Leadership, a retrospect

The consultation of members of the Wokingham Conservative Association put Boris Johnson in first place, a little ahead of Rishi Sunak. Penny Mordaunt came a poor third. Boris has many strong supporters whilst more Rishi enthusiasts support their man because he is not Boris.
Amongst constituents there was also much more interest in Boris and Rishi than Penny. Both men attracted strong support and evoked strong antipathy from others. Amongst constituents a few more favoured Rishi, but this seems to be particularly true of people who do not express Conservative values and outlooks and are unlikely to given the attitudes they do express.
Boris and Penny answered my questions about the economic issues but Rishi did not. I look forward to an early statement from him on how he will fight recession whilst continuing the work the Bank and Treasury have done to bring inflation down.
As you now know MPs did not get a vote between the candidates, nor will members. All now rests on Rishi making good judgements of how to pilot the economy and how to build support with the party and the public for what he wants to do.
Good morning.
And start to clearing up the mess HE created.
Nicely sidestepping a general election.
No matter how often they rearrange those deckchairs, the SS Conservative Party is going down.
“All now rests on Rishi making good judgements of how to pilot the economy” – indeed to pilot it out of the mess that he largely created with his extended lockdowns, his vast tax increases, his vast government waste, the incompetently structured NHS, his serial manifesto ratting, his money printing, currency debasing and inflation. Also his support for the expensive and intermittent energy agenda and the war on plant and tree food.
Sunak supporters keep saying how Sunak really understands economics and finance. A man who taxes people to death in order to buy other people restaurant meals (Eat out to Help out) or to pay people to sit at home not working for many months does not even have a basic understanding of the economy.
He also seems to support the vast interventionist government market rigging we have healthcare, schools & universities, energy, housing, transport, banking…
The Telegraph leader today suggest Sunak has “long shown a commitment to core Tory principals” well not alas in any of his actions as Chancellor. He is also surely the man mainly responsible together with the BBC and the BoE for bringing down Boris and Truss and now Boris again.
PM on Radio 4 yesterday had Lord (Gus) O’Donnell supporting the idea that we could not have European levels of public services and US tax levels. Well we have tax rates massively higher than the US one (the US ones are also far too high) and they are still increasing by the day. Plus we have public services that are generally fairly dire, misdirected and still declining. Needless to say he also, like the BBC wants to get back into at least the EU single market.
Just vaguely half competent public services would be nice Gus but this seems to be beyond our Civil Services. Emergency ambulances that do not leave the elderly on a floor for 12+ hours for example or coerce young people into taking ineffective and dangerous vaccines when they had no need at all to do so, or police that tackled & deterred real crime for a change, or a border force that stopped and deterred illegal immigration.
The presenter of The Papers on the BBC Sunday has, it seems, been suspended for showing her uncontained delight & glee at the fact that Boris had withdrawn from the contest to be PM. Thus showing the typical BBC bias yet again. The program is not now available on Iplayer. Too biased even for the BBC it seems.
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet. – Recent CNBC interview.
Better make it short, but severe, than a long drawn out painful episode. If you go into the next GE with a limp economy and large deficits,Tories will be toast. Strengthen sterling, by putting up interests rates quickly, and take the pain.
PS. DO please get a Brexit Benefits cabinet secretary, there must be many advantages we can find before the next GE, and then shout about them!
I don’t know.
It all seems jolly strange to me.
And such timing!
Very good JR article in the.Telegraph.
Best comment mentions tories needing a “forest of Redwoods”
As most of us on here constantly point out!