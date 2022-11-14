This answer fails to deal with the question’s main point. If you are serious about levelling up you do need to use the planning system to funnel more of the new homes investment to places that want to level up.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (75745):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, what steps he taking to avoid concentrating new housing investment in areas already facing shortages of services and infrastructure from rapid development. (75745)
Tabled on: 01 November 2022
Answer:
Lucy Frazer:
We are committed to enabling more homes to be built in the right places, and that is why we are taking steps in our Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to get more local plans in place to deliver infrastructure in co-ordination with new homes. To make sure these homes are supported by appropriate infrastructure and services, we are introducing a new Infrastructure Levy to replace Section 106 obligations and the Community Infrastructure Levy.
We will also require local authorities to prepare infrastructure delivery strategies to ensure the right balance between delivering homes and infrastructure. This will build on policies we have already enacted in the National Planning Policy Framework, which set an expectation that local plan policies should make sufficient provision for housing, commercial development, infrastructure and community facilities.
The answer was submitted on 09 Nov 2022 at 17:57.
84 Comments
November 14, 2022
Does anyone believe that yet more building is a popular policy?
We are overcrowded, overstretched and utterly stressed out without a single extra brick being laid!
November 14, 2022
Cuibono hear, hear! And there seem to me to be plenty of building going on anyway!
I nearly missed a turning recently because I didn’t recognise it with the block of flats that wasn’t there before.
November 14, 2022
Dear John,
very quick question. I’m trying to find out what the government’s plan is on Brexit and what targets it is using to measure success.
Where would I find this information?
Many thanks,
Ignoramus
November 14, 2022
Wasted question. Socialist Tories have found they cannot build houses at the same pace to match the number of their mass immigration policy. Food production cut not increased per Brexit promises, Human waste cannot keep up so is emptied in rivers, arable productive land comes a poor fourth for houses, wind machines and solar farms!
A bit like their economic plan they are giving away more, wasting more than the speed and excuses to fleece us for more tax!
JR, those with the broadest shoulders and fairness rot will be used by Sunak. Does this mean he will get his wife to pay back tax for the years when she claimed non Dom status?
A bit like their law and order, if a criminal is very unlucky to be caught they are even more unlucky to be prosecuted, even more unlucky to go to jail, but will only go to jail for the shortest time possible including murderers!
November 14, 2022
Sharon. I didn’t recognise a major route in Sussex where I lived for over 20 years. There are literally thousands of new homes going up continually in Sussex and more in planning but no new facilities and grid locked roads. Getting from Chichester to and through Arundel is a nightmare every single day. One white van man said his job is unbelievably stressful now. It takes a couple of weeks to see a GP, hospital waiting times are long even for serious conditions and no NHS dentists now. Not only that but a house that resembles a rabbit hutch is extortionate. £250k for a studio flat. £1000 a month for a 2 bed flat to rent. Utterly bonkers but so far 41000 illegals have come and nobody does a thing about it.
November 14, 2022
Its a popular policy with the Albanian community
November 14, 2022
Culbono
So the answer in the reply is more tax on new housing !
That seems to be this Governments answer to everything, More tax, More tax, More tax.
There will eventually come a point, and we are close to it now, where people will simply say why bother to work or invest in a business, if I get next to nothing out of it !
November 14, 2022
Let’s face it, nobody wants to live in Bramley or in Leyburn. They all want to live in Cambridge, Oxford or certain bits of London. I believe Manchester is still pretty nice in parts.
That is why people like me in North Cambridgeshire, find our little rural hide-aways turning into vast suburbs. No doctors, no shops (one village convenience store and a hairdresser), a bulging Primary School, roads designed a century ago when people moved by steam tramway, rode on horses and walked. No police presence of any sort. Also, just two miles away in the town centre, lots of HMOs in local hotels full of various types of immigrants, many of them extremely nice, hard working people. Some not.
The Church has no Vicar. It stands, damp and neglected. It used, as recently as the 1980s, to be a hub where people met regularly.
Levelling up? Fracking, coal mining and power stations please!
November 14, 2022
Cuibono
The house prices don’t seem to come down, the place gets ever more overcrowded and disorderly, the services get CUT and the council tax goes UP !!! How so ???
November 14, 2022
Indeed, but levelling up is a rather silly and nonsense agenda anyway. Many people working in richer areas are rather worse off after housing/commuting/childcare costs than others in poorer areas with far cheaper housing. Often paying far more taxes too yet being left with less disposable income after these costs.
