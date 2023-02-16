My Article in the Telegraph

The Unionist community in Northern Ireland has been ignored and angered by the actions and words of the European Union. The Northern Ireland Protocol has as its first Article a statement that the Good Friday or Belfast Agreement takes precedence over the Protocol. It states that the constitutional status of Northern Ireland is to be upheld and all has to proceed based on the principle of consent. The hard won peace in 1998 established Stormont as a devolved Assembly where all decisions were to be agreed between the two main communities, Republican and Unionist.
The EU’s insistence that all new laws passed by the EU apply to Northern Ireland breaks that promise of consent. Northern Ireland sends no Ministers to the Council to frame the laws and has no MEPs in the Parliament to approve them. The European Court of Justice is the ultimate authority on how those laws are interpreted and enforced. For this reason all Unionist parties in Northern Ireland refuse to return to Stormont to govern in agreement with their Republican colleagues.
The EU wishes to portray this dispute and the rest of Brexit as a matter of trade, when it is primarily a matter of who governs. There are various ways of smoothing the passage of goods between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland that do not require EU laws to apply to Northern Ireland and do not end up in the European Court of Justice. It is the EU’s refusal to explore such options that have left this issue unresolved for so long. The EU should return to the negotiating table willing to accept Article 1 of the Protocol and the Articles of the Good Friday Agreement, and to see they are incompatible with Northern Ireland having to accept EU law and the EU Court.
The UK and the EU have both said they do not want new physical border controls. There is no need for them. The EU now seems to want to walk away from this promise, by proposing new border posts and controls between GB and Northern Ireland, whilst respecting the wish not to have such further controls between NI and the Republic. It is neither sensible nor fair to suggest creating a complex internal border within the UK to avoid one with the EU. The UK would happily make it an offence to seek to send unwanted or non compliant goods to the Republic from Northern Ireland, and would use full state powers to enforce against smuggling. Checks needed on GB to NI trade can as now take place at the premises of the company despatching the goods from GB or at the premises of the buyer in NI. All will be covered by the usual standards, enforcement and electronic paperwork that is used to regulate internal trade in GB. Trusted trader schemes work well. Surely a UK supermarket chain which can send sausages to Liverpool without a border check at the city edge can also be trusted to send the same sausages to Belfast for its store there?
The UK government has said it cannot accept proposals which do not result in the restoration of Stormont. As Unionists have made clear, it will require a sensible fix on trade issues which end the idea that Northern Ireland is governed by EU laws and is still under some influence or jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. The EU/UK trade agreement has reference to an independent arbitrator for disputes, not to the ECJ. That is what is needed as a long stop in issues of UK to EU trade across the invisible Northern Irish border. People in Northern Ireland will follow EU rules and requirements for anything they export to the Republic as all countries selling into the EU need to do, but not for the rest of their business activity.
49 Comments
February 16, 2023
The EU doesn’t care about people, it only cares about power. And it is a bully, when it is given a chance. We should have stood up to it.
February 16, 2023
Indeed but NI were betrayed by the not really Brexit deal and Sunak seems set for further betrayal. Excellent podcast for the weekly sceptic this week and videos from Dr John Campbell on some worrying NICE guidelines.
February 16, 2023
Allister Heath today in the Telegraph today is surely right.
“Bye-bye, Nicola Sturgeon: your absurd, dystopian vision for Scotland won’t be missed. The First Minister’s quest to turn her country into the wokest nation in Europe is over, as may be her dream of breaking up the United Kingdom.”
He claims it was triggered by Sunak, in perhaps his only sensible decision so far, vetoing Sturgeon’s mad gender ideology agenda. Let us hope the replacement will concentrate on more practical concerns by reversing wonderful Scotland’s appalling recent decline under Sturgeon towards woke, socialist failed state.
Sunak should do the same for England and the rest of the UK.
February 16, 2023
The WHO is putting the world in danger
The failure to speedily investigate Covid’s real origins leave us vulnerable to another pandemic
Matt Ridley today in the Telegraph it certainly is doing.
February 16, 2023
All true, and worse, it’s not as though we didn’t know the EU’s attitude towards us and their intention to damage the the UK. What did we do….well we had Mrs May and the Bunter Johnson to defend the UK. Now, who do we have? Is there any hope of improvement?
February 16, 2023
Peter
No matter what the Irish people want, North or South, it would seem the EU would prefer a United Ireland, as it increases their area of expansion and control.
Thus they are doing all they can to get their own way.
The solution is in the hands of the Irish and UK, to push against it if they do not want that to happen.
Halfway measures or fudges rarely stand the test of time.
