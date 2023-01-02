The forces of the establisment

Many write into this blog to complain of policies they think have been foisted on them and the UK by virtue of international treaties, agreements, the views of global institutions and of a governing class of quango heads, senior officials, celebrities, big business and many politicians. The conspiracy theorists wish to attribute these views and policies to a handful of people they think are unduly influential. In practice it is much more complex than that. The truth is many of these bodies, governments and officials do think the same and do wish to impose a similar agenda on the countries or in the sectors they control. There has been a movement to world and to regional or bloc based government. The long campaign to get the UK to join the ill fated Exchange Rate Mechanism was part of this development. It led to boom, bust and the end of the government in the UK. it should warn us about accepting such future strong advice from these international sources.
It means that health policy looks to the World Health Organisation for responses to major public health challenges. Economic policy in recent years has been driven in the USA, UK, EU and Japan by the same mistaken belief that a Central bank can keep interest rates near zero and keep creating extra money without it being inflationary. Pandemic policy was driven by a common view that lockdowns were essential until vaccinations were widespread. Energy and environmental policy has been dominated by a general drive to net zero, leading to too much reliance on unreliable wind and solar electricity and to a shortage of gas. Erratic US policy towards military intervention especially in Afghanistan has accelerated a move to a two bloc world in geopolitics, with a US led group including NATO competing with a Chinese led group.
It is still possible to challenge these views and to follow alternative policies. That is easier in democracies than autocracies, though we have just seen a major change of policy towards covid in China following popular protest against lockdowns. In the USA Republican states take a very different approach to net zero than Democrat ones. Republican states drill for more oil and gas, back the diesel and petrol vehicle industry, and see private vehicles as an important part of personal freedom, whilst Democrat states seek to move swiftly away from fossil fuels in every way possible. Sweden took a different line on covid restrictions than most other European countries. The Central Banks of China and Switzerland did not follow the other leading Central Banks with excessive Quantitative easing and high inflation. Some western countries follow a policy of neutrality rather than being part of the US led NATO framework.
Liz Truss’s problems resulted from an establishment that did not want her to change economic policy. They do not like tax cuts, denying that they can raise more money, and producing pessimistic assessments of their impact on growth. They claim to want to run the economy based around a falling deficit, yet the measures they recommend are about to boost the deficit which rises if you enter recession. Their policies will ensure recession. They resist proposals to improve and alter our regulatory frameworks for business now we are out of the EU, as they favour continued EU harmonisation. I will look at the tussle over economic policy at the heart of the brief Truss period in office in a later blog.
January 2, 2023
” it should warn us about accepting such future strong advice from these international sources”
The shortlived Truss/Kwarteng policies were obviously based on local advise and home-grown establishment, like the IEA and libertarian MPs. Shifting blame won’t wash internationally. It is widely viewed as a disaster.
January 2, 2023
Only by those who actually ensured it would not work.
January 2, 2023
Peter, you don’t seem to have considered who contrived the very short-term ‘disaster’ you refer to. It was designed to change government policy, like runs on the pound were, back in the days of Harold Wilson and the gnomes of Zurich. This was political, not economic.
January 2, 2023
Exactly, the economic market problems that Truss hit were all caused by Suank’s tax, borrow, print and piss does the drain policies and surely contrived by the BoE, Sunak and similar. Not by the Kwasi “Budget” which was very moderate given the vast tax increases we had already had from 12 years of “Conservative” government.
January 2, 2023
The Treasury, BoE and IMF deliberately destabilised the markets to cause turmoil. It calmed down in a matter of days, but by then Truss had been instructed to sack Kwarteng (whilst he was returning from an IMF meeting) and appoint Hunt as Chancellor …. which she did, presumably in a vain hope that it might save her job.
The installation of Sunak and Hunt was a bloodless coup.
January 2, 2023
@Hat man: Are the financial markets “political”?
January 2, 2023
No but they are cynical, cyclical and reactionary
January 2, 2023
Quite – the overriding fact is that Parliament, where the Tories have a large majority, is supreme in the UK. The Court can’t touch its enactments, and it can go against international law if it chooses, whatever the consequences.
However, nothing is ever the Tories’ fault according to Sir John.
