The Protocol. Parliament needs some answers

I reproduce below the worries the European Scrutiny Committee has concerning the Northern Ireland Protocol, which are similar to the issues I have raised with the government:
Areas of concern
22. Our invitation to the Prime Minister remains open and we can flexibly accommodate
his appearance over the course of the coming week. We have identified a number of
significant areas of concern about which the House should be further informed. These
include:
• the amount and extent of EU law that would remain applicable in Northern
Ireland under the Windsor Framework;
• the operation of the ‘Stormont Brake’ and whether it would act effectively as a
full stop on new EU law which amends or replaces EU law applicable in Northern
Ireland, or whether it merely amounts to the insertion of an additional process
into the current schema, as created by the Northern Ireland Protocol;
• the operation of ‘red’ and ‘green’ lanes and the practical implications of the
Windsor Framework for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland and the
extent of CJEU jurisdiction over these;
• how, if at all, the Windsor Framework alters the jurisdiction of the CJEU over
the entirety of the Northern Ireland Protocol, including arrangements for UK/
EU arbitration which engage questions on the application and interpretation of
EU law;
• the placing of goods on the Northern Ireland market made to UK, not EU,
standards;
• VAT arrangements; and
• how the Windsor Framework deals with the granting of UK State aid.
23. We wrote to the Prime Minister on the first point on 2 March requesting a definitive
list of the EU rules that would remain applicable in Northern Ireland under the terms of
the Windsor Framework.14 This letter was sent on the back of a commitment the Prime
Minister made to one of our members, Rt Hon. David Jones MP, on 27 February.15
24. We again urgently request a definitive list of the EU rules that would remain
applicable in Northern Ireland under the terms of the Windsor Framework.
25. We ask that the Government expedite its response to this Report owing to the
legal and political significance of the issues it raises.
4 Comments
March 18, 2023
Yes it’s all gone quiet on the Protocol.
Point 25 is well made.
Maybe Sunak was hoping to get away with it.
March 18, 2023
Sunak has gone full Eurocrat by treating Parliament with contempt. Not only his failure to attend the Scrutiny Committee but also, I understand, he now intends that there will not be a vote in Parliament on the whole Sunak Framework, only on parts of it. This extends the EU’s favourite trick of spreading its regulation over numerous pieces in order to make it harder to grasp the full picture and full impact.
March 18, 2023
All bar one MP walking out on Andrew Bridgen speech yesterday when he was quoting the Government’s own facts on vaccine injuries and deaths, is (in technical risk parlance) an extreme event.
By that I mean he is correct in that that sixty thousand people have died as a result of the vaccine side effects and that this number matches is cross validated by the excess death figures. By extreme I mean the disconnect between the large numbers of deaths and the complete lack of interest by politicians will be existential.
Andrew Bridgen’s figures were checked by actuaries and professors of statistics. He is also in saying for over 60s with comorbidities the risk of being killed or serious injured by the vax is the same as the risk of being killed or serious injured by covid-19. He is correct in saying based on the Governments published figures for the younger age groups the vaccine causes between hundreds or thousands of times more harm, serious harm or deaths than benefit.
The next question is what will be the consequences of this statement. The first consequence is the Government has stopped publishing data on the yellow cards and excess deaths causes. This is a strong sign of guilt and shows a coverup is underway.
The judiciary has a legally onerous responsibility to investigate deaths. This responsibility will eventually end up in front of a senior judge who will be obliged to set up an investigation that concludes with civil and criminal judgements. A judge will have to omit politicians from this investigation as their actions show all politicians (literally all bar 2) have been complicit in a cover up.
The blow back on politicians not being in the chamber to show grave concern at the Government’s published figures of deaths from the vaccine will undermine the whole political modus operandi and not just Matt Hancock’s psychological excesses.
Legal obligations on the judiciary means the issue of deaths from covid-19 vaccines will have implications for politicians, political parties and democracy for decades.
March 18, 2023
One has to ask the question.
” Is he really up to the task in hand”?
He came back crowing like cock of the north when the reality is he has made some very elementary mistakes in showing he does not fully understand what was expected and required.
Even some MEPs are now openly highlighting the vindictiveness of the EU leaders because we dared to leave..
Yet another PM practised in the art of urine, neck and rain policies.