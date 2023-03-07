The government needs to ask for substantial improvements to the Northern Ireland deal

Now more of the detail is coming out about the Northern Ireland talks, it shows us more matters need to be clarified in writing and sorted out in the Joint Committee before accepting any changes to the legal position.
The EU spokesman has told MEPs according to briefings that the ECJ will have an important role and substantial amounts of EU law will apply to Northern Ireland. He also pointed out the Stormont brake would rarely be able to work. It seems the green lane would still be subject to EU checks and to possible EU interruption to the flow of goods. That is why I have asked the government to show us a list of the EU laws that will apply to Northern Ireland from day one of any new agreements. I have asked how many VAT and Excise rules will still constrain our tax policies, and want to know more about what information and form filling people will need to supply to allow green lane trade. It appears that EU plant and animal husbandry rules will apply. We also need to know in what circumstances the EU could suspend or modify green lane trade.
It is most important to get this right. The rest of the UK does not want to find it needs to align with the EU over tax and regulations, any more than Unionists in Northern Ireland wish to find their laws and taxes in part come from the EU where they have no vote or voice. The UK fully accepts the need to avoid a border between NI and the Republic, but also needs to avoid a border between GB and NI. Any new arrangement at the very least needs a unilateral exit route for the UK should the terms prove onerous. It remains to be seen if the Unionist parties find it acceptable so that they can rejoin the Stormont Assembly, one of the original aims of the talks.
The Prime Minister cannot hoodwink us.This is a no deal as it stands.As for his small boat solution he needs to think again.
Not looking good for him.
Just need the Budget and his is a dead man walking.
Northern Ireland was always going to be an insoluable problem after Brexit, as Major and Blair warned you in 2016. Small boats were always going to be insoluable problem once we left the EU asylum system after Brexit, as many people warned you in 2016. Mr Sunak is not trying to hoodwink you, the only people hoodwinking you are the Brexiters pretending there are any simple solutions
Oh…I thought it had more to do with Gaddafi…or rather with his murder?
The solution is a border between Northern Island and the Republic. The EU can erect it or use trading standards to police goods on the European side.
No need for all this bureaucracy.
Do you think that if we offered the Republic unification without a border between the mainland and the Island of Ireland they would jump at it, EU demands or not?
N S
Correct. Nothing is insoluble if there is a will and a passion to achieve it.
Major and Blair weaponised the border against us as did many other remainiacs. They were doing it before the EU started doing it.
Once Frau Merkel had broken German, EU, and International law in opening the borders to one and all, the Dublin Agreement no longer worked for anyone.
Those who claim things are insoluble dissolve when solutions flush them away with other wets.
The population may not want dynamic alignment with EU rules but the snivel Serpents and a large number of politicians do.
This agreement is another stepping stone to colonial status for the UK
Fishy is a liar and I don’t believe he’s a Brexiteer
Yes far more detail is required – not just outlines and hyperbole on how wonderful the deal is.
A ‘unilateral exit route for the UK’ is also absolutely essential. Keep that and you can wear the EU down over time, in the same manner as they are attempting to do to us.
The headline in the Telegraph hasn’t just holed the Conservative Party below the water line it’s lifted the hull out the water and broken its back. “Sunk” would be too kind a word.
“Matt Hancock’s plot to block funding for disabled children if MP opposed lockdown” – DT
Those of you who voted Leave because you were “sick of hearing about Europe” must be loving this eh?
Well, you were told, and it’s going to continue for decades.
What no one mentioned was that if tested, “democracy”, as interpreted by our leaders, would not actually deliver.
They didn’t expect a Leave win. But Leave did win.
And all the chaos is the establishment’s attempts at thwarting that WIN. At demolishing democracy.
WE WON!
‘That is why I have asked the government….’
We will need proper answers too – not the vague and evasive response to questions we see quoted so often on here from various government ministries on an assortment of topics.
Above all we need people with the spirit that they are going in to do battle with the EU – not just roll over Mrs. May style.
Did anyone ever say that? I think you made it up.
Most people said they voted Leave because they were sick of being in the EU, sick of being tied to its silly rukes, of paying in a lot of money to be part of a trade bloc and seeing other “members”… instead of paying a membership fee… they got to take ours!
Rewriting history is all you remainers have though.
Remember that William Holman Hunt painting “ The Scapegoat”? Poor goat, punished and banished for everyone’s sins! ( And he was just following orders).
Maybe the govt. is having its “Day of Atonement”?
Or “Day of Diversion”.
Don’t mention the jabs and their consequences….
Nor that since the govt. lied it is possible that NO ONE technically gave their informed consent.
It isn’t technicial Cuibono.
