £1.5 m per year. US President about £400K (British PM does more work than Biden ..). Germany Chancellor about £350K. And Japanese PM about £300K. Something like that. Far more than the British PM (which is based on an old system where gentlemen in politics had more of their own money compared to now).
October 21, 2022
The Swiss PM / President gets about £450K.
So my off the cuff £400K isn’t too far off what a British PM should be earning (and higher wage should trickle down accordingly to the rest of the politicians in Parliament). Methinks. To attract higher quality politicians (so we’ll get the money back through better management of our country).
October 21, 2022
But reduce seats by half, and design a replacement for the Lords.
October 21, 2022
Agreed to first bit (I like the Lords for traditional reasons but it does need reforming, I agree).
October 21, 2022
We cannot get higher calibre people when the Party machine controls the Candidates List. Really high calibre people are not bothered about the money, they make the sacrifice of serving in Parliament for higher moral reasons.
Trump took no pay.
October 21, 2022
It must be a very big question as to whether anyone with ‘Conservative views’ could receive the support of a hundred members of the current parliamentary party.
It amazes me that none of our recent string of Prime Ministers has made it an immediate priority to repeal the Fixed Term Parliament law. If Liz Truss had had the option of asking for a dissolution and hence, a General Election, I am sure she would not have suffered the same level of opposition from her own side.
October 21, 2022
The FTPA disappeared with the ‘Dissolution and Calling of Parliament bill’ announced in the 11/05/2021 Queen’s speech and received Royal Assent on 24/03/2022.
As Charlie Brown would say ‘** Sigh **’
October 21, 2022
To me triggering a leadership race without a real plan, other than another change for change sake shows lack of real political thought by the CCO. In part the CCO is part of the problem they are reacting not leading.
Why not just appoint a Board to run Government based on some of the veterans(to guide) and complete newbies(to learn). A Board that consults with its MP’s and party. That would then be a Government and a Party being run on the lines of a good business.
If we could just get some Conservative ‘ethos’ into Government there might still be hope – as it is returning proven failures will just speed up the decline of the UK.
October 21, 2022
Of all the extraordinary events of the last few weeks, surely the most bizarre and disturbing aspect is the speed with which the party seems intent on choosing its new leader and the next PM. Can anyone believe that a leader installed in such haste and panic will be capable of forming a stable government and of staying the course any more than the last one?
Act in haste, repent at leisure.
October 21, 2022
Desperation – sheer desperation.
October 21, 2022
Ex-Tory, it’s not as though they’ve done it from scratch is it. It was only 20 July 3 months ago that Mourdant was eliminated as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss reached the final round from the very same MPs. These MPs are just being told pick again by the ‘institutions’ apparently. This time though Boris maybe wants to put his hat in the ring. Makes it all a bit more interesting don’t you think?
October 21, 2022
A wise man once said: “ [The government is] considering … a package of unfunded tax reductions. As if we needed more government debt. Government debt is simply taxation deferred, where we the taxpayers not only have to repay the debt with taxes, but have to pay interest on it as well… Does no-one in government care at all about the surge in government borrowing? Do they think the markets will just let them get on with it, without extracting a price?” That man was John Redwood in this very blog. He said it of Gordon Brown, but it is nonetheless surprising that unfunded tax cuts, which were seen as a problem that could unsettle the markets under the last Labour government are somehow now just fine, with the market reaction apparently a big surprise. To me, the abandonment of sound finance by a party that was once known and trusted for its principles, is a step too far, turning off my lifetime of support for the Conservative Party.
Reply Silly misrepresentation of my position. I seek to lower borrowing both by proposing stated spending reductions and by judging the cycle. Raising taxes into a downturn is likely to increase borrowings.
October 21, 2022
Members hands are tied both in leadership elections and in the selection of parliamentary candidates because we are presented with an uninspiring shortlist by the party machine.
Until that is reversed and we recover the power we had, to freely select, Parliament will be full of ‘grown-ups’ and they will destroy democratic politics in the U.K.
They, being grown-ups, have not thought what the alternative to the majority getting their way at the ballot box might be!
I don’t know a single person who is in infuriated by the antics of this parliamentary party.
October 21, 2022
It wound appear from all the conjecture Conservatives MP’s are not being presented with voting for the least ‘worse’ option. But are being asked to vote for Labour
The Mob has destroyed the party from within. Lets have a GE, spend years in the wilderness and just hope some find their Conservative roots and wish to return.