January 2, 2023
That is certainly not his position. Major’s ERM certainly was as was joining and burying us in the EU, over taxing and regulating the economy, the net zero insanity from May the road blocking lunacy…
January 2, 2023
So we finally have your admission that local advice isn’t to be taken into account. Good luck with that when the Chinese advise you how they might run your government and you say “okey-dokey”. The whole premise of this piece and of most commentators on here is that we look after ourselves rather than have China, Russia or the EU “look after” our interests. Slava Ukraini! Rule Britannia! Cave in Netherlands!
January 2, 2023
This is the element of globalism that does not seem to be taken into account – China will one day be supreme and driving the agenda.
UK joined the EEC (and then allowed the EU) believing it could influence it transpired that it could not.
Best to just influence locally and look after your own
January 2, 2023
It is unhelpful to spend a great deal of time on whether events are a ‘conspiracy’ or not. That is a loaded word with perjorative associations now attached to those who use it.
A major point is “policies they think have been foisted on them and the UK”. Comments here show many hold that view.
A comparison of election manifestos with the subsequent actions of various Prime Ministers – May, Johnson and Sunak – reinforce those views. The rapid removal of the short-lived Prime Minister who bucked the trend and the emergence of a Prime Minister who was unwanted add weight to the notion of policy foisting.
The article states “It is still possible to challenge these views and to follow alternative policies.”
I think many readers would now find that idea unduly optimistic. Unless, of course, there is a major upheaval. It certainly won’t happen with ‘business as usual’. Readers may think we are played for fools and taken for a ride. The force of the Establishment now seems to constantly override the choices of the voting public.
January 2, 2023
Good morning.
There has always been an Establishment and the general view was that it was a load of old men in men’s clubs deciding the future of the world etc. In truth it is nebulous consisting of corporations, governments, institutions, wealthy people and even celebrities. Some work together on common causes and some work against, but all have something in common, and that is to influence events.
I have no problem with on the whole but, where i draw the line is when lies are being peddles, money is to be made, and the direction in which the aforementioned wish us to go is contrary to our wishes (eg Net-Zero).
I was once of the opinion that the elected government of the day ran the show. But since the formation of the EU and the growing power and politicization of our institutions, QUANGO’s and such it seems it is they that are our masters now, and they in turn have masters elsewhere.
Back in the day, the Civil Service would perhaps advise / steer / influence a Minister to take this or that action. And I imagine that this is still the case but, I am of the increasing opinion that, said CS would he / she come under similar influence from elsewhere and, if a Minister did not heed such advice woe betide them.
One can see this in the numerous episodes of, Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister. The word, ‘yes’ being used very often 😉 in that TV Series ( I bet no one ever noticed that).
Sadly, we are trapped. We have become hostages to our own vices and unwillingness to pushback. Too many LL’s and Richard1 who will vote for the same expecting different and yet, will complain and carry on voting for them no matter how many times they are abuse.
January 2, 2023
Under our system the choice is a Conservative govt or a Labour govt. in just about every respect a Conservative govt is preferable, even if it is disappointing.
January 2, 2023
Until MPs such as our host determine to move en bloc, bringing with them some big hitters, media outlets etc. Then things would (have) change(d).
Somebody has to garner support and make a move. Until then plus ca change, I agree.
January 2, 2023
The Westminster Uni-Party is like a 3-legged stool. It has very slightly different length legs so it wobbles slightly and that “wobble” is the policy difference which they argue about very loudly to pretend they are offering a choice.
Despite the wobble it is remarkably stable unless one of the legs is broken: then it CANNOT stand.
To effect real change one of the legs has to be broken, or (as Farage/UKIP demonstrated) one of the legs has to be at credible risk of being broken in order to force that leg to change policy in order to protect itself. Or do you seriously think Cameron would have held the EU Referendum if UKIP hadn’t been at 12% in the polls and rising?
All the time you vote for the Uni-Party, nothing will change.
January 2, 2023
Correct. We the electorate need to reassert OUR power with OUR votes. If you don’t give us what you have promised, you’re history !
January 2, 2023
WRONG !
If everyone voted for party ‘x’ then party ‘x’ would win. That is the system – Winner takes all.
January 2, 2023
As ever, the Right stand the generally accepted meaning of “the establishment” on its head yet again.
In the UK that is: the Landed, the Church, the military/intelligence/security seniors, the Diplomacy, the board of the BBC, bankers and financiers, the senior judiciary, and like figures in prominent positions.
