The EU view of the Protocol Agreement

The EU on Monday released a statement on the political Agreement with the UK over Northern Ireland.
It made clear “The EU plant and animal health rules remain applicable” in NI
It states there will be “ a set of new and existing safeguards including SPS inspection facilities and labelling “ for food trade
Pets will need a chip passport and a statement they are not going to the EU to enter NI from GB
Goods going to NI will need new labelling
EU VAT rules still apply in NI with “ new flexibilities”
”The European Court of Justice remains the sole and ultimate arbiter of EU law”
EU laws will still apply in single market areas to Northern Ireland.
I am asking how the EU will determine which EU laws to apply, if and how our freedom to set taxes will be limited, and why the UK government wants to embed the Protocol permanently into law.
Will there be any way to modify or exit the Agreement if it does not work out as hoped?
20 Comments
March 1, 2023
EU “bad faith” laws.
March 1, 2023
Good morning.
I would argue that it probably wants things in UK law so that modifications can be made once passed and not have tp be renegotiated further down the line – ie MIssion Creep.
An avoidable mess.
March 1, 2023
Sunak enjoys playing politics.
March 1, 2023
Sir JR
Read the full text and get the necessary legal advice and then comment as you wish
March 1, 2023
The way this was delivered without consultation with NI politicians. Was very rude & crass, offering crumbs from the EU cake was not a good plan. Honesty is always the best policy. If this new deal does not take back full control of NI by the British people. This is not a deal but a fudge.
May
March 1, 2023
June
+1 Totally correct.
March 1, 2023
A very good down to earth entry highlighting yet again there are two sides to every agreement and that peoples perceptions are not always in harmony. The PM was rather nieve to go to the media crowing about his success desperately trying to sell his deal.
Another Peace In Our Time moment for the historians.
March 1, 2023
The Remain Rump, and I do mean Rump plus the Mandarins of Whitehall have done it again, roll on the revolution for Democracy.
March 1, 2023
Seems so. The “Stormont” (actually a UK government) “emergency brake” is clearly of little or no value in practice. The deal as a whole simply does not deliver. We can assume, from past experience, that the EU will use and abuse every bit of this deal that they can do. This doubtless assisted by the ECJ a clearly political pro EU court. The deal needs to modified or rejected but doubtless Sunak and Starmer will push it through.
March 1, 2023
Such an obvious fudge and stitch up. Just another abject failure by the government with some shuffling of the deck chairs on the Titanic . Sunak was going to fix the NI Protocol, well he has ‘fixed it well and truly’.
Will he be moving on now to ‘fix’ the criminals arriving in little boats across the Channel? Now that he has ‘fixed’ the backlog in asylum seekers with ,effectively, an amnesty?
March 1, 2023
As I see it there is an argument for accepting these arrangements and an argument against. As it is time to finally settle this matter one way or the other, I say put the matter to a Referendum of the people of Northern Ireland either to approve these arrangements with the European Union or else to put Northern Ireland in exactly the same relationship with the European Union as the rest of the United Kingdom.
March 1, 2023
All Sunak has achieved is a loosening of the ties that bind NI to the EU, but they will be made permanent. Sovereignty is NOT restored and I’ll be gobsmacked if the DUP endorses it.
I wonder if this is the blue-print for terms of the Outer Tier of the EU which Macron proposed (Turkey, Ukraine, EFTA Nations and the UK?)
What a smooth “economic with the actualitie” character Sunak is.
March 1, 2023
What doesn’t feel like clarity, probably isn’t. Seems like more back-doors for the EU to exploit.
March 1, 2023
If the analysis in The Spectator is correct then this agreement is the most traitorous act ever proposed by a British politician. The EU text is not the same as that published by Sunak. If signed, the UK will ultimately be controlled by the EU and divergence will never be possible.
March 1, 2023
This protocol will ‘work as hoped’. It will drag the whole U.K. bit by bit back into the EU or it will force us to sever NI from our union.
March 1, 2023
We are supposed to be pleased by the ‘concessions’ made by the EU? Why on earth do our politicians not just say “no thank you”
March 1, 2023
“I am asking how the EU will determine which EU laws to apply”
I understood that it was the UK who decide which new laws the brake could be put on. For existing laws, perhaps there should be some additional review by Stormont to see whether a Stormont Axe could also be invoked.
March 1, 2023
Sir John, can it be explained why our Senior Politicians are cowards unwilling to put the eu into it deserved place – HISTORY! There never has been a benefit to Great Britain from the eu, money wasted and subservience. Unwilling to throw them out and unwilling to fight for Britain.
They are disgusting!
March 1, 2023
I’m wondering who is charged with enforcing the remaining EU regulations in NI?
Will those going through the green lane be checked, or will vehicles just drive straight through?