Rees-Mogg on Mark Dolan last night – “Boris was a great Prime Minister, he got the big things right”. No Jacob, he saved us from Corbyn but he got all the other big things very wrong indeed.
The lockdown, the Northern Island Protocol, closing schools, stopping exams, the HS2 lunacy, test and trace, the vast government waste, enforced masks, firing care worker who refused the dangerous jabs, the size of the state, all the soft loans for millions of duff degrees, the dire NHS structure that kills hundreds of thousands and fails millions, the largely ineffective and often dangerous vaccines – even for children, appointing Sunak as Chancellor & allowing him his vast money printing, waste and currency debasement agenda, keeping Bailey at the BoE, eat out to help out, the road blocking agenda, the pushing of EV cars and so called “renewables”, the appalling Net Zero lunacy, the serial manifesto ratting on tax increases and the triple lock, the failure to deregulate and take advantage of Brexit properly, Party Gate, failing to deregulate, running a dire socialist government, not fracking, totally failing to control the borders, woke lunacy and plastic police… have I missed any others?
So what exactly are these “big things” that Boris did actually get right Jacob?
Reply. Jacob would reply 1. Driving Brexit through a hostile Parliament.2 Winning an election 3. Developing a vaccine 4 Getting earlier out of lockdown 5. Leading support for Ukraine against tge Russian invasion.
November 14, 2022
There is sensible article by Ross Clark in the Spectator:- The true cost of renewable energy.
He claims that;- “It costs around three or four times more to store a unit of electricity than it does to generate it in the first place.
If we are going to get anywhere near de-carbonising the electricity grid, we will have to invest in energy storage, at huge cost. At present we have the capacity to store less than an hour’s worth of the country’s electricity demand, yet in winter conditions can be both windless and overcast for days at a time.” This storage problem is one of the reasons EV vehicles so often make little or no sense (that and the cost/weight/embedded energy/charge times/short life/limited range of the batteries. They also cause more CO2 emissions & not less overall.
In fact, storage can be done for slightly less than this. But it does waste large amounts of energy in the process and is very capital expensive indeed & often dangerous too. Far better when safely stored as coal, gas, oil, nuclear fuel and just generated when needed.
November 14, 2022
+1 LL.
Also with increasingly complex grid, the longer electricity travels, the more is lost. Of each megawatt generated some simply disappears. Perhaps others on this site can provide some figures for this fact.
November 14, 2022
Not only that but cabling up all these many wind turbines often under water and then maintaining this often cost more than it is worth for the small amounts of intermittent electricity they can produce. Further more the (usually) gas generators that back up supply for the intermittent renewables work far less efficiently as a result of doing this back up. They have to power up and down all the time to balance the system which is far less efficient.
November 14, 2022
BOF
When in Scotland one of my clients worked for the National Grid and was not very complementary regarding the loss of energy through transmission. He told me that the interconnector to Ireland in certain conditions the power sent down it was completely lost if the demand was low. That he explained was one of the biggest reasons for smothering South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway with wind turbines was allowed because the government was told it could send everything to NI whatever the circumstances.
November 14, 2022
Sunak says taxes must go up. No they do not.
Did he forget he gave away £11.6 billion to the world last week!
£12 billion overseas aid.
Did he forget his school boy errors costing £11.8 billion that he did not want to be investigated?
£11 billion to EU each year after we left!
How about the £62 million a year to France, scrap ECHR would be better.
91,000 civil servants from covid. JRM was going to cut Sunak reversed making no cut to head count.
BOE selling bonds at £11 billion loss JR tells us.
£33 million to check goods from GB to NI, no borders or checks we were told.
Give away fishing waters £2 billion a year.
Let EU control our army, how much will it cost to follow EU foreign policy?
JR can snake Sunak count?
Hunt is on an EU mission to make UK less competitive than EU.
November 14, 2022
LL :
Ross Clark is correct. And when the wind turbine capacity factor of 33% is taken into account (BEIS Energy Brief 2022) at least 7.5 times installed wind energy capacity is required for any given amount of dispatchable energy.
The BEIS Net Zero Strategy claim that renewable energy will be abundant, cheap and always available at the flick of a switch is a lie.
BEIS know all of this and hence why there is no plan for back-up storage other than taking power from ev batteries. The plan is for demand management” via volatile pricing and rationing via rolling blackouts.
November 14, 2022
To reply – I and 2 I grant you.