Sir John appears to assert that rather, it is anyone who might disagree with the absolutist position of the ERG on a given matter, such as the teaching profession, the young, trade unions, a few journalists etc.
It’s worn very thin.
January 2, 2023
Well it is perhaps mainly a division between the senior ones in the 20% who work in state sector rather than the 80% who pay for it all. They are generally pro EURO/ERM, pro EU, pro climate alarmism and the net zero insanity, anti-car, pro ever higher taxes, pro monopoly/communist NHS, education… so all totally misguided.
So are the government going to address the hundreds of excess weekly deaths caused by NHS delays, vaccine damage or long covid. Or at least breakdown the causes, Why on earth are they still pushing these net harm vaccines?
January 2, 2023
I’m sure the same, lad, could have been said about Vichy France. Its ministers were drawn very much from the social levels you mention, the traditional French establishment. But it was still the vassal of a foreign power.
January 2, 2023
+++1
January 2, 2023
Good points Mark. You and Sir J have captured and described the problem accurately. It isn’t a mysterious Elite pulling strings, simply an example of those with power all using the same set of instructions.
Of course, the irony is that all the current attention on diversity in office translates to diversity of race, sex, gender, disability. The most important area of diversity required when in power is the capacity to THINK differently.
Where are the new ideas on changing models for healthcare, benefits, business incentivisation, food production, etc… that could move the UK forward?
January 2, 2023
Good Morning
Sir J, consider this; is it any wonder that conspiracy theories abound when our elected leaders so clearly fail to deliver on their written promises, for which we cannot see good cause? You last paragraph acknowledges this. Further, of recent years we have been systematically lied to, had freedoms removed, our money wasted in vast quantity, and then told it’s someone else’s fault.
Dig deep with your analysis Sir J, you’ll uncover some unsavoury facts.
January 2, 2023
What you say makes excellent sense to me, Sir John – but I think that the modern actions of humans you have accurately described is really no different to those of the last 3 or 4 thousand years. Because of the speed and size of modern communications, we all know far more about these (often crazy/selfish/impossibly idealistic/downright corrupt) behaviour patterns, but we can do nothing about them.
I have always read a great deal of (non-fiction) history, and I read today’s papers and political websites – and I have learned that there is perennial conflict between ‘MY ideas which are right’ and ‘YOUR ideas which are patently stupid/selfish/irrational’.
January 2, 2023
Either advisors advise and deciders decide.
The ONLY issue here is why are unelected technocrats deciding.
It SHOULD be gross misconduct for a civil servant to resist Government policy, with instant dismissal on the spot.
Choose a perpetrator and drag them through the courts.
January 2, 2023
Thank you Sir John, very well put, an excellent assessment of how I and many more see it, but what to do to combat it? Until our alleged ‘Conservative Party’ drags itself back to where it should be, it has lost my and my family’s vote.
A Happy New Year to you and yours, more power to your elbow. Keep up the good work.
January 2, 2023
The conspiracies evolve from when those establishment taxpayer employees and others in the Country that wish to influence direction of the lives of us all actually turn up to international events that now openly spout extreme left wing views of what must be seen as dictators in waiting.
Having a free exchange of ideas is one thing, but getting whipped up in the moment by the passion of those that can’t get democratically elected is something entirely different. Then returning home and in unison try stymie the direction of the elected by what to most seems behind the scenes pressure, seemingly via briefing the media in a cloak & dagger way. That’s not a conspiracy when it becomes reality.
The UK is supposed to be a democracy, a real democracy, but it has morphed by contamination into something else. The UK Parliament now is more akin to the EU Parliament, were representatives get to debate the dictates passed down by unelected, unaccountable officials but cannot decline, change or repeal their decisions. Parliament is ruled by not the electorate but by other seemingly greater powers.
Simply, the conspiracies are bourne out by Governments refusal to Manage the UK for the benefit of the UK People. The Government refuses to even Manage in accordance with their own Parties doctrines. They have either found an alternate doctrine or are just plain incompetent.
January 2, 2023
Ian B
“ The conspiracies evolve from when those establishment taxpayer employees and others in the Country that wish to influence direction of the lives of us all actually turn up to international events that now openly spout extreme left wing views of what must be seen as dictators in waiting.
