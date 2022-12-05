Top Public sector management could do better

I am always disappointed though not surprised by the very different approaches taken by Private sector company Chief Executives and public sector ones when being interviewed about their organisations.
The company CEO s go on to explain how well their business is doing. They explain their passion to serve their customers better, to keep prices down and to innovate. They can manage whatever circumstances throws at them. If they are being interviewed because something has gone wrong, they apologise and tell us how it is now being put right and will not happen again. They do not blame their shareholders for not supplying them enough money or giving them the wrong instructions.They do not say the Bank manager was to blame for being too mean.
In contrast public sector CEOs often come on to tell us their service cannot manage, to say the increases in the cash they are sent are insufficient, to say they are unable to recruit the people they have been asked to employ. They are rarely asked why they cannot run the service better or even what they are doing to try to improve it.
We need to encourage a can do approach amongst high paid public sector CEOs who need to grab the quality and cost problems which bedevil too many public services.
True enough but surely the smug complacency of a public sector run for the convenience and comfort of the people who operate it is not going to be shifted by earnest CEOs exhorting them all to do better.
And the private sector is constantly granted clear and definite signals of its capability by seeing revenues exceed costs: profit is the financial measure of commercial success. The public sector is, typically, denied such signals and the fix for a shortage of revenue is, as you allude, whinging about Government meanness. Accordingly, the one sector is naturally set up to strive for success and the other is not.
The internal markets solution that some management consultant types tried to foist on the NHS at one time just led I believe to huge administrative burden and no better outcomes so perhaps there needs to be a true external market, where taxpayers are able to choose to use competing public sector systems. Those that were seen to be failing would lose users and the Government could then close them down.
F57, Totally agree the State should not run anything that the private sector can already do. That said, you & Sir J miss one other key difference:
If a private sector company makes a big mistake (misses profit targets, failed take-over, etc), the CEO resigns.
If a public sector ‘company’ makes a big mistake (happens too often to list) the CEO generally gets promoted. e.g. Dido Harding, Andrew Bailey.
Private sector bosses know if their operation doesn’t succeed, their customers will walk to the competition.
Yes you can buy private sector health, but you carry on having to pay for the service you left.
Since the top public sector management is this Tory government Sir John is absolutely bang on the money with his headline.
However, they’ve already had twelve years, and have been pretty abject throughout, so I don’t think that the public are expecting much change there.
Andrew Bailey
left his last post to become The Governor of The Bank of England.
How is he doing so far?
Indeed Bob, indeed.
Dire and he was dire at the FCA too he gave us all one size 40% personal overdraft rates.
JR, again I ask:
How much did it cost the taxpayer for MPs to listen to corrupt Ukraine’s president wife last week? Seriously, how much and of what use to our country? All on £83,000 plus cost of offices and expenses, ministers even more. Take the number of those present and how long (hours) they wastefully sat there doing nothing and achieved nothing. Nothing! This answers your question JR. You and other MPs might like to think about this before discussing productivity!
Just imagine all the businesses in the country telling all their work forces we are going to listen to the wife of the president of the Ukraine for a few hours this afternoon! Just to kill a few hours! Not as though parliament has anything else to do! Cut the bloody numbers, if not there in the jungle! Or on holiday. Or Johnson visiting Rupert Murdoch in Montana!
If MPs provide little or no value this comes from the top in cabinet and rotten culture of parliament.
Good morning.
The Private Sector does get things wrong – witness the case of Gerald Ratner of Ratners. And when it does, there are consequences. Not so the Public Sector. Many thousands of people, including both young and vulnerable, could suffer enormously and the State, to cover its own incompetence and even cowardice, would contrive to cover up such failures. I think dear readers can see what I am aiming at here 😉
The problem is no one in any authority even recognises the problem muchless has the wit to deal with it. We need a PM and a Cabinet, along with a Parliament, with backbone.
Still, it will all be over soon and we can settle down to the Red Labour Parties turn. The guys and the girls in the Blue Socialist corner have had long enough to fill their boots.
+1 Mark B.
ah. but Gerald owned it !
Mark,
Read Hancock diaries/lies in the paper! He was getting remainer advice from Osborne! Hunt receiving remaining advice from Osborne!
Nadhim Zahawi, has vomited forth that Nurses should not get a 29% pay rise in order to ‘stick it to putin‘!
No doubt Mr Zahawi will be forgoing the looting exercise, I mean, ‘vote yourself a pay rise’, that MPs will shortly be engaging. Because exercising some restraint would set a good example. Baroness Mone might take note.
However, I’ve no expectation that the spoilt Political class will do anything so sensible.