February 16, 2023
Fishy will roll over and accept the EU position because he’s more interested in Bidens view than the people if Northern Ireland.
Rejoice, krankie has gone.
February 16, 2023
The whole of NI’s community – which solidly voted Remain on consensus – has been ignored by the Tory, brexit-obsessed absolutists in Westminster.
Rather than address this properly they stoke division and legitimise the dadaistic demands of 16th century fruitcakes.
February 16, 2023
That is a very well written article which concisely outlines the issue.
Unfortunately the EU has a hidden agenda and an obstacle is also an opportunity for Continuity Remain.
It looks like Sunak will cave and the outcome has already been conceded. He is just picking a time to let the rest of us know.
February 16, 2023
@Wanderer +1 Dictators in the extreme, they deny their own Parliament the right to amend or repeal the dictates they hand down
February 16, 2023
Wanderer:
To some extent EU behaviour bears similarities to that of a gang. Gangs often have an initiation process to fulfil membership. In those standards the EU maintains a high bar, often intended for good.
Worst gangs cause their members to pay high fees, often providing ‘protection’ to members and the community by demanding money with ‘menaces’; or ‘tax’ in common parlance.
Worst gangs react angrily to members wanting to leave and enforce enduring punishments on those who try.
There may be much about the EU which is good, but we are better maintaining our own quality standards, above their control.
February 16, 2023
I’m sick of hearing about what is good for the EU and what they want. Can someone please consider, just once, what’s good for the UK or is that too much to ask? We have left the EU. Let’s make our own decisions.
February 16, 2023
What’s best for the UK? Parliament allowed the treasonous Benn Act, so Parliament (as a whole) allows unlawful acts and betrays the voters and democracy just for the benefit of the EU. The UK doesn’t stand a chance with these undemocratic MP’s that sit in Parliament.
I know not every MP voted for the Benn Act, but none of them got the treasonous bill stopped. Likewise when Heath took us into the EC.
February 16, 2023
@Shirley M +1
February 16, 2023
+1
February 16, 2023
Well we have “nearly” left the EU but it is very likely this is all about to be reversed (in effect if not actually in name) by the next Labour/SNP/Libdim government arriving in under two years. The Boris majority was wasted & Sunak & Hunt are hugely unpopular and rightly so. Plus they have entirely the wrong policies for the economy, for energy, for taxation and much else.
Has Sunak and the others even said sorry to Andrew Bridgen and restored the whip yet?
February 16, 2023
I now know directly of four people who have had heart issues & serious arrhythmias following Covid Vaccines two young two circa 20 and two circa 65. All needed significant medical attention & two needed operations one costing circa £15,000.
This must be about 4% of the people I would know about. So just how extensive and appalling are these serious vaccine heart issues? Especially for the young (and people who had already had covid) who clearly never even needed these net harm vaccines? Let alone for them to be coerced into taking them.
February 16, 2023
What too are the longer term implications of this significant heart damage? Hearts need to last, for up to 100+ years for some. Will the damaged ones last as well? What about insurance cover issues.
What too about heart donations?
February 16, 2023
FuS
Agree fully.
February 16, 2023
Well said.
February 16, 2023
The filth that seeks to splinter this nation into pieces are now to be found in Brussels, Whitehall and at Westminster. John no doubt sits next to them on the backbenches and they care only for their own careers and incomes
Let them do their best and let them destroy the UK
February 16, 2023
That’s one tyrant gone. Now we need to see the obliteration of the Labour and Tory parties who pass self-serving, tyrannical speech laws and promote DIVISIVE race-gender ideology to control what can and cannot be debated
February 16, 2023
DOM.
They pass those laws to control by tyrannical means, the British people and tighten the control they have enjoyed for the past three years. They have no intention to hand back the freedoms we once enjoyed.
February 16, 2023
+++ and more.
Mr Gordon Brown’s report which Starmer seems keen on is to carve England up into ‘regions’ which in itself was/is an EU wish – just coincidence?
Campaign for English Parliament Chairman report notes the ‘regions’ seem based on the EU model for England.
I expect to see England referred to more often now as ‘the regions’ using the tried and tested slow drip, drip, drip to further wipe out a nation.
That is my concern which I’ll be open and honest about, concerns me far more than N.Ireland.
Conservatives of course will be silent on the fate of England
February 16, 2023
Whilst I have no love for Queen Nicola, she did a good job of getting as much money from we Sassenach’s. The only reason many voted for her and the SNP.
February 16, 2023
Mark B
She was also far, far better at communication with the voters than the Conservative or Labour party 1.
February 16, 2023
HMG needs to take action. It has the levers. Sunak, like Johnson, like May, is just showing weakness.