3. The government did not develop the vaccine they injected it and coerced people to take them JCVI (wrongly it seems) advised they are safe and effective and a net positive. They have almost certainly have done more harm than good. Giving them to the young and children who generally had no need at all for any vaccines (even people who have already had Covid) was in my view criminal negligence.
4. not really very early at all way too long and it also did more harm than good in delaying natural “vaccinations” of the young by natural infection. Certain Tory MPs also appallingly attacked the sensible and surely correct Barrington Declaration People.
5. Let us hope this appalling war can end well and very soon. It looks rather bleak to me.
November 14, 2022
Even young people die and are crippled by Covid
November 14, 2022
Re your pt 3: Andrew Bridgen MP says “There is a correlation between the vaccine uptake and excess deaths across the world.” The statistics I’ve seen bear him out, but perhaps more definite conclusions are awaited. So I think it behoves our good host to pause his compliments to Johnson on Covid ‘vaccine development’, while the jury is still out on the matter.
November 14, 2022
Reply to reply. I would say to Jacob. 1. Mrs May’s appalling agreement should have been torn up. 2. Tick that box. 3. A vaccine that has proved very dangerous, causing many deaths and serious side effects, some of which I have witnessed. 4. A lockdown that should never have been introduced, witness what happened in Sweden/Florida/Faroe islands and pretty well all of an impossible to lock down or vacccinate Africa. 5. We cannot afford to pay for the dangerous war in Ukraine.
November 14, 2022
In response to Sir Johns reply:
Why do parties keep MP’s that are hostile to democracy? Why don’t they remove the whip? We may have left EU membership, but did we ever come out from EU rule? I think not.
Winning an election via fraud. The government abandoned it’s manifesto quick smart. That is nothing to brag about.
Yes, agreed, Boris threw vast amounts of money at developing vaccines.
Getting out of lockdown earlier is like saying I stopped beating my wife.
Leading support for Ukraine. Agreed. I am not convinced Boris did it for the right reasons (Boris’s ego probably took priority) and we cannot afford to be the biggest financial supporter of Ukraine, but hey … it’s only money! Plenty more where that came from!
November 14, 2022
Recently 90% of those Covid patients clogging up ICUs were people so selfish they had not had the jabs. Sweden has a tiny number of people and more than 50% live alone. They also lost lots of people in care homes now being admitted. London is the most densely populated city in Europe.
November 14, 2022
reply to reply…He had nothing to do with developing a vaccine. In fact if you read the book written by Gilbert & Green who co-shared the main thrust on producing the ‘Oxford vaccine’, Government was/is particularly sluggish on providing funds/encouragement on these scientific breakthroughs. His Government was also slow in ‘getting out of lockdown’ your memory of events fails you. The hostile Parliament demonstrated how many so-called Conservatives were actually Remainers and remain so to this day.
November 14, 2022
‘Vaxxers : a pioneering moment in scientific history’
Gilbert, Sarah, 1962-
Currently available at Spencers Wood library.
November 14, 2022
LL: You missed out Johnson ‘s trip to Kiev in April to stop Zelensky from agreeing to a peace settlement, then under discussion in Turkey. I wonder how many bereaved parents and spouses there are in Ukraine now as a result.
November 14, 2022
LL. Spot on with your observations about cost of living further north and especially in Scotland. Houses are cheaper, Council tax is cheaper with water rates included, free that and this courtesy of the Barnet formula and all services like vets, builders, hairdressers etc cheaper too. Still they moan! Try living in the real world.
November 14, 2022
Reply to reply: 1 Brexit didn’t get done, 2 Winning an election (so what ? and against what ?)
November 14, 2022
The tories will totally destroy this country (already have really).
And I had such high hopes when we got rid of Blair and then won Brexit.
There was never any intention of delivering what people wanted was there?
We now have Starmer to look forward to.
And all along, it seems to me Lab/Con were singing from the same hymn book.
November 14, 2022
Seems so. An eighty-seat majority totally wasted by Boris and this dis-functional, divided but essentially socialist, & largely EUphile incompetent party. With only an even worse option waiting in the wings.
Nigel Farage has a good video: “I despise what the Conservatives have done to Britain” I agree fully with it.
Cameron too wasted his golden opportunity with his Cast Iron, pre-election ratting & then opting for a remainer, green crap, tax to death socialism against the wishes and needs of the country, the party members & voters/supporters.
