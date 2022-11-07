The UK economy has been let down by the Bank of England, not by Brexit

Mr Carney blames Brexit for the current high inflation. This is the same Mr Carney that predicted on Brexit house prices would fall when they rose, that unemployment would rise but it fell, and GDP would decline when it went up. Funny he now just blames it for inflation when the EU has the same high rate as us, and the USA is not far behind. The pound did fall against the dollar in recent years, but so did the yen and the Euro, so it is even difficult to blame that on Brexit.
Truth is the EU, the UK and the USA have this in common. All three have Central Banks which kept interest rates close to zero and printed huge quantities of euros, pounds and dollars. They used the extra cash to buy government bonds at ever crazier prices to keep longer term as well as managed short rates very low. No wonder we have inflations. Most of the Central Banks now blame Putin’s war for the inflation and its impact on energy prices. The Fed sees blaming Brexit would look silly. The trouble with blaming energy prices is Japan, China and Switzerland also import plenty of energy at world prices but they have inflation at 3%, not 10%. Could that be because they did not bloat their money supplies as the UK, US and Euro area did?
Now the Bank of England repents and threatens to overdo its tightening after being far too loose for too long, the Treasury needs to offset undue severity by the Bank. Far from putting up taxes it should selectively be cutting them to make the UK more competitive and attractive to capital. Some lower rates produce more revenue. Nor should it be slashing productive capital investment, as we need the public private partnerships and the new infrastructure to power growth. The Chancellor and PM need to resist a remorse or revenge budget strategy by authorities who got 2021 comprehensively wrong and have created an inflation as a result. Inflation was almost three times target before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.
The advantages of blaming things such as BREXIT, a non person, is that such a target cannot fight back. It is, as they say, an open goal. What I am more interested in are the reason for BREXIT, or any other excuse, to be explained in detail as to why ? If BREXIT is to be blamed, then it falls to all those who sought to undermine it and the free will of the people.
A bit like giving your party members a choice of who they want to be the next PM, only to have that choice overturned and the ‘other peoples’ choice put in charge instead.
MB,
Yes, BREXIT is an easy target, but it shouldn’t be so. The reason is because it’s not been ‘worked’, or put into effect. In some parts it’s left a mess still not resolved. Why so? We had a PM who tried to keep us ‘aligned’ and then one who was all about show but no go. We neither planned for leaving, didn’t try to get a good leaving deal, nor a post leaving, once in a century ecenomic reset, other than arranging to rollover some trade deals. And we STILL only have a half-hearted attempt at finding benefits from leaving.
Brexit is a generational journey, it should have been planned and implemented, to take advantage of our freedom to govern all parts of our economy and natural resources. I fear the present PM is no better than his recent predecessors.
Exactly Carney was chosen (and hugely overpaid too) by the dire IHT promise ratter and tax to death remainer one George Osborne. Now Carney pushes the deluded green agenda as some envoy I understand. Yet another PPE graduate it seems.
Meanwhile Ed Miliband (the man who wanted to rob landlords to buy votes with his tomb stone of promises when he lost his general election) suggests Labour would send British taxpayers’ cash to climate change-affected nations (such as nuclear-armed Pakistan) for ‘loss and damage’ as he’s quizzed over ‘reparations’
• Ed Miliband backs calls for cash to be given to climate change-affected nations
• Labour shadow minister insists it’s ‘morally right’ and in Britain’s ‘self-interest’
Miliband the man whose moronic climate change act (voted for by nearly every MP so daft are they) is the main cause or the current very high energy prices and high energy industries and jobs leaving the UK in droves. Yet another PPE man – what is the sum total of economic and other damage done to the UK by these deluded PPE graduates with zero grasp logic or energy engineering?
Not even a grasp of real economics it seems, this despite PPE supposedly covering Economics.
Milliband to me is indicative of a type.
People of either first, second or even third generation who came here for safety or ‘a better life’ and once their feet are firmly under the table, start to berate us for how awful we are and owe everyone big time.
As for floods in Pakistan, well I seem to recall flooding in the region, certainly 1970’s, before climate became a huge money spinner for some.
Bangladesh the George Harrison number, was in part to raise funds for flooding disaster was it not?
Is it not more to do with their geographical location than climate change?
Here, they are applying to build on known flood plains, and like as not permission to be given as rising population now becoming a real issue, so we are going to need a lot of our own money to compensate for this completely avoidable disaster.
Why are they so BOTHERED about us leaving the EU?
I mean we know they put a tremendous amount of energy into stopping/reversing Brexit but after all it was just a democratic decision.
So why the drama?
The government employs incompetents, but they deliberately choose incompetents who are already biased towards their aims, or able to be manipulated to put the blame where they want it, ie. Brexit. Democracy takes another beating and more power is snatched by the traitorous UK demolition crew.
It is quite obvious the government has lost it’s collective mind and/or has zero regard for the future of our country, the indigenous, and democracy itself. I cannot believe any intelligent adult would deliberately trash their own country, economy, society and culture, especially if they have indigenous children. Maybe these political and influential traitors (I make no excuse for using that term) have an escape plan for themselves, are so wealthy that they are sitting pretty whatever they do, or they have been offered some other ‘outside’ enticement they find irresistible? Are they trashing their own future, the way they are trashing ours?
The fight against climate change can become “a global mission for new jobs and clean growth”, Rishi Sunak will tell world leaders at the COP27 summit. He arrived there last night on a private jet one assumes.
Well, no Sunak that is actually just an excellent way to destroy & export UK jobs and whole industries, damage the UK economy hugely, depress living standards, push up energy costs, freeze some pensioners and the poor and ensure declining living UK standards and the UK’s ability to complete in the world. How is Britishvolt’s gigafactory getting on? Dreams unravel in turmoil and a cash crunch I see reported. Why would anyone locate such a factor in expensive energy UK without vast and pointless government subsidies?
Mr Sunak will unveil more than £200m funding to protect forests and for green technologies in developing nations. Meanwhile they fund Drax to burn millions of trees chopped down in America and insanely imported as “young coal” producing more CO2 than coal does, but they then pretend this CO2 magically does not count.
A bit like calling the thousands of illegal migrants arriving in Kent every week the “small boat problem”.
I’m with Mark Carney, who must be an eminent expert as he has even been a long time president of the Bank of England, of one of the largest economies in the world.
But Brexit damage is only a (small?) part of the problems. Almost the whole world (the “elites” or the “experts”) blame a number of factors, including the mini budget adventure.
But please take heart, the Netherlands inflation is higher than the UK inflation. But we still hold our president of the Dutch National Bank and the president of the ECB in high esteem. It will all pass.
Good to see your sensible comment in yesterday’s Facts4EU, Sir John.
https://facts4eu.org/news/2022_nov_reasons_to_be_cheerful