Sir John, I would never suggest who you should vote for, but looking at the picture as its being painted even not voting is not a wasted vote
October 21, 2022
We need to vote for a party that respects democracy, and also respects and implements Brexit. Without the politicians acceptance of democracy, our vote is irrelevant. Our democracy has been gradually eroded since Heaths tenure as PM.
October 21, 2022
Ops.
Finally the shit has hit the fan.
The instability and chaos is due to 40 years of taking orders from the EU.
Now we can start making some real progress as we have left the EU.
It will take 5,10,15,20 years before we have sorted the major weaknesses.
So relax, no need to be so frenetic. Lets take one step at a time.
October 21, 2022
Time will tell how, what looks like an inevitable Labour government, will pan out. We can all speculate on that, although I find it hard to believe it will do a worse job than the Conservative party over the past decade. The UK’s credibility & economy has been damaged with the root cause being the decade long civil war in the Conservative party. What is indisputable is since 2016 the UK has had 4 PM’s (shortly to be 5), 7 Chancellor of the Exchequer, 5 home secretaries, 5 foreign secretaries. We’ve joined the ranks of Italy in political ignominy. There needs to be an urgent change that is best served by a GE.
October 21, 2022
I was thinking of Watford FC managers. I think they have had seven in a year.
October 21, 2022
Lee “the root cause being the decade-long civil war in the Conservative party.”
Do you truly believe that and usually vote conservative?
You feel that covid, leaving the EU as instructed by the public, not just in the referendum but in subsequent Euro MEP elections and two General Elections wasn’t the biggest factor?
October 21, 2022
So what’s going to happen about Northern Ireland?
My letter in the Belfast News Letter yesterday:
“Six years ago Theresa May said that she would not be giving “a running commentary” on Brexit negotiations, and when she finally revealed what she had agreed it was rejected by MPs.
Likewise, yesterday Chris Heaton-Harris stubbornly refused to give MPs on the Northern Ireland committee any information on current negotiations with the EU over the Irish protocol.
Surely we should be allowed to know whether UK negotiators are trying to get the text of the protocol amended so that the position of Northern Ireland within the UK is restored?
Because if the EU is still refusing to re-open the protocol itself then there seems to be little point in further negotiations, and the UK government should declare that to be the case.”
October 21, 2022
Perhaps, Denis, this is a question the media should be asking Sunak, Boris and whoever the 3rd could be!
October 21, 2022
PMs should not be able to elect anyone to the Lords or get the annual grant unless they have served for at least three years. There should be a probationary period for new Ministers of one year, and if they don’t pass that point as a Minister then they don’t get the benefits of being a Minister or shadow minister.
October 21, 2022
PMs should not be allowed to send anyone to the Lords. Period!
October 21, 2022
The nightmare choice for the members ….
Johnson v Sunak
Hopefully, this will be avoided.
October 21, 2022
Is there anyone who just might lead the Conservatives to victory at the next General Election ?
Johnson or Sunak
Nope …. too much baggage
Morduant
Maybe ….. some recent minor negative press.
Badenoch
A smart lady with a compelling back story, but can the Westminster bubble see beyond a “big name” ?
October 21, 2022
NHS dentistry under threat, social care overwhelmed by underfunding, Teaching Assistants leaving schools because they get paid more in supermarkets, mental health services stretched to breaking point so children and young people are waiting for months to be helped… I could go on but this list is depressing enough. This is England after 12 years of Tory governments. Enough is enough. General election now please.
October 21, 2022
The Establishments were victims of the ravages of Covid , the war in Ukraine and the consequent drop in demand of world markets . The UK fell victim . By ignoring this state and believing that an economic wand of attraction would be enough to keep us out of this mess was an act of bad timing .
Effective leadership and judgement would have taken this on board and balanced its approach accordingly . Sadly leadership and nous was not there – the political mess followed . A return to the manifesto that won the election is now the right move and the CP must energise this direction .
October 21, 2022
Tory MPs know precisely who appointed Hunt but they fall into submissive silence as they have done on every other difficult issue that is in some way politically or culturally awkward
FGS, it took Farage not Tory MPs to get us out of the EU and that fact alone is an indictment of what they have become…
it stinks how they can still argue the toss as though they have some degree of moral legitimacy.
