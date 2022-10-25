Leadership, a retrospect

The consultation of members of the Wokingham Conservative Association put Boris Johnson in first place, a little ahead of Rishi Sunak. Penny Mordaunt came a poor third. Boris has many strong supporters whilst more Rishi enthusiasts support their man because he is not Boris.

Amongst constituents there was also much more interest in Boris and Rishi than Penny. Both men attracted strong support and evoked strong antipathy from others. Amongst constituents a few more favoured Rishi, but this seems to be particularly true of people who do not express Conservative values and outlooks and are unlikely to given the attitudes they do express.

Boris and Penny answered my questions about the economic issues but Rishi did not. I look forward to an early statement from him on how he will fight recession whilst continuing the work the Bank and Treasury have done to bring inflation down.

As you now know MPs did not get a vote between the candidates, nor will members. All now rests on Rishi making good judgements of how to pilot the economy and how to build support with the party and the public for what he wants to do.