November 14, 2022
Nil desperandum, CUIBONO. The Reform Party, with its genuinely conservative values, is gaining momentum.
https://www.reformparty.uk/
And resist – keep using cash.
November 14, 2022
Reform will almost certainly not get a single MP though. They will just give us the appalling prospect of Starmer/Sturgeon.
November 14, 2022
Get my vote – Lets face it, any government that creates a department called ‘levelling- up’ just to appease Gove, deserves to lose the next election
November 14, 2022
The Reform Party seems to be preparing and positioning itself well in readiness to achieve results when the opportunity emerges.
November 14, 2022
Mary M. Yes. The Reform manifesto could be mistaken for a true Conservative one. It’s full of common sense.
November 14, 2022
My last hope is Reform. My worst nightmare is a government comprised of one or more of the main parties. I do fear that our country is gone, forever. The damage to society and culture is irreversible.
Woke rules ok, we ‘women’ will no longer exist, we will all have badges stating our preferred pronouns and using the wrong pronoun will be height of criminality, history will be rewritten with the UK as the bad guy for absolutely everything, especially Churchill who was the worst ‘racist’ ever, ancient Brits who denuded every country in the world of their wealth and made everyone a slave. We NEVER did any good in the world, it was ALL bad, and ALL Brits (the white ones anyway) are bad and racist and soooo privileged, and we NEVER do any good for anyone. That’s the message folks. Get used to it!
November 14, 2022
What is even worse Shirley is the they seem to enjoy saying it, you can almost see the smile and glee on some media presenters faces when they sprout such views !
But more importantly why are the politicians of this Country, and the legal system, pandering to this very small minority of people ?
November 14, 2022
Who has been watching the BBC then?
November 14, 2022
Shirley, our new Gen Z’s are going to mute themselves. No one will dare to talk to them soon. This weekend I was introduced to a new set of pronouns that people want to be referred to as: The ze/hir, ze/zir pronoun sets come from the trans community as another gender-neutral pronoun set. It’s up to each individual to decide which pronoun best fits them and their identities. Ze is typically pronounced like the letter Z. Ze, zir, zie and ze and are all gender pronouns – much like he/him, she/her and they/them.
I don’t understand their logic, if they want a gender-neutral pronoun why isn’t it just ‘Zi’ for everyone, and ‘Zis’ plural? My Dad thinks he solves this by calling everyone Pal, I’m sure that will be banned soon (too familiar :)).
November 14, 2022
The 3 main parties in Westminster (Labour, LibDem and CON) are best thought of as a 3-legged stool with very slightly different length legs, so it might wobble a little bit (ie flexibility) but it will not collapse. The three, slightly different, legs provide stability for the seat (the Establishment).
Unless one of the legs is broken, the seat remains in place. FPTP is intended to ensure that none of the legs can be broken.
It will need a massive rejection of one of the “legs” to force change. If you want reform, you have to vote for reform.
November 14, 2022
A clever analogy and confirming the view that a massive reduction in support for one leg – it is coming on the Tory leg , will destablise the status quo.
November 14, 2022
I’m voting Reform Donna. There is no point voting for anything else.
November 14, 2022
And meanwhile more virtue signalling – Watching the parliament channel this morning instead of the news and its showing a recording from the 4th Nov, UK Youth Parliament …I thought that parliamentary time and its staff was precious, I’d suggest allowing young people to run parliament for a day, who can’t vote until 18, as a complete waste of resources apart from a PR opportunity for MPs and government
November 14, 2022
Donna, how do you explain the SNP then, a minority party at one time? Many people supporting them locally don’t actually support their key aim, ‘independence from the UK’. I know Scots that felt Labour took them for granted. I’m like Blair’s government was made up of a vast majority of Scottish MPs that promoted Scotland gave you devolution and a generous settlement and in the process wiped themselves out!
November 14, 2022
It all seems to read as a pass the buck reply.
Local authorities have so much on their plates they are firefighting in every department and I do not think they have the expertise to deal with the vast majority of what is expected of them.
The housing developers run rings round them.
November 14, 2022
If the government wants to provide homes for the mass immigration it is inviting into this country, then planning is barely possible. It will be a case of whatever is convenient, the best and productive arable land is just as good as a flood plain where housing is concerned. Make them 3 stories, 1 metre between properties and postage stamp gardens and there is MONEY to be made. The only thing they may get is a new supermarket, because there’s money to be made!! Why care about doctors, hospitals and schools? No profit there, just extra cost!