Having a free exchange of ideas is one thing, but getting whipped up in the moment by the passion of those that can’t get democratically elected is something entirely different. Then returning home and in unison try stymie the direction of the elected by what to most seems behind the scenes pressure, seemingly via briefing the media in a cloak & dagger way. That’s not a conspiracy when it becomes reality.”
Absolutely, this is what we are seeing…!
January 2, 2023
Yes !!!!!! The truth is starting to appear Sharon. Maybe we have a bit of progress towards true democracy
January 2, 2023
Nothing will change until the faux tories are obliterated and a true right wing party rises from the ashes.
Appointing hunt as chancellor was a massive feat of self harm and having fishy in charge is suicidal.
That’s what tge blob wanted and that’s what they got.
Then of course we have gove, enough said.
January 2, 2023
++++ well said sir! Honesty always wins in the end, it may take a long time but it wins.
January 2, 2023
The “establishment “ needs a radical overhaul. First we need to stop electing stupid people to Parliament. We need to elect people who have actually “worked” for a living, and who have what used to be called “common sense “. We then need them to implement “good” as opposed to “bad” economic policies. A big ask. These things do however move in waves, and such a wave is due in shortly.
January 2, 2023
So a government of Nick Clegg, George Osborne, Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer, and Jeremy Hunt (all very successful people in the world outside politics) led by Rishi Sunak who was a whizz kid at Goldman Sachs – after a stellar educational record?
January 2, 2023
Very few of our “here today, gone tomorrow” MPs are part of the Establishment. They are there to give the impression that this country is a Democracy and your vote counts, but they are selected BY the Establishment to ensure that they will do as they are told, conform to the Agenda and not rock the boat.
Most of those who display some independence of thought will never progress into Ministerial jobs or, like Sir John, became Ministers in a different time when their views were acceptable and are now left languishing on the backbenches where they can do “little harm.”
The Establishment is un-elected. The Monarch; the House of Frauds; the Supreme Court/Judiciary; the Civil Service; the BBC. All of these – post Blair – are now almost entirely left-wing.
January 2, 2023
Sir John
You have yet again hit on one of those subjects were brevity in response is difficult.
By implication the question is the UK a Democracy? One of the ‘many’ instances that says it is not is the bowing down to the ECHR. That says many things the main one being is the UK Government and Parliament is powerless or incapable of making its own laws. No other Country in the World that calls itself a democracy(let alone a free democracy) is bound by a system were its own people through their own representatives, cannot create, amend or repeal the Laws that pertain to how they operate in their own domain.
The other thing, that type of Law making comes from the EU Style of law. To give someone a right you first have to decree they didn’t have that right or any other rights in the first place. That’s not freedom or democracy. Similar to what I stated earlier no other free democracy in the World works on that basis. It not even a left or right question, its a question of does Parliament or Government have real powers? Or is just ruled internally by external sources?
When you roll up all the elements of our daily life were simply the Government ‘refuses’ to manage the Country in they way it is paid to, you can only ask were do they assume they get their authority? It is not the electorate
January 2, 2023
The ECHR is used to prove cover for them not wanting to do anything. Where were our Human Rights when people were told to stay at home (self imposed house arrest), not meet relatives (the right to family life) etc ? Funny how no one ever thought of the ECHR back then !
January 2, 2023
I don’t think we can say simply that Liz Truss was thwarted by a hostile establishment. She rushed out, completely unnecessarily, a half-baked budget with no mention of spending controls, had a Johnsonesque level of hubris as to the cost of the massive energy subsidy she proposed and was alarmingly wooden and inarticulate. It is true the actions of the BoE were unhelpful but she shattered the confidence of the financial markets and took support for the Conservative Party down to 20%. She was in retrospect obviously unsuitable to be leader and PM, though she did make some good free market arguments. I am opposed to the dwindling number of Conservative members having a say in the leadership. I would rather MPs, who know the candidates, made the choice precisely so we don’t end up with this kind of a disaster.
January 2, 2023
She is a very good local MP – very much like Mrs May actually.
January 2, 2023
Yes, and suddenly, as if by magic, a new candidate appeared ! Strange thing though, he was the man who got us into this mess in the first place. 😉
January 2, 2023
Your use of the phrase “conspiracy theorists” is interesting.
As Gore Vidal so correctly said “I am not a conspiracy theorist; I am a conspiracy analyst”.