The Government lied about the severity of Covid for the vast majority; they lied about there being no alternative treatments which is necessary before emergency authorisation for a treatment can be granted; and they lied about the jabs preventing you from “killing granny” …. they don’t even stop YOU from getting the virus, let alone infect others (and that was known at the beginning of the roll-out). And no-one was told about the very serious adverse effects they may cause.
NO-ONE gave informed consent; they submitted to a mass medical experiment.
It is totally unacceptable & very damaging for both NI and for the UK. With a biased referee, the ECJ, as final arbiter.
But clearly Rishi and Starmer seem determined to push this disaster through. The Stormont Brake is clearly a worthless con trick there and wrongly named only for PR and spin reasons.
Surely Suank has intentionally(?) misled Parliament with his absurd one sided spin on this disastrous Windsor sellout. Even quite wrongly getting the King involved, Charles should have refused.
You’ve saved me the trouble of writing the same thing.
Sunak has been “very, very economical with the actualite” ….. with his PR stunts on the TV, the article he wrote in the DT and to MPs in Parliament.
As for WEF-Charles ….. he displayed that his promise to stay out of politics is completely unreliable and he has none of his mother’s wisdom. I see nothing to celebrate about his coronation ….. so I won’t be celebrating.
Just what I said. He’s misled Parliament and is also misleading the public over this and the boat fiasco. They wonder why we don’t trust politicians. Thanks to things like social media and Sir John’s diary the public know more than they would like us to know.
Not just ask for but obtain substantial improvement and get an impartial court. to referee.
Good morning.
Even if EU rules and regulations had a minimal initial impact on the UK, you can bet that this is just the thin end of the wedge.
The EU Creeping Vines of regulation will constrain and eventually strangle the UK into evermore UNION.
Just assert our sovereignty over Ulster and see what action the EU decides to do.
This getting silly, there HAS to be a border sonewhere. Every state on the planet has a border with its neighbours, to check people’s papers and that imports meet local laws. Only in the EU are there no borders, but we left the EU. Truth, you never had a realistic plan for Brexit and you still don’t
So the border, if necessary should be between the UK and the EU not within the UK.
Ireland would accept no border as a price for reunification I suspect so it can live without a border.
Correct, every State has a border with its neighbours …… but they don’t have a border within their own State. So the border must be between NI and Eire. But it doesn’t need to be a visible one ….. only the EU is threatening that.
March 7, 2023
See here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/03/01/the-eu-view-of-the-protocol-agreement/#comment-1375429
“Your mistake is to assume that any border checks have to be performed at the border.”
And:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/03/03/the-protocol/#comment-1375754
“”No matter where you locate check sites – they amount to a hard border.”
That includes a farmyard in Ballymena, nearly the furthest you can get from the border … “
Of course there has to be a border, and there is one, a currency border, a VAT and excise border, a tax border, between us and Southern Ireland. It is also guarded on the other side by Garda patrols and it is smuggled across by the IRA. It exists and it is used as a border. It can cope with a trickle of goods going across plus electronic notification.
The EU will never allow NI to work. It is a useful tool to release their continual punishment to the U.K. The ECJ should have no say in any part of the U.K. if it is allowed we will be in the courts every week. The only way forward is a complete break. Article 16 is one way or the NIP bill that seems to have been shelved, much to the joy of the EU. Can’t any of our politicians understand the EU does not want a solution especially one where we “take back control” or one the does not give primacy to the ECJ. so stop playing with words, fiddling with this bit and that bit. and get us fully out. The problem is our establishment don’t want us out.
So tell us where you want to put the border. (Just to help, the Americans will not allow one between Northern Ireland and Ireland).
Nothing to do with the Americans and your ilk changes tune on America depending on what suits you. Beware the orange man
March 7, 2023
What on earth has Ireland and any border to do with America? It’s none of their business.
The border is where has been for the past century, as internationally acknowledged including by the Americans.
March 7, 2023
March 7, 2023
March 7, 2023
March 7, 2023
March 7, 2023
March 7, 2023
The U.K. surely can be content with the border arrangements envisaged under that Agreement: it is the Evil Empire that seeks extra controls. Let the Americans place operatives in Northern Ireland and the Republic to undertake whatever checks the E.E. wants to take place if they are so bothered.
March 7, 2023
In time, and it may take years/decades there will be a United Ireland, and thus the border with the UK will be the Irish sea.
Then the EU can resolve the differences between North and South themselves, if they will still exist after so called re-unification.
But, but… didn’t we ‘take back’ our sovereignty, Gary?
OMG this “punishment legend” is still alive!
There never was nor will there ever be any “UK needs to be punished since it dares to leave us” plan from EU side.
Pure fantasy.
On the other had there were lots of legends/unicorns at the time of referendum (all the cards, easiest deal, Türkiye joining EU) so not surprising after all.
This is pretty much as good as it gets. Get over it.