I suspect the money will dry up, thanks to Sunak and Hunt. What happens then? Cheaper housing due to repossessions? I suspect the cheaper housing will be very welcome, the repossessions not so much.
November 14, 2022
+1
November 14, 2022
For more years than I care to remember I have watched green fields and ancient buildings and beautiful town centres being gradually wrecked.
It is speeding up now.
The fields have been swallowed up, the towns ruined because people have moved out of the big cities ( wickedly called “overspill”) to make room for immigrants.
Tolkien’s “The Scouring of the Shire”.
November 14, 2022
Cities are becoming non-British, one by one. Naturally, they choose politicians that reflect the majority population of their city. The indigenous may be the majority in the more rural areas, but they have little influence overall and they won’t stay rural for long at the current rate of immigration.
November 14, 2022
Shirley M
Totally agree
November 14, 2022
If it’s not houses then it’s solar panels. Christ knows where they think our food is coming from.
November 14, 2022
Sir John, I see Lucy Frazer is very new in the job, as the Tories’ 14th Housing Minister since 2010, so perhaps she needs a bit of time to settle down. However, I do hope her sense of priorities has improved. Her outstanding achievement when it came to doing what you’re doing and proposing legislation, was to deal in 2018 with an apparently pressing national crisis (!) known as ‘upskirting’. Her bill removed the common law requirement of at least two witnesses to the previously applied offence of offending against public decency. Another example of the politicised legal establishment suppressing common law rights.
November 14, 2022
I assume you are male, Clough, from your response. I believe that if you were female (like me) ‘upskirting’ and similar unwanted vulgar and offensive incidents rarely take place where others can easily witness what individuals are doing – as in shops’ fitting rooms, crowded public transport or open spaces at night.
November 14, 2022
Clough
As long as she understands the basic principles of housing development.
1000 new builds generate to the given area minimum numbers of:-
Vehicles 1600
Residents 2500
Until the construction industry builds all the required roads and increase the capacity of the existing network, the schools, medical centres and recreation areas, before commencing the property construction and the costs will be met by the new property purchasers in their purchase price, nothing will ever change. It always gets dumped onto the existing local authorities to pick up the slack which just never happens.
November 14, 2022
So exactly which places does Lucy & this government consider to be the “right places”. No one surely would want to put them in the wrong places so the statement is totally meaningless rather like most government answers.
November 14, 2022
Interesting analysis in this weekend’s The Sunday Times, on the subject of housing affordability. The only ‘profession’ now able to get a mortgage for the average house in England & Wales is ……………. a FTSE 100 CEO. A chartered accountant could only do that in 38% of the country. The problem isn’t a lack of housing (look out of the train window): it is relentless population growth, driven by unwanted immigration – and tolerated by your party because it gives an illusion of economic ‘growth’. We need to de-populate. We need to turn off the tap and cancel the visas of those who are draining the public finances. Lord knows how my niblings will fare in the housing market when they leave school!
P.S. And I see that Hunt is going to substantially increase my taxes, to pay for the energy ‘benefit’ he is now giving me. I sit here in my comfy home, warm, having reduced my gas usage by 85%!!! Perhaps his predecessors could have just cut my tax in the first place. I am a Conservative Party member who now hates the party.
November 14, 2022
I refer you to my final post on Sir John’s Remembrance blog yesterday: Kipling’s poem, called The Beginnings, which is also known as “When the English began to hate.”
“It was not part of their blood,
It came to them very late
With long arrears to make good,
When the English began to hate.”
You can find the rest online.
November 14, 2022
As a Conservative Party member, did you get to choose your parliamentary candidate from one of your own, or were you given your candidate – someone with perhaps a PPE Oxon and who has worked in Central Office on policy and now wants to further their political career, but up till then no connection with your area?
It’s Conservative Campaign Headquarters you need to deal with. They thought that by selecting Conservatives pretending to be socialists they might gain more votes. Instead they have promoted socialists pretending to be Conservatives.
November 14, 2022
Sea -Warrior
The Conservatives appear to have lost their soul many years ago, afraid Mts Thatcher was the last true Conservative Prime Minister who believed people should choose how to spend their own money, unfortunately she eventually lost the plot in her last 18months due to being surrounded by weak people, with leftish/socialist views. (I exclude our host)
Now little difference between Conservative, Labour, or the LibDums.
Boris only got in because the majority of people were terrified of getting ultra Socialist Corbyn, and the fact that he promised an end to the Brexit farce/political opposition in Parliament.