NB. The British economy is in the dire straits it is, because of the incompetent people running it. Including Mr Rushi Sunak who expanded the money supply by four hundred percent in 2020 and thus directly caused the domestic inflation that the Nurses and Rail employees and the rest of the population have become acutely aware of over the last nine months.
Zahawari claims that inflation is the fault of President Putin. Yet before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the BBC was reporting 40 year highs in domestic inflation.
Exactly. Inflation mainly caused by Sunak’s currency debasement, the lockdown, over reaction to Covid, endless government waste and increasing energy cost largely by the “net zero” religion and energy ministers blowing up coal fired power stations or burning US wood in them. So by government policy & gross incompetence in short.
I note that Hunt has provided for £1.3 billion of compensation for the millions of failed NHS patients. Enough for the often negligible £120k vaccine cap compensation for just 11,000 people. Looking at the state (all cause excess deaths still over 200 a day) this figure will need to be more like £100 billion. After all they “spent” (or rather wasted) up to £37 billion on the almost entirely pointless Test and Trace lunacy. How does one even manage to spend such sums so quickly on nothing of any real value?
Someone I know was randomly punched in the face breaking his jaw badly in three places a week ago. This by some random nutter he had never met or even seen coming coming. He went to casualty and had to wait over 8 hours in casualty before he even saw a triage nurse. Surely a sensible health system would do at least a basic triage on arrival. How many people die in A&E awaiting triage or even awaiting an ambulance before they get there. Or just deteriorate too far by the time they finally do get any medical treatments.
Total tossers in cabinet blaming everything on Putin.
France buying uranium from…Russia. Who buys electric from France…UK
India and China buying oil and selling it back to EU from……Russia UK not mining its own abundance of coal but buying it from…. Russia!
Who failed energy policy for 12.5 years… Tories
Who failed to mine its own coal…Tories
Who stopped drilling for oil and gas…Tories
Who scrapped coal fired power stations…Tories
Who banned fracking……Tories
Who scrapped gas storage….Tories
Who relies on hostile EU for electricity…Tories
Who are building more interconnectors to EU…..Tories
Who linked energy to stealing our fishing waters….Tories
Who has just given UK military to EU….Tories
Who has just signed political declaration after nation voted to leave….Tories
Who has given N.Ireland to EU……Tories
Who printed over £820 billion….Tories
Who trebeled debt to over two trillion….Tories
Who created highest inflation….Tories
Who has highest taxation ever….Tories
Who has caused highest mass immigration in history……Tories
Who has not scrapped ECHR to take back control of immigration….Tories
No, I do not think Putin has caused UK mess it is the dishonest socialist Tories.
Just get out.
It’s all about classic buck passing. They have no real accountable targets and move the blame back to the ministers.
They have a DNA which states
More funding is the panacea to all their ills. Put them and their management teams on 5 year contracts with 6 monthly Performance review on how are we doing and what waste has been identified and eradicated.
“They” being the, er, Government,, what?
Sir John, I am really enjoying this excellent description of the bloated bureaucracy.
But is anything being done about it? Or are you just a voice crying in the wilderness?
The latter.
Richard Tice did his usual excellent Sunday Sermon on Talk Radio yesterday on the topic of VAT on school fees by abolishing charitable status (Socialists Gove and Starmer’s agemda).
He made the point that people using private shools pay twice already and raising the fees by VAT would cost the state not raise money.
But is it three times over and would be four with VAT. Someone earning say £30k (or even on benefits) might be able to live and have two children at the state school. To send them even a cheaper private school with VAT on the fees they might need to earn more like £140k to have the same money left to live on. One pays about £6k in tax/NI/VAT the other about £80K in taxes. Leaving them both about about £23k net for council tax, mortgage/rent, child care, commuting costs, food/light/heat, insurance, repairs… the same applies to private healthcare which already has 12% insurance IPT tax on it.
The idea that private schools have some unfair tax break is total lunacy and a con trick from Kier. The idea this (or abolishing NonDom status) will raise any net tax is mad thinking too Kier.
Yes, all very nice and true but the way to improve things is to name the failures and seek their sacking. Since that doesn’t happen there will be no change.
Just keep talking about stuff we all know about, and get a nice warm feeling the right things are being said.
But not a lot is left actually in the public sector. We have privatised water companies, train companies, postal services and energy companies. Of course they don’t complain about being short of money, Sir John. Price-gouging allows them to pile up profits, some of the time used for investment purposes, but a lot of the time providing their shareholders with tasty dividend returns, and of course funding handsome management bonuses and golden handshakes. Whether they provide a decent service to their customers is secondary, and depends on how much blatant exploitation they can get past their supine ‘regulators’.