Sorry Sir John but it is time to walk totally away from this ever growing mess. Both Rishi and Starmer are looking more inept by the day and the EU have sat back and seen the desperation in their eyes to conjure up a deal any deal to try and look their respective parts. The EU are extracting the urine because they can. People want to go back to rejoin? Crazy man crazy. For once parliament has got to stand up together united and walk away.
March 7, 2023
March 7, 2023
March 7, 2023
Sure, walk away. But where are you going to put the border? I just wish you Brexiters had thought this through before you inflicted this catastrophe on the country, instead of acting all surprised when all the problems you were warned about smack you in the face
March 7, 2023
Turbo
Agreed, But it’s not just Starmer and Sunak, it would seem the majority in Parliament still want us to be involved in/with the EU, they do not want us to be a fully sovereign nation and an independent UK, and whilst that exists then we have no chance of being in control of our own affairs.
All we can hope for is the slow burning fuse about parliamentary corrupution and abuse with the EU picks up speed. Daily it seems more and more illicit perks and favours come to the surface about under the table abuse of their system involving millions of euros.
Bring it on and make mine and a hell of a lot of people’s day. What you sow so you reap.
‘The EU spokesman has told MEPs according to briefings that the ECJ will have an important role and substantial amounts of EU law will apply to Northern Ireland.’
This is so unacceptable that it is pure treachery to even put it before parliament. If EU law applies in NI then it will inevitably apply in the UK in many circumstances. And to become an international treaty! Sell out does not begin to describe it.
That is where people need to wake up, BOF. It is not just NI that will be under the Brussels boot. Apart from the tyranny of it, the EU can make a lot of billions out of us by continually taking us to “court”.
March 7, 2023
Good work, Sir John. Sunak has been slippery.
What a farce, a man waving a sheet of paper ‘Peace tomorrow’, yet we gradually learn there needs to be a book of carefully scrutinised ‘small print’ which likely makes a nonsense of the claim.
The clue should have been the apparent support of smiling EU.
… it certainly seems that way …
Given who is in power in NI and given that they want Independence…
Not to mention, that from what I’ve read, “trouble” is constantly a-bubble beneath the surface…
I have never understood why the GFA is sooo important.
But then, I’m no politician.
I’m not keen on surrender or virtue signalling.
However, I don’t forget having my bags searched…very covid like all that was…
It’s important because it gives dual consent: it prescribes both republicans and Unionists must agree before a change is made. Without it, our republican parliament would be betraying NI more than it already does. So would the nest of Sinners otherwise known as the Northern Ireland Office. The Biden regime makes out it is just a device to stop the border existing, but it doesn’t mention the border.
The UK fully accepts the need to avoid a border between NI and the Republic, but also needs to avoid a border between GB and NI
If the EU insists on a border just put the green and red lanes between Northern Island and the Republic – done.
Ireland not Island
Sunak is just like all his predecessors: he will agree to anything to appear on a platform with the EU commission president.
Just as buildings need emergency exits for safety every sentence of agreement with the EU needs a unilateral exit to exist.
As ever with the EU the devil is in the detail, to which you must add their intent to punish. Without it, other doubting members of the EU might be tempted to follow us, and then the EU starts to fall apart. I contend that we will never get a straightforward common sense agreement with the EU on NI. No amount of goodwill on the part of the UK will overcome the desire to punish us.
There is only one course open to us, one to deal with a malicious EU and two to save the reputation of the government with the electorate especially the Unionists of NI. Use article 16 of the NIP, while it still exists, to rid ourselves of this running sore. Brownie points for Rishi.
I fail to see why no border with the Irish Republic is such an imperative. There is a border in Cyprus. The province does a great deal more business with the mainland than with the Irish Republic.
Let’s opt for a border with the Republic and you will see the Irish Republic fail to install or monitor it.
Surely by now we know that any deal the EU are prepared to accept is a disaster for us!
What do you mean “ask”? As if it’s any business of the EU what happens within the sovereign territory of the United Kingdom.
Oh and there’s no “International Law” when it comes to sovereign states like the UK. The UK can make and break treaties as it pleases. No PM should feel obliged to honour a bad treaty that needs disposing of.
Surreal Farming Today broadcast this morning. Lord Deben and the BBC ranting in favour of the Stalinist famine inducing Net Zero policy on farming. Apparently our DEFRA isn’t destroying farming fast enough, isn’t reducing herds quickly enough, and our Dr Coffey is suspected of not being zealous enough. Within a few minutes the BBC was telling us about malnutrition in other parts of the world.
We are being told that the new legislation to stop illegal immigration won’t apply to “people under 18” or “people with serious medical conditions.” Do they never learn? The first loophole, in particular, has proved disastrous, and will only grow. There will be boatloads of people “under 18” and with “serious medical conditions”. This is one amendment I hope the sensible people in Parliament will make, preferably before it gets to Parliament. The legislation has to apply to everyone coming from France and pretending to be a refugee when they aren’t. No-one coming from France is fleeing for their life. No-one coming from France needs to be processed.