November 14, 2022
Increasing the demographic diversity of these islands is the only game in town. Systemic collapse is a mere irritation.
Maybe our esteemed and his colleagues should expose the Marxist scam that uses identity and culture as a weapon of national destruction
November 14, 2022
So we have another huge payment to France and a new signed deal to stop the migrants. It clearly will not work. The only real solution is to withdraw from the ECHR, deal with the law & make it very clear that anyone coming to the UK will be kept securely somewhere remote until they are returned. Also that they will never be allowed to stay if they entered illegally. Only then it will stop. The Home office web site even spells out that they will get given hotel rooms, food and £40 per week to spend.
Surprising they did not add they can also shoplift with impunity in the UK (up to about £100 per incident) as the police advertise that they never prosecute this anyway.
November 14, 2022
Danegeld.
The Tories have made friends with just about everyone except those who might vote for them.
November 14, 2022
Lifelogic
Yup, the pull factors still all in place.
Will they never learn ?
November 14, 2022
I’m watching Braverman talking about this on GB News, and wondering if she has gone ‘native’. Chuntering on about ‘criminal gangs’ with no suggestion of taking measures to reduce the draw factors or changing the laws used by the Open Borders nutters. The Government has almost achieved its objective of getting through another year of increased illegal immigration without doing anything.
November 14, 2022
The right place to get the houses built are:
Albania
the Middle East
Africa
Because the British population doesn’t need excessive new housing. It’s “needed” for the millions of 3rd worlders being imported.
Britain’s green and pleasant land is being concreted over to provide housing for immigrants, many of whom make no real contribution to this country. They have their hand out from the minute they arrive.
November 14, 2022
Donna, I have just been reading about a recent Unicef report on occupants of Jordan’s refugee camps. A 43yr old Syrian woman was quoted as saying that she already has NINE children, five of them born in the camp, but her husband (also a camp occupant) objected to her undertaking any form of birth control as HE wishes to have lots of children. Promoting the use of birth control is apparently quite a problem due to obvious cultural and religious beliefs.
November 14, 2022
That horse has bolted. The days of the 1970s when white British males went on strike for their workers’ rights are history. Then came the influx of Lithuanian/Poles/Letts in the 2000s. Now it is Romanians, Albanians and various people from Afghanistan, Iraq and the Middle East.
The best thing is to get used to it. I taught some of the immigrants English (pro bono) and was very richly rewarded for my troubles. Covid ended that I am afraid. But I can see that a lot of immigrants put us lazy Brits to shame. (Is it 5 million people on Universal Credit?)
PS It would help if our birth rate went up a bit too. At the moment it is very low.
November 14, 2022
Donna
Another makes my day entry.
Thank you.
November 14, 2022
The UK is increasingly overpopulated. Attracting higher numbers each year causes endless need for building and overcrowded homes. Many outsiders risk criminal charges and endanger life entering the UK at sea without papers.
New entrants from France can be managed efficiently via the Channel Tunnel. Construct a dedicated non-passport channel at the Calais entrance. Those without a valid passport can be safely escorted to wait their turn there at the back of the queue, free of charge: or go elsewhere.
November 14, 2022
I am so angry about this.
Over 900 migrants arrived over the Channel on Saturday, hitting the target of 40,000 this year, and nothing is done. If the Government says ‘we cant do anything’, I have to ask, what is the point of having a Government?
Many others will, doubtless, be asking the same thing.
November 14, 2022
Sir John
You are not alone in questioning the evangelical way that those that are in Government put credence on certain ‘bodies’
In the Telegraph on Saturday an item from Matthew Lynn lays out the hard figures that demonstrate the failures this Government appears to be ordered to take as Gospel.
“We face punishing tax rises to placate a body no one voted for”
“To satisfy our fiscal watchdog, Jeremy Hunt is about to launch more raids than the SAS”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/11/12/tax-rises-loom-obr-forecasts-have-wrong-years/
“The OBR to get around their failures then say ‘of course, the OBR itself is quick to point out that its predictions should not be taken as gospel. ‘But that is nonetheless how they are taken by the markets. ”
“An impartial body, especially one with such important sounding words as “Budget” and “Responsibility” in its title (who would be arguing for Budget Irresponsibility?), gives the impression that it might finally bring some discipline and order to a financial system that seems to have run out of control. ”
“The second is that, even after we voted for Brexit, we still to some degree hanker after the rule of the unelected technocrats. We no longer entirely trust the political class, or the civil servants who advise them (and after the craziness of the last few weeks it is not hard to see why. ”
The figures show that since its inception the OBR has failed, and failed big time and we are paying not only for their bad advice directly but in our daily lives. People talk of ‘black holes’ but most of us know the big ‘black hole’ is the Government pumping OUR money into numerous bodies that are not accountable and they themselves don’t even appear to have a record of where our money has gone.
