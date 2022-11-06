Why make the downturn worse?

I accept the apparent Bank of England view that longer dated interest rates around 4% are quite high enough. I urge them to stop selling bonds at big losses, as this implies they want these longer rates higher and bond prices even lower, which is wrong.
I think Base rate should be higher. The Bank says it will go higher over the next meetings but leaves us guessing by how much. They should have hiked to 3.75% or 4% if they think that necessary and said they would then let the new higher rates bring inflation down, as they will do. Why wait? Why did they make the mistake of keeping rates far too low for too long?
Which brings us to the Treasury. Given such a major tightening of money and credit it would be wrong to raise taxes and cut spending on top. The Kwarteng tax and spend package did go too far, especially the energy support which was costed at more than twice the tax cuts. This new government is right to review the energy package after April to make it cheaper. I think they should limit the subsidised energy by volume so a typical family gets it all at lower prices but those with heated swimming pools, fancy garden lighting and very large houses pay full price on the extra energy they use. They also need to reduce poor value and inessential spending. I have set out billions of savings in previous blogs.
They should not impose new taxes, but promote faster growth and more enterprise. They could postpone social care reform which was designed to boost inheritances. They need to recruit and deploy more nurses, doctors, and care workers.
The budget should launch an affordable growth plan, striving to abate or offset the recession the Bank is now forecasting. Austerity 2 is the last thing we need as the Bank brakes the economy sharply to try to correct its big inflationary mistake.
16 Comments
November 6, 2022
It seems to me that for whatever reason the U.K. has little control over its policies ( of any kind?).
Writ large on the internet are the lockstep economic requirements of ….who?
IMF or Wall Street or EU?
“Spend, spend,spend” and “ Lower for Longer”
There are prob more such strategies?
We appear to have no choice but to obey.
November 6, 2022
Cuibono,
Indeed. There also seems little point in suggesting alternative policies as the government will ignore them and plough on regardless.
Just have to put up with things until this government can be removed – sooner rather than later would be my preference.
November 6, 2022
Truss and Kwarteng were right. We need growth: when the tide comes in all the boats rise.
Regrettably the Conservatives no longer support the concept of a growing economy.
If we are to have tax and spend, Labour have more experience…and will walk the next General Election, even with Starmer as leader.
November 6, 2022
+many
They were right (assuming it was not a “show” to prove the folly of such economics)
Their proposals were sane and RIGHT.
But there are more powerful forces at work!
November 6, 2022
@mickc;“when the tide comes in all the boats rise.”
Or sink, if they have been tied up inappropriately, as UK Plc has been for the last 50 years, or it turns out to be an incoming tsunami!
To use another boating term, Truss attempted to open the lock gates, not the sluice gates…
November 6, 2022
Exactly. The last think we need for growth is even higher taxes on top on the net zero lunacy and higher mortgage rates too.
Two good pieces on GBNews yesterday on Nana Akua we had the excellent Brian Catt and Peter Lilley (about 90mins in) on the net zero scam and then on Neil Oliver (-30 mins in) on the Astra Zenica freedom of information request (Hart Group) to find out what evidence they had that showed this quietly discontinued vaccine was ever deemed safe and effective.
Total excess deaths still up about 16% in the UK more than caused by Covid in 2020 so what are the causes NHS/GP/Ambulance failures and delays, vaccine damage, long Covid or what? The MSM and Government do not seem to want to discuss or find out. Is this because they already suspect it is the vaccines? Yet they are still pushing these vaccines!
November 6, 2022
“If Sunak and Hunt don’t change course, we are heading for severe recession
Liz Truss’s pro-growth agenda is what the UK economy needed. We will all suffer from its demise”
Patrick Minford is surely quite right in the Telegraph today.
The other comment sections are sound too, especially Matt Ridley, Dan Hannan, Iain Duncan-Smith and the leader. In short this “Conservative”, new Labour (but even worse) government is getting almost everything wrong.
November 6, 2022
Hiking fuel costs, giving subsidies and then limiting the subsidies is just a way of controlling consumption.
Not to mention a kind of anti-heated swimming pool social credit type situation!! How about when that descends into finger pointing over too many hot baths?? And it WILL!
We have plenty of undug coal and unfracked oil/gas.This is a manufactured fuel crisis.
And we all know its objective.
Net Zero.
And we have not been given any alternatives with which to keep warm!!
November 6, 2022
For the love of God…this is SUCH a dangerous route to take.
“Citizen Jones has exceeded his water ration for the week. Public shaming for him in the stocks for 10 days!”
November 6, 2022
You make the wrong assumption of thinking they want to help the UK succeed. They don’t.
This is quite obvious. Hunt now wants to increase council tax by £200. They are determined to tax us out of existence, move jobs and industry abroad, make us less self sufficient therefore depriving us of more jobs and taxes while increasing our deficit, have us pay BILLIONS to help others (especially foreign criminals who deserve NOTHING) while our own go cold and hungry. This is not a government. It is a sinister dictatorship and demolition of the UK.
Our country has been ruined, the ruination continues and much of it it look pretty irreversible to me. WHY does democracy not allow us to kick them out? Do we have to get violent, like the dinghy people, in order to get noticed and be given the care that is already given to the invaders at OUR expense, while legal citizens go without?
I want a GE, and I want it now. I know I won’t get one. Politicians look after one another, not the country, and Parliament has now become the most dishonest, traitorous, deliberately wasteful and harmful organisation in the land. I would now advise any young hard working entrepreneur to get the hell out of the UK if they can find an honest and decent country that will take them, because the UK is neither and is still going downhill at a rapid rate. Thank you, Tories, for ruining OUR country, permanently!
November 6, 2022
Hunt should add an additional band onto Council tax if he wants to raise additional monies.
He should also remove Council tax being paid as a benefit. Use services – pay for them
November 6, 2022
If this excess (all cause death rate increase) at +16% (well over 200 a day) persists at the same high rate, then this might decrease overall UK life expectancy perhaps even by as much as 9 years or so in the UK (depending on the age group distributions).
I imagine it will fall away but who know unless the research is done no sign of his yet alas. Is the government going to come clean and actually investigate the causes of these many increased deaths (these across most age groups and even in maternity deaths and with lower fertility rates)? Or are they going to try to cover it up for 40 years or so like the Blood Contamination scandal, Hillsborough or the very many NHS scandals over the years?
November 6, 2022
Good morning.
I cannot help but get the feeling that this recession is being deliberately made worse in order for certain interested parties to pick up stock on the cheap. It is the only thing that to me makes sense.
As always, follow the money.
November 6, 2022
Mark,
I think poor economy is to scare people into closer EU alignment. UK not allowed to be close neighbour doing well outside EU. What would countries inside think!
November 6, 2022
People are warned of the dangers of Loan Sharks (who exact harsh conditions) and the crimes of theft and counterfeiting.
Maybe governments should study the same lessons?
After all…whatever they have or haven’t done over the years…it isn’t really working. Is it?
November 6, 2022
It is far worse than just “tax and spend” it is tax, borrow & waste, currency debase, crony capitalisms/corruption by vested interests, vast over regulation and the bonkers expensive/net zero insanity on top of this too. Increasing tax rates even further for this hugely over-taxed position just strangles the golden geese that lay the golden eggs. You get far fewer golden eggs this way in the end. The state is double the size it should be and hugely misdirected and wasteful too.
Sunak keeps talking of inflation being enemy no. 1, but who caused this inflation? Clearly one Andrew Bailey and Rishi Sunak working together to debase Stirling and waste money hand over fist. The waste and negligence still continues.