Has Sunak deliberately misled the country and Parliament? Where are the WhatsApp messages?
I’m not sure we should be asking for anything — We should be demanding it!
What happened to the British bulldog? Seems he’s been neutered, made into a snowflake and is now scared of upsetting anyone by using the wrong words.
Let’s stop faffing about – we give notice NOW of leaving the ECJ, and we tell the EU that ii they don’t come up with a real deal, then we will invoke ‘NO-DEAL’
“The UK fully accepts the need to avoid a border between NI and the Republic”
There’s always been a border between NI and the Republic. They have different currencies, different excise duties, and different laws. As we have said from the start, and Barnier admitted, the border has been used as a club to beat us with. There is no point in dealing with the EU as they will never give us a fair deal. Just walk away.
Sorry for my ignorance but does Gibraltar have the same problems?
Narrow Shoulders
If the EU insists on a border that’s fine. They construct and pay for it in any shape or form it takes and they operate it. We don’t have to do anything. If we were demanding a border that would be a different story.
No frills or spills at the negotiation one and only answer necessary. You want it? You have it. Thank you and goodbye, have a nice day.
Definitely but he will not & will force this through! As he already has Labours backing. The whole debacle is a disgrace & an insult to the union. No deal is a good deal unless it’s agreed by those who should benefit from it!
Again a British leader has accepted crumbs from the EU plate. That is not sovereignty.
As many of us expected, Brussels hasn’t conceded anything much, has it ? We should have called their bluff over their artificially inflated concerns over the Irish border years ago. They were never going to put up a border in Ireland, were they ?
Perhaps we should now take a leaf out of the EU Playbook and tie the cross channel small boat problem in with the Protocol, in the same way they have been trying to blackmail us over Horizon? No deal on NI unless they agree to take back all migrants arriving here without documentation? After all, we still have the Liz Truss bill and Article 16 in reserve.
Sir Redwood, please vote against this “Windsor” treaty which is even worse than the original protocol.
Sunak thought he will be able to grab a quick victory by this deception, this was foolish because there are enough people who really care about the UNITED kingdom.
Why do our leaders think we are stupid? If Sunak has said I have done the best I can, it is still not right, but it is better than what we have now, people might accept it. But to blow it up as if it is a new deal completely, removing EU laws & influence from N.I. just makes him look stupid.
But Starmer is just as bad, the man who believes in honesty, integrity & transparency won’t say when he approached Sue Gray, or if she approached him, but it is not improper in any way. That just makes him look stupid, shifty & dishonest.
Both are treating us with contempt!
I agree with your analysis but out of 200 Conservative MPs at the Windsor meeting how many of them do? Andrea Leadsom says it is wonderful and marvellous and makes her feel proud of the Government. All we want back is our Sovereignty, is that too much to ask?
The deals in there current form, actually in any form, is workable nor suitable ….lets try the ‘no-deal’ route, let the EU on the Eire border do all the leg work, let the EU sort out there own border issues
“how many VAT and Excise rules will still constrain our tax policies”
Sounds a bit like taxation without representation which will be familiar to many Americans.
A ‘unilateral exit route’ will also be useful if Northern Ireland ceases to be part of the United Kingdom.
It is sad that we have to rely on a foreign power for truthful statements about agreements our government has entered into. We cannot go on like this. Let the voters decide whether Sunak is fit for office.
It’s a total con – sold as a brilliant achievement involving the King, no less!
Why on earth are those in Westminster falling for this con?
The points Sir J raises are important . We must not agree with the announced compromise deal without clearing and insisting on the complete control of our own affairs . The EU cannot and must not interfere with our right to decide and rule ; being friendly with them is one thing but beyond that they must keep out .
Sir J
You say ‘…any more than Unionists in Northern Ireland wish to find their laws and taxes in part come from the EU where they have no vote or voice’.
Well, it seems to me that the sale and use of red diesel (especially concerning river and canal craft) in NI is governed by UK HMRC legislation specifically written to comply with the EU directive on its use.
Thus NI has to mirror EU law applicable to all EU countries and the Stormont Assembly will have no power to change that.
You might as well put Mrs May back in charge. The current PM is no tougher on the EU, and was not even elected by the population or his Party members.
They were never going to get things completely right with NI agreement there will always be loose ends so better get on with what we have now and see how it goes. The time has gone for DUP forever saying No! – it’s not going to work this time and we have to think about our economy and to do that our relationships with EU and US matters if we are to make progress – besides most of us are thoroughly fed up with listening about NI and the DUP – I believe their voting strength amounts to only about 25 per cent in the province – so time to get real – time to turn a page