Reply Yes I am glad m6 challenging the accuracy of OBR forecasts in recent years has attracted others to analyse their record. There are a good group of economists now who think it wrong to base a budget/autumn statement judgement on an OBR deficit forecast for 3 or 5 years time when no one can reliably produce a realistic forecast that far out
November 14, 2022
Sir John
The words ‘Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill’ are absolute Tosh. Central Government is still playing at being the Countries Local Council. They cannot remotely create Rules Regulations that will mean the same and have the same effect on needs of every local community. Micro management from afar is pure bonkers, expensive and a waste of taxpayers money and Government is notorious at doing that.
Free the people and their communities from all this bonkers Metro Left thinking and they will thrive. Or another way would be for Government to treat everyone with respect and treat them equally. People near the need have 100% better ways to achieve than the deranged that now have control. It is only the extreme Socialist thinking Left as found in London and this Government that believes that equality is doing and believing what is dictated by them and only them at their centre. Government is excluding other points of view and playing the ‘Cancel Card’. To thrive no one, that is no one needs all this bonkers micro management that has a one size fit all theme. Or in essence we need a proper Conservative Party not this pseudo Con Party
November 14, 2022
Sir John, Its absurd that planning is allowed in areas short of water which is exactly what is happening. Why are not finite natural resources taken into account when permission given for vast new estates?
November 14, 2022
Why did I move to this area in 1968?
Well for the housing and the work. Many top companies had HQs in Bracknell when it had a Development Corporation. It was, then, a far better place to live compared to Canning Town.
People want to live in an area with good houses, good jobs, good schools and a nice environment. People do not want to live in run down areas where there is no work nor any nice housing. Until industry is encouraged to go to northern former industrial areas and to poorer boroughs in the SW, people won’t go there.
The government must also resist the temptation to fill these areas with public sector jobs. We need less state.
Personally, with Chancellor Hunt about to tax and tax again businesses, I can’t see that business will feel confident to invest in these areas.
I hate to say it but, at the moment, our country looks finished and I would advise youngsters to get skills and emigrate to one of our commonwealth nations.
November 14, 2022
You should ask the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities where they’re going to house the 972 illegal economic immigrants that crossed the channel yesterday in small boats
November 14, 2022
“Don’t get ill and don’t get injured.” is the advice from my nurse friend in response to the mass house building in my area which has been done without shred of thought towards increasing local infrastructure and resources.
In the 12 years of Conservative rule I’d say we have witnessed a fall in standard of living of around 30%. They cut the police service while importing problem families into this once peaceful area.
Our Tory MP must go.
All Tory MPs must go.
November 14, 2022
This government and Parliament is worthless. Time for a new right of centre party. What few principled MPs remain should abandon this moribund Consevative party which will be annihilated at the next election (if we are allowed to have one).
November 14, 2022
Minister of State: ‘Not another irritatingly concise parliamentary question from John Redwood. Doesn’t he have anything better to do than try and represent the views of his constituents and the vast majority of voters? Sir Humphrey, please arrange a response to this latest question. I know it’s internal policy to have first drafts completed by our new graduates with no experience of government or of commerce. This time, please make sure the final version for me to sign off on is more vague than the previous time – which, if you remember, inadvertently very nearly committed us to doing something the electorate might actually want’.
November 14, 2022
Sunak has now signed the latest transfer of £millions for Macron which still WON’T stop the boats.
He obviously never has read Kipling. Not only does he not know The Beginnings (when the English Began to Hate), he also doesn’t know The Danegeld:
IT IS always a temptation to an armed and agile nation
To call upon a neighbour and to say: –
“We invaded you last night – we are quite prepared to fight,
Unless you pay us cash to go away.”
And that is called asking for Dane-geld,
And the people who ask it explain
That you’ve only to pay ’em the Dane-geld
And then you’ll get rid of the Dane!
It is always a temptation for a rich and lazy nation,
To puff and look important and to say: –
“Though we know we should defeat you, we have not the time to meet you.