And now their pathetic appeasement of Marxism as exemplified by Labour, the unions and their client State will condemn us all to this destructive and dystopian horror..Labour will cut loose and impose a dreadful ideology designed to destroy identity, target those they dislike and generally remodel this nation and its people along truly radical lines
October 21, 2022
Recalling a post from November 15 2018:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/15/this-is-no-deal-this-is-just-a-very-bad-withdrawal-agreement-to-make-us-pay-and-bind-us-in/#comment-973495
I have just sent a letter to the editor of the Irish Examiner, as follows:
“Perhaps it is time to reprise at least the second half of your famous front page headline of November 15 2018?
“Brexit: Victory in Dublin, Chaos in London”
The Irish victory depends upon the disloyalty of the majority of UK parliamentarians, but it is still your victory.”
That front page:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/content/dam/politics/2018/11/15/Irish-examiner_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqqVzuuqpFlyLIwiB6NTmJwQiw9wb5wfTQVy_EBJymH64.png
As it was Boris Johnson who deceitfully sold out Northern Ireland for the sake of his pathetic little trade deal, and who later caved in to EU threats over the Internal Market Bill, I don’t see much hope for the province being returned to its proper place in the UK if he is reinstated as Prime Minister.
October 21, 2022
GB Pound in 2019 $1.30 when Boris and Rishi came to power, then after the spend, spend and spend policy and the anti UK Growth policy, by denying the ability of the UK economy to grow we have the GB Pound at $1.10. A simple Government policy they followed to push up inflation – the spiral down continues.
October 21, 2022
Sir John,
When Joe Biden became president the democrats and the MSM trumpeted that the the “grown ups” were back in charge. That hasn’t turned out so well. So when there is mention of “grown ups” in UK politics one should be wary of what that really means.
October 21, 2022
STEPPING STONES
I was listening to some Tory called Giles Someone who as saying that Mrs Thatcher adopted the tactic of ‘Stepping Stones’ to arrive at a long-term, big goals.
Stepping stones should be self-explanatory. This is in contrast to Ms Truss who wanted to achieve long-term, big goals with the ‘Stepping Stones’ of Mrs Thatcher.
The ‘Stepping Stones’ isn’t rocket science. It’s a common sense / practical / down-to-earth way to achieve anything whether in politics or losing weight!
October 21, 2022
‘with the ‘Stepping Stones’ of Mrs Thatcher’
– without the ‘Stepping Stones’ approach of Mrs Thatcher I meant.
In other words, Ms Truss was overly ambitious / lacking patience. Which of course sent a jolt of anxiety through the markets and the electorate.
October 21, 2022
Sir John
Our/your local Liberal Democrats (whatever that means) have just spent a lot of money getting personal about you Sir John. A full page News Sheet through everyone’s door on what a lousy MP you are, for seemingly not being at your post while the Country is burning.
Anyone that reads your Diary knows things couldn’t be further than the truth. This crowd have made spurious claims before and seeing across the Country they have previous I would guess it will get worse. The problem is people are buying it they now get to run our failing Council
October 21, 2022
From BBC QT – Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel says ‘Keir Starmer is Prime Minister in-waiting’
October 21, 2022
Make no mistake John, Brexit is a major, not the only but the main, reason that this party, and this country, has disintegrated so badly. What an utter shambles and, frankly, a disgrace.
October 21, 2022
WILL HE
Hunt vows to do whatever necessary to bring the debt down.
Will he shut the Lords down?
Will he stop Truss’s £115000 payoff?
Will he stop foreign aid?
Will he stop forking out money for illegal immigration?
Will he stop Mp’s pay rise next year?
Will he bollocks.
Will he screw the general public? Yes he will.
October 21, 2022
There must be a Restoration, of the Merry Monarch. We never regretted the original one, even though that Monarch was far less perfect than Boris. A great wrong must be righted. Democracy must be upheld in the face of continual remainiac coups.
October 21, 2022
My money’s on Sunak (PM) and Hunt (Chancellor). The only two – and combination of – that can restore confidence of markets and have a go at winning the next general election.
Who else is there? Boris had to resign ’cause of his character (not policy).
October 21, 2022
Our only hope is to get Boris back as he was in January 2020, full of enthusiasm and before he turned liberal. May be the events of the last 45 days and his holiday in the sun will have shown him what a crooked crowd of MPs there are in Westminster and spur him on to get us back on track.
Penny does not have the experience and Rishi is hell bent on ruining this country and driving us under the control of the globalist.