January 2, 2023
MickC +1
January 2, 2023
+++
Legend has it that the term “Conspiracy theory” was coined specifically to throw people off the scent by means of denigration and ridicule.
There are things however that we see and hear….like leaders of all countries acting/thinking/pronouncing in lockstep.
Oh dear! Why would that be?
January 2, 2023
I agree with much of your blog Sir John, but I think their is more at play.
The old saying, follow the money. The land owners that make fortunes out of subsidies from so called renewables. The ( financial Ed)institutions like (x and y)that made vast amounts of money out of closed economies. The pharmaceuticals whose profits rocketed with the universal, usually coerced use of untested “vaccinations”.
Then there is unfettered power with governments giving themselves unprecedented powers to allegedly fight and control a virus! They now wish to keep these draconian powers.
No longer in the background, are the unelected world bodies and foundations infiltrating leadership to change policies to conform to Marxist ideology. The Chinese model.
It is all about command and control and unfortunately, a great deal more to come.
January 2, 2023
+1
January 2, 2023
Correct.
The Globalists have been talking about a New World Order for decades and have been steadily putting in place the Supra-National Institutions intended to deliver it. They use a “crisis” or perceived threat to advance their plans.
For example: The Covid Plandemic has led to demands for a new WHO Treaty, which will give that organisation the ability to dictate the global response to future pandemics and in due course other health issues including public health-justified surveillance of populations, “vaccine” passports; and compulsory medical interventions.
January 2, 2023
The advantage of having all these large Supranational bodies like the UN, WHO and EU is, and has been in the news recently with regard to the EU, that there are fewer palms to grease.
January 2, 2023
This Conservative wants to see the government disengage completely from the WEF – an organisation that is now morphing into Spectre.
January 2, 2023
++++
Yes.
Agree absolutely!
January 2, 2023
Fat chance of that when the new King is a supporter of the WEF and the policy to ensure we are colder, poorer, live restricted lives and “own nothing.”
Schwab boasts that the WEF has infiltrated the Cabinets of all Western Governments. It’s pretty obvious who selected Sunak and Hunt ….. it certainly wasn’t Tory Party members!
January 2, 2023
Donna
The big worry is, who has infiltrated the likes of the WEF ?
I’ll give you a clue. They just lay off the coast of Taiwan 😉
January 2, 2023
“It is still possible to challenge these views and to follow alternative policies.”
You are doing what you can against terrible odds, so good on you for that.
I do what I can in my own small way to stay informed, counter the establishment narrative and advocate for conservative policies (small “c”). It’s surprising how many people out there increasingly have similar views on lots of these issues. If our political system wasn’t dysfunctional, we’d get positive change a lot sooner.
January 2, 2023
I’m not sure whether I feel better knowing (now) for certain that we have been negatively impacted by our own government rather than by international forces.
But things like the global Compact on Refugees HAVE been signed and have impacted hugely …just like us being secretly entrenched in the EU.
Or are these global agreements just a useful smokescreen?
It is very scary having one’s world turned upside down.
January 2, 2023
You need to find the link between the financial markets’ reaction (the Pound did drop) and the the establishment causing this. It had the sniff of being orchestrated… but having a budget one day after a BOE interest rate meeting was a bit stupid. Supposing the BOE had plotted a completely different course on interest rates, say increased or decreased them by say 2%? Would Kwarteng still have stood up and said the same thing? Also the fact that he didn’t announce spending cuts was clearly his and Truss’s fault. Again, either naive, a bit stupid or both.
It just all smacks of a lack of common sense. Sunak the same, but he has the cover of the establishment. Truss didn’t.
January 2, 2023
You have described a ruling class entirely at odds with the wishes of most people. They are unable to learn from history, arrogant and unresponsive. To claim that we can shift policies in a “democracy” easier is laughable and contrary to our experience in the last few years where every single politician has supported harmful, wasteful and destructive policies constantly. You and your fellow politicians do not act as representatives but more like jailors and overseers.
January 2, 2023
Post Mrs Thatcher, Ministers and MPs have been selected on the basis that they will conform and NOT rock the Establishment’s boat.
They don’t represent their Constituents in Parliament: they represent their Party/the Establishment in their Constituency.