We will therefore pay you cash to go away.”
And that is called paying the Dane-geld;
But we’ve proved it again and again,
That if once you have paid him the Dane-geld
You never get rid of the Dane.
It is wrong to put temptation in the path of any nation,
For fear they should succumb and go astray;
So when you are requested to pay up or be molested,
You will find it better policy to say: —
“We never pay any-one Dane-geld,
No matter how trifling the cost;
For the end of that game is oppression and shame,
And the nation that plays it is lost!”
This nation is lost. Or to be more accurate, this nation has been betrayed and given away by the British Establishment.
November 14, 2022
£63 million is a waste of money if we’re still members of the ECHRs
November 14, 2022
How can housing, services and infrastructure be discussed without mentioning the real cause of our problems, massive immigration?
We wouldn’t have a housing shortage or a need for levelling up if we didn’t have massive immigration, both legal and illegal.
If massive third world immigration continues as planned then we can expect our housing shortage will be “solved” by our cities being surrounded by favelas, each dominated by a specific community.
November 14, 2022
Central planning , with the imposition of badly thought out national objectives has never worked.
Rather than keep on insisting that towns are required to house more and more people, it is time HMG took responsibility for the disaster they have created, allowing so many people into the UK.
Each year we get enough ‘new blood’ to fill whole cities…. So, why doesn’t HMG build new cities for those that come – There is plenty of land where new cities could be established, (Scotland is almost empty), even if the infrastructure may be lacking.
November 14, 2022
Mary M, Shirley M & Donna :
Parliament is no longer in control of our laws and policies. It is the civil service, the judiciary (we now have the rule of lawyers not the rule of law), the MSM and the police who enforce decisions made elsewhere.
This is why the Conservative Party despite an 80 seat majority are unable to implement their manifesto pledges, as well as being led by those who have no intention of implementing them.
So the problem is that even if Reform is voted in with a majority they will not have the power to govern. We have already seen this in action in the UK and elsewhere.
November 14, 2022
Your aim is to prevent areas “facing shortages of services and infrastructure from rapid development.”
England and Wales are very unbalanced, there are vast differences in class sizes, patients per f/t equiv. GP, Patients per hospital, nursing shortages per region. https://www.nationalworld.com/health/englands-busiest-gps-nhs-figures-show-huge-variation-in-patient-numbers-per-doctor-3874225
“On average, across England, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP. But patient-to-GP ratios vary hugely across the country, from just 89 patients per full-time GP at a surgery based in a residential home in Balham, London, to 40,875 at a practice in Stratford, London….The Department of Health and Social Care said there is no government recommendation for the number of patients each GP should have, as this would be affected by many different factors.”
I worry that poorer areas will be seen mainly by nurses, and important conditions can then be missed, I wonder if more affluent areas will be seen by GPs. In some cases, nurses are actually more experienced; we have a superb phlebotomist now; she has made such an improvement locally; there is a women’s clinic in the evening as women generally need more medical checkups because child creation plays havoc with their bodies. You’re often seen only by midwives now not GPs during pregnancy and birth and in the clinics after having the child.
November 14, 2022
Sir John
Surely you weren’t expecting an honest straightforward answer. Its hard not to get into name calling but your party the Conservative Party has been hijacked by extreme left-wing zealots. No longer about listening and hearing, but spouting ‘my way’ platitudes.
The Department for Levelling Up? Madness… Here we are with the highest taxes in 70 years and we have a Government create non-entity departments to support a jingoistic phrase that doesn’t mean a thing to anyone.
Then we have the PM and Chancellor saying taxes have to go up even more to pay for this never ending waste. There are the phrases of ‘cost cutting’ used, but read between the lines it doesn’t mean trimming the State to match income it just means money wont go where it is needed. To the rest of us what we want to see is an account of all the money raked in in the last few years and have the serious question posed did the Taxpayer get the best- f-the-best in return for that expenditure.
If any entity in receipt of Taxpayer money cant account for every hard earned penny and show productive value for expenditure lets use another phrase ‘de-fund them’ and mean it. No entity at any level should be receiving taxpayer money, were they aren’t held fully accountable to the taxpayer.
Its the Governments own accounts that need holding to account with aggressive auditing before any new money grabs. Their(Government) relied on support and mentors the OBR and BofE, have time and time again demonstrated their abstract failure. Get rid, change the management of the Treasury and get them out of Politics and fulfilling their function to the Taxpayer.