My intervention at the Urgent Question on Asylum Seekers Accommodation and Safeguarding

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Will the Government legislate urgently to deal with the obvious loopholes in the law that are exploited by people smugglers and economic migrants? And I share the concerns of my colleagues about the use of hotels in my area.
Robert Jenrick MP, Minister for Immigration: My right hon. and learned Friend the Home Secretary and I are reviewing whether further changes to the law are required. One area we are particularly interested in is the modern slavery framework. That is important and well-meant legislation, but unfortunately it is being abused by a very large number of migrants today, and if we need to make changes to it so that we can ensure that it is not exploited, we will do so.
November 8, 2022
Jenrick “No. We’re not in any hurry at all.” Because that’s what he meant with his response.
If the Government WANTED to stop the invasion, it would.
It doesn’t WANT to.
November 8, 2022
What a load of crap (apologies Sir John for my language). ‘WHETHER’ further changes to the law are required???? Is the current law helping the UK? I’d say not. Not in the slightest. I keep trying to think of one single thing that has been done by this government to help the UK, and I am really struggling. The nearest I can get is furlough, but I am not sure it didn’t do more harm than good, so nope … I can’t think of ANYTHING good done for OUR country and OUR people by this government. Does anyone have some good things to say about this government? There must be something, surely, but I can’t think of anything?
November 8, 2022
Still curious for thoughts on the metrics we should use to judge the success or failure of Brexit.
Any thoughts?
November 8, 2022
Politicians making life far too complicated yet again.
It is simple really, Illegal entry, no papers, return immediately, to a Country of our choice if you will not give us your true nationality or identity.
If all Countries in the World operated this system, there would be no delay’s at all.
November 8, 2022
Everybody knows nothing will change.
November 8, 2022
What does Mr Jenrick mean when he says “If we need to make changes?” It’s obvious to an idiot we HAVE to make changes because we simply can’t go on the way we are. There are some dirty great loopholes that need to be filled but so far no action. Wales is now the favoured area to fill with illegals. Thanks alot. Right on my doorstep. People are becoming more frustrated by the inaction of your government when we see how our lifestyles are being lowered while we pay for these invaders. I’d like to know just how many have absconded and disappeared into the ether.
November 8, 2022
Marvellous! It is as though Pritti Patel’s 3+ years tenure never happened.
November 8, 2022
I take it the minister doesn’t believe the ECHR and the the human rights act are not being abused. By the time any changes are made I am sure the minister will be in the lords with the other 600 having a kip for £330 a day.
I may have read it wrong. Can anyone confirm that our PM, forced upon us, has signed up to:
£11.6 billion on climate change
£1.5 billion for Pakistan and Somalia
65.5 billion for Kenya and Egypt
150 million for Congo and Amazon
65.5 million Clean energy innovation
3 billion Nairobi’s railway city & hydropower.
Nobody voted for this or the WEF enforced PM.
After all this please don’t tell me on the 17th we are living in very difficult economic times. It is quite clear this will have to be borrowed. There is always money to give to the world. Just not our own.
The entire country can see what is happening with our democracy. It’s finished.
November 8, 2022
Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, discussed the protesters during an interview on Sky News. When asked if the environmental protestors had a point, he said: “Well, they do in [a] sense.
Sort of condoning criminal activity as the UK Surfs going about their normal business have no rights, they are just the Governments Slaves that pay an MP’s wages.
November 8, 2022
My solution would be to send them immediately to affluent areas.
The “elite” have only gotten away with it all thus far because it initially targeted inner city working class areas ( having previously convinced the inhabitants that they really wanted to move out to a New Town or further up the line).
Remember “The Newcomers”TV soap? Total propaganda to get country folk to accept new housing estates for “white flight”.
My back up solution would be billeting of migrants onto MPs and PM and any civil servant in favour of mass migration.
Mind you since they are arriving in their thousands…100 for each MP?