Indeed. Nor are they removed when they don’t perform. Public sector managements are not nearly accountable enough given the wide powers they do in fact exercise. This is particularly the case in the NHS.
The other extraordinary thing we see is public sector CEOs openly campaigning for particular strategies relating to ownership. We saw this with the C4 CEO, our highest paid civil servant, openly campaigning against the decision of her 100% owner to sell! In the private sector that would have resulted in the immediate boot.
Why should the public sector bother? They are onto a good thing, they can do whatever they want and they can do it with impunity. They may even get a gong and a generous income from the Lords, no matter how incompetent or obstructive. It strikes me that ‘who you know’ and ‘who you are’ is far more important than competency in the public sector.
When public sector chief executives fail, as they regularly do, instead of being dismissed out of hand, they are usually moved to a different public sector with promotion. Eventually those time servers are often given K’s or end up in the HoL! This in addition to pension pots that can only be dreamed of in the private sector.
Little wonder that the public sector fails on a regular basis.
Why not set out some of these failures to expose in detail in Parliament Sir John.
Why should Public Sector CEOs behave differently?
There are no sanctions; the “customers” generally can’t take their business elsewhere and are forced to pay up for appalling service; and the CEOs threats/bribery usually works with the cowardly Blu-Green-Socialist CON in Government.
If you want to change the Public Sector culture either impose some serious sanctions or – better still – get rid of the Public Sector CEOs and bring in some professional ones from the private sector.
I won’t hold my breath. I’ve been holding it for 12 years waiting for some Conservative policies and it’s proven to be a pointless exercise.
Make the non-financial rewards of public sector servants dependent on success. At present the gongs are handed to the panjandrums as a right. Knighthoods should be earned and a seat in the Lords should only go to those who make a major contribution to the UK’s international competitiveness.
A start has been made, a precedent has been set. The Common’s Speaker can no longer expect automatic ermine
My first nomination for a worthy lordship is Alan Bond of Reaction Engines.
JF
I’m not sure why anyone would expect anything other than a shrug of the shoulders ‘so what?’ attitude from the public sector.
I mean it’s not as if they have to be held accountable for the dire mismanagement, and I’m sure there’s an army of equally well paid union officials ready to turn the tables and turn them into the victims in the public eye.
The top echelons of public service seem to have been taken over by those hell bent on making sure the wheels don’t turn until the government they think we should have is in place.
Mismanagement of funds and staff seems to be the order of the day to paint a certain picture to the public, one of lack of resources.
I’m sure we’ve all witnessed appalling misuse of resources at a local level but the usual cry of lack of, comes in to play when questioned as to why an area is the way it is.
It is in part incompetence I’m sure, but I think it is mainly political and while no one has the will to do anything about it, then I’m sure things will carry on as they are.
Private can do, Public can’t do.
Private recruit who can with experience, Public ask who do you know?
Private measure performance, Public expect more staff and more money.
Private set goals and KPIs, Public wring hands and moan.
I see workers at the Met Office are threatening to go on strike. Can I suggest that if this happens the govt take the opportunity to close the met office and make them all redundant? There are plenty of free weather forecasts available around the world. And plenty of climate modellers – not that they have had much more success than economic modellers with their projections. We don’t need our own met office, and we certainly shouldn’t be caving into blackmail from its workers.
That because we have become used to abysmal service from government departments! I for one did not clap the FAILED NHS.
I often begrudge them my money.
Most of the CEOs in the Public sector are second rate dropouts from the private sector just ticking along keeping their noses clean until retirement. They are overpaid and under incentivised and for them, the government at the time is an easy target to blame. In addition, we are awash with Quangos who work on ‘slow-time’ and Ministers use to duck their responsibility. Not all ministers I might add but certainly those who have come from the law as they are reactionary, not creative and most haven’t a clue how to run anything.
I think it’s down to where they come from.
Look at the comaparative backgrounds of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Simon Stevens and you’ll get it.
And yet public sector bosses (especially NHS chiefs) pick up huge salaries for essentially being glorified administrators. They do not have to generate income it is given to them
£18bn project to link UK to huge wind and solar farm in Sahara delayed by a year.
The Xlinks’ executive chair, Sir Dave Lewis, a former chief executive of Tesco, warned that the recent political turmoil that has seen off three prime ministers in less than six months has stalled its progress.
Lewis told the Guardian: “We spent a long time with the then business secretary [Kwasi Kwarteng] who said: ‘We like it a lot but it needs to go through Treasury.’ There was a review with Treasury, Cabinet Office and the business department, which was very positive. “Then we came back to them to start the detail and the political world exploded and, as a result, everything stopped. And everybody has changed, so it’s sort of like you’re starting again.