January 2, 2023
When my government ( and I trusted Boris) actually, really imposed COVID19 restrictions on the country…
And remember that truthfully HAPPENED ( I think)….Masks…* “Cover her face. Mine eyes dazzle”…
And healthcare was SHUT and businesses were CLOSED…
I truly could have believed that aliens had landed and taken over…never mind conspiracy.
And now the left ( or whoever) is push…push…pushing again……..
* Webster “Duchess of Malfi”.
January 2, 2023
Super thoughts, Sir John. You seem to be the only blog that I read where such matters are even raised.
Only now, years after the British lockdown, are people allowed to question. The Great Barrington Declaration was suppressed by the “establishment”, for just one example (recent Spectator article on Matt Hancock by Isabel Oakeshott).
Recently there was a declaration about Global Warming by a lot of scientists which also was suppressed.
The Ukraine War, too, was supported without much debate, although the right decision in that case was taken.
We desperately need an opposition. Mr Sunak is an excellent, thoughtful, unflappable Prime Minister who understands money. But we need a real opposition, not a lot of lawyers and middle aged, middle class ladies with “causes” pretending to be working class (short “a” please). An opposition who will think, who will question obvious truths like the Global Warming which is wrecking our country. Like providing more stuff to Ukraine. Like actually making sure the billions given recently to the NHS gets through to the people who deal with the patients.
January 2, 2023
My feeling is that there is a widespread brainwashing affect that comes from 2 sources: (i) the media’s (understandable) tenancy to over-report unusual (bad) events and under-report common events thus leading many people to take an upside-down view of the world and (ii) the more recent trend towards isolation and loneliness brought on by the atomisation of the family and society.
The good news (imho) is that this affects a (large) minority. The majority of people do not follow the news that closely and do not live far away from their community and family. They remain unaffected.
People who have taken further education are the most susceptible to this brainwashing because they are more likely to follow media stories and have less exposure to those who are not affected. In fact, they spend most of the time with others who are also affected, thus magnifying the problem. These people are more likely to be in positions of power later in life and therefore able to re-enforce the deception and impose their minority will on others (usually through undemocratic means).
I think the solutions are (i) to allow media to be plural and competitive; (ii) ensure that further education is available closer to home; (iii) drastically reduce immigration.
January 2, 2023
JR “There has been a movement to world and to regional or bloc based government.”
When were we consulted about whether we wanted that? I for one don’t want world government. I want government that recognises that it is there to serve the people not vice versa. The events of the past 3 years would have been described as “conspiracy theories”, if predicted just that many years ago, by those who are determined to control every aspect of our lives, in order to dismiss in the minds of many the very suggestion that they are acting against the people they purport to serve.
January 2, 2023
John
Thank you so much for your clear and precise explanation of the situation. We on the outside of government truly appreciate everything you say and try to do for us. Please continue to keep us informed and let us know what we can do to help in whatever small way we can.
January 2, 2023
While discussing the establishment – how much money does the NHS need before it works for the patients?
500 deaths caused by delays, people urged not to go for long runs just in case.
When will the establishment accept that “free at the point of delivery” is an expectation too far. There must be a small charge for use commensurate with income (including those on benefits) and procedure.
January 2, 2023
Government is expecting illegal migration to double and legal migration to rise. Yet this is the opposite of what the public want. Yet they can shutdown the whole country if they want to. The truth is they do not want to stop mass migration.
THIS IS A CONSPIRACY FACT not conspiracy theory.
When a political party cannot be trusted people cannot vote for it.
January 2, 2023
Dear Sir John, if only there were just a few Mr or Mrs Bigs we could send James Bond after to stop their evil planning. But your excellent summery of the real world situation shows it is much much worse.
You do provide some suggestion that it is easier to challenge an authoritarian system than a “Democratic” one and get things changed.
Be careful, you will have the Establishment saying you are advocating wide scale uprisings in the UK 😊
reply Not what I wrote and I do not propose uprisings but democratic challenge
January 2, 2023
Our energy policy is the real, long term disaster which will dominate our economic outcomes for decades.
The JSO fringe has actually succeeded in stopping all oil and gas exploration (using Starmer’s policy) by imposing a short time gain windfall tax on energy producers.
That this was done by a “Conservative” government is a true measure of the elite conversion to the new pseudo religion of extreme green i.e Greta world.
We are now doomed to have high energy prices and near total dependency of our energy on tyrants, our industry will evaporate due to the high energy price, our agriculture will depend on imported fertilisers.