February 16, 2023
@Sea_Warrior +1, Not a single particle of Democracy shown by any of them. Vote for me and I will kick you in the teeth. Parliament is a disgrace in that the majority there are in fear of their party leaders and fail there main purpose, Democracy and their Constituents,
February 16, 2023
P.S. Can we have some discussion on police numbers? I see that Labour wants an arms race for the next GE.
February 16, 2023
We know the malign intent of the EU, but what about the cowardice of our government to actually do the right thing and stand up for NI and the Union?
Walk away from the protocol.
February 16, 2023
@BOF +1 the cowardice of our government – says it all
February 16, 2023
Well said BOF, there is a lot of truth being said about the EU this morning. We now need brave political leaders to help destroy our enemy , brave politicians will to stand up and defend our country from the the EU.
Any influence must be completely destroyed.
February 16, 2023
The whole Brexit debate was based on Sovereignty: Who governs and where they got their authority to govern. That doesn’t just apply to Northern Ireland.
Establishment Remainers tried to make it all about the economy …. and they lost the argument and the Referendum.
The Establishment’s betrayal of Northern Ireland was deliberate and done so that the EU could retain control over the whole of the UK, with the Northern Irish people effectively held as hostage.
No patriot, let alone a governing party which calls itself Conservative and Unionist, would EVER hand over a large part of territory to a foreign “government’s rule unless it had been defeated in war. But that’s what the Not-a-Conservative-Party did.
We voted for a clean break from the EU and that is what we should have got.
I believe Gove, Mandelson and the other participants at the Ditchley Park meeting are stitching up a means by which we will become an “Associate Member”of the EU. As far as I’m concerned they’re traitors.
February 16, 2023
I guess a last attempt to give our negotiators backbone. I don’t hold out much hope. The pro EU civil service and allegedly pro Sinn Fein, NI office plus the centre of the Tory party have made almost certain that the EU will prevail.
Marin Howe’s article also in the DT about the ECJ being an imperial court should also be required reading for Sunak’s surrenderites. Again the timing is ‘interesting’
It is telling that Theresa May, the Tory Reform group and other ‘wets’ pushed back against sanctioning Sturgeons Trans Bill because it would hasten the end of the Union. No such support for NI. What a disgrace and as events unfolded, an utter out of touch woke view as common sense prevailed.
I hope they get ‘sawn off’ in the coming election.
February 16, 2023
Well done!
I myself have sent this letter to Rishi Sunak, headed “Replace EU import controls with UK export controls”:
“Dear Prime Minister
Please pardon my presumption, but before you head off for your meeting in Munich I hope you may have time to scan through my outline scheme for UK export controls to protect the EU Single Market from unsuitable items finding their way into the stream of goods crossing the open land border into the Irish Republic. As this was first circulated last August it will need some updating, but nonetheless in essence it is still correct.
Happily Northern Ireland is not a barren wasteland, on the contrary it is a productive part of our United Kingdom, and that is why something like half of the goods crossing the border are locally produced and will not be subject to checks at any point of entry into the province. Therefore whatever tinkering may be done with the EU’s import controls cannot possibly provide a substitute for UK export controls on the outgoing goods.
In the absence of UK export controls to filter out unsuitable goods from the flow across the border it would remain necessary for all goods production in Northern Ireland to be conducted under EU Single Market laws, with the undemocratic dynamic alignment that you yourself have ruled out for Great Britain*, and overseen by the EU Commission and under the jurisdiction of the EU court, clearly unacceptable to any unionist.
I hope you will accept this argument and convey to your EU interlocutors that this undemocratic and unconstitutional protocol cannot be allowed to stand and they must agree to amend it.
Yours sincerely
Dr D R Cooper
* https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2022-11-22/sunak-uk-won-t-align-with-eu-laws-in-post-brexit-ties ”
Followed by the outline scheme as proposed in August.
February 16, 2023
Keep going Denis.
February 16, 2023
Good morning.
Is this still dragging on ? Would the U.S.A, China, Russia or any other country suffer such ? Why do we appear so weak and subservient to the EU ?
Another clear sign of our nations demise.
February 16, 2023
I fear all the eu needs to do on this issue is hang on for a Labour govt which will undoubtedly cave in on this and any other area of dispute. I’d suggest the govt carry on getting the NI bill through Parliament but hold off getting Royal assent, that way the threat of bringing it in at a moments notice can be held over negotiations. (It could also be a good ‘wedge’ issue at the next election.)
Off topic, I understand there is a potential benefit of Brexit which has not yet been picked up in the media: the EU’s AI Act will in effect ban Chat GPT and any similar AI technologies in the EU due to infeasible regulatory technical requirements (like ‘bias free training’). You may as well make such a stipulation for the use of mathematics and statistics. Amongst thin pickings from Brexit, this could be one to focus on, as it illustrates the potential value of independent regulation.
February 16, 2023
“Checks needed on GB to NI trade can as now take place at the premises of the company despatching the goods from GB or at the premises of the buyer in NI. ”
Surely you meant UK to EU trade? Or have you fallen for the fallacy that checks need to be made on intra-UK movements? I still can’t see why the EU can’t set up its own controls wherever it wishes in the EU, just like any other third country protecting its market. If they wished and thought it would help, they could stop all movements of goods from NI to RoI, so no checks of any sort.
February 16, 2023
You have hit the nail square on the head, it must be driven home. Sir !
February 16, 2023
Some borders appear to matter whist others…
Just don’t!
Ditto some important agreements and not others!
Total hypocrites…or rather they have an agenda for which they are ploughing up our lives.
( I suppose on a brighter note they might just expose some long-buried sentiments?).
February 16, 2023
@Cuibono +1
February 16, 2023
The Commission argues that it needs its regulations to prevent unfair competition from outside its borders and safe approved produce only to enter. Yet it allows Eire to set low Corporation Tax while the UK agreed to the setting of high tax agreed by Biden and the EU, resulting in the loss of an important pharma industry. They know that UK standards are at least as high or better than that across the EU. They know that Tesco would not sell non compliant goods in its Irish stores.
This is all about punishment. We need to restrict fishing licences and insist on landing catches in our ports. Charge for overlying our airspace. End military cooperation. Hire a lorry ferry to Spain in case the French start blockading our imports. Stop gas exports to the continent. End the wind racket owned by EU production and generation. End the grip of EDF on the UK nuclear and retail market. Just say No for a change. But instead we form a committee with the likes of Manleson and the quisling found to be plotting with the other side during the Brexit negotiations participating.
February 16, 2023
Why is it that political parties that vigorously defend the Act of Union between England and Scotland on the one hand, treat the British of NI on the other as if their citizenship was negotiable?
I must say I admire the Unionists of NI for not taking direct action against the custom posts set up contrary to their rights.
February 16, 2023
From where the EU have always sat the NIP is a device, at worst as a first step to a united Ireland against the wishes of the NI Protestant Community. At best a device to maximise the disruption of Brexit for the UK. All the devices for correction of both are in black and white in the NIP. It is only the anti Brexit sentiments within Parliament, the civil service, the BBC, and some of our media, collectively called the establishmenf, that have allowed a problem that could be resolved by any sixth form to drag on year after year. Lance the boil whether the EU and Biden like it or not, and revert to NI being part of a re-United Kingdom.
February 16, 2023
The people who championed brexit including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson DUP and the other Unionist heads should have thought about all of this before they advised their followers and followed through with the vote but they didn’t and the law of unintended consequences has taken over. Not even that great negotiator Lord Frost or Boris himself could see ahead to where there were going or to difficulties when they approved the protocol – so mucn then for ‘think-tanks’ and so now what? well the government is under severe pressure to agree a way out that will settle the problem just so that normal relations with the EU and US can resume to something akin to normal – or am I missing something?
Incidentally I do not ever remember ever the same outpouring of concern in times past by any member of the Tory party or Unionists for the nationalist people of NI during the first fifty years or so of Unionist misrule – how times have changed? – and never forgetting the law of unintended consequences
February 16, 2023
The EU’s actions are always disingenuous and in the UK it becomes punishment without democratic over-site. It is a reminder that he WA set out to keep the UK a EU Colony. WA has nothing to do with mutual trade, it is just the EU ensuring it has UK access while denying any reciprocity
The UK’s main problem is that Parliament is complicit, they refuse to be the legislature of the Country, i.e. they refuse to up-hold one of the first principles of democracy. In that they are refusing to do the job the were elected and paid to do. It is Parliament that is refusing the UK its Democracy.
If the UK is a Democracy EU Laws can never apply in the UK, they were not created by the Legislature in the UK. NI is still the UK, surrendering the fine people of NI to a dictatorship says a lot about the people we now have in Parliament.
February 16, 2023
It is also the EU Commission saying to the people of Ireland we don’t ‘trust you’, you lie, you cheat, and don’t have the honesty to be trusted.
February 16, 2023
Good words SirJ but Sunaks actions will be a further sell out of NI and capitulation to the EU ….we all know the direction of travel with this government ….anyway the decision was probably already made at the secret cross party talks last week
Anybody seen